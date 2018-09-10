Astronomer: Pluto should get planet status again, previous de-listing “sloppy”

Pluto is the second-most complex, interesting planet in our solar system behind Earth
The reason Pluto lost its planet status is not valid, according to new research from the University of Central Florida.
In 2006, the International Astronomical Union, a global group of astronomy experts, established a definition of a planet that required it to “clear” its orbit, or in other words, be the largest gravitational force in its orbit.
Since Neptune’s gravity influences its neighboring planet Pluto, and Pluto shares its orbit with frozen gases and objects in the Kuiper belt, that meant Pluto was out of planet status.
However, in a new study published online Wednesday in the journal Icarus, UCF planetary scientist Philip Metzger, who is with the university’s Florida Space Institute, reported that this standard for classifying planets is not supported in the research literature.
Metzger, who is lead author on the study, reviewed scientific literature from the past 200 years and found only one publication – from 1802 – that used the clearing-orbit requirement to classify planets, and it was based on since-disproven reasoning.
He said moons such as Saturn’s Titan and Jupiter’s Europa have been routinely called planets by planetary scientists since the time of Galileo.
“[Pluto is] more dynamic and alive than Mars. The only planet that has more complex geology is the Earth.”
“The IAU definition would say that the fundamental object of planetary science, the planet, is supposed to be a defined on the basis of a concept that nobody uses in their research,” Metzger says. “And it would leave out the second-most complex, interesting planet in our solar system.”
“We now have a list of well over 100 recent examples of planetary scientists using the word planet in a way that violates the IAU definition, but they are doing it because it’s functionally useful,” he says.
“It’s a sloppy definition,” Metzger says of the IAU’s definition. “They didn’t say what they meant by clearing their orbit. If you take that literally, then there are no planets, because no planet clears its orbit.”
The planetary scientist says that the literature review showed that the real division between planets and other celestial bodies, such as asteroids, occurred in the early 1950s when Gerard Kuiper published a paper that made the distinction based on how they were formed.
However, even this reason is no longer considered a factor that determines if a celestial body is a planet, Metzger says.
Study co-author Kirby Runyon, with Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, says the IAU’s definition was erroneous since the literature review showed that clearing orbit is not a standard that is used for distinguishing asteroids from planets, as the IAU claimed when crafting the 2006 definition of planets.
“We showed that this is a false historical claim,” Runyon says. “It is therefore fallacious to apply the same reasoning to Pluto.”
Defining “Planet”
Metzger says that the definition of a planet should be based on its intrinsic properties, rather than ones that can change, such as the dynamics of a planet’s orbit.
“Dynamics are not constant, they are constantly changing,” Metzger says. “So, they are not the fundamental description of a body, they are just the occupation of a body at a current era.”
Instead, Metzger recommends classifying a planet based on if it is large enough that its gravity allows it to become spherical in shape.
“And that’s not just an arbitrary definition,” Metzger says. “It turns out this is an important milestone in the evolution of a planetary body, because apparently when it happens, it initiates active geology in the body.”
Pluto, for instance, has an underground ocean, a multilayer atmosphere, organic compounds, evidence of ancient lakes and multiple moons, he says.
“It’s more dynamic and alive than Mars,” Metzger says. “The only planet that has more complex geology is the Earth.”
Co-authors on the research included Mark Sykes, of the Planetary Science Institute; Alan Stern, of the Southwest Research Institute; and Runyon of Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.
Before joining UCF, Metzger worked at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center from 1985 to 2014. He earned both his master’s (2000) and doctoral (2005) degrees in physics from UCF.
Okay Pluto can have its status back, but only if it promises to behave this time.
I told it to stay away from “progressives” like Tyson. Once it is rightfully restored to planetary status, maybe it will listen this time.
Are you auditioning to be a moderator? 🙂
The Earth is 107 Sun diameters out from the Sun, a staggering figure by itself.
So far that it is utterly unaffected by heat from the Earth!
Hmmmmm…. Scientists arguing about science.
Why can’t they all agree? Achieve con-sensus? It’s so unsettling!
Taxonomy in biology long has been a fertile field for arguments. So it shall be for planetary science because Nature mocks human categories.
It’s not science, it’s terminology. Arbitrary and not very meaningful.
MPGA!
Holy semantics batman. Maybe Astronomers need to agree on a definition.
But while semantics are on the menu…
Technically the only planet with “Geology” is Earth, by definition.
Pluto would have “Plutology.”
I think this is one of those pedantic arguments that will never end.
I don’t care ho pedantic the argument is, I still blame Neil deGrasse Tyson. He killed Pluto
. . . I still blame Neil deGrasse Tyson.
Tyson and company's goal was to demote Pluto from its planetary status. However, they were sloppy in their definitions. They forgot about Trojan asteroids. These objects orbit with their primary in Lagrangian points L4 and L5. That means that Jupiter, Earth, Mars, Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus aren't technically planets either–they didn't completely clear out their orbits.
Jim,
Much as I dislike Tyson, IMO the IAU’s definition is valid.
