Paris Agreement Won’t Prevent Australia From Building New Coal Plants!

Guest drive-by by David Middleton
Proof that Paris was nothing but global virtue signalling…
Paris climate deal doesn’t stop us building new coal plants, Canavan says
Minister says agreement Australia committed to ‘doesn’t actually bind us to anything in particular’
Katharine Murphy Political editor
Thu 6 Sep 2018
Australia does not need to quit the Paris climate agreement because our commitments are non-binding, and new coal plants can continue to be constructed, according to the resources minister, Matt Canavan.
Canavan told Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones on Friday he had never been to Paris, and was “happy to leave the Champs-Élysées for others”, but people needed to be clear the treaty Tony Abbott committed Australia to in 2015 “doesn’t actually bind us to anything in particular”.
Exactly!
Who knew? Turns out that James Hansen was right about something: Paris is a total fraud.
Brilliant. Someone who actually reads the words of an agreement/treaty/contract.
It would be great if some of the “bad weather=climate change=the end of our way of life as we know it” merchants actually read the IPCC reports, not just the summary (filtered lies) for policy makers. I read most of one and it bore little resemblance to the summary.
Discussion is better if we all argue facts, not what we want the facts to be.
So maybe the lights will stay on in our west island (Australia).
Nice to see someone who recognises Australia for what it is: New Zealand’s Western Island :)!
[Technically, the mods point out that there are two Western New Zealand Islands: You’ve the Northern Western New Zealand Island, and the Southern Western New Zealand Island. The Northern Western New Zealand island is bigger than the Southern Western New Zealand Island. By a little bit. .mod]
Go back to the BBC “Yes Prime Ninister to what “Summeries”were.
A “very simplified version of the full and some would say deliberatly long windded version of the so called facts..
MJE
Tasmania is simply proof that Kiwis can swim. 😉
It would be great if some of the “bad weather=climate change=the end of our way of life as we know it” merchants actually read the IPCC reports, not just the summary (filtered lies) for policy makers.
Those merchants would be the same people who are hell bent on actually bringing about “the end of our way of life as we know it”
This from the Guardian article.
If this is true, why are financially disadvantaged people still subsidising intermittent ambient energy generators through LGCs and STCs!!
The AEMO report offered their lowest cost option to achieve the CO2 reduction targets set by the individual States, which exceed the Paris targets for Australia for four of the six States.
https://youtu.be/hjjDpH3za30
Non-binding agreements don’t bind anybody to doing anything in particular. The virtue-signaling required by non-binding agreements that no one has any intention of heeding, are merely a game of rhetorical chicken by activists to see who can be the most revolting hypocrite.
“I’ll direct my govt-funded limousine down to the tenements and tell the peasants how much they have to sacrifice. Then I’ll have Jeeves take me back to my suburban manse and share a lavish, seven-course dinner with Tom Friedman and Albert Gore.”
“I’ll do you one better. I’ll fly all the way from Southern California to Vermont and nosh fake veggie burgers with Bill McKibben and Bernie Sanders, while we denounce fracking, and coal, and nukes, and General Motors, and Boeing, and shed crocodile tears about the trees we’re shoving into the fireplace.”
Etc. ad infinitum, ad nauseam.
Similarly, the 2008 UK Climate Change Act reportedly has arbitrary numerical targets that can be changed at will by the relevant Minister de-jour.
While the Act itself is a complete abomination and should be scrapped, it is comforting to know that the Civil Servants involved in writing it had the good sense to phrase it such that when the political wind changed, a minister could swiftly render it impotent without having to go through the agonies of trying to repeal it.
In fact the AU prime minister has today announced via the Melbourne Herald/Sun, “Mr Morrison has also revealed he plans on Monday to ask for his new cabinet’s support to back out of the Paris emissions target legislation.”
Good news for he’s sure to get that support, given recent events that toppled the former prime minister, “the destructor of the Liberal party” over his green ideology fanaticism.
This in the face of threats of trade sanctions from the EU if we go down this path. Who gives a damn about the EU? We do little trade with them anyhow.
You mean… Europe doesn’t buy millions of Crocodile Dundee hats from you guys???
Well, Robert, the EU is about to get 60 million smaller. 🙂
The EU went supernova on the day Fuhrerette Merkel issued an open invite to the entirety of the third world to come and have free lives in Europe funded by European tax-payers. We still see the light of that incredible detonation but at some point soon it will wink out of existence – forever.
“Australia does not need to quit the Paris climate agreement because our commitments are non-binding, and new coal plants can continue to be constructed, according to the resources minister, Matt Canavan.”
Ha-ha, true, but that is ignoring the next big Climate Jamboree. There’s gonna be some mega-guilting going on, you betcha.
Malcolm wanted a republic and he had no problem being ruled by socialist UN + Goldman Sachs & Black Rock. What an idiot . . . good riddance.
Morrison & Co we’re watching you now!
There is no way any energy company will build a coal fired power plant in Australia. Not going to happen.