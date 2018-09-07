BBC Issues Guidelines on Media Treatment of Climate Deniers

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr Willie Soon – according to leaked information obtained by the Carbon Brief, the taxpayer funded BBC is very concerned that “climate deniers” are sometimes not properly challenged on air.
…
- Man-made climate change exists: If the science proves it we should report it. The BBC accepts that the best science on the issue is the IPCC’s position, set out above.
- Be aware of ‘false balance’: As climate change is accepted as happening, you do not need a ‘denier’ to balance the debate. Although there are those who disagree with the IPCC’s position, very few of them now go so far as to deny that climate change is happening. To achieve impartiality, you do not need to include outright deniers of climate change in BBC coverage, in the same way you would not have someone denying that Manchester United won 2-0 last Saturday. The referee has spoken. However, the BBC does not exclude any shade of opinion from its output, and with appropriate challenge from a knowledgeable interviewer, there may be occasions to hear from a denier. There are occasions where contrarians and sceptics should be included within climate change and sustainability debates. These may include, for instance, debating the speed and intensity of what will happen in the future, or what policies government should adopt.
- Again, journalists need to be aware of the guest’s viewpoint and how to challenge it effectively. As with all topics, we must make clear to the audience which organisation the speaker represents, potentially how that group is funded and whether they are speaking with authority from a scientific perspective – in short, making their affiliations and previously expressed opinions clear.
…
Read more: https://www.carbonbrief.org/exclusive-bbc-issues-internal-guidance-on-how-to-report-climate-change/
Just in case you think providing a hostile reception to the occasional “denier” grudgingly allowed on air constitutes excessive leniency, the BBC provides further guidance regarding their green broadcasting initiative.
The BBC’s Greener Broadcasting strategy
In 2018, the Corporation launched a Pan-BBC strategy, Greener Broadcasting, to create a business that is environmentally sustainable and doing its part to tackle environmental factors that could impact our futures. The strategy is in three-parts: Ourselves, Our Industry and Our Audiences. Its goal, over the course of the current Charter period, is to create a positive environmental impact.
‘Ourselves’
looks at creating a sustainable workplace, including our ways of working as BBC employees and our ways of running our buildings and operations.
‘Our Industry’
is about working with other organisations in the production and transmission sectors as well as in our wider supply chain to see how, together, we can reduce carbon emissions and learn best practice from each other.
‘Our Audiences’
ensures that we, as the BBC, are informing and educating the public, allowing them to make informed choices about their own behaviours around sustainable living.
…
Read more: https://www.scribd.com/document/388060002/Climate-Change-Crib-Sheet-for-NEWS
I think the advice to BBC employees seems clear. If they want to allow the occasional “climate denier” on air, make sure the “denier” is treated to a hostile reception, and make sure they don’t get an opportunity to interfere with the BBC’s mission to convince their audience make green lifestyle choices.
And that lovely word “potentially” in the advice – BBC journalists are encouraged to offer their own potentially unfounded opinions about how they think the guest “denier” is funded.
Let them have what they want. Shut off the natural gas at BBC and all electricity produced from fossil fuels. A year or so of shivering in the dark should provide a much needed attitude adjustment.
Wonder what CBC’s guidelines are…
CBC?
Probably worse. I have not heard a sceptic on CBC yet.
Exactly…..they want to push all of this green nonsense – then let them lead by example! And if they want their buildings to be so nice and green, then they should have solar panels on the roof, a few small rooftop windmills (or wherever they can reasonably place them without running afoul of government regulations and unhappy neighbors) and a bunch of people peddling stationary bikes hooked up to the electrical system to take up the slack from lack of wind and sunshine. Not sure what they’d do about their HVAC systems….those tend to be energy intensive and none of the above mentioned methods of power generation would cut it. Maybe just open the windows in summer, bundle up in winter and hope for the best.
BBc is leading by example. Their pension funds are managed by Generation Investment Management, LLC. The green investment management firm for huge institutional investors set up by Al Gore.
BBC must understand what is climate change — what IPCC or UNCCC definitions — before making guidelines.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
They use a Humpty Dumpty definition.
“The referee has spoken.” I guess science is now like a sporting event where the referee decides the “truth” and facts and data are irrelevant.
https://youtu.be/C8mKkngERW0
A shame that such a previously revered institution as the BBC is now no more than a propaganda machine.
It’s been that way for decades. It’s just that 40 years ago they still felt the need to hide their biases.
BBC mantra:
‘Whites need not apply.’
Wally,
You mean the Romans weren’t Zulus?
