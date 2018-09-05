“A fossil-free future”… Real words from a real social justice warrior and author of The Parents’ Guide to Climate Revolution

Guest anti-social justice warrior-ing by David Middleton
Parenting Like No Other in the Age of Climate Change Wendy Becktold, Sierra Club
A Parenting How-To Like No Other in the Age of Climate Change
Mary DeMocker’s new book is an essential resource for parents
BY WENDY BECKTOLD | SEP 4 2018
Like most parents I know, I am sometimes seized by anxiety about climate change, usually in the middle of the night when I can’t sleep. I lie in the dark wondering whether my children will grow up to face life on an uninhabitable planet. At the same time, I often feel too mired in the day-to-day challenges of parenting to do too much about it, beyond committing to green habits like recycling, composting, and driving a fuel-efficient car. The hard truth, though, is that these activities, while valiant, aren’t going to save us from climate change.
Years ago, Mary DeMocker found herself in a similar position. “When my children were young,” she writes in her book The Parents’ Guide to Climate Revolution (out this year from New World Library), “my husband . . . and I rocked green family living—voting, recycling, insulating, fixing leaks, biking, and ‘living simply.’”
But as the years ticked by, the news about climate change grew more and more dire, and DeMocker found herself feeling increasingly anxious about the world her children would be inheriting. Her solution? “I stopped worrying so much about shrinking my family’s carbon footprint and started focusing on shrinking industry’s,” she writes. DeMocker cofounded Eugene, Oregon’s 350.org chapter, organized protests, and created political artwork.
In the process, she discovered that she felt better…
Isn’t that nice? “She felt better.”
WTF?!? She felt better because she “stopped worrying so much about shrinking [her] family’s carbon footprint and started focusing on shrinking industry’s,” She felt better because she stopped worrying about something she had control over and started obsessing about something she had no control over?
The only way she could reduce “industry’s” carbon footprint is to convince the sane people of the world to stop eating, traveling and using electricity… In other words, voluntarily revert to a Late Pleistocene lifestyle.
Amazingly, the stupidity of the Sierra book review escalates…
DeMocker told me by phone. “We have to be strategic and look at what needs to be done right now. We have to change policy to leave fossil fuels in the ground.”
That means that if we only have three minutes a day for some kind of climate activism, it’s better to skip washing out the peanut butter jar and instead of recycling it, toss it in the trash—and then use the time to call our congressperson.
“During this holy-shit moment on Earth, it’s far more critical to enact bold climate-justice policies,” DeMocker writes, “than to shrink your family’s wee footprint. . . . It’s better to get yourself—by Hummer, if necessary—to city council meetings and town halls to demand policies that break dirty energy’s stranglehold on everything.”
The only way “to change policy to leave fossil fuels in the ground,” would be for Thanos to snap his figures and wipe out half of humanity.
And there’s another reason why they would need a Thanos-style solution…
In fact, the book is essentially one big resource guide, full of ideas—100 of them to be exact. Its subtitle is “100 ways to build a fossil-free future, raise empowered kids, and still get a good night’s sleep.” Many of the suggestions only take a minute or two and cost very little to nothing. At the end of each chapter, DeMocker presents extensive lists for how to learn and do more. Want to go on sustainable family vacations? See the list at the end of tip #17.
They want “a fossil-free future”…
It literally does…
A Parents’ Guide is full of wide-ranging and sometimes unexpected advice that you probably won’t find in most green parenting books. For example, DeMocker talks about the importance of avoiding debt and teaching our children to do the same. That way, they can be free to live the lives they want to and will have time to agitate for change when they need to. If that means making do with less, well, that’s better for the planet anyway.
She even takes on American parents’ obsession with competitive sports: “We can’t be giving over our weekends starting when our kids are four to year-round soccer clubs,” she told me. “They’re expensive, they’re time-consuming, and they take away from spiritual life, from birthday parties, from downtime in nature, from parents being relaxed.”
Imagine a childhood in which your parents didn’t let you play real sports, like baseball and football… And instead took you to social justice warrior protests and marches. Imagine a childhood in which you couldn’t get a Johnny Seven O.M.A. for Christmas because your parents were “making do with less” to free-up work days to “agitate” for “climate-justice policies” (whatever the frack those are), because “that’s better for the planet anyway.”
