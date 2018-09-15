Readers may have noticed that WUWT was down yesterday for about 30 minutes, the first time in nearly 12 years that the site went completely offline unplanned. Our hourly traffic graph showed the outage:
Our hosting partner, WordPress.com Stopped serving pages from our website. Readers may have noticed that everything was down could not get to any portion of the web site. I was locked out as well. I sent a tweet announcing the problem yesterday morning:
https://t.co/wKHLzzs93x is totally offline as of about 30 minutes ago. Don't know if the constant attacks by AGW/leftist zealots have finally succeeded or if it's a technical issue. The wordpress team is working on it. Thank you for your patience.
— Watts Up With That (@wattsupwiththat) September 14, 2018
A few minutes after I posted that, WordPress support restored WUWT to operation. But, there was damage, and the work I had done to setup a new commenting system has been lost. This is why the popular new features have disappeared.
Please bear with me while I rebuild.
I don’t know if it was a software error, or a malicious attack/exploit but it began in the code/plugin used to enhance the commenting experience.
WUWT gets a lot of attacks, more so than spam. Here’s the count from my Dashboard since early June 2018 when I switched over to the new server.
Thanks for your patience.
56 thoughts on “Some housekeeping notes – what happened yesterday”
Thanks for all your hard work. Good to know you are on the case.
Dittos – Anthony, thank you so much for all you’ve done for all of us!! Sure sorry you’re having to redo work you already did on the comment system, I’m sure that’s tedious. WUWT is such a fabulous site and resource!!
Double ditto!
Me, also. (Can’t bring myself to say me too)
I hate it when that kind of thing happens.
GOOD LUCK, good sir. Great site.
Needs to be open all the time.
GoatGuy
Agreed.
Auto
Thanks for your perseverance!
Endeavor to persevere.
– The Outlaw Josie Wales
Do or do not. There is no endeavor.
— The Jedi Yoda
+42
God bless you for jeeping the truth out there.
Keeping
HenryP
I rather like “jeeping”. 🙂
Keep on truckin’ Anthony. We realise what’s happening.
WUWT is an Oasis in the desert of alarmism.
https://i.imgur.com/1zshbzI.jpg
Anthony thank you for all you do. It is priceless. There are so few places in this crazy world that I can point to as sane. This is absolutely one of them. Many many thanks.
God bless you for keeping the truth out there.
These attacks prove how informative and effective this site is.
I agree, Philip. Anthony Watts and crew are sons of Galileo.
Keep up the great work Anthony. We are always standing behind you.
Please bear with me while I rebuild.
It sounds expensive. It’s time to pay for my way again. I’m sorry it can’t be more.
Jim
Based on your traffic numbers and site popularity, your “This video proves Google is evil” post probably sent some Google execs heads spinning. Retribution?
If it could be traced to google, Anthony and WP could become majority owners of google. That would be good for the google brand and free speech overall. What better way than for the new direction being steered by one that was a previous victim. Anthony has placed his cards on the table for over 10 years here at WUWT so no sneaky surprises as the new CEO.
Happy thoughts!
I would be surprised if there weren’t some quite technically competent system exploit experts employed at Google who moonlight as Anonymous hackers. Along with a few not so technically savvy who moonlight as Antifa thugs. Its goes with the monoculture they live. Their own “I’m Spartacus” moments.
My motto would be “Don’t be part of the consensus.”
Or – “Never nod your head.”
Genius abhors consensus because when consensus is reached thinking stops.
Stop nodding your head. ~ Einstein
This standard comment setup is quite OK.
I miss the edit function. The thumbs up/down is meaningless to me.
Joel, I agree about the edit function, but I disagree with your view on the ratings. It is a great way to cut down on the unnecessary “I agree”, “Great post”, “Simon you bonehead!” chatter that makes it hard to follow the relevant posts.
You can’t read all the comments unless you give up all other aspects of your life. Scanning for the ones that get a high rating helps to highlight good insights.
Glad to hear that the change back to standard comments is only temporary. Like hypocrisy being the compliment that vice pays to virtue, these attacks on WUWT should be seen as a badge of honor for Anthony. The warmunists know that WUWT is effective and they can’t counter it with arguments and facts, so they have to resort to felonious attacks.
The Left Wing Loons are giving my favorite waterfowl a very bad name.
There are very few honest sites left for information. We all really appreciate the hard work you do Anthony. Thanks!
There are two things which are very vulnerable- this and the UAH satellite records. Gardez-vous
Please bear with me while I rebuild.”
Wait – what??? There’s a Bear with you???
Must have been the work of the PETA folks then!
People Eating Tasty Animals wouldn’t harm anyone.
Be thankful he didn’t type “bare”
As some wag once noted, the closer you get to your target, the greater the amount of flak.
Yesterday WriterBeat.com lost my entire six postings work of the past several years, cumulative of 17,000+ views – and made it my fault.
I blame the Russians — CO2 and Russians are the root of all evil.
Trump missed out?
A day without WUWT is like a day without sunshine. 🙂
A day without WUWT is like a day without chocolate. 🙂
It was aliens. I knew it! It was because I posted that part about geckos with big teeth. They saw it and voted to shut it all down. My fault. My bad.
Didn’t work , you lizards!!!! This is Earth!
Keep it going, Anthony. Someone tried to hack you and it didn’t work. Chin up!
Good work – no attempt to fudge this hiatus.
Like others, thanks for what you do,
and it is a shame that attacks and spam are such issues.
I was on a hiking trail repair mission yesterday — left at 6 AM and got back just before 5 PM.
We had a good day, lunched at an alpine lake (3,268 ft), and it was a beautiful day.
Best to you and all the others that make WUWT possible.
John
Thank you for all good work, I suspect it may happen again as things get more desperate in the other camp.
Too bad this had to happen now. In the last couple of days, with the approach and landfall of Florence, the warmists and the lying liars of the Left have been in a parallel universe of make-believe regarding weather, disasters, Trump, and Republicans in general. I’ve been coming here regularly so as to not lose my sanity.
As we say over at ATH:
WordPress Delenda Est
(WordPress Must Be Destroyed)
You are a beacon of light in an ocean of darkness. There is no better service to Democracy than the marketplace of ideas that you have built here at WUWT. Nothing is more amusing than those who come here to call it an echo chamber and get their comments published, thereby contradicting their assertions. They don’t even notice, but the world has and is the better for it.
Phil, totally agree. Here in Blighty, promoted by the mighty Booker, Monkton & Delingpole when it first began, Anthony’s site goes out on a limb to establish the truth.
Anthony, thank you for all your hard work for all of us. I did not notice the outage but it is a shame that you had to redo your work. I am sure that this event was some sort of calculated attack on WUWT. The forces of darkness and evil are not happy with the success of WUWT which is a fabulous site and resource!!
Keep up the good work.
In some ways WUWT also helps illustrate some of the very serious failings of both Google and Wikipedia, reminding us all to be cautious about assuming the veracity of so-called trusted sites on the internet: When performing a Google search for WUWT, the side bar serves up the ‘doctored’ Wikipedi page which brazenly asserts
blockquote extended too far in my above post
I think that the humiliation of the Fake weather/climate MSM…may have caused someone somewhere to react!
Anthony, it could be our next door neighbours! Yes, the same ones who ‘covertly’ use a timed lawn sprinkler between 3:00am & 4:00am – even during drought conditions – yet have 16 x solar panels nailed to their roof. They have the lushest lawn in our village, and the wettest patio, and moistest wooden garden furniture, and wettest empty galvanised garden incinerator in the corner – total hypocrites. Sorry, just had to tell someone.