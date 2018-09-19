The ‘New Normal’ for Western Forest Fires – Not Necessarily

Dealing with Forest Fire Risk
Guest essay by Don Healy
Looking out on smoke and ash filled vistas while reading about the Carr, Mendocino and numerous other forest fires raging through the Western U.S. and British Columbia creates a great deal of concern and some physical discomfort. Fire is a natural component of our wild areas. Historically, the average acreages burned were much higher in the early 1900s, averaging about 25 million acres, maintaining relatively modest levels mid-century of about 4 million acres, and then trending upwards from the 1980s to the present time. Over recent years, the acreage burned by forest fires in the U.S. has fluctuated between and 3.5 million and 10 million acres per year. Obviously, climate change had nothing to do with much larger burns early in the 1900s, and is most likely a small factor currently.
In recent years however, we are seeing much greater property destruction and loss of life as development continues to encroach on the wildland-urban interface. Each summer, we go into panic mode, but rather than trying to get to root of the problem, and reducing the likelihood of large conflagrations in the future, we are expending massive amounts of money trying to contain the fires that occur. Unfortunately, this is a battle that we cannot win with the current methodology. The reasons are as follows:
1. We all remember the fire triangle with the three legs of oxygen, heat (ignition) and fuel. In this case, the problem boils down to the fuel component; we have far too much of it and the quantity is growing quite rapidly, for primarily two reasons. We quit harvesting timber in the late 1970s on federal lands in the western United States, and currently have 57% more standing timber than we did in 1953. That is correct – 57% more; much of which is stagnated and impacted by insect and disease issues. This larger fuel supply will simply continue to grow unless we are willing to reengage in reasonable forestry practices such a selective cutting and thinning, which would necessitate the building of new sawmills and wood product plants and would provide thousands of jobs at the same time. Stand treatments to simply reduce the fuel load are very expensive and need to be combined with a revenue generating aspect if we wish to accomplish our goals in a timely fashion without bankrupting ourselves.
It should be pointed out that this table includes only merchantable timber. The actual fuel load includes a large amount of smaller material that has probably increased even more rapidly.
2. Many point their fingers at the issue of temperature increase due to climate change, and while this does have a very modest contribution to fire risk, the biggest effect is actually a more hidden one. In fact, a major component of the current fire problem is that the increasing levels of CO2 in the atmosphere have two beneficial effects on both crop production and the same vegetation that fuel wild fires, such as trees, grasses and chaparral. The first beneficial effect is CO2 fertilization. A recent study by NASA shows a significant greening of the planet over the past years, which buttresses the laboratory studies on the effects of CO2 fertilization. (https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth)
The second beneficial effect is that trees and plants become more drought resistant with increases in CO2 levels. This further compounds the issue of increasing fuel loads. The trees and plants become more drought resistant, but not necessarily more fire resistant.
Many articles claim that climate change is the driving force behind the increase in wild fires. However, I think we all realize that there are multiple factors at work here. Looking at the most accurate temperature record for the United States, the U. S. Climatological Research Network (USCRN), shows no significant trend for the 12 years since it went into service. This network is state of the art with excellent siting of stations coupled with triple redundancy.
Other longer term records such as the UAH satellite record indicate a very slight increase in the temperature trend; about 0.4 degrees Centigrade from 1979 to the present. (http://www.drroyspencer.com/2018/08/uah-global-temperature-update-for-july-2018-0-32-deg-c/) While the mid-1980s to present trend line for fuel loads correlates with the trend line for acres burned in the U.S., the temperature record shows virtually no correlation.
As additional verification of the effects of CO2 fertilization at the most practical level, we can look at the yield per acre figures for some of our most common crops, as obtained from the USDA at https://www.nass.usda.gov/Charts_and_Maps/Field_Crops/.
Looking at this situation in gross numbers, the western U.S. contains about 1,008,000,000 acres of land, with varying types of vegetative covering. Assuming that each acre is relatively uniform on average, the additional growth due of CO2 fertilization is equivalent to the total growth on 151,200,000 acres of land. (This is using a 15% rate of additional greening; the low end of the figures shown in the citation above.) Assuming the higher quantity of acres burned per year mentioned above, of 10,000,000 acres, we can see that we are gaining over 15 times the fuel load that we are losing to wild fires, and the situation will be most like get more dire over time, because for plants, we are still close to the low end of their preferred CO2 ranges, and will see even higher results from CO2 fertilization effect for at least another doubling of CO2. A quick review of this effect upon the fire problem will show that ignoring this problem will only make it worse, far worse.
