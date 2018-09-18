New study mutes the “carbon bomb” hypothesis

A key to climate stabilization could be buried deep in the mud, FSU researchers suggest
Earth’s peatland soils store a lot of carbon — about as much as currently flows freely through the atmosphere as carbon dioxide. As global temperatures rise, scientists worry that the planet’s grip on these carbon reservoirs could weaken, unleashing a “carbon bomb” that could further destabilize Earth’s climate systems.
But a new study led by Florida State University offers some hope that Earth’s carbon reservoirs might not be quite as vulnerable as experts predict. In a global survey of peatlands — areas defined by soil-like, partially decomposed organic matter — researchers found signs that these carbon-rich environments could show some level of long-term resilience even as temperatures continue to climb.
“There’s a lot of concern about losing these carbon reservoirs, but what this study suggests is that they are more stable than we initially thought,” said Jeff Chanton, the Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor of Oceanography. “This mutes the carbon bomb hypothesis. It’s good news.”
The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.
Peat forms most frequently in the North, where cooler climes prevent organic matter from fully decomposing. But peatlands can also be found in the tropics, where warm weather facilitates rapid decomposition.
This puzzled a team of researchers from FSU’s Departments of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science. If tropical peatlands can successfully withstand equatorial temperatures, they asked, might northern peatlands also have the capacity to stabilize in warmer conditions?
To investigate, the team collected peat samples from a globally representative selection of far-flung sites — subarctic Swedish mires, temperate North Carolina bogs and tropical Bornean peat swamps to name a few. They then used advanced spectroscopy tools to investigate the unique chemical profiles of their samples.
The team quickly identified significant chemical differences between peat sourced from higher and lower latitudes.
“Peat from warm climates had lower concentrations of carbohydrates and higher concentrations of aromatics compared to peat from colder climates,” said former FSU postdoctoral researcher Suzanne Hodgkins, who led the study.
Cold-climate peat, with its higher carbohydrate concentration, is considered by scientists to be more labile, or more easily degradable. As temperatures increase, the carbohydrates in the peat decompose and carbon dioxide is emitted.
Warm-climate peat sampled from lower latitudes, on the other hand, was found to be largely depleted of carbohydrates. Instead, these samples contained high levels of aromatics — stable chemical compounds left behind by decomposed plant matter.
As temperatures rise at higher latitudes, northern peatlands will burn off their surface store of carbohydrates, releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. The key to what happens next lies in the chemistry of the peat buried deep below the Earth, said Hodgkins, now a postdoctoral researcher at Ohio State University.
“The long-term stability of northern peat in the face of warming depends on whether it can develop a chemistry similar to tropical peats,” she said “Initially, northern peat will likely decompose and release carbon into the atmosphere, but eventually this decomposition will reduce the abundance of carbohydrates relative to aromatics. This change in chemistry could stabilize the remaining peat against further decomposition.”
If, after the initial carbohydrate burn, northern peatlands come to more closely resemble their southern counterparts — which have endured in warm weather for millennia — then their aromatic-dominant chemistry could act as a bulwark against further decomposition and carbon dioxide release.
“Evidence from the study suggests that northern peatlands may develop many of the same compositional features as southern peatlands, mitigating to some extent the potential for substantial carbon losses to the atmosphere,” said retired Professor of Analytical and Environmental Chemistry Bill Cooper, who helped direct the study.
This mitigation is contingent on the rate of carbohydrate decomposition and the ways northern plant ecology adapts to warmer temperatures, but it could play a major role in preventing considerable amounts of carbon dioxide from reaching an already-warming atmosphere.
However, while stable peatlands may help avert worst-case scenarios and temper the dreaded carbon bomb, researchers said these kind of ecological restraints on warming are not enough to reverse global climate trends.
“All of these natural processes pale in comparison to the rate at which human beings are releasing fossil fuel CO2 into the atmosphere,” Chanton said. “We’re releasing CO2 at enormous rates, so this is not going to save us.”
The Duke University Wetland Center played an instrumental role in spearheading this research. The study was funded primarily by the U.S. Department of Energy, with additional funding from the National Science Foundation, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, the National Research Foundation Singapore, Geo.X (the Research Network for Geosciences in Berlin and Potsdam, Germany), and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
21 thoughts on “New study mutes the “carbon bomb” hypothesis”
Earth has been a lot warmer previously in the Holocene without any carbon bombs exploding.
….and never a tipping point
Yup. As David observes, even the PETM spike can’t be attributed to a carbon bomb of some kind with any high degree of certainty.
Not just earlier during the present interglacial, but others even warmer and longer-lasting as well, such as the Eemian.
Has a “Carbon Bomb” event ever happened in the past…….?
Short answer: No.
The PETM probably didn’t even qualify as a “carbon bomb.”
In the Alaska experiment, they warmed the permafrost by 2°C over a 20-yr period (10 times the actual rate of warming since the 1800’s) and there wasn’t the slightest hint of an accelerated methane release.
