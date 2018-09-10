Global Temperature Report: August 2018 – Global Temp cooling a bit to +0.19 from +0.32 in July.

Global Temperature Report: August 2018
Global climate trend since Dec. 1 1978: +0.13 C per decade
August Temperatures (preliminary)
Global composite temp.: +0.19 C (+0.34 °F) above seasonal average
Northern Hemisphere.: +0.21 C (+0.38°F) above seasonal average
Southern Hemisphere.: +0.16 C (+0.29 °F) above seasonal average
Tropics.: +0.12 C (+0.22 °F) above seasonal average
July Temperatures (final)
Global composite temp.: +0.32 C (+0.58 °F) above seasonal average
Northern Hemisphere.: +0.42 C (+0.76°F) above seasonal average
Southern Hemisphere.: +0.21 C (+0.38 °F) above seasonal average
Tropics.: +0.29 C (+0.52 °F) above seasonal average
Notes on data released September 6, 2018
The seasonally-adjusted global average temperature fell slightly to +0.19 °C (+0.34 °F) as nearly all regions of the globe cooled relative to their July readings. For the first 8 months of the 2018 calendar year, the atmosphere is averaging a departure from average of +0.23 °C (+0.41 °F) which is cooler than observed since 2014 when the annual average was +0.18 °C (+0.32 °F).
The coolest seasonally adjusted temperature was found in the far southeastern Pacific Ocean at -3.42 °C (-6.16 °F) below average. The warmest spot was near Dome Fuji in East Antarctica at +3.91 °C (+7.04 °F). The tropics as a whole show virtually no noticeable departures from average. Especially warm areas occurred in the Gulf of Alaska, Canadian
Maritime Provinces, Eastern Europe, northern China, far South Atlantic and East Antarctica. Cooler than average regions covered Arctic Canada, Iceland, Sea of Okhotsk and parts of the far southern oceans.
While the outlook for a developing warm El Niño is still “favorable” according to NOAA (3 Sep 2018), the Pacific sea surface temperatures are giving mixed signals, being very warm north of the equator, but cooler than average south of the equator. The deeper ocean heat content down to 300 m is above average in the Pacific so provides evidence still
pointing toward warmer (El Niño) conditions in the coming months. If this occurred it would be followed by warmer atmospheric temperatures a few months later. We will monitor developments of this unusual situation.
As part of an ongoing joint project between UAH, NOAA and NASA, Christy and Dr. Roy Spencer, an ESSC principal scientist, use data gathered by advanced microwave sounding units on NOAA and NASA satellites to get accurate temperature readings for almost all regions of the Earth. This includes remote desert, ocean and rain forest areas where
reliable climate data are not otherwise available. They are assisted by Dr. W. Daniel Braswell and Robert Junod in the generation of these products.
The satellite-based instruments measure the temperature of the atmosphere from the surface up to an altitude of about eight kilometers above sea level. Once the monthly temperature data are collected and processed, they are placed in a “public” computer file for immediate access by atmospheric scientists in the U.S. and abroad.
The complete version 6 lower troposphere dataset is available here:
http://www.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Archived color maps of local temperature anomalies are available on-line at:
http://nsstc.uah.edu/climate/
Neither Christy nor Spencer receives any research support or funding from oil, coal or industrial companies orrganizations, or from any private or special interest groups. All of their climate research funding comes from federal and state grants or contracts.
NOTE: about an hour after publication here, Dr. John Christy wrote in with some corrections to the data from their press release. The data for July temperatures has been changed to reflect this correction as well as the number in the headline, from .31 to .32 and the Northern and Southern hemispheric temps have been corrected also.
And it cooled half a degree from 1940 to 1975 (Pre-fudged)
..and it exactly matches the AMO
http://oi60.tinypic.com/1zqty55.jpg
Just curious if the geological or climatologic definitions of hemisphere actually mean half of a sphere. If so aren’t half of the ‘tropics’ in either hemisphere. I was a bit confused as to how both hemispheres could be below average of the entire globe. I surmised you meant north of the Tropic of Cancer and south of the Tropic of Capricorn when you refer to ‘hemispheres’.
hemispheres start at the equator. Tropics are 20N-20S.
