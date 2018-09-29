What is the Meaningful 97% in the Climate Debate?

Guest opinion: Dr. Tim Ball
For a brief period, the New York Times added a column to their best-seller book list. It identified the percentage of people who finished reading the book. As I recall, the outright winner for lowest percentage was Umberto Eco’s Name of the Rose with only 6%. It is an excellent and fascinating book if you understand the Catholic church, its theological disputes, know much about medieval mythology, understand Catholic religious orders, and are familiar with the history of Italy in the Middle Ages. As one reviewer wrote, “I won’t lie to you. It is absolutely a slog at times.” This phrase struck me because it is exactly what a lawyer told me after reading my book “The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science.”
I told him it was a slog to research because it required reading all the Reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a task that few, certainly fewer than 6%, ever achieve, including most of the people involved with the production. This is the tragedy. There are so many people with such strong, definitive views, including among skeptics and the general science community who have never read the Reports at all. The challenge is made more difficult by the deliberate attempt to separate truth and reality from propaganda and the political agenda.
In media interviews or discussions with the public, the most frequent opening challenge is; “But don’t 97% of scientists agree?” It is usually said obliquely to imply that you know a lot, and I don’t understand, but I assume you are wrong because you are in the minority. I don’t attempt to refute the statistics. Instead, I explain the difference in definitions between science and society. Then I point out that the critical 97% figure is that at least 97% of scientists have never read the claims of the IPCC Reports. How many people reading this article have read all the IPCC Reports, or even just one of them? If you have, it is probably the deliberately deceptive Summary for Policymakers (SPM). Even fewer will have read the Report of Working Group I: The Physical Science Basis. Naively, people, especially other scientists, assume scientists would not falsify, mislead, misrepresent, or withhold information. It is worse, because the IPCC deliberately created the false claim of consensus.
I wrote earlier about the problem of communications between groups and the general public because of the different definition of terms. Among the most damaging, especially in the public debate, is the word consensus. Exploitation of the confusion was deliberate. On 22 December 2004, RealClimate, the website created to manipulate the global warming story, provided this insight;
We’ve used the term “consensus” here a bit recently without ever really defining what we mean by it. In normal practice, there is no great need to define it – no science depends on it. But it’s useful to record the core that most scientists agree on, for public presentation. The consensus that exists is that of the IPCC reports, in particular the working group I report (there are three WG’s. By “IPCC”, people tend to mean WG I).
In other words, it is what the creators of the Reports consider a consensus. This is classic groupthink on display. One characteristic of which says they have,
“…a culture of uniformity where individuals censor themselves and others so that the facade of group unanimity is maintained.”
The source of the 97% claim in the public arena came from John Cook et al., and was published in 2013 in Environmental Research Letters. It was titled “Quantifying the consensus on anthropogenic global warming in the scientific literature.” I acknowledge to people some of the brilliant dissections of this claim, such as Lord Monckton’s comment, “0.3% consensus, not 97.1%.” If I have time, I explain how the plan to exploit the idea of consensus was developed by the same people and corrupted science exposed in the emails leaked from the Climatic Research Unit (CRU) in November 2009.
Harvard graduate, medical doctor, and world-famous science fiction writer, Michael Crichton provides an excellent riposte.
“I want to pause here and talk about this notion of consensus, and the rise of what has been called consensus science. I regard consensus science as an extremely pernicious development that ought to be stopped cold in its tracks. Historically, the claim of consensus has been the first refuge of scoundrels; it is a way to avoid debate by claiming that the matter is already settled. Whenever you hear the consensus of scientists agrees on something or other, reach for your wallet, because you’re being had.
Let’s be clear: the work of science has nothing whatever to do with consensus. Consensus is the business of politics. Science, on the contrary, requires only one investigator who happens to be right, which means that he or she has results that are verifiable by reference to the real world. In science consensus is irrelevant. What is relevant is reproducible results. The greatest scientists in history are great precisely because they broke with the consensus.”
The attempt to deceive and divert was built into the structure, format, and procedures of the IPCC. Few people know that a major part of the deception is to identify all the problems with the science but only identify them in the Report of Working Group I: The Physical Science Basis. They know most won’t read or understand it and can easily marginalize the few who do. In 2012 I created a list of several of these acknowledgments, but only one is sufficient here to destroy the certainty of their claims about future climates. Section 14.2.2. of the Scientific Section of Third IPCC Assessment Report, (2001) titled “Predictability in a Chaotic System” says:
“The climate system is particularly challenging since it is known that components in the system are inherently chaotic; there are feedbacks that could potentially switch sign, and there are central processes that affect the system in a complicated, non-linear manner. These complex, chaotic, non-linear dynamics are an inherent aspect of the climate system.”
