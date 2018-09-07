Paris Agreement Won’t Prevent Australia From Building New Coal Plants!

Guest drive-by by David Middleton

Paris climate deal doesn’t stop us building new coal plants, Canavan says

Minister says agreement Australia committed to ‘doesn’t actually bind us to anything in particular’

Katharine Murphy Political editor

Thu 6 Sep 2018

Australia does not need to quit the Paris climate agreement because our commitments are non-binding, and new coal plants can continue to be constructed, according to the resources minister, Matt Canavan.

Canavan told Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones on Friday he had never been to Paris, and was “happy to leave the Champs-Élysées for others”, but people needed to be clear the treaty Tony Abbott committed Australia to in 2015 “doesn’t actually bind us to anything in particular”.

