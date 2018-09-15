Some housekeeping notes – what happened yesterday

Readers may have noticed that WUWT was down yesterday for about 30 minutes, the first time in nearly 12 years that the site went completely offline unplanned. Our hourly traffic graph showed the outage:

Our hosting partner, WordPress.com Stopped serving pages from our website. Readers may have noticed that everything was down could not get to any portion of the web site. I was locked out as well. I sent a tweet announcing the problem yesterday morning:

https://t.co/wKHLzzs93x is totally offline as of about 30 minutes ago. Don't know if the constant attacks by AGW/leftist zealots have finally succeeded or if it's a technical issue. The wordpress team is working on it. Thank you for your patience. — Watts Up With That (@wattsupwiththat) September 14, 2018

A few minutes after I posted that, WordPress support restored WUWT to operation. But, there was damage, and the work I had done to setup a new commenting system has been lost. This is why the popular new features have disappeared.

Please bear with me while I rebuild.

I don’t know if it was a software error, or a malicious attack/exploit but it began in the code/plugin used to enhance the commenting experience.

WUWT gets a lot of attacks, more so than spam. Here’s the count from my Dashboard since early June 2018 when I switched over to the new server.

Thanks for your patience.