Their gladii look a lot like assegais to me.
And the similarities don’t stop there. But I’m going with convergent cultural evolution rather than direct descent.
It is run by the government. What do you expect?
The Biased Broadcasting Company was never a “revered institution” except in its own propaganda about itself.
I recall seeing a picture, I guess from the 1930s, of a BBC Radio announcer standing at the mic–dressed for dinner. Black tie, wing collar, patent leather shoes the whole thing.
Now, that was class!
None now.
Bob Hoye
This training blurb is very sloppily put together. I’d go as far as to say they are purposely trying to mislead and indoctrinate their own journalists by use of word play and sophistry. Take this excerpt for example (from the Carbon Brief link):
“For instance, there is very high confidence that there will be more extreme events – floods, droughts, heatwaves etc. – but attributing an individual event, such as the UK’s winter floods in 2013/2014, to climate change is much less certain.”
The operative word here is “will”. The BBC refer to projections (“there will be…”) and then immediately conflate that with the reporting of current (and past) extreme weather events. So the only context that makes any sense has to be that the BBC is saying these are very near-term projections. And also that they’re exploring here the idea of whether those projections are already being borne out. But they are not being borne out right now in relation to drought and hurricanes. That’s according to IPCC AR5 view on current extreme weather trends. The increase and attribution to climate change/global warming is only suggested in the long-term IPCC projections (and labelled as “very likely”).
So the BBC are already misleading their own journalists that they’re supposedly trying to educate and they’re doing so by conflating future projections with current extreme weather.
“there will be more extreme events” – this is not a prediction, this is a simple statement of fact. A great debate technique is to put new significance on simple facts. Millions of people are dying every year!!!!
The absurdity of what the BBC is advertising as policy is clearly lost on the BBC. They seem to suggest the interviewer is more qualified than the “denier” who in most cases will be a researcher likely equally if not more qualified than those who are the sources of the never-ending alarmist propaganda. BBC says it follows the science of the IPCC and fails to realize much of the alarmist nonsense they publish, support and editorialize on goes way beyond the more modest claims and cautions about uncertainty imbedded in IPCC reports. They dishonestly imply the “deniers” are people who deny climate change when it is almost certainly known to them that the debate is about the amount of recent climate change, whether it is dangerous, beneficial or neutral and the extent to which human activities have contributed to and/or can act lesson the change.
Their greening of the BBC is a sign of adherence to a new religion- hardly a sign of objectivity.
From Merrian-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, 10th edition.
Skeptic–n[L or Gk; L scepticus, fr. Gk skeptikos, fr. skeptikos thoughtful, fr. skeptesthai to look, consider…]
Apparently not used in college anymore. Denier is pejorative, as in denigration.
It’s kinda bizarre. Or would be, in a normal universe.
The document acknowledges that very few critics actually deny that climate changes or even that, god forbid, humans might have some influence. Yet they still want to make exclusion of these people paramount. To my knowledge, no one the BBC has ever aired fits their concept of a “denier”.
The whole thing is pathetic. The best I can hope for, from the BBC’s point of view, is that this document is a complete lie/forgery. Unfortunately I now find it too easy to believe that the BBC resorts to such shallow thinking in order to exclude people with legitimate arguments against their global-warming dogma.
The BBC needs to be privatized. If it makes the pill easier to swallow, the government could use some of the proceeds to fund a new school of actual journalism in the UK, as long as it isn’t staffed by anyone now working for the BBC.
The Beeb needs free market competition for news broadcasting.
It is even more alarming when one goes ‘off-piste’ on the BBC website. In certain areas the articles become more and more like the SJW articles and attitudes that you can find on social media. I don’t object to such viewpoints being allowed to be expressed, but comments are rarely enabled and the attitudes of the articles are increasingly of the variety that encourages simple denigration of differing viewpoints as being socially unacceptable.
Tragic
As the late Dr Stephen Schneider implied in his 1989 book, ‘fair balance’ will kill the AGW issue.
“It does not help the public to understand the nature of complex technical questions to balance an extreme position of a scientist or advocate at one end of the spectrum against an extreme position of a scientist or advocate on the other end. …. if only the irreconcilable debates of implacable expert enemies are reported, the typical public reaction (and probably those of politicians as well) will be, Well, if the experts don’t know what’s going on, how can I decide?” The next reaction would probably be, “You folks go back and study some more, and when you have more certainty come and tell us so we can decide how to act.” http://gelbspanfiles.com/?p=1886
That’s reasonable. Scientists are not nearly as reliable as they would have people believe. We have the replication crisis. Most published research findings are false.
