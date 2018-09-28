Germany fails to meet EU climate targets, will get billed billions

From Focus Magazin (h/t to GWPF)

The failure to meet European Union climate targets will cost Germany billions. According to a report, the German deficit means the government will have to buy CO2 certificates from Eastern Europe for two billion euros.

While Germany is missing its climate target by just under three percent, countries such as Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovakia and Hungary are doing significantly better, according to a report by Wirtschaftswoche.

Apparently Berlin is already preparing to make the payments. A spokesman for Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) told “Wirtschaftswoche”: “We would rather invest the money in climate protection and the modernization of the infrastructure in Germany.”

Full story (in German)

(I predict that Germany,when officially told they have to buy billions in CO2 certificates, will tell the EU to go “stuff it” -Anthony)

