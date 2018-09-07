Climate protests this weekend expected to bring “hundreds of thousands”

Just like models overestimate future climate, I’m betting they are overestimating the crowds. Oh, and for the entertainment factor, more civil disobedience! From the Guardian:
Hundreds of thousands expected to join global climate marches this weekend
Protests against politicians’ failure to tackle the environmental crisis will take place in more than 90 countries
Hundreds of thousand of people in more than 90 countries are expected to take part in demonstrations this weekend to protest about the failure of politicians to tackle the global environmental crisis.
Organisers say more than 800 events – from marches to street theatre, acts of civil disobedience to mini festivals – will take place in towns and cities amid growing frustration at the lack of meaningful political action over the emerging climate breakdown.
Nick Bryer from campaign group 350.org which is organising the event said: “Politicians are failing. They are still protecting the interests of the fossil fuel companies over the interests of people, despite mounting evidence of the devastation these companies and this system is causing the planet.”
That sign makes me cringe and gag at the same time.
acts of civil disobedience…. campaign group 350.org which is organising the event
Democrats….vote for us or we will hunt you down and hurt you real bad
There were hundreds there.
The rest were modeled.
Resist! the the poli sci scam
I notice Bill, with his sign, has a MLB team hat on. I guess that the entertainment industry, including sports, movies, music, etc., all jetting around the world daily, are not included in who is supposed to cut down on their fossil fuel use. HYPOCRITE.
That’s why “This Rump Temporarily Closed” because he is an a**hat. >rimshot<
Honestly, why is is 'temporarily' closed. If Bill were committed he would stand there until global temperatures came down, at least. Something tells me 'temporarily' meant as long as it took to take the picture.
I swear …. when I first read the sign … I thought it said .. “This Rump Closed …” …. I was like, was does your rump have to do with #Exxonknew??? … and just what did #ExxonKnew know about your rump??
….. Ahhh … but then I reread it and noticed it said “pump”. :-p
Wasn’t just me then. I saw “this rump” and stopped right there to try to figure out if they meant “rump” or if I’d somehow missed the “T” and it was supposed to say “Trump” before I finally figured out that the word was “pump”. Whoever made that sign didn’t do a very good job.
Damn you Deanster. Beat me to it.
I think it was where his head was stuck ?
me, too…
Me too.
#metoo
Dr. Deanster
Maybe it is RUMP. The guy’s full of shit.
Maybe if someone brought a male turkey to tangle with him, he’d go away.
The affluent, having read and taken to heart Paul Erhlich’s “Population Bomb,” want to save fossil fuel reserves for themselves and their descendants in order to fuel their multiple homes, high end automobiles, boats and planes, by putting the overwhelming majority of the worlds population on energy starved renewables. They anticipate reducing the worlds population by at least 1/3 to 1/2 over the course of this century. They have promised Hansen/Mann Inc. Country Club Memberships for their Climate Hoax. They have sold out cheap.
I think you are on to a key conscious or unconscious theme underlying much of the Club of Rome thinking. There is the romanticization of belief in the end of time as we know it combined with a conviction that those who proclaim both the doom and the ultimate solution are to be among the survivors of whatever antihumanistic annihilation they put in motion. Post-apocalyptic visions of the future are not popular because people envision themselves wiped out in whatever carnage precedes the new reality, but because they inevitably see themselves as the lucky survivors in a world cleared of competing interests. People foolishly and selfishly fantisize a world full of resources and unspoiled nature in which they and a few chosen friends have free range while all the annoying troublsome bulk of humanity has cleared the stage to allow a frivolous romp in the new Eden (with or without clothes). I suspect people disappointed or unsuccessful in life in the real world governed by unchanging physical laws are those most drawn to this infantile fanatasy.
Hundreds of thousands as a worldwide number that is pathetic, you can get at least 1000 in any large town in Australia by putting on a free BBQ or school fete. They really need to recruit some of the organizing committee people from around the place.
Hah hah hah … That’s not a demonstration.
That’s a demonstration.