The definition doesn’t mean that there can be no other object in a planet’s orbit, but those that are must be gravitationally bound to the primary. This includes both moons and Trojans.
IMO, had Pluto been found in 1980 rather than 1930, it would not have been considered a planet, since it’s so small. Clyde Tombaugh couldn’t distinguish Pluto from its large moon Charon, so it looked much bigger than it really is.
Its orbit and composition are more comet-like than planetary. No one knows how many Pluto-like objects there might be in the Kuiper Belt and beyond. If there are thousands of planets, then the term becomes meaningless.
This has been a great summer for watching real planets. It’s been kind of sad to see Mars (made even redder by its planetary storm) receding this month.
Pluto isn’t a planet? That’s Daffy. What sort of Mickey Mouse would cut Pluto out?
It’s a Minnie planet. Goofy, eh?
The demotion of Pluto was the sort of underhanded stitch up by agenda astronomers that would be a credit to the worst malpractice of climate warriors. It was also incredibly stupid because the criteria they conjured up should also exclude and relegate other planets far larger than Pluto to minor object status. It was also dim because it has made a poor impression on the public and looks scientifically poor judgement now that we know Pluto is far from the cold dead uninteresting lump we thought.
Time for the overtight pants brigade to live with the untidy truth that planets don’t conform to neat orderly categories but like all nature are inconveniently wayward and unpredictable in their fascinating variety.
Poor,poor,poor Pluto.
It was almost out, but they keep dragging it around.
I never jumped on the Pluto-is-not-a-planet bandwagon.
Pluto IS a planet. That’s my choice, and I’m sticking to it.
Cool, the earth is circled by an uninhabitable planet!
I guess the thing I never understood was the importance of a label. After all, changing a definition or a label, doesn’t change the existence of what the label is applied to.
There are times a label is important. It simplifies discussions to use one, well understood, term. It’s not clear that planet/dwarf planet is a meaningful distinction, or that being spherical, or having cleared it’s orbit is meaningful either.
Humanity has always had problem classifying variable objects. Too often they insist on creating neat little boxes which must contain all of a given set of objects. Too often the limitations of the boundaries the use to define each box mean these preclude the neat assignment of every member of the object set to one of the boxes. Humanity then tends to see the problem as the awkward objects not as the criteria they have used to define the boxes. Sometimes it ain’t even those criteria that are the issue but the original act of defining.
Biology recognized this yonks ago and dumped Linnaean classification in favour of cladistics. Perhaps astronomy needs to do likewise.
Definitely….the vote was a coup against the American planetary scientists by the EU scientists. IWMPB !
I Want My Planet Back!
British solar system:
Mercoury, Venous, Eoarth, Moars, Joupiter, Satourn, Uranous, Neptoune, and Ploutou.
An excellent argument.
I’m just waiting for one group of Astrophysicists to start labeling the other group “Denier” and claim consensus to silence any debate. Isn’t that the way true Science is done??
You all are missing the point: what does Pluto believe it is? How can a supposed bunch of enlightened, intelligent people here decide a label for someone else? Next thing you know, you’re going to demand there are only two genders and CO2 isn’t the master control for climate!
/sarc
I shortly reblog this in Finnish:
Pluto’s status is a topic for the ages… Of course should someone find a large gas giant out there in the Kuiper belt it’s going to make many people jump through hoops trying to defend their decision to reduce Pluto’s status in the first place. Now that would be intellectually entertaining.
A large planet in the Kuiper Belt would have cleared its neighborhood.
I put the demotion of Pluto to non-planetary status in the same category as “New Coke”. Seemed like a good idea at the time (to some).
I thought that it was rather stupid to change the status of Pluto when we had not even looked at it, and when we had a probe which was on its way. Talk about making a premature decision.
However, I do not favour a definition that would mean that we have dozens and dozens, if not 100 planets in our solar system. That is going from one extreme to the other. Kids at school ought to be able to name the planets and that means that we do not want to have a definition that would include a ridiculous number.
This astronomer’s definition would mean thousands of planets in the solar system.
Jeesh. Who gives a flying you-know-what about whether it’s classified a dwarf planet or a planet. There a dwarf stars and galaxies — why not planets?
This seems like a symptom of the current culture — it’s all about labels and identities. Pluto doesn’t give a dang how it’s classified (and can’t).
It’s a dwarf planet, and it’s smaller than the Moon. If all known dwarf planets were to be upgraded to planets there could be dozens of them.
Eris gets no publicity but is 27% more massive than Pluto.
Pluto is a non-asteroidal, non-moon, object orbiting in an eccentric manner around a star. It is not a moon, not a planet, not an asteroid, not a dead star, not an Oort cloud object, and technically does not exist because it is only defined by negatives.
Like Ceres, it’s a dwarf planet. It’s spherical, but hasn’t cleared its neighborhood of objects not gravitationally bound to it.
When discovered, Ceres, the largest main belt asteroid, was briefly considered a planet, until it was realized how small it is. Vesta would also be rated a dwarf planet rather than asteroid, had it not suffered a collision which knocked a big chunk off, spoiling its former sphericity. It’s about as small as you can get and still form a sphere.