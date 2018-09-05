“A fossil-free future”… Real words from a real social justice warrior and author of The Parents’ Guide to Climate Revolution

Guest anti-social justice warrior-ing by David Middleton

Real Clear Energy was a veritable treasure trove today…

Wednesday, September 5

Brent Nears $80 as Gulf of Mexico Rigs Evacuated Staff, Gulf News

Iran Will Exert ‘Every Effort’ to Export Oil M. Sergie & A. Shahla, Bloomberg

India to Buy Iranian Oil Despite Sanction Threat Staff, The Hindu Business Line

Iran May Use Secret Oil Shipments to Skirt US Sanctions T. Paraskova, Oil Price

Natural Gas Is Already a Bridge Fuel Robert Rapier, Forbes

Blame Your Bank for Climate Change Chris Saltmarsh, The Ecologist

Biggest US Pension Funds ‘Must Consider Climate Risks’ Gail Moss, IPE

We Need to Respond to Climate Change Now Maya Spaur, The Washington Post

China’s Solar Farms Transforming World Energy Chris Baraniuk, BBC News

Offshore Wind on East Coast Would Bring 25,000 Jobs V. Rajamanickam, FW

Petro Companies Not Telling Shareholders About Climate Risks Mose Buchele, KUT

Parenting Like No Other in the Age of Climate Change Wendy Becktold, Sierra Club

A Parenting How-To Like No Other in the Age of Climate Change Mary DeMocker’s new book is an essential resource for parents BY WENDY BECKTOLD | SEP 4 2018 Like most parents I know, I am sometimes seized by anxiety about climate change, usually in the middle of the night when I can’t sleep. I lie in the dark wondering whether my children will grow up to face life on an uninhabitable planet. At the same time, I often feel too mired in the day-to-day challenges of parenting to do too much about it, beyond committing to green habits like recycling, composting, and driving a fuel-efficient car. The hard truth, though, is that these activities, while valiant, aren’t going to save us from climate change. Years ago, Mary DeMocker found herself in a similar position. “When my children were young,” she writes in her book The Parents’ Guide to Climate Revolution (out this year from New World Library), “my husband . . . and I rocked green family living—voting, recycling, insulating, fixing leaks, biking, and ‘living simply.’” But as the years ticked by, the news about climate change grew more and more dire, and DeMocker found herself feeling increasingly anxious about the world her children would be inheriting. Her solution? “I stopped worrying so much about shrinking my family’s carbon footprint and started focusing on shrinking industry’s,” she writes. DeMocker cofounded Eugene, Oregon’s 350.org chapter, organized protests, and created political artwork. In the process, she discovered that she felt better… […] Sierra, The national magazine of the Sierra Club

Isn’t that nice? “She felt better.”

WTF?!? She felt better because she “stopped worrying so much about shrinking [her] family’s carbon footprint and started focusing on shrinking industry’s,” She felt better because she stopped worrying about something she had control over and started obsessing about something she had no control over?

The only way she could reduce “industry’s” carbon footprint is to convince the sane people of the world to stop eating, traveling and using electricity… In other words, voluntarily revert to a Late Pleistocene lifestyle.

Amazingly, the stupidity of the Sierra book review escalates…

DeMocker told me by phone. “We have to be strategic and look at what needs to be done right now. We have to change policy to leave fossil fuels in the ground.” That means that if we only have three minutes a day for some kind of climate activism, it’s better to skip washing out the peanut butter jar and instead of recycling it, toss it in the trash—and then use the time to call our congressperson. “During this holy-shit moment on Earth, it’s far more critical to enact bold climate-justice policies,” DeMocker writes, “than to shrink your family’s wee footprint. . . . It’s better to get yourself—by Hummer, if necessary—to city council meetings and town halls to demand policies that break dirty energy’s stranglehold on everything.”

The only way “to change policy to leave fossil fuels in the ground,” would be for Thanos to snap his figures and wipe out half of humanity.

And there’s another reason why they would need a Thanos-style solution…

In fact, the book is essentially one big resource guide, full of ideas—100 of them to be exact. Its subtitle is “100 ways to build a fossil-free future, raise empowered kids, and still get a good night’s sleep.” Many of the suggestions only take a minute or two and cost very little to nothing. At the end of each chapter, DeMocker presents extensive lists for how to learn and do more. Want to go on sustainable family vacations? See the list at the end of tip #17.

They want “a fossil-free future”…

It literally does…

A Parents’ Guide is full of wide-ranging and sometimes unexpected advice that you probably won’t find in most green parenting books. For example, DeMocker talks about the importance of avoiding debt and teaching our children to do the same. That way, they can be free to live the lives they want to and will have time to agitate for change when they need to. If that means making do with less, well, that’s better for the planet anyway. She even takes on American parents’ obsession with competitive sports: “We can’t be giving over our weekends starting when our kids are four to year-round soccer clubs,” she told me. “They’re expensive, they’re time-consuming, and they take away from spiritual life, from birthday parties, from downtime in nature, from parents being relaxed.”

Imagine a childhood in which your parents didn’t let you play real sports, like baseball and football… And instead took you to social justice warrior protests and marches. Imagine a childhood in which you couldn’t get a Johnny Seven O.M.A. for Christmas because your parents were “making do with less” to free-up work days to “agitate” for “climate-justice policies” (whatever the frack those are), because “that’s better for the planet anyway.”

Better for the planet… Are people really this stupid?

WARNING: LOTS AND LOTS OF PROFANITY…

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

