Spencer in USATODAY: Hurricane Florence is not climate change or global warming. It’s just the weather.

By Dr. Roy W. Spencer
Even before Hurricane Florence made landfall somewhere near the border of North and South Carolina, predicted damage from potentially catastrophic flooding from the storm was already being blamed on global warming.
Writing for NBC News, Kristina Dahl contended, “With each new storm, we are forced to question whether this is our new, climate change-fueled reality, and to ask ourselves what we can do to minimize the toll from supercharged storms.”
The theory is that tropical cyclones have slowed down in their speed by about 10 percent over the past 70 years due to a retreat of the jet stream farther north, depriving storms of steering currents and making them stall and keep raining in one location. This is what happened with Hurricane Harvey in Houston last year.
But like most claims regarding global warming, the real effect is small, probably temporary, and most likely due to natural weather patterns. Any changes in hurricanes over 70 years, even if real, can easily be part of natural cycles — or incomplete data. Coastal lake sediments along the Gulf of Mexico shoreline from 1,000 to 2,000 years ago suggest more frequent and intense hurricanes than occur today. Why? No one knows.
Unusual things happen in nature sometimes
The Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1635 experienced a Category 3 or 4 storm, with up to a 20-foot storm surge. While such a storm does not happen in New England anymore, it happened again there in 1675, with elderly eyewitnesses comparing it to the 1635 storm.
Until 2017, the United States went 11 years without a major hurricane strike — something that is statistically very improbable. Nine years into that 11-year hurricane drought, a NASA scientist computed it as a 1-in-177-year event.
My point is that nature varies, and unusual things happen sometimes.
Dr. Spencer, you are a voice of reason. I live in NE and can say how rare it is to be affected by hurricane landfall. Nor’easters, that’s another matter.
Florence was created as a tropical storm in the eastern Atlantic. The cool surface of the ocean did not allow the hurricane to develop. The jet stream initially directed it north, then west. When she found herself in the hot waters of the west Atlantic, she developed into a hurricane.
“With each new storm, we are forced to question whether this is our new, climate change-fueled reality, or whether we are simply suffering from more of the dreaded climate change derangement syndrome, one feature of which is to continually confuse and conflate weather with climate.”
Every generation wants to believe they are living through exceptional times. By extension, then the natural ego driven conclusion is that we are then exceptional for getting through it. A corollary to the Lake Wobegon Effect where every parent wants to believe their child is above average. A subjective lack of perspective.
Enter now the climate hustlers and their exploitation of this human weakness on lack of historical perspective. And then do a little data manipulation to erase inconvenient blips like the heat waves and record high temps of the 1930’s, and “voila!” They claim We are living through exceptional times in climate. The hustlers warn with every drought, flood, polar vortex, heat wave, or hurricane that it is going to get worse unless we stop our sinning and hand over our money and individual liberties so they can manage them for us.
We don’t need to invoke Chinese conspiracy theories or Russian manipulation stories to the motivations of these hustlers. They are among us and they call themselves Democrats. Vote appropriately in November.
Now now Dr Roy, just you stop that. Bringing sane logic and clear reasoning to a climate debate is just not on. The whole thing needs to be framed in hyperbolic hysteria and the use of judiciously cherry picked data, this will simply not do.
CNN is showing how catastrophic the whole thing might possibly be. Swirly red things on a radar map, a choppy sea, leaves trembling, anxious faces. It is obviously hell on Earth, probably, and it is raining quite a bit. None of this would be necessary if it wasn’t caused by us burning stuff, in fact it would be weather. Instead it is The Storm of a Lifetime ®, or a Cat 1 hurricane if you prefer.
And Hazel 1954 never happened…
“My point is that nature varies, and unusual things happen sometimes”
Yes sir. And when they do, it stirs up our superstitious nature that gains acceptance in terms of what looks a lot like evidence once the confirmation bias kicks in. Please see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/08/03/the-sorcery-killings-of-melanesia/
Saw an article on the Forbes website that infered that never had such a low pressure storm occured so far north.
I guess that 939 mb at 50.8°N entry in the HURDAT2 file never occurred.
Let’s suppose that in some part of the Carolinas, Florence manages to generate 24 inches of rain in 24 hours. You can already hear the claims of “unprecedented” impact. But the other side of the same phenomenon, by definition, would be record heat rejection upward from the surface to high altitudes. The atmosphere is demonstrating its overwhelming power to move heat, not to “trap” it. Just measure the rate of condensate formation from the steam-powered heat engine. One inch per hour is about 16,000 W/m^2, and you can see on radar that the precipitation tops are in the range of 40-50,000 feet. These easily observed numbers are nowhere to be found in the toy climate simulators running on expensive supercomputers.
“supercharged storms”
They SO wanted Florence to be a Cat 4 or 5. That’s kinda sick, when you think about it.
The sainted H. L. Mencken labelled the U.S. “A commonwealth of morons.”
Judged by MSM climate reporting, he was right.