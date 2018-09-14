Climate Scientist Demands Permanent Evacuation of Coasts Because Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Climate professor Orrin Pilkey thinks it is wrong to rebuild after major storms – though so far coastal communities whom he has advised have not been receptive to his wisdom.
Beyond Evacuations: Climate Change May Mean Abandoning Our Coasts Forever
By Casey Williams
Sep 14 2018, 8:10am
A climate scientist thinks that we aren’t taking major storms like Florence seriously enough.
Get out, and stay out. Or at least, don’t come back and build a high-rise. That’s the message Orrin Pilkey, a climate scientist and emeritus professor at Duke University, hopes Hurricane Florence will send lawmakers and coastal residents when it smashes the southeastern US this week. As climate change warms the oceans, swells the seas, and makes deadly hurricanes a fixture of American life, a massive and permanent retreat from the coasts may be the only way to protect lives and livelihoods in the long run, Pilkey says.
In his 2016 book Retreat from a Rising Sea, Pilkey, whose family’s Mississippi home was destroyed by Hurricane Camille in 1969, argues that unchecked climate change could make coastal regions uninhabitable sooner than we think. He thinks coastal communities should respond to this threat by moving away from the ocean now, before it’s too late. Pilkey takes particular aim at post-storm “urban renewal” projects—replacing modest homes with high-rises and mansions, for instance—that swell coastal populations. But even ordinary residents might have to give up the comforting dream of rebuilding after the storm.
Sooner or later, he says, coastal communities will have to choose from two bad options: hunker down beyond proliferating seawalls, or pick up stakes and move inland, forever. As Florence approached, I talked with Pilkey about his thoughts on the storm, climate change and “managed retreat.”
…
For a lot of people living on the coast, the idea of retreating—giving up their homes, their way of life—is going to be a tough pill to swallow. They’re going to swallow it sooner or later. The sooner they swallow it, the better off they’re going to be. I understand completely. When I’ve talked to people on the coast, I’ve been told to go jump in a lake, and a lot worse than that. In many of the communities on the coast, their beaches will become unstable. And if they don’t want to lose their buildings, they’re going to have to rely on a seawall. So, you’ll have a tourist community without a beach. That’s already happening. For instance, Miami Beach is considerably narrower than it was.
…
Read more: https://www.vice.com/amp/en_uk/article/xwpzma/beyond-evacuations-climate-change-may-mean-abandoning-our-coasts-forever
In the midst of a major flooding event like Hurricane Florence its easy to forget that living on the coast often provides protection against severe flood damage. The reason is flood water drains back into the sea far more easily if you live on the coast, than if you live inland. Coastal floods are usually very short lived, often lasting minutes rather than days, peaking at high tide.
You can usually protect a home against a brief flood, the way I once did, by covering the doors in waterproof tape and using non-setting plumber’s putty to seal any leaks we missed. Coastal houses can also be built to resist short floods, the house I protected had telescopic air vents, vents which had been deliberately set a lot higher than normal so they were less likely to become inundated by floodwater. Other houses on the same street were elevated on stilts, or set back a little from the water, to provide a buffer.
Houses further inland during that particular event were in a heap of trouble – their flood lasted days rather than minutes. Instead of their floodwater draining away back into the sea as rapidly as it had arrived, the inland floodwater was trapped in slow moving river systems. It is far more difficult to protect a house against prolonged flooding than against a brief coastal inundation.
Obviously a very large large storm surge can overturn the flood advantages of low lying coastal properties. The protective measures I describe don’t work if your near sea level house is buried under 20ft of water. But such severe storm events also affect inland properties, sometimes even worse than properties in coastal communities.
In my experience as a former and current coast dweller, blanket advice to “abandon the coasts” is nonsense.
15 thoughts on “Climate Scientist Demands Permanent Evacuation of Coasts Because Climate Change”
Poor old Orrin Pilkey.
You are doomed, Orrin Pilkey.
The coast is coming to get you, Orrin Pilkey.
Like the Hound of the Baskervilles.
You can run from the coast, Orrin Pilkey, but you cannot hide.
Poor Orrin Pilkey.
While there are a few places that regularly flood, some property that gets minorly damaged every thirty years is not an unreasonable bet. And in some places, such as New York City, the costs of inflatable storm barriers is much less than the value of the property protected.