Better for the planet… Are people really this stupid?
As I mentioned to a friend who said that the problem is with “over” population: nobody ever volunteers to make sure we are at, exactly, the “right” population…
And nobody who speaks about “the good old days” would voluntarily live in a world without antibiotics.
Ah yes the good old “too many other people in the world” argument.
I normally find that those advancing the argument fail to lead by example.
Thankfully, those who decide to reduce their carbon footprint by not having children , automatically take themselves out of the gene pool.
Whenever I hear some one talk about over population, I tell them, “You first.”
Please people. The Sierra Club’s objectives are not to save the environment or conserve nature. That is most definitely not their mission. Their mission is to build the endowment.
And to control people.
John, sometime back in the 1980s I was asked to attend a meeting for all the state environmental group leaders. Lake Okeechobee, which had suffered decades of impacts, was showing signs of potentially “turning over” as Lake Apopka had done in the 1960s. The idea of the meeting was for all the groups to join forces, develop a plan and speak with one voice. Everybody at the meeting expressed their deepest concerns. Everyone blamed government, big agriculture, big corporations, urbanization, etc, etc. Yet when it came down to coming together, well it just wasn’t going to happen. Why? at first it was hard to tell. They sputters and mumbled. Several suggested they needed more data. I finally pushed them, suggesting the reasons was that many of those they blamed provided them with large donations. Only one even made a suggestion of debating me, the head of Sierra. He was outraged at the suggest but then argued was they would do nothing to anger their donors because such donations allowed Sierra to do so much good. I said well why can’t you all come together in a statement for government. Sierra said, “Oh no, we wouldn’t consider doing anything that might anger our friends in the agencies.”
Edwin, I never understood it until I was president of the local charitable foundation. We were all volunteers. We all worked very hard but it seemed the only thing we ever talked about was how big and how well the endowment was growing. And we weren’t being paid.
So if you’re the president of the Sierra Club pulling down your six figure salary you know exactly what you have to do to keep on drawing it.
I told my Board that there was a reason the principal invested and the male member are both called the endowment. Seems that size matters more than what you did with it.
Could be apocryphal, but I believe it takes WWF (or Greenpeace or…) $1 million a week just to keep the lights on. Or something.
Give local, limit the number of layers of grifters you have to pay and do it yourself if you have to.
WENDY BECKTOLD
“I lie in the dark wondering whether my children will grow up to face life on an uninhabitable planet.”
Mary DeMocker …..
“But as the years ticked by, the news about climate change grew more and more dire, and DeMocker found herself feeling increasingly anxious about the world her children would be inheriting.”
Maybe these “mothers” shouldn’t have children ??
Maybe they should quit listening to the news.
Not a problem. For if they are indeed “facing life on an uninhabitable planet” then they won’t have to face it for very long. By definition.
“A fossil-free future”
I think it is absurd that people don’t want fossils. How would geologists and the such find out what ancient environments were like without fossils? We wouldn’t know about T-Rex and all the other dinosaurs without fossils. And what harm does a fossil cause. And what about the kids who delight in finding fossils in soft rocks, or in stream beds – preserved patterns of leaves, snails, and past animals. I for one am glad we have fossils. 🙂
I have a few fossils. I don’t talk to them a lot, but they’re always available for comments.
I AM a fossil, and find it very cruel that they want to see my demise.
David, David, David, don’t shout at the precious little snowflakes, they might melt and disappear. Come to think of it, got ahead and shout. Since I like it warmer I have increased my carbon footprint to offset some of this nonsense.
“Imagine a childhood in which your parents didn’t let you play real sports, like baseball and football… And instead took you to social justice warrior protests and marches. Imagine a childhood in which you couldn’t get a Johnny Seven O.M.A. for Christmas because your parents were “making do with less” to free-up work days to “agitate” for “climate-justice policies” (whatever the frack those are), because “that’s better for the planet anyway.”
A childhood without Sports is a childhood without Verbs. When a Child looses their Verb, they put on weight. The Verb, SPORT is necessary to childhood development, health, and well being.