I think his point/question is why when you average the NH and SH do you not get the global composite temperature, or something close to it like +0.125C instead of +0.19C as listed.
Global composite temp.: +0.19 C (+0.34 °F) above seasonal average
Northern Hemisphere.: +0.15 C (+0.27°F) above seasonal average
Southern Hemisphere.: +0.10 C (+0.18 °F) above seasonal average
Ah! Someone made a boo-boo on the numbers. The NH and SH numbers are wrong. The correct ones are on my blog:
http://www.drroyspencer.com/2018/09/uah-global-temperature-update-for-august-2018-0-19-deg-c/
Anthony/mods
Please update article with correct numbers.
August Temperatures (preliminary)…
Northern Hemisphere.: +0.21 C above seasonal average
Southern Hemisphere.: +0.16 C above seasonal average
Actually 23.5° (N & S) if I recall correctly.
They correspond to Earth’s axial inclination relative to the ecliptic (our orbital plane).
The only global temperature data set that both sides trust
Alan,
Warmunistas disparage it as often as they can, claiming it has more adjustments than “surface data” sets, for instance, without distinguishing between warranted and unwarranted “adjustments”.
They also skip over all the infilling the surface set has, that is needed to account for most of the planet that doesn’t have sensors.
well then how can that be considered credible in any respect?
sounds like sophistry to me
Ok, well, I consider adjusting raw data suspect. What is the difference between warranted and unwarranted?
Is there something a lay people like myself would be able to digest?
“What is the difference between warranted and unwarranted?”
Adjusting down is warranted. Adjusting up is unwarranted.
Forgot the /sarc tag, Nick (or did you??). I put “warranted” under the rubric of globally consistent operations on all the data, i.e. uniformly measured and applied. In contrast, “unwarranted” might include randomly infilling random station dropouts without considering the accuracy or precision or climatic location of the remaining stations, or periodically adjusting historical data on top of previous adjustments of historical data, not to mention conflating engine intakes, buckets and buoys. But that’s just me…
Lowering the past the raise the future is frowned upon.
Not by alarmists.
It really is sad the way these alarmists have to lie about what others believe.
We’ve known for years that they can’t deal with reality, but it’s becoming more obvious by the year.
Nick Stokes finally admits the fudging of the figures and the remedy
“What is the difference between warranted and unwarranted?”
Adjusting down is [now] warranted. Adjusting up is [was] unwarranted.
I can give this one a try, others might add their favorite examples.
Warranted:
Satellites have orbits which drift over time. This drift causes a continuous shift in the recorded data stream. The drift is carefully measured and so well known. Also, the data stream has a mathematical relationship to the drift. This provides an opportunity to back-calculate out the effects of the orbital drift.
Unwarranted:
Thomas Karl and the “Pause-Busters” paper.
Highly accurate, state-of-the-art ARGO ocean temperature data was “corrected” to conform to much less accurate ship engine cooling water temperature data. It appears for all the world that this was dome because the ship data gave the desired results, while the ARGO data did not. With this little subterfuge in place, they could claim that the results were the product of the advanced ARGO buoys.
Any reasonable person would have corrected the ship data against the more accurate ARGO data, just the opposite of what was done.
Using a poor quality urban station to adjust a high quality rural station.
A relative who thinks he knows everything (but is a hard leftist and alarmist who knows little) says Roy S is paid solely by big oil like every other climate sceptic.
All you need to know: the game is not over and the alarmists are winning.
Put him onto the NASA figures…which are the same.
Then watch his face.
I did this to a Warmist recently…and they flat out denied the NASA data!
A going-on three-year cooling trend of course is just weather.
Nope it is climate. And to be expected coming off a strong El Nino. But the key thing is it is not as cool as it was after the big 1998 El Nino.
After the 1998 El Nino, there was a record setting La Nina. None so far this time.
In what way was it record setting?
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/psd/enso/mei/
Simon,
I forgot the sarc tag.
Granted, cooling after the 1998 super El Nino soon dropped below the 30-year baseline.
Well, we are still in the Modern Warming Period, so no reason not to expect a slightly higher level above the 1981-2010 baseline two decades later. But the post-Nino cooling is still going on, so let’s wait and see how low it can go.
