Germany fails to meet EU climate targets, will get billed billions

The failure to meet European Union climate targets will cost Germany billions. According to a report, the German deficit means the government will have to buy CO2 certificates from Eastern Europe for two billion euros.
While Germany is missing its climate target by just under three percent, countries such as Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovakia and Hungary are doing significantly better, according to a report by Wirtschaftswoche.
Apparently Berlin is already preparing to make the payments. A spokesman for Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) told “Wirtschaftswoche”: “We would rather invest the money in climate protection and the modernization of the infrastructure in Germany.”
(I predict that Germany,when officially told they have to buy billions in CO2 certificates, will tell the EU to go “stuff it” -Anthony)
One born every minute.
Seems to be true in Berlin.
If the Germans are smart about this, they will “re-imagine” their emissions accounting and say it all OK – Drax (and Volkswagen) style.
It’s not as if country-scale “carbon emissions” are anything more than fairy-tales to start with, so Adjusticene fun is easy.
Can’t you just come up and say “I was about to pollute but now I changed my mind, that’s like un-pollution or negative pollution so gimme gimme gimme”?
All they have to do is discover that some emissions are cooling, not warming, net. Transfer from column A to column B and it is balanced.
fixed: Germany fails to meet EU climate targets, taxpayers will get billed billions
Fools and their money are soon parted.
Fools are forcing others to be parted from their money.
Consent? Nah, there’s no right of consent.
Just wait until the voters work out that MeToo applies to more than sex
Well, receiving billions of euros should certainly solidify the belief within Eastern Europe that CAGW is a real threat.
Should this not be reported for being the largest legalized fraud scam and properly investigated by law-enforcement? Should we not be demanding proper accounting by our governments to prove that it is necessary spending and if not to suspend this forthwith and claim back fraudulent payments?
Climate ‘science’ is driven by a scientific malfeasance (IPCC) enabling a financial fraud against humanity (UNFCCC) that makes Bernie Madoff look like a petty thief. As a scientist myself, I find this incredibly disturbing and even embarrassing. The fact that so many ostensibly intelligent scientists are so incredibly wrong about something so important makes it hard for laymen to accept. Only those who are capable of doing their own due diligence can see through the fog of deception and unfortunately, these people are few and far between, except in this forum.
In ALGORE’s vision every household in America will be subject to Carbon Targets and it will be necessary to buy, in addition to gas and electric, carbon credits when you overuse your allotment. What is happening to countries will one day be happening to households and it will be very costly to you and very profitable for our spend crazy Federal Government.
For all the haranguing and doom-saying we get from the Propaganda Press they can’t find time to inform us of what our future will look like under new regulations, fees and taxation. At tax time you will have a section for reconciling your carbon footprint which will increase the tax burden for middle class Americans already living paycheck to paycheck. The filthy rich will simply buy their “indulgences” in the form of”investments’ and “deductions” to avoid oppressive taxes that will strangle you and me
When it was Germany pushing for these targets and fines in the first place, it would be politically odd, at least, to now change their mind. Not that you are wrong though, everyone seems a bit too eager to be spending billions on something so uncertain when there is a certain retirement problem blowing on everyone’s faces, in the West at least.
Well, you may not have noticed but we can’t be allowed to point those pesky facts out about climate/energy/ finance any longer.
The Administrative State doesn’t approve of counter consensus talk, not one little bit.
Will it start triggering a serious reconsideration of Germany’s stupid Energiwende?
Thought that was already underway. New coal power stations and new coal mines being opened up in Germany.
Much gnashing of green teeth …….. time to quit their vegan diet ….
Germany is going to get a real dose of populism sooner or later if they keep following this fraudulent stupidity. I completely agree that the people behind this should be charged with fraud against mankind.
Let Germany trash their own economy. It will serve them right for being so ignorant by promoting green fantasies over clean, economical energy.
Indeed, and let it be a lesson for the rest of the civilized world. Unfortunately the lesson the uncivilized world will see is that green extortion will get them lots of green (as in money).
In the immortal words of Van Jones, Obama’s Communist cohort and advisor, “You take the money from the people causing the problem and give it to the people solving the problem.” Shudder
Well, in that case, Germany should send the US money, since US emissions are down. Wouldn’t THAT stick in their craw!