“In sum, a strategy must recognise what is possible. In climate research and modelling, we should recognise that we are dealing with a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore that the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible” (My emphasis).
This is not reported in the Summary for Policymakers (SPM) that is deliberately different. David Wojick, an IPCC expert reviewer, explained,
“What is systematically omitted from the SPM are precisely the uncertainties and positive counter evidence that might negate the human interference theory. Instead of assessing these objections, the Summary confidently asserts just those findings that support its case. In short, this is advocacy, not assessment.”
He should add, it is deliberate advocacy, as the RealClimate quote shows.
The SPM receives scant attention from the media and the public, except for the temperature predictions and then only the most extreme figure is selected. The Science Report receives even less attention, but that is by instruction because it is released months later. All of this is why I quoted German physicist and meteorologist Klaus Eckart Puls (English translation version) on the cover of both my books.
“Ten years ago, I simply parroted what the IPCC told us. One day I started checking the facts and data – first I started with a sense of doubt but then I became outraged when I discovered that much of what the IPCC and the media were telling us was sheer nonsense and was not even supported by any scientific facts and measurements. To this day I still feel shame that as a scientist I made presentations of their science without first checking it.” “Scientifically it is sheer absurdity to think we can get a nice climate by turning a CO2 adjustment knob.”
The real challenge of the 97% consensus claim is to get more of the 97% to do what Puls did, read the Reports and find out what the IPCC did and said. They need to do it because the misuse and loss of credibility of science aren’t restricted to the climate deception. As I read and hear from all sectors of science and society, it is endemic (fake news) and potentially devastating. I think one of the most important achievements of my successful trial with Andrew Weaver was to go beyond the defamation charge, against my lawyer’s advice, and show that the misuse of science will and must elicit passionate reactions. So, next time you are confronted with the 97% oblique charge, simply ask the person if they have read any of the IPCC Reports. Just be prepared for the invective.
Dr Ball: 97% or not (and I think not) the stranglehold on scientific zeitgeist is nearly complete. TV companies around the world refuse to even entertain an opposing view on AGW on the grounds that people who do so are the scientific equivalent of Holocaust Deniers and Flat Earthers.
I don’t know what is to be done except to note that it has been a disaster for some to associate both with AGW skepticism and extreme right-wing politics.
I believe that science will right itself eventually but as Max Planck once said mournfully “one funeral at a time”
” I think one of the most important achievements of my successful trial with Andrew Weaver was to go beyond the defamation charge, against my lawyer’s advice, and show that the misuse of science will and must elicit passionate reactions. So, next time you are confronted with the 97% oblique charge, simply ask the person if they have read any of the IPCC Reports. Just be prepared for the invective.”
“Apology to Dr. Andrew Weaver
On January 10, 2011, Canada Free Press began publishing on this website an article by Dr. Tim Ball entitled “Corruption of Climate Science Has Created 30 Lost Years” which contained untrue and disparaging statements about Dr. Andrew Weaver, who is a professor in the School of Earth and Ocean Sciences at the University of Victoria, British Columbia.
Contrary to what was stated in Dr. Ball’s article, Dr. Weaver: (1) never announced he will not participate in the next IPCC; (2) never said that the IPCC chairman should resign; (3) never called for the IPCC’s approach to science to be overhauled; and (4) did not begin withdrawing from the IPCC in January 2010.
As a result of a nomination process that began in January, 2010, Dr. Weaver became a Lead Author for Chapter 12: “Long-term Climate Change: Projections, Commitments and Irreversibility” of the Working Group I contribution to the Fifth Assessment Report of the IPCC. That work began in May, 2010. Dr. Ball’s article failed to mention these facts although they are publicly-available.
Dr. Tim Ball also wrongly suggested that Dr. Weaver tried to interfere with his presentation at the University of Victoria by having his students deter people from attending and heckling him during the talk. CFP accepts without reservation there is no basis for such allegations.
CFP also wishes to dissociate itself from any suggestion that Dr. Weaver “knows very little abut climate science.” We entirely accept that he has a well-deserved international reputation as a climate scientist and that Dr. Ball’s attack on his credentials is unjustified.
CFP sincerely apologizes to Dr. Weaver and expresses regret for the embarrassment and distress caused by the unfounded allegations in the article by Dr. Ball.”
