With Florence approaching, Sea Surface Temperatures have been exceeded in the past, as far back as the 1860s

Sea Surface Temperature Anomalies of the Patch of Warmer-Than-Normal Waters in the North Atlantic
Guest essay by Bob Tisdale
With Hurricane/Tropical Storm Florence approaching the continental United States, the patch of warmer-than-normal waters at mid-latitudes of the North Atlantic (see Figure 1) is sure to generate some nonsensical statements about human-induced global warming-climate change from the mainstream media and alarmists.
Figure 1
Therefore, it seems like an appropriate time to present the long-term sea surface temperature data for that patch of warmer-than-normal waters. Figure 2 is a time-series graph of the sea surface temperature anomalies for the coordinates of 35N-50N, 80W-40W, which captures those warmer-than-normal waters. For the dataset, I’m presenting NOAA’s much-adjusted ERSST.v5 sea surface temperature dataset. Like always, I’ve downloaded it through the KNMI Climate Explorer.
Figure 2
As we can see, the August 2018 sea surface temperature anomalies for August 2018 were +1.23 deg C for that region. We can also see that that value has been met or exceeded as far back as the 1860s, 1930s and 1950s, so it could be said that there’s nothing really unusual about the temperatures of that patch of warmer-than-normal waters in the North Atlantic because it’s happened before. And looking at the long-term cycles, one might assume they have to do with the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (See the NOAA AOML FAQ webpage here for more info on the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation.)
Hope this post helps you combat the nonsense.
As soon as NOAA’s satellite-enhanced sea surface temperature data for August 2018 are available, I’ll be publishing a post about the sea surface temperature anomalies for the hurricane formation regions. I suspect it will be available sometime tomorrow or Tuesday, which should be in advance of Florence making landfall, assuming she elects to pay a visit to the U.S.
PLEASE BUY MY EBOOKS
As many of you know, this year I’ve published 2 ebooks that are available through Amazon in Kindle format:
To those of you who have purchased them, thank you. For those of you who haven’t, please do.
Cheers
Bob
I’m surprised the data prior to 1902 or 1903 to generate this chart (fig 2) hasn’t been disappeared.
Or at least Karlized to reduce historic temperatures and enhance current temperatures
Is there an archive for raw data similar to archive.org?
Thanks, Anthony.
Cheers,
Bob
Been missing your posts Bob…..thanks
Your sea temperature chart has a similar profile to the Hansen 1999, US surface temperature chart:
What ha s ACE been like in the last few years of “unprecedented” warmth?
Here is my comparison done in 2015. Note the divergence with ACE plunging during the pause, as it also appears to have done during the plateau of 30s-40s
I need to get time to update this a couple more years data now.
Warmer water around Newfoundland has long been observed when greater jet stream meridionality occurs leading to more frequent and persistent east to west flows of air in higher latitudes. It appears that air flowing from the east inhibits the westward flow of warm Gulf Stream surface waters so that they pool around Newfoundland.
I first recall it being mentioned during the very cold European winter of 1962/3.
It is associated with a more cloudy, cooling world though there is significant time lag as per Fig 1 which places the climate consequence within the early stages of the next phase.
The 1930s were warm after a period of falling water temperatures in the region by which time the waters were already warming once more whereas the 1950s and 60s were colder after a period of rising water temperatures in the region by which time the waters were already cooling once more.
Since the region has been getting warmer recently that should foreshadow a colder period in the near future provided it persists.
North Atlantic running below normal for months. Central Atlantic is where waters are associated with Florence.
The ECMWF Euro model has Florence hitting the Carolinas south of Cape Hatteras sometime on Thursday.
Those are warm waters, especially in mid-Sept, the peak of the annual water temps, and with the Gulf Stream just offshore. But those waters are not anomalously warm. But still enough to make a Cat 2 or 3 as it approaches the coast.
That looks like one bodacious sneeze-o-gram. The “spaghetti charts” frequently have the proposed storm tracks all over the place, but this one is pretty tight.
They have it too low right now….the track will gradually move north
Good call. A preemptive assessment of the inevitable “new normal” and “unprecedented” claims is appropriate and may get to the right people in time before the media floods us with false claims. I suggest more of this to put the skeptics on the offensive rather than defensive/after the fact mode because once the bomb has been dropped the damage is done.
Yes. The word “normal” is often used as in “above normal” or “below normal” but what they mean by “normal” is rarely defined. Definitely no timescale given.
PS The climate has always changed naturally yet they have a climate “normal”. Just who are the ones denying “climate change”?
The “press” have been waiting withe bated breath for a hurricane all summer, surprised they have not been pushing the higher sea surface temps data to bolster their courage. They will be mightily disappointed if Florence does not strike US and cause huge destruction and kill many people. I have actually been surprised by how inactive Atlantic Basin has been this season. Pacific has certainly been active enough, thank God most of them just spin out into open ocean.
El Nino is still languishing . Its half way uncertainty will probably mean the strength of Florence will be a rung or two down from the Cat4 forecast. We’ve had a few Pacific Storms, too – they tend to alternate with Atlantic storms dont they?
Bob Tisdale,
Thanks for the information! Might you have a similar plot to Figure 2 for the anomalously ‘cool patch’ below Greenland as well? It might make for an interesting comparison…
The important question is, “What did men do to the climate in the mid 1860s that made the ocean so hot then?