“Kids Say the Darndest Things”… Because Climate Change

I figured that How Climate Change Affects Young Californians just had to be a treasure trove of low-hanging fruit, and I was not disappointed.

How climate change affects young Californians By Youth Radio reporters Sep. 7, 2018 As the Global Climate Action Summit starts in San Francisco this week focused on solutions to climate change, young people in California reflect on their own experiences with a changing climate. Here is a collection of essays coming to you through Youth Radio. […] SFC

“Valeria Pedroza, 30, Fresno”

Growing up in the heart of California’s Central Valley, I learned to appreciate the agricultural workers who work tirelessly to feed the nation, but living in Fresno also gave me another souvenir: severe acute asthma. I have been hospitalized more times than I can count for sudden-onset exasperations. Especially during the California fires, it’s not abnormal for me to feel as though I’m breathing through a thin red coffee straw.

Despite countless scientific studies that prove climate change is happening all around the globe, there are still those who refuse to believe humans cause it, or that it even exists.

[…]

There are things we can do, however… Plant trees.

[…]

Trees burn… They’re not exactly the best fire prevention method.

As a fellow asthmatic, I can state that some of my worst “breathing through a thin red coffee straw” moments occurred around Christmas…

Researchers measured mould counts in a room containing a live Christmas tree, beginning when the tree was brought inside and decorated. Normal indoor air has a mould level of 500–700 spores/cm3, and for the first three days counts remained at 800 spores/cm3, then began escalating rapidly, reaching a level of 5,000 spores/cm3 by day 14, when the tree was removed. Such high levels have been associated with allergic rhinitis and an increased rate of asthma symptoms, as well as asthma-related hospital admissions. The Pharmaceutical Journal

And when trees were cranking out pollen…

Pollen allergy symptoms are commonly called “hay fever.” Pollen released by trees, as well as grasses and weeds, cause these symptoms. They include: Runny nose and mucus production

Sneezing

Itchy nose, eyes, ears and mouth

Stuffy nose (nasal congestion)

Red and watery eyes

Swelling around the eyes If you have allergic asthma and are allergic to tree pollen, you might also have asthma symptoms while the trees are pollinating. American Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

Hey… Be thankful you didn’t grow up in the 1930’s…

I’ve noticed that Warmunists don’t care for the National Interagency Fire Center data and routinely dismiss it. Supporting information can be found in Fire, Historical Perspective, US Forest Service 2003.

Emiliano Villa, 19, Oakland

Coming from the Bay Area, I grew up worrying about the drought. My second-grade teacher was the first person to teach me about water conservation. I started to save water in a bucket while I waited for my shower water to warm up, and reuse it for watering plants. Then, when I was in middle school, California entered the worst drought in recorded history so saving water seemed even more urgent — and routine.

[…]

If I have to hold myself accountable for my water consumption, what are our politicians doing to hold corporate farms accountable for theirs?

Recorded history:

The span of recorded history is roughly 5,000 years, beginning with Sumerian Cuneiform script, the oldest discovered form of coherent writing from the protoliterate period around the 30th century BC.[2]. Ancient History covers all continents inhabited by humans in the 3,000 BC – 500 AD period. Wikipedia

North American Droughts During Recorded History:

Some examples of extended drought periods in the United States include (NOAA n.d.): Southwestern United States (1200–1300) – An episode known as the Great Drought is believed to have brought an end to the advanced agricultural society that developed

among indigenous tribes on the Colorado Plateau by the Anasazi Culture. Southern United States (ca. 1580) – A “megadrought” is believed to have extended from California to the Carolina during the late 1500s. This drought is believed to have been responsible for the demise of the Lost Colony of Roanoke, first English colony in the Americas.

.

Midwestern United States (1932–37) – Known as the “dust bowl,” this devastating

drought was in part the result of overuse of the American prairie lands. As a result, bare soil was exposed to the prairie winds and blown away. At its peak, this drought covered 70 percent of the country. It caused a massive migration of people from the Midwest to California and brought about the passage of the Soil Conservation Act, which allocated money to farmers to plant soil building crops. The 1950’s drought (1950–57) – This drought was first felt in the Southwest in 1950 and spread to Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska by 1953. By 1954 the drought encompassed a 10-State area. This drought devastated the region’s agriculture, and crop yields in some areas dropped by 50 percent. Northeastern United States (1961–66) – This regional drought is considered to be the most severe in modern American history. It affected 14 Northeastern States (7 percent of the continental United States) and 5 million people or 28 percent of the population. Record forest fires occurred in the region in 1963. Drought of 1987–89 – At its peak, this 3-year drought covered 36 percent of the United States at its peak and is considered to be the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history. The combined losses in energy, water, and agriculture caused by this drought were estimated at $39 billion. The summer of 1988 is well known for the extensive forest fires that burned across Western North America, including the fires in the Greater Yellowstone Basin. US Forest Service, 2003