The WMO estimates a 70% chance of another El Nino. Maybe wishful thinking, or based on some real factors. If they’re right, the cooling might be interrupted, but it’s too soon for another super El Nino.
In other words, for all practical purposes:
I’m sure I get what you’re aiming for, but your second graph is devoid of any information as to the “y” scale.
Year 2018 is going in the correct direction which is downwards. As I have said I think this is the transitional year and will be very surprised if this lower trend does not only continue for the rest of this year but for several years to come.
If the global trend in temperatures should go up now- over the next few years I will throw in the towel that is how sure I am.
So far so good and two big indicators to watch are overall oceanic sea surface temperatures and major geological activity. So far these moving in the direction I have been expecting.
It is early and the next 6 months should be very telling . This is not some meaningless way off future scenario but now.
Salvatore Del Prete You wrote “so far so good”.
It is not good. Though I do not care for French wines I don’t want their grape crop hammered like the last three years. Nor Germany or Italy.
Canada had a early frost last week that damaged the soybean crop in Saskatchewan.
We don’t need it getting colder the consequences are grim.
We don’t really grow a lot of soybeans in Saskatchewan and an early September frost is pretty much guaranteed here, while a late August frost is about every second year. It is currently pretty dry but overall, crops are quite good.
A little warmer would be good.
I agree not cold enough yet. Not that worried about El NINO interrupting the cooling trend , due to two factors. First overall oceanic sea surface temperatures are cooling and secondly it looks like the North Atlantic is going to be growing colder which should off set El NINO effects especially if it is weak which is very likely if it comes.
“I will throw in the towel that is how sure I am.”
OK, be sure to be prepared properly.
This should help.
https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/category/bath/bath-towels-rugs/bath-towels/13434/
The graphics show a continuing plateau, starting at the 2004 level, see
the page :”Norman Page” or, with different conclusions at
http://www.knowledgminer.eu/climate-papers.html, the PART 8
(1600 AD to 2050 AD) Climate Patterns…. The plateau level lies
0.25°C above the shown UAH level line. The temps reached plateau level,
during the temp increase period 1980-2004, and will remain plateau
there – discounting ups and downs (caused by El Nino/Nina and minor
solar activity change) until 2040 AD.
Details see in mentioned literature. JS.
Why no discussion of the now permanent cold SST anomaly all around Antarctica. Antarctica is leading glacial inception.
Do not understand how the Antarctic ice extent is plateauing below normal at the moment if this is the case. In some years there has been an anomalous jump at this time of the year but that is the trouble with anomalies they by definition should not be expected to recur. Sigh.
Could someone provide an answer to this question:
What is the temperature anomaly of the globe without the area North of 60 N included?
In other words, what portion of the global temperature increase that has been observed since 1975 is due to the increase North of 60N?
You can do that calc with UAH data since 1979. Global trend, they say, is 0.13C/decade. Trend N of 60N (NoPol) is 0.23, and that is 1/6 of total area. So trend of the rest is
(0.13*6-0.23)/5 = 0.11 °C/decade.
I thought both poles were warming at above average rates. Don’t you have to account for the area from 60S to the south pole?
I did the calculation as requested; you can extend to S Pol. But in UAH, SoPol warms at only 0.08°C/dec, so excluding that will uptrend the remainder.
Boo-Hoo, the full data at the link set is not updated yet.
Here is my take:
(click to embiggen)
The one thing that really jumps out at me is that 2018 so far is a whole lot of nothing. I have marked the 2018 data with black circles so we can see them. What is striking is that these 8 points form such a tight cluster. This cluster is by far the tightest and longest lasting such grouping in the entire record.
What does it mean?
Probably nothing. For now it is just a curiosity or a statistical fluke in the data. I won’t try to read any meaning into it.
Nonetheless, I have been waiting for cooling all year, and it has not happened. After such a large and long El Nino, I expected things to cool to at least below the level of “The Pause” (+0.138), and maybe even as low as the baseline 0.00 .
So far, the temps just keep hanging up there.
And this is why my predictions only inspire peals of laughter, hoots of derision, and much mirth and merriment from the WUTW gallery.
(But that is a story for another day.)