Ridiculing these people is like shooting fish in a barrel. The problem is, that even after you shoot them, they are still talking on the phone to their congressmen.
And quite often, their congressmen are also brain-dead.
And she complains about the cost of soccer!
That’s nothing compared to the costs of hockey. My partner’s grandson, age 14, played on Monday. 75 F outside and cold inside. The hockey bag full of equipment is almost a big as Matthew.
And this zealot, to quell her personal superstitious fears, wants to end this as well as other sports.
Matthew made the “Rep” team.
Quite likely, as a top student, on the way to university scholarship within the hockey system.
A friend’s grand daughter, age 11, is so good she is in the boy’s league and also on the way to scholarships.
Nice to watch this progress.
Bob Hoye
You can damn well bet she uses plenty of fossil fuels to protect herself and her kids, every day, and if she is so hot on saving the planet, why is she having kids at all? Typical liberal hypocrite.
Soccer moms turning on each other. Much more entertaining than soccer.
“We can’t be giving over our weekends…year-round soccer clubs,”
Mocking and calling such people “stupid” over and over again is rude and ineffective and FAILS to win people over to the skeptical side of this debate. It is unworthy of publication in this influential blog.
The woman’s ideas are not “stupid” if you believe as she does that the Earth is in serious danger along with the future of her children. It would be appropriate to challenge those assumptions. But repeatedly calling her or her book “stupid”just turns reasonable people off. It is the tactic of the Alarmists and should not be ours.
I agree the mockery is a bit off-base — this woman isn’t advocating that people *voluntarily* shrink industry’s carbon footprint. She wants “bold climate justice policies” and thinks time spent pursuing political solutions is better spent than personally reducing your own carbon footprint.
Now is that a rational line of pursuing if you believe, as she does, that climate change is an existential threat and that government force can prevent it from happening. But does sincere belief in something prevent it from being mind-boggling stupid? Since the little ice age the temperature has risen slightly and the effects appear to have been beneficial; fossil fuels have been used to fuel industry and agriculture and the effects have been *massively* beneficial. And since the little ice age far more power has been given to government, with authoritarian governments being responsible for the death of hundreds of millions of people. Is there any chance at all that “bold climate justice policies” if enacted and followed won’t hurt real people, right now?
This sort of mentality can only be mocked…
Anyone capable of such logical ineptitude and so devoid of basic knowledge of how our economy functions and the constitutional limitations of our Federal government is too stupid to win over. The best we can hope for is to make their stupidity at least a little painful… assuming they read this “influential blog.”
Was it Juvenal who asked, “Who will mock DeMocker?”
Yes, “stupid” is an over-used adjective. How about benighted, ignorant, misinformed, phobic, or ungrounded?
I only used the word “stupid” once in the post…
And I used “stupidity” once, referring to the Sierra book review…
I’m hard-pressed to think of a better choice of words.
I also used this graphic (which I did get from “the other side”)…
If there is a graphic that says, “The [benighted, ignorant, misinformed, phobic, or ungrounded], it burns,” I’d certainly consider using it in the future.
How about moronic then? Or dumb, half-witted, brainless nincompoop? Call a spade a spade, and let the chips fall, I say.
“The news about climate change grew more and more dire.”
Reality fail — the next bit of “dire” *news* about climate change will be the first — so far climate change has failed to be even mildly annoying, let alone dire. What grows “more and more dire” is only alarmist rhetoric about the future, usually not grounded in the actual impact projections, such as they are.
I am so dumbfounded by the stupidity of Wendy Becktold’s words that I have lost all ability to compose a rational response. I might need therapy for that one.
And I love the Late Great George Carlin.
But this WEndy Becthold’s issue, here: “I lie in the dark wondering whether my children will grow up to face life on an uninhabitable plane” clearly indicates that she is out of touch with reality. She seems unwilling, also, to consider the simple fact that the Earth has been here for a very, very long time, has flourished enormously, survived one massive disaster after another and still moseyed along, will continue to do so for another 4++ billion years, and has yet to be uninhabitable until or unless the Sun swells up the the orbit of Mars. And then it will simply be vaporized and swallowed, just as Cronos swallowed his own children.