Wow! I was born in Connecticut in 1958. I was first diagnosed with and hospitalized for asthma in 1963… Must’ve been climate change, drought and forest fires… /SARC Funny thing… I remember lying in a hospital bed, in an oxygen tent, when I was four years old, but I don’t have any recollection of the most severe drought in modern American history or record forest fires that occurred in 1963. I guess I wasn’t “woke” back then…(Not that I am now).

Holding farmers accountable for droughts:

We have droughts in Texas, we build out water structure rather than trying to hold the people who feed us accountable.

Maybe you should hold Gov. Moonbeam and the Sacramento Enviro-Lunatic Asylum accountable…

The 10 largest reservoirs in California, linchpins of the water system for 38 million people and the nation’s largest farm economy, were all built between 1927 and 1979. Shasta Lake, the massive inland sea on the Sacramento River near Redding, was finished in 1945. Oroville, the tallest dam in the United States, at 770-feet high on the Feather River in Butte County, was started under Gov. Pat Brown’s building boom in 1961 and finished in 1968. The last huge reservoir built in California was New Melones, on the Stanislaus River in Calaveras County. Since the Army Corps of Engineers cut the ribbon on it in 1979, California has grown by 15 million people, the equivalent of adding everyone now living in Washington, Oregon and Nevada to the Golden State. The Mercury News

“Olivia Rodriguez, 25,Thermal, Riverside County”

I remember my mom in the ER with pneumonia a few years ago. Doctors provided my parents a remedy they couldn’t afford: Stop working in the fields to prevent exposure to pesticides. But there’s no escaping the fields — we’re surrounded by them. These same contaminants that are inescapable in my Coachella Valley community have been fed to the Salton Sea for years. Now that the sea is drying and has become a widely known environmental hazard, I know the impact is deadly.

*Now* that the Salton Sea is drying? The Salton Sea has been drying since it was cut off from the Gulf of California (AKA Sea of Cortez, Vermilion Sea)…

“Isabella Zizi, 24, Richmond”

Someone like me, who grew up in Richmond, can’t enjoy a casual day without having to drop what I’m doing and listen closely to unusual sounds or sirens, or take a moment to question the air I breathe when it starts to smell like rotten eggs, a smell close enough to compare to the smell of sulfur. Every so often, I step on a high pedestal to check up on the Chevron refinery to make sure the “steam” that is being released into the air isn’t a huge black cloud.

[…]

If you don’t like living near an oil refinery: MOVE!. The refinery was there before you were born… Probably before your grandparents were born…

“Arthur Kunert, 17, Sacramento”

As a young person, I don’t feel like I have many options to solve the issue, but I hope our elected leaders will think about the future generations when passing laws that can help clean the air.

Hey kid! Three words: “Clean Air Act“…

Dr. Roy Spencer put it this way:

“Endiya Griffin, 16, San Diego”

I often hear phrases like “reducing our carbon footprints” or “counteracting climate change,” but I didn’t realize how big of a role environmental sustainability has in my life until recently. I realized that we all have our own part in ensuring sustainability.

One of my favorite ways to practice eco-friendly living is by thrifting and upcycling, that is, making new products from unwanted materials.

[…]

Dumpster-diving will save us from Gorebal Warming?

Youth Radio, an award-winning national network of journalists and artists, edited this collection of perspectives from across the state collaborating with Coachella Unincorporated, Richmond Pulse, the kNOw, Access Sacramento and the AjA Project.

David Middleton is a petroleum geologist and luke-warmer in the Great State of Texas He has a sarcastic sense of humor and a penchant for shooting down low-hanging fruit… Because it’s fun and easy. He also doesn’t usually write in the third person… But thought that might be funny too.

Epilogue

The purpose of this post was not to make light of the hardships faced by these young Californians, particularly those whose parents are agricultural workers in the Valley That Hope Forgot.

The purpose was to ridicule the people who dumbed-down of our educational system and our news media. These unfortunate young people have simply been brainwashed into associating every hardship, real or imagined, with “climate change.” Although, the one who thought dumpster diving was a solution to climate change, really defies any sort of explanation.

