It is worse than we thought – by region

Guest essay by Sheldon Walker – (agree-to-disagree.com)

The central objective of the Paris Agreement is its long-term temperature goal to hold global average temperature increase to “well below 2°C above preindustrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels”.

Have a look at warming based on different areas of the Earth.

Below, is an explanation of the different elements of this bar chart.

This bar chart was made, using the GISTEMP gridded temperature series (Land-Ocean Temperature Index, ERSSTv5, 1200km smoothing).

The Arctic region is anything north of the 66N line of latitude. The Arctic is approximately 4% of the Earth.

The Antarctic region is anything south of the 66S line of latitude. The Antarctic is approximately 4% of the Earth.

Land is anything between the 66N line of latitude, and the 66S line of latitude, where you can stand without getting your feet wet. Land is approximately 26% of the Earth.

Ocean, is anything between the 66N line of latitude, and the 66S line of latitude, where your feet get wet, if you stand there. Ocean is approximately 66% of the Earth.

I am planning to make some more bar charts, which are even more detailed than this one. Looking at the different regions, in different hemispheres etc. I have all the data, I just need to analyse it.

To determine which 2 x 2 latitude-longitude cells were Land, and which were Ocean, I digitised a big black and white map of the world. This turned the image into 0’s and 1’s, depending on the colour on the map. 1’s corresponded to Land, and 0’s corresponded to ocean. This might not be perfect, but it looked good, and was much faster than doing it manually.

You can judge for yourself, how good my method was, for working out what was Land, and what was Ocean. The following map shows the areas that I used for each region.

The legend is:

• yellow = Arctic region

• green = Antarctic region

• blue = Ocean

• orange = Land