In addition to implementing sustained-yield forest practices on our forest lands, we also need to address the effects of ourselves and our fellow humans’ desire to life within the bucolic beauty of the wildland-urban interface. This also has at least two aspects that must be addressed in these situations:
1. Building codes need to be modified to require that structures built in the wildland-urban interface be far more fire proof. Code should require:
A. Fire proof roofing such as steel and ceramic tile.
B. Siding of fireproof material such as brick or stone.
C. Roof venting either closeable or require mesh sufficient to prevent wind-blown embers from entering the attic space. (This was a major factor in the recent Santa Rosa, California fire.)
D. Removal of flammable vegetation and landscaping materials such a bark from areas near structures.
2. In the open areas in the wildland-urban interface, these steps should be implemented:
A. Thin natural vegetation and create fire breaks where necessary.
B. Limit or ban construction in areas of extreme vulnerability.
C. Construct water retention facilities such as ponds or reservoirs along with the necessary pumps, generators and hoses.
For both provisions 1 and 2 above, it will be necessary to have regular checks and inspections to insure that the appropriate conditions are maintained.
Some insurance companies are already taking steps to insure that some or all of these safeguards be taken if homeowners wish to obtain or continue coverage.
Conclusion: Time is of the essence in dealing with our wildlands fire dilemma. The crucial factor that needs to be addressed is the high and continually expanding fuel load in our wild areas. We have the means to deal with this issue and could commence in the very near future. It could also be accomplished in a way that would improve the health of our forests, provide jobs, provide revenue for our local counties for schools and roads, and other economic benefits. Also, we need to recognize that while the issue of climate change does bear upon this situation, we simply can’t wait to get started down that path to solve the fire problem. China, India and other nations are heading in a contrary direction and it will be decades at least before we will see a meaningful reduction in CO2 levels. We need to do immediately, what it is feasible to accomplish.
8 thoughts on “The ‘New Normal’ for Western Forest Fires – Not Necessarily”
Good common sense suggestions to lessen the destruction of property from wildfires. I made similar suggestions in newspaper blogs, and was shouted down. It seems that some people will not take responsibility for their own decisions (poor building codes).
The same could be said for the destruction in the wake of tornadoes and hurricanes, where most of the problem lies in poor construction, and building on flood plains. I was in the Philipines after Hainan, and all the concrete structures survived without any problem, even in the epicenter of the storm. And it cannot be that expensive to build in reinforced concrete, as all the poor nations around the Mediterranean can manage it, including Greece, Tunisia, Morocco, Turkey and Lebanon. If they can afford concrete housing, why cannot America…?
I predict many angry replies…..
R
I agree ralf. See this post from 2017:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/08/25/its-over-4324-day-major-hurricane-drought-ends-harvey-lands-as-cat4/comment-page-1/#comment-2593562
It amazes me that people in the hurricane and tornado areas of the USA continue to build with wood-frame construction, which is so easily destroyed by high winds and flooding.
In the mid-1990’s, I designed and patented an Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) System called Advantage Wallsystems. http://www.advantageicf.com/
I no longer have any interest, financial or otherwise, in this product or company, but want to point out the advantages of ICF Systems. An ICF structure can be built with concrete floor and ceiling decks and steel shutters to survive most natural disasters. The polystyrene foam is closed-cell, so it will also survive a flood – interior finishing materials such as drywall must of course be replaced. Moving valued possessions to the second floor should preserve them in most flood situations – if your second floor floods, you are building in the wrong location.
The primary benefit of this particular ICF system is that it is stronger and can sustain much higher concrete pour heights than most other ICF products – it also has features than enable ease of use.
When Texas rebuilds, will they simply use stick-built construction that will be destroyed by the next natural disaster, or will they employ ICF construction that can survive floods, hurricanes and tornadoes?
Also, thanks to Don Healy – this article rings true.
The Tasmanian 1967 Bushfires claimed 62 lives, 900 injured and left 7000 homeless.
Many of the dead were found to have been boiled alive in their own water tanks.
The buildings left standing did not have gutters.
Empty your gutters, block them off, fill them with water & evacuate if you can- should a bushfire come calling.
