Climate protests this weekend expected to bring “hundreds of thousands”

Just like models overestimate future climate, I’m betting they are overestimating the crowds. Oh, and for the entertainment factor, more civil disobedience! From the Guardian:

Hundreds of thousands expected to join global climate marches this weekend

Protests against politicians’ failure to tackle the environmental crisis will take place in more than 90 countries

Hundreds of thousand of people in more than 90 countries are expected to take part in demonstrations this weekend to protest about the failure of politicians to tackle the global environmental crisis.

Organisers say more than 800 events – from marches to street theatre, acts of civil disobedience to mini festivals – will take place in towns and cities amid growing frustration at the lack of meaningful political action over the emerging climate breakdown.

Nick Bryer from campaign group 350.org which is organising the event said: “Politicians are failing. They are still protecting the interests of the fossil fuel companies over the interests of people, despite mounting evidence of the devastation these companies and this system is causing the planet.”

Full story here More stupidity on parade at the hand of Bill McKibben. Someday, he’ll be holding the bag for damages.