I feel sorry for her kids, because of this. If they are able to get away from her and think for themselves, they may tell each other “Mom’s not facing reality. Now what do we do?”
Ms. Beckthold is so pathetically mired in her imaginary disasters that I doubt there is little anyone can do for her. But since the bulk of humanity relies in some way on carbon-based molecules for heating and growing food, I want to know how she plans to set a completely carbon-free example of living without ANY AND ALL carbon-based products, including food.
I don’t know how deep her ignorance runs, but it is very deep and VERY sad.
THERE IS NO TRANSFER OF HEAT FROM THE ATMOSPHERE TO THE OCEANS (corrected version)
Evapotranspiration from water cycle gives 486000 km^3/year. WIKI gives 503000 and Babkin in a Russian study gave 577000
1 km^3 = 10^12 kg
Latent heat of fusion of water to water vapour at 20C = 2450000 Joules/kg
Number of seconds in a year = 3.1536 x 10^7
1 watt = 1 Joule /second
Surface area of earth = 5.1x 10^14 m^2
NASA graph gives evapotranspiration = 86.4W/m^2 Check their Earth’s energy budget graph on their website
The task is to convert the latent heat that is represented inside the water molecule from the water cycle upon evaporation to a W/m^2 equivalent of NASA’s figure of 86.4 W/m^2. I want to see if NASA’s figure has any basis in reality.
Solution 1: Using the 486000
figure we have Total evapotranspiration = 486000 km^3/year * 10^12kg = 4.86 x 10^17 kg/year
Total number of Joules = 2,450,000 Joules/kg * 4.86 x 10^17 kg/year
= 1.1907 x 10 ^24 Joules/year
Number of Joules/second = 1.1907 x 10 ^24 Joules/year divided by 3.1536 x 10^7 sec/year
= 3.775684932 x 10^16 Joules /sec
= 3.775684932 x 10^16 Watts
W/m^2 from surface = (3.775684932 x 10^16 Watts) divided by 5.1x 10^14 m^2
= ~ 74 W/m^2
Solution 2: Using the Wiki figure of 503000
we have ~76 W/m^2
Solution 3: Using the Babkin figure of 577000 we have
~ 87.8 W/m^2
So the difference between NASA and these solutions can also be because of taking a different temperature of evaporation other than 20C.
So why do I start with this analysis? It is because at least I am starting my topic with analysis which no one can question. Evaporation which exists and which exists on the scale I have enumerated is beyond question. Evaporation is the opposite of heat transferred to the ocean from the atmosphere. Evaporation is HEAT TRANSFERRED FROM THE OCEAN TO THE ATMOSPHERE. Heat transfer does not go the other way. Approximately 48-50 % of the initial total solar input actually makes it to the surface of the earth. Since the surface is ~ 70% oceans, this is the critical battleground of where is Trenberh’s missing heat? The alarmists like to say that the missing heat from the so called energy imbalance which doesnt show up in the atmophere is actually hiding in the oceans. The reason they say that the heat has gone to the oceans is that all measurements of outgoing LWIR at the top of atmosphere still show no deficit from incoming solar. So the alarmists manufacture a supposed heat trapping mechanism whereby the incoming solar is partially absorbed by CO2 and then transferred to the oceans. However , mathematically; that still doesnt add up because the 70 % of incoming solar that isnt reflected eventually balances because of measurements of top of atmosphere outgoing radiation which has not decreased over time. However even disregarding this mathematical flaw, the heat cant go to the oceans from the atmosphere because evaporation happens all the time and everywhere except deserts and Antarctica. Evaporation takes the solar input to the oceans and turns it into latent heat which then by convection gets lifted higher into the troposphere and when the atmosphere condenses most of that latent heat ( a tiny amount is contained within the water molecule) is then lost to the atmosphere as outgoing heat flux to the top of the atmosphere. Since CO2 has nothing to do with evaporation, that released latent heat doesnt make its way back to the surface or we would have had runaway global warming 4 billion years ago when the oceans formed on earth.