Apparently the UN-IPCC is the ‘referee’, according to the BBC.
They have elevated the group with the highest vested financial interest in sustaining the climate change fraud to British ‘referee’ status. It’s equivalent to authorizing the mafia to referee who must pay ‘protection fees’ every month to keep their businesses from being destroyed…. by the mafia.
I despair for you, Britannia!
From the article: “ensures that we, as the BBC, are informing and educating the public, allowing them to make informed choices about their own behaviours around sustainable living.”
How does one make an informed choice when only one side of the argument is presented to your viewers?
“We know what’s good for you…” is the primary diktat of the socialist catechism.
Please WUWT readers start protesting outside the BBC’s London HQ
Suggested placards:
BBC kills kids. Stop emitting CO2.
BBC CO2 pollution killing your family.
BBC genocide. Stop fossil fuelling now.
BBC fossil fuelling kills polar bears.
The BBC have a legal requirement to impartiality. That is not a requirement to only be impartial if it believes one side is correct … it is a requirement to be impartial irrespective of the Biased Broadcasting Company’s views on the issues it is covering.
However, the scientific evidence overwhelmingly backs us sceptics. The pause is real, the supposed link between temperature and CO2 is absent and the lies and frauds and dirty tricks from alarmists are legion.
So far from removing sceptics, if science were the basis of what the Biased Corp broadcast, then it would be ONLY sceptics that could be aired.
However, science requires free and fair discussion and tolerance of alternative views – so we sceptics, BECAUSE WE SUPPORT THE SCIENTIFIC APPROACH, are not afraid of dissenting views even when like those of the alarmists they have almost zero scientific credibility. The evidence will sort out the wheat from the chaff, and alarmists are clearly the chaff.
And as for the Biased Corp – they are little better than a dictator’s brainwashing factory. And if you don’t believe me … just stop listening or watching them for a few months. What you will notice, is not that you find you disagree with them … but that you realise they have an agenda which no ordinary person would ever take as their own “thoughts” except by being constantly exposed to the brainwashing propaganda of the BBC. Until I finally took the plunge a few years ago, I never knew that so much of what I thought were my “own opinions” – was in fact me, just regurgitating the PC dog’s dinner brought up by the Biased Corp. I now look at people still under their spell and wonder when they will wake up.
The people of England must accept that they are completely clueless. The BBC and the government of the UK are the guardians of all knowledge and power. Sit down, shut up, run, hide and die. Your betters are in control.
“As with all topics, we must make clear to the audience which organisation the speaker represents, potentially how that group is funded and whether they are speaking with authority from a scientific perspective – in short, making their affiliations and previously expressed opinions clear.”
Um…doing their job.
Fine Ray, so has the BBC ever shown or demanded to be shown the amounts AGW people receive from grant funds and what the percentage is of their personal income. Actually any persons advocating any policy change should have to report all conflicts of interest. Meaning that No AGW would result in no further grants and if their research was unprofessional then grant funds must be returned and possible legal action.
The best practice would be for a copy of the grant(s) to be made available as normal reporting. Not just the note and file number the compete document, this will also reveal any possible conflicts with parties approving said grant.
now that would doing their job
michael
“Um…doing their job.”
Yes, if they apply the requirement equally to both sides. And, if they use pejorative terms like “denier” and “alarmist” with equal frequency to both sides of the debate.
At the first mention of “denier” you’ve already lost the argument.
Galileo would still be in jail if the ABC had it’s way.
Jim,
IMO, the ABC wouldn’t have reduced his sentence to house arrest for life. They’d have burned him, like his fellow heretic Bruno.
The BBC is a hive of cultural Marxism.
I cannot use the words i use in private to describe them here, they control Journalistic traing and their Union, they infect everything they touch with progressive falseness, a truly vile worthless organisation to all but momentum and Common Purpose graduates,…….. a national broadcaster that despises the ”british” in its title and 80% of the population that do not identify as ”progressive”,……
Having 8 billion £ of your 12 billion £ pension fund tied up in the green bank is a big factor in their propaganda.
The BBC is using the term “denier.” They should be required to define what they mean by the term and why a different term is not preferred.
They need suing, so do so called professionals when descriding fellow scientists as deniers.
Attention mod
please review this post
Gary now that would be fun a class action suit for pain and suffering from being described as the same as the worst human monsters in history.
Hmm, there is an ambulance chaser when you need one. One in every country.
those who live by the sword….
nah lets not sink to their level
michael
Science is never settled.