There is an excellent magazine, Fine Homebuilding, which has had many articles dealing with fire resistance. In particular there is a story about houses that survived the 1993 Laguna Beach fire storm. link
The houses that survived did so because of many details. Many of those details were cheap to implement. Many of the details would improve the home’s insulation and save money by reducing heating and cooling loads. The bottom line is that there are lots of details and that requires builders, building inspectors, and planning departments who actually know what they’re doing.
The thing about planning departments is crucial. It is very possible to have local building regulations that run counter to sensible fireproof construction. Municipalities that insist on aesthetic wood shake roofing would be an example of dangerous stupidity. Australian regulations that limit how far from your house you can clear brush are another example.
Fireproof construction is practical and not that much more expensive. It mostly requires people who know what they’re doing. Sadly, that might entail taking a clue bat to some politicians and bureaucrats. That part can be really hard.
We do occasionally get 100mph+ winds in the UK, and they typically don’t do much damage. Reason is that our buildings, even the wooden ones, are much stronger than in the USA.
What may have started out as climate science back in 1938 has morphed into climate superstition.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/08/03/confirmationbias/
We’re told that ‘fire is a natural process’
Yeeeees it is, BUT, in very ancient landscapes that are dying. The metaphor with increasing disease in elderly people is nearly perfect –
Fire is cancer.
Fire is a complication of Type 2 diabetes, eg your feet falling off.
Fire is liver disease in long term drinkers
Fire is Alzheimers disease
It is a signal that ‘The System’ is nearing its end so yes, it is normal and natural. Death is normal and natural.
Hence many of the cures or remedies for fires are the equivalent of removing someone’s lungs to cure lung cancer, draining their blood to prevent diabetes, filling their skulls with surgical spirit or strong acetic acid as preservatives to prevent dementia. (Ain’t that crazy, that’s effectively what they do by eating carbohydrate and by drinking alcohol. Why do doctors recommend it I wonder?)
That is what we’re looking at here with the fires. Melanomas showing up with increased regularity on an elderly person – someone who is NOT going to live forever and as the saying goes at funeral ceremonies everywhere ‘Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. The dust in this case being desert dust.
We’re repeatedly told about CO2 fertilashion – a blatant appeal to (NASA) authority. Engaging with Warmists really does have a corrosive effect on real actual & original thought.
We may visit and read the link provided to hear NASA saying (apart from very confusing things about Earth’s land area) – they say that they ‘thought’ CO2 was/is a fertiliser but just to be sure, fed this assumption into a computer model.
Suuuuuuurprise surprise! The Computer agreed with them and was so bold as to put a figure on the effect. 70% of the greenery was due to CO2. Amazing what these computers know!
Right. Do we see any data from OCO Sputnik showing all the CO2 to be in The Wrong Places?
No
Oddly, NASA tell us that the CO2 effect diminishes with increasing levels of this wonderful beneficial gas. Curious and curious
This would obviously be based on recent data they have showing that the greenery effect is slowing as CO2 levels rise?
Good grief. Does that not scream out loud that the CO2 was NOT the cause of the greening?
Why do I assert that?
Go out into the British countryside right now and talk to a farmer. (DEFRA will help you identify them -they drive (barely legal) beat-up old pickup trucks, leave epic trails of mud on the road, when not blasting every living critter into Kingdom Come with shotguns)
They will all tell you that nowadays it has become essential to use fertilisers containing added sulphur. 25 years ago it was unheard of apart from folks growing oil-seeds.
What happened = Smoke-stack scrubbing at power stations and low sulphur motor fuel.
Bingo bingo bingo, OCO and Greenery Sputniks look down on China and see huuuuuge amounts of greenery AND huge amounts of CO2.
Question, for how long have the Chinese been scrubbing their smokestacks?
One suggestion was good = store water in the (burning) forest.
Not only with ponds and lakes but by using the ‘extra’ growth the forest itself is supposedly making.
Simply run it through big chipper machines and dump into holes in the ground and/or natural hollows. It will attract and store water – effectively making a peat bog.
Water logged, anaerobic and highly acidic places that will have a natural cooling effect on the landscape. Import more beavers. They do that naturally.
But DO NOT remove stuff from the affected forest, either by burning or forestry.
Doing so is simply blood-letting on an already anaemic patient close (in a geologic time frame) to death and will hasten their demise.