And then there’s this ….(The Judges judgement)
Further, despite Dr. Ball’s history as an academic and a scientist, the Article is rife with errors and inaccuracies, which suggests a lack of attention to detail on Dr. Ball’s part, if not an indifference to the truth. For example:
a) He purports to cite a paper from Michigan State University stating that most college students do not understand the scientific basis of the carbon cycle, when in fact, he was referring to an online article written by a professor of education who was describing a study published in the science journal BioScience;
b) He suggests that Dr. Weaver has consistently refused to debate the climate change issue, an allegation not borne out in the evidence;
c) When describing his presentation at UVIC, he alleges that Dr. Weaver’s students showed up to disrupt the presentation, which again, was not established on the evidence, and Dr. Ball had no basis for making that allegation in the Article; and
d) He alleges that Dr. Weaver had announced his intention to withdraw from the next IPCC and had advocated for the resignation of the IPCC chairman. Dr. Ball said he took this information from a newspaper article, the veracity of which he did not confirm, and which was disputed by Dr. Weaver.
[61] While each of these errors, looked at individually, may seem quite minor, collectively, they illustrate that Dr. Ball’s approach to gathering facts in support of his opinion or thesis is less than rigorous.
“[75] First, as discussed above, the Article is poorly written and does not advance
credible arguments in favour of Dr. Ball’s theory about the corruption of climate
science. Simply put, a reasonably thoughtful and informed person who reads the
Article is unlikely to place any stock in Dr. Ball’s views, including his views of Dr.
Weaver as a supporter of conventional climate science. In Vellacott v. Saskatoon
Star Phoenix Group Inc. et al, 2012 SKQB 359 [Vellacott], the court found that
certain published comments were not defamatory because they were so ludicrous
and outrageous as to be unbelievable and therefore incapable of lowering the
reputation of the plaintiff in the minds of right-thinking persons (at para. 70). While
the impugned words here are not as hyperbolic as the words in Vellacott, they
similarly lack a sufficient air of credibility to make them believable and therefore
potentially defamatory.”
Anthony, it appears you left out the judge’s opinion and the resolution of Dr. Weaver’s lawsuit against Dr. Ball.
Conclusion
[85] Dr. Weaver’s claim is dismissed. If the parties cannot agree on costs, they may make arrangements to speak to the issue.
I’m a denier. Among other things I deny that the world is flat. When asked why I never, ever, state that almost 100% of scientists agree with me. I present actual, voluminous evidence, much of which can be verified by individuals.
The Name of the Rose – one of my favorite books, along with Moby Dick…
Who is Greg Woods to challenge the lierary taste of so eminent a professor of Canadian semiotics and grand master of the codes, signs and hidden geomantic meanings of geese migrations as Professor Ball ?
As Turin’s leading climate skeptics say, “Ma gavte la nata !”
“The greatest scientists in history are great precisely because they broke with the consensus.”
Thank you Dr. Ball for having read much of the IPPC and explaining it to the masses, including participating in the IPPC process. We also thank you for the sacrifice you have made by allowing your good name and character to have been assassinated by daring to question the consensus climate change dogma from the beginning. Many in history have been persecuted for going against consensus science only to have been proven correct after their death. You have been going against the grain, against your peers, with hard facts, evidence and science, whilst your opponents resorted to smear, twisting of facts and court cases against you personally. Your name will be remembered as one of the true early climate scientists that tried to speak scientific truth, and were temporally shouted down by the liars in scientific consensus. Eat your veggies and get some exercise so as you stay in good health and are here to write about it now for the next 20 years, as the biggest scientific fraud in the history of science is unmasked.
In ‘Listen Liberal’, Thomas Frank points out that the Democrat party has embraced a well-graduated professional class. Those folks automatically believe others of their ilk. They love complexity. Simplicity is beneath their dignity. They like to think of themselves as superior to the rest of us. Of course they believe in CAGW. Of course they are mostly clueless about the underlying science. link
Listen Liberal is a pretty good description of how we got where we are.
I would remind all those smug, well-graduated, out of touch, little s**ts out there of the immortal wisdom of Richard Feynman.
Tim, only halfwits, the gullible and the naïve would believe anything scientific produced by or for a group of unelected politicians, like the UN? The UN’s IPCC is a political entity, not a scientific one. Thus their reports are politics at its worst, NOT science at its best.
The problem is, we’re arguing with a bunch of halfwits, the gullible and the naïve and those who are attempting to take advantage of that bunch.
Excellent posting. When I first heard and read of Man Made Global warming I had an instinctive “danger Will Robinson” reaction. I thought this could be a problem. Then a Politician, not a very bright one I might add, stepped onto a morning show and proclaimed that the debate was over and that a 97% consensus of scientists agreed. A 97% consensus drumbeat began on network and cable news. My next reaction was “Rhett Roe” we are being had, given my learned distrust of Politicians and the words that come out of their mouth. As friends and acquaintances began parroting 97% I would stop them in their tracks with a few simple questions. First, Who arrived at that number? Second, What methodology did they use to reach that conclusion? Third, who did they consider qualified to be queried to arrive at that result? To which the answer to all was, I don’t know. To which I responded then how can you be sure? I will forward this to all my friends who didn’t know the answers to my questions.