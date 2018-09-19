It is worse than we thought – by region

Guest essay by Sheldon Walker – (agree-to-disagree.com)
The central objective of the Paris Agreement is its long-term temperature goal to hold global average temperature increase to “well below 2°C above preindustrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels”.
Have a look at warming based on different areas of the Earth.
Below, is an explanation of the different elements of this bar chart.
This bar chart was made, using the GISTEMP gridded temperature series (Land-Ocean Temperature Index, ERSSTv5, 1200km smoothing).
- The Arctic region is anything north of the 66N line of latitude. The Arctic is approximately 4% of the Earth.
- The Antarctic region is anything south of the 66S line of latitude. The Antarctic is approximately 4% of the Earth.
- Land is anything between the 66N line of latitude, and the 66S line of latitude, where you can stand without getting your feet wet. Land is approximately 26% of the Earth.
- Ocean, is anything between the 66N line of latitude, and the 66S line of latitude, where your feet get wet, if you stand there. Ocean is approximately 66% of the Earth.
I am planning to make some more bar charts, which are even more detailed than this one. Looking at the different regions, in different hemispheres etc. I have all the data, I just need to analyse it.
To determine which 2 x 2 latitude-longitude cells were Land, and which were Ocean, I digitised a big black and white map of the world. This turned the image into 0’s and 1’s, depending on the colour on the map. 1’s corresponded to Land, and 0’s corresponded to ocean. This might not be perfect, but it looked good, and was much faster than doing it manually.
You can judge for yourself, how good my method was, for working out what was Land, and what was Ocean. The following map shows the areas that I used for each region.
The legend is:
• yellow = Arctic region
• green = Antarctic region
• blue = Ocean
• orange = Land
9 thoughts on “It is worse than we thought – by region”
Overall, there doesn’t seem to be any “global warming”, according to the chart… just warming in some areas, as well as cooling in others. Most regions stayed relatively stable. This chart would make the alarmists extremely unhappy! LOL! Great job!
I would agree to your methodology of categorizing land/ocean areas, but I just can’t go with your temperature database.
First how did we actually measure the temperatures of every nook and cranny of the globe since pre-industrial levels? We are talking central Africa, all of Antarctica and huge areas of oceans.
Second how many of the temperatures are “modeled” and “homogenized” or just plain made up?
Third how many of the temperatures are adjusted from what was actually measured?
Fourth where are the error bars?
Fifth just how do you get accuracy of to a tenth of a degree?
Great exercise and I think your results would be right in the ballpark if you just had a valid set up temperature records.
A third of the Antarctic has warmed by 2°C?
Don’t think so …
w.
The 0 to 1.5 bin is maybe way too big, as there is a big difference (apparently) between 0 and 1.5. Otherwise a very interesting angle on the “greatest issue of our times” (apparently).
Good point, zero (no change) shouldn’t be lumped in with mild warming. Perhaps it could be designated as white, even if it only represents a thin line.
Just wondering – How do “we” know the temperature of the Arctic and the Antarctic in “pre-industrial” times?
How about the entire ocean?
I’d think there would have to be some accurate data to be able to make a comparison across the entire globe.
Is the ocean temperature the aggregate of the surface temperatures? The temperatures 1 metre below the surface? 1 kilometre below? Or just those temperatures that lead to “more research required” and “send us more money”?
I find it telling that the places with the least reliable data have the most warming, i.e. the poles.
I don’t believe that there are any reliable pre-industrial temperatures for the poles and even now we are dependent on a handful of research stations that will mostly be measuring their urban heat island effect.
In the unlikely case of the data being correct, I note that 10% of the earth has experienced a supposedly catastrophic level of warming, so where are the catastrophes?
I have a problem with the digitized map, if the map shown in the post is the one used to determine the areas of arctic/antarctic, ocean and land then there is significant error in the calculations. The map shown is a mercator projection which greatly enlarges areas as one goes north or south of the equator. Surely some where in the netosphere there is an accurate calculation of land versus ocean based upon the actual shape of the Earth.