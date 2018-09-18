Guest note by David Middleton
Too fracking funny! (By fracking, I don’t mean frac’ing.)
SEPTEMBER 10, 2018
Coal is the most-used electricity generation source in 18 states; natural gas in 16
Electricity generators that use fossil fuels continue to be the most common sources of electricity generation in most states. In all but 15 states, coal, natural gas, or petroleum liquids were the most-used electricity generation fuel in 2017. Since 2007, the number of states where coal was the most prevalent electricity generation fuel has fallen as natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectricity have gained market share.
In 2017, coal provided the largest generation share in 18 states, down from 28 states in 2007. Natural gas had the largest share in 16 states, up from 11 in 2007. Petroleum remained the largest generation share in only one state—Hawaii—providing 62% of the state’s electricity generation in 2017. For the United States as a whole, natural gas provided 32% of total electricity generation in 2017, slightly higher than coal’s 30% share.
Beyond fossil fuels, nuclear power plants provided the largest electricity share in nine states, up from six in 2007. Hydroelectricity is the most prevalent electricity generation source in six states, up from four in 2007. Hydro is the only renewable energy source with the largest share in any state, but that may soon change with the continued addition of wind turbines in states such as Kansas and Iowa.
[…]
Even though coal’s lead has been cut from 10 to 2 States since 2007, it’s still in first place. Numbers in parentheses reflect the change since 2007.
- Coal: 18 (-10)
- Natural Gas: 16 (+5)
- Nuclear: 9 (+3)
- Hydroelectric: 6 (+2)
- Petroleum: 1 (0)
- Total: 50
What about wind and solar? Let’s ask Dean Wormer!
14 thoughts on “US EIA: Coal is Still King”
The only real risk with coal is political, in that if the Democrats backing the green blob get power, it would be an unfavored investment.
There is a lot of coal.
A lot can happen in 300 years. I would say that, one way or another, we don’t have to worry about running out of fossil fuel.
The six hydropower states are WA, OR, ID, MT, SD and VT.
I believe that’s ME rather than MT.
Nope. ME is close, though. It’s #7 in share of hydro, but another source must be its leading electricity generation method.
https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/images/charts/hydroelectric_capacity_map_large.jpg
Western MT lies in the Columbia-Snake (BPA) system, while its east gets power from Missouri River system dams.
Thx – Spent my childhood in western MT & have seen many of the hydro dams so I’m not surprised.
Nationwide, as opposed to state by state, coal has been dethroned by natural gas, but could stage a comeback.
US reliance on gas is why we’ve beaten the Kyoto goals without signing onto the idiotic agreement. Thanks to its high H to C ratio, burning methane (CH4) is the next thing to a hydrogen rather than hydrocarbon-based energy system.
The US would be well advised to run its vehicles on natural gas as well.
But, but, surely wind and solar are the new coal aren’t they? All those free breezes and sunshine. Cheap as chips, as they would say in England. Must be much cheaper than digging rocks out of the ground and burning them, aren’t they? Oh, and then I remembered, from my history lessons at school, that a certain bloke called Stevenson invented a coal fired steam engine that could do the job of a windmill in a fraction of the time and the cost, continually. And that was over 200 years ago. Have I missed something in the advancement of human engineering or are we going backwards if we think that the tried and failed solutions from the past will somehow take us to Nirvana and replace what actually works in modern industrialised societies?
Renewables to be effective 24/7 as electricity generators require storage systems of large capacity, apparently the lithium based batteries are currently among if not the most effective available.
A most recent research discovered a deep flaw in the long term reliability:
“X-rays uncover a hidden property that leads to failure in a lithium-ion battery material
….
When lithium ions flow into the battery’s solid electrode the lithium can rearrange itself, causing the ions to clump together creating hot spots that end up shortening the battery lifetime.”
https://www6.slac.stanford.edu/news/2018-09-17-x-rays-uncover-hidden-property-leads-failure-lithium-ion-battery-material.aspx
Vuk,
As per above, IMO it would be better to run cars on methane, rather than burning methane to generate electricity to power cars.
Electrical vehicles might become a good idea when and if battery tech improves. Graphene supercapacitors and new battery designs hold some promise of significant improvements in weight (power density), speed of charging and possibly storage as well.
Coal can be combusted putting into the atmosphere less CO2 than a natural gas power plant.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQRQ7S92_lo&authuser=0
We have a proven patented Carbon Capture Utilization System. We didn’t invent something new. This method has been in practice for over 70 years in another industry for a different application.
We will remove over 90% of the CO2 out of the combusted exhaust and transform it into useful-saleable products. Not only is this good for the Environment but also good for America’s Economy.
Help us get tested at a Credited Carbon Capture Testing facility.
Coal in its current state does not directly support life, and we know that Carbon Dioxide directly feeds life and is integral to the Carbon Cycle of Life. Therefore, we could more aptly refer to coal as ‘carbon pollution’ rather than CO2, thus when we burn coal we remove pollution and turn it into food.
Near the end the article says:
That should be …cut from 17 to 2 States… Coal lost 10 but the second place gained 5 which means the previous lead was 17.