My reading list in college included the seminal Design with Nature by Ian McHarg 1971
https://www.amazon.com/Design-Nature-Ian-L-McHarg/dp/0385055099/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1536964084&sr=8-2&keywords=ian+mcharg+design+with+nature
I recall a thorough discussion of natural destruction/reformation of the east coast shoreline and dune environment. Yep. His recommendation … DO NOT build there. Hell … DO NOT even WALK there. Meh. Good luck. Go ahead and destroy/evacuate 20-25% of America’s population and built environment. Shall we start with the Monterrey Bay Aquarium ? Al Gore’s neighbors down on the Santa Barbara shores ? Malibu ?
Yawwwwwwwwwwnnnnnnn
If I was in government in a coastal community I’d be tempted to issue him a permanent abandonment order. As in no trespassing. The people who settled on the Falklands thought they’d found the perfect safe space. The next advice would be never build where there could be earthquakes, or wildfires, or volcanic ash. Or landslides, or malaria or ticks. Or liberals or scientists who talk about the sky falling.
I live in Quebec. In 1998, we were hit with a freezing rain storm that toppled power line towers and left us without power for as long as two weeks. Thanks to global warming, the likelihood of a recurrence has been diminished. What would Dr. Pilkey suggest that I do?
Actually it is a well known fact that whatever catastrophe is most likely to happen in any particular region is far more likely to happen now because climate change. Hot, cold, wet, dry, windy or calm, all of it is now more likely and it will only get worse.
I’m so sick and tired of this crap every time there’s a hurricane…
There’s not even one little spot anywhere in this country where you’re not going to run into some kind of disaster….
What other disaster gives you at least a one week warning? sometimes even two weeks…
…and to top it all off
They preach coast coast coast blah blah….hurricanes go hundreds…sometimes thousands…of miles inland
…using their metric, Atlanta is just as coastal….
Some ignorant “emeritus professor” that’s never had a real job…or done a real days work in his life….has no clue where sea food comes from…and how many millions of people make their living because of the sea
…he thinks they can trailer their boats and equipment…back and forth….several hundred miles every day
/rant
rant….and forget all the millions that live on islands….I live on an island
The man has a point about rebuilding in a flood plain or in areas with a strong history of hurricane damage.
(I also object that my tax dollars go to subsidizing insurance for those who take that risk.)
However he is disingenuous if he wants us to believe that this is the result of “climate change”. He knows that Massachusetts and the Carolinas were hit by larger and more frequent storms in the 1600s.
He really steps in it when he uses Miami Beach as an example; the streets were was originally built below the highest tides. (Building high rise hotels on marsh doesn’t help either.)
Miami Beach as an example; the streets were was originally built below the highest tides….
Exactly, Fisher bought that dirt/sand road from 5th street north, so he could run the trolley around to Lincoln Road…paved it…and named it Alton Rd…. it went to a coconut farm…coconuts because it flooded with salt water and they could take it…that was in 1920….it’s been flooding almost 100 years
Pilkey is not a climate scientist. He is a coastal geologist. While I agree with him that we need to retreat from coastal regions, attributing this disaster to climate change is disingenuous at best.
I used to tell my students this: If you built your house on railroad tracks upon which trains traversed on a regular basis, would your house not eventually be destroyed? Afterwards, where would you place the blame? Poor planning, ignorance of natural processes, or climate change?
Surprising he didn’t suggest putting wind turbines up all along the coastlines. After all 97% of scientists reckon that is the solution.
Mind you I tried that about 77 years ago when I put a windmill on top of my sandcastle. – Didn’t work.
Glenn Reynolds has a proposal that he calls “Tax The Blue Zones”, meaning, increase taxes on the areas most likely to be impacted (if any) by “climate change”. Reynolds notes that these areas are also predominantly “blue zones” politically, so his proposal would increase taxes more on Democrats than on Republicans.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2015/10/19/glenn-reynolds-tax-blue-zones-climate-change-coastal-flooding-column/74186596/
I have long advocated a plan to require that in case of any flood, owners would be required to rebuild on stilts or pilings as a condition for any flood insurance payment. Too many people have had their homes rebuilt by flood insurance and disaster relief SEVERAL times. We shouldn’t act like the “Itsy Bitsy Spider” and continually rebuild in the same storm gutter.
Yeah, right. People should stop living in port cities.
At least states like Florida don’t have to spend hundreds of millions of dollars each year removing snow from their streets.