There is no evidence of widespread thawing of Arctic permafrost since Marine Isotope Stage 11 (MIS-11), approximately 450,000 years ago. None of the subsequent interglacial stages indicate widespread permafrost thawing, above 60°N, not even MIS-5 (Eemian/Sangamonian), which was about 2°C warmer than present day, possibly as much as 5°C warmer in the Arctic.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/12/13/defusing-the-arctic-methane-time-bomb/
If these significantly warmer interglacial stages didn’t cook-off permafrost CH4 bombs, it’s highly unlikely that they cooked-off peat CO2 bombs.
Maybe they should have gone a step further and taken samples from tropical peat and introduced that and it’s bacteria to a cold environment to see if they create peat similar to tropical peat…….
Once again, settled science is over turned.
scientists worry
Yes.
They do it for as living.
Climate scientists especially need to cultivate the worried forehead as their most essential professional skill and instrument.
Here are some worried forehead wrinkles to inspire any aspiring climate scientists, give them something to aim for:
https://goo.gl/images/2xcYXD
https://goo.gl/images/XSh39J
https://goo.gl/images/owKh6t
https://goo.gl/images/6bE6NC
I thought they might get blacklisted until the second to the last paragraph. They came back into the fold and stated “We’re releasing CO2 at enormous rates, so this is not going to save us”. Funding will continue.
The previous interglacial period, the Eemian, was warmer than this one with more ice cap melting and higher sea levels yet no tipping point, runaway warming ever occured. The last ice age followed and was not prevented by anything. Despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of scientific rationale to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero.
Anthony,
I have a couple of suggestions for your prose:
“As global temperatures rise, SOME scientists worry that the planet’s grip on these carbon reservoirs could weaken, unleashing a “carbon bomb” that could further destabilize Earth’s climate systems.
But a new study led by Florida State University offers some hope that Earth’s carbon reservoirs might not be quite as vulnerable as OTHER experts predict.”
The ongoing marvel of the carbon cycle: while you still don’t really know anything due to the extremely large uncertainties, you can speculate wildly, comfortable in the knowledge that nobody can prove you wrong.
Fun, yes, but should precious resources be wasted this way?
What precious resources?
Do you believe that any of these “climate scientists” would be doing something useful if they weren’t wasting their time on “climate science”?
Oh for peat’s sake, what’s next?
We learned in Florida after decades of the muck in the Everglades drainage decomposing that if it is left physically undisturbed and if it is kept, or at least regularly flood the muck stops decomposing. We learned in back in the 1970s it was physically disturbing peat soils that caused them to release anything. Our interest at the time was mercury. Scandinavian scientists demonstrated the problem. Undisturbed peat, little release, especially if the peat is protected from the air by some layer, sod or water. It took our scientists two decades to accept (some never did) that high mercury level in fish in the Everglades canals was not coming from air pollution but degradation of peat soils (muck). I might note at the Everglades Agricultural Research Station in Belle Glade, there is a measuring stick showing how much the muck as degraded since they first began intensive farming. We are talking about a relatively large area of muck decomposing just since WWII. No bomb!
Yes because most bacteria require oxygen to decompose organic matter and it is well known that environments such as swamps and deep waters quickly become anoxic as bacteria use up all the oxygen and the vast majority of organic matter goes undecomposed.
The article didn’t once mention the word oxygen. The state of earth sciences in academia is in the dark ages.
I nearly went to say ‘Make sure your Will is in order and up-to-date’
But with clowns like these doing soil science, things like Wills, inheritance plans, child provision etc are totally, completely and *entirely* unnecessary.
Save the time & money, party while you still can
If there are many more uneducated fools such as these out there, and there are judging by the EU green lighting the burning of Europe’s forests, We Are Totally Extinct.
When the trees go, we go.
Look out for it, extinction coming soon at a place near you, unless someone wakes up and realises how dirt works.
Historical precedent says they wont.
Climate papers are like excerpts from the short bus.
“The long-term stability of northern peat in the face of warming depends on whether it can develop a chemistry similar to tropical peats,”
As the North warms (I hope it continues to do so) trees multiply like mad, absorbing the CO2 from the air as fast as the sunlight and temperature permits. That is happening already which is why there are lodge pole forests.
While the study looks at peat composition, it is relevant to point out that the carbon bomb hypothesis had no traction to begin with because it assumes that things will warm but biomass growth will not re-commence.
The permafrost contains trillions of tons of carbon. How did it get there? It grew there the last time it was warm enough to do so. End of (short, alarming) story.
” the carbon bomb hypothesis had no traction to begin with because it assumes that things will warm but biomass growth will not re-commence.”
It’s like failing kindergarten logic, yet “qualified” professors promote the “hypothesis”.
I’d love to go to a conference with one of these papers just once so that I could grill these quacks.
Since Carbon Dioxide feeds life, I’ve altered this line from the article slightly:
[ scientists worry that the planet’s grip on these carbon reservoirs could weaken, unleashing a “carbon bomb” that could further feed life on Earth ]
What are scientists worried about again?