Virtue signalling is expensive. It reminds me of the purchase of absolutions for one’s sins in the middle ages. I’m surprised that the Germans of all people, they who excel at science and engineering, were conned into this stupid idea in the first place. News flash: renewables are not fit for purpose. Nein!
I believe it was a German who saw through the “indulgences” for what they were and started the reformation.
We need to nail a proclamation to the UN’s door.
Dear Germany,
President Trump
“I predict that Germany,when officially told they have to buy billions in CO2 certificates, will tell the EU to go “stuff it” -Anthony)”
When Junckers was asked why France had not been fined for its budget deficit he replied
‘Because its France’
I suspect the sane will go for Germany
Agreed. The current German state lends money with interest. It does not gift money. Just ask Greece.
There will be no payment.
Yes, Germany, France and a few other select countries will change the rules if the rules stop working for them.
Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovakia and Hungary are doing better ? Or were they smart enough to over-state their emissions in the past when calculations were subject to much “cognitive bias”, realizing they would then have to do nothing substantive to collect big $$ today.
Here are the GDPs for the countries involved. link
Germany 3,684,816
Bulgaria 56,943
Croatia 54,516
Slovakia 95,938
Hungary 152,284
Germany has a large productive heavily industrialized economy. The others, not so much.
Pay the billion$ to whom?
Mostly grifters
Eurocrats.
As you sew, so shall you reap.
“Sow.”
“Sow”
Germany is not alone. Almost all the ‘western’ EU members will be fined for failure to meet emission limits. Nothing like reality to correct this crazy policy which everyone signed up to because they believed the propaganda that renewables would be cheap.
Germany runs the eu with the help of their junior partner, France.
The “Chickens” are coming home to roost.
I feel sorry for the German people who have to live under the idiotic policies of their politicians. I know many Germans voted for these idiots, but many did not.
Maybe paying Hungary billions of Euros will wake the German public up to what’s going on.
Btw, why is Germany supposed to pay Eastern European nations anything? What benefit comes from paying this money?
The Eastern European nations happen to hold the emissions certificates. Germany needs to buy the certificates to offset their overage.
I have a box of emissions certificates.
Please advise how the transfer of my paper for their paper can be made.
Take your pick
Anthony, IMHO is starting to take the gloves off.
I kinda like it, but also fear for his safety (metaphorically).
Since Brexit hasn’t been completed, will the UK get fined as well? Will they pay?
If the UK gets fined, why should they pay? what would the EU do if they didn’t pay, kick them out of the EU?
They will send the bill anyway for appearances.
They’d best pay, or they might get kicked out of the EU.
Then they’ll be sorry.
“They’d best pay, or they might get kicked out of the EU.”
Ah, now we know how Prime Minister May can accomplish BREXIT:
Step 1) Purposely allow the UK to miss their EU Climate targets
Step 2) Wait for the EU to impose a fine
Step 3) Refuse to pay the fine
Step 4) Get kicked out of the EU
Schadenfreude. So what does the EU do with taxes and penalties it imposes? Are EU members paying to support the EU quango as well as their own governments? Who holds the EU accountable for finances? Is it like the UN?
Right in the middle of an election cycle- repercussions not foreseeable.
I’m feeling schaden whatcha call yer freude
Someone ought to tell the German government that climate alarmism is a scam, that emission targets are a nonsense and that the German people, when they realise this, will not look favourably on political dumkopfs who spend billions of their taxes on a hoax.
What scares me is that this might give rise to an authotitarion leader who wins an election by promising to free Germany from the shackles of the
VersaillesParis Accord reparations. We all know what happened last time around.
That’s not quite the way the EU works, Anthony. But not far off.
Rules/laws tend to regarded as advice, not something to be obeyed. Once found in serious breach of the advice, nations tend to drag it out over several years, ignoring admonitions until they reach the highest levels of the bureaucracy…
…By which time, the rules have been changed. Germany generally gets what Germany wants and so, to a lesser extent, does France. You can guess what the rest are told. Imagine a United States where California and Texas were in cahoots to game the system, but without the constitutional safeguards of the Senate.
The money would be better spent repairing the wreckage that the communists and the Reich left in East Germany.
Just don’t spend the money on climate re-education camps or holding camps for those who don’t sign the papers.
Anthony is possibly correct. The germans can tell the EU to eff off and there is very little the EU would want to do about it.
If germany leaves the EU then the game is finished. The cozy little gravy train ride ends right there. No pensions, no jobs.