So’s that.
apologies to C. Dundee
Well I’m sure the good old BBC/Lame-stream meedja will promote the numbers as much as possible, with minimal long shots but lots of close-ups to expand the mob numbers, focussing on the emotive melo-dramatic banners & signs! I expect lots of chilfren to be dragged along too, the Left love manipulating children, & they in turn usually love the lime-lightthese days, it’s their 15 minutes of fame! Lenin loved using the yoof of Russia, as did Hitler in Germany, they are so easily roused into a blood baying rabble! As someone once said, todays revolutionary is tomorrow’s establishment figure!
When I first read the sign, I wondered what Exxon and the climate had to do with his rump. Either I need to read more carefully or perhaps Bill could put a little more effort into his artistic endeavors.
Wake me up when there are more AGW protestors than Indy 500 spectators.
Follow the money.
Who is paying these people?
We demand CLIMATE STASIS now!
Why do they go to places where they already have control of the message? Why not go protest somewhere that the population is mostly skeptical? Go protest where there are minds to change instead preaching to the choir
Wonder what the carbon footprint will be with all those cars, buses, aeroplanes etc. dashing about and mobile phones cluttering up the airwaves. And there are all those half eaten hamburgers and crisp packets which will need picking up .
The real environment is not their concern. Usually after left-wing and enviro’s rallies there are tons of trash, because clean up is considered the govenment’s responsibility. After right-wing events there is considerably less trash, because clean up is considered an individual responsibility.
Why doesnt the government offer to pay for air travel to China and have these people demonstrate in front of the Forbidden city or Tiananmen Square? Since China is putting out 31% of the CO2 in the world , I am sure that the president of China would welcome the demonstrators with open arms so as to have the demonstrators apprise him of China’s evil ways. Of course those open arms would be backed up by truncheons , nightsticks , tear gas , machine guns and tanks And Of course our state departments and foreign affairs departments would warn the demonstrators beforehand DONT EXPECT ANY HELP FROM US AFTER YOU ARE ARRESTED. I wonder how many demonstrators would take up the offer?
I an quite certain that the President of China would find suitable accommodation for all the protesters. However it wouldn’t be on any of the Zhivago websites list of accommodation.
That’s for any protestor who actually made it in. If such a protest was actually planned China would ask social media companies for profiles of those trying to enter the country around the time of such planned event. They would then scan profiles and plain old deny entry to those they believe were entering to join the protest.
Emotionalism is all they’ve got, especially now that they’re losing. They need to keep the brainless, drooling climate troops fired up, shouting slogans, singing songs, marching, and otherwise making complete asses of themselves. They know that the young, especially are down for that kind of thing, because they get to virtue signal to their heart’s content, feel all good about themselves and how they are “saving the planet”, and be part of the herd dynamic.
I dunno about overestimates. If we divide 100,000 people by 800 events that gives us 125 people per event. You can probably rustle up that many sheeple for just about anything on a given weekend. Of course most are coming out to watch the circus, but not all of them are clowns.
100,000 people – assuming 1.5 people per vehicle x 10-50 miles per trip (to and from each vehicle), means how much CO2 is releasing protesting the use of fossil fuels to feed, clothe, and shelter 7 billion people each year with cleaner water, sewage treatment and safer food preparation?
Remind them that their biggest contribution would be for them to desist spewing evil CO2 from their noses. OK, I’m waiting for you all to put your money where your mouth is.
If they’re ‘marching’ in Minnesota, they’re freezing their chicken mcnuggets off!
Record Breaking September Cold Hits Northern Minnesota
https://www.yahoo.com/news/record-breaking-september-cold-hits-northern-minnesota-165017798.html
“What do we want? No climate change. When do we want it? Now.”
According to 360.org’s map there is a rally at 4 PM tomorrow at Bayfront Park in Miami. I will check the news reports to see how many people show up and report back. Other WUWT readers should do the same for their areas.
100’s of thousands across 90 countries…. let’s do the math. That would be thousands per country. So, I think they are vastly underestimating the number of people with their heads up their ass in 30 or 40 of those countries… at least.
Lets be generous and say 900,000 souls turn up for the demonstration (the word ‘million’ wasn’t used). With a world population approaching 7,500,000,000, the demonstrators represent 0.000012% of all humans. Wow!
What a fruitcake !
It boggles the mind that Middlebury, an otherwise well-regarded college, employs a complete charlatan like McKibben.