Up until 2003, ocean SST were notorious for being inaccurate because there was too much human input with collecting data by water buckets. It was also open to data tampering. However in 2003 a network of automated ARGO buoys was installed in the open oceans.
https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/research/news/2016/argo-observing-the-oceans
They took temperatures at many depths all the way down to 2000 metres. For the 1st 10 years this new system worked well and more buoys were added. However after it became increasingly obvious that the data did not show any increase in temperatures, the alarmists argued that the heat burrowed deeper into the oceans. Now they have instituted 2 ways to fake the data; tamper with the chart data and combine the land surface data with the SST data. We all know the fallacy of doing the 2nd adjustment but I would like to point out the former adjustment.
NCAR have on their site, a graph showing SST from ARGO buoys from 2005 to 2010.
Where the last 8 years are, I don’t know. The UK Met office once had a graph showing the ARGO buoy temperatures from 2003 to 2012, almost the same period. That graph did not show any warming. However, they have now taken that graph down and replaced it with the old bucket data graphs. If you compare the old UK Met office data with the NCAR graph (10 metre- 1500 metre depth, you will see that the NCAR data graph has been massively tampered with. At least the UK office dont present a fake graph.
https://climatedataguide.ucar.edu/climate-data/ocean-heat-content-10-1500m-depth-based-argo
Of course all of this fake stuff has been reported on before in other contexts and other data sets of other variables. My point here is to go further. The claimed heat imbalance that is supposed to go from the atmosphere to the oceans cant go via conduction since the ne conduction is the other way which NASA and every other energy budget graph makes clear. It is on the order of 18 W/m^2 from surface to atmosphere. That includes both land and surface. So the only other way that the heat/energy could get from the atmosphere to the oceans is by DW back IR. Never mind that the oceans are poor absorbers of IR, but there is very little IR going up from the oceans to the atmosphere in the 1st place in order to be trapped and sent back down . Here are the numbers. NASA gives 163.3 W/m^2 of solar reaching the surface. Of that 70% oceans is 114W/m^2. Now 86.4 leaves by evapotranspiration and evaporation but we have to take 90 % of that because that is the evaporation %. therefore 77.76 is by evaporation alone. Take 70% of that for the oceans which leaves 54.3% . Another 18.4 leaves by conduction/convection and we will take 70 % of that for the oceans so we have 12.88. Another 40 is by the atmospheric window straight to space Take 70 % of that and we have 28. Therefore we have 114-54.3-12.8 – 28 = 18.9 W/m^2.
There is very little to emit from the oceans. (See the analysis by Dr. Charles Anderson below.) We know the evaporation number is more or less correct from my initial calculations above so either the conduction figure is too high or the atmospheric window number is too high. Either way there is very little IR left for the oceans to emit to the atmosphere. In any case with so much evaporation going on how would the IR ever get past all the water vapour that is in the air immediately above the sea? The following is taken from a treatise written by Dr. Charles Anderson 27 March 2014. I quote Dr. Anderson with the text between the *’s
” The density of atoms per cubic meter in the surface is about 1 gram per cubic centimeter for the water that covers about 71% of the Earth’s surface and even greater for land materials or if considering the salts in the oceans. Expressed as a density per cubic meter of water, this is 1000 kg per cubic meter. A cubic meter of water has 3.34 x 1028 molecules. Infra-red emission and absorption in a surface occurs mostly in the outer 2 micrometers of the surface. Consequently, there are about 6.7 x 1022 water molecules emitting infra-red at most from the surface. These are the same surface molecules that absorb any incident infra-red radiation on the water surface.
The density of the atmosphere near the surface at sea level is 1.225 kg per cubic meter in the U.S. Standard Atmosphere at 288.15K. The number of molecules per cubic meter at sea level in the U.S. Standard Atmosphere is 2.55 x 1025/m3. The important infra-red active gas near the surface is water vapor and its density per cubic meter is commonly between 10 g/kg to 14 g/kg of air as shown in Fig. 7. below. At a specific humidity of 12 g/kg, (the earth’s ocean air average near sea level) ,the number of water molecules/m3 of air is about 4.9 x 1023. Therefore, there are more water molecules in the first cubic meter of air above 1 m2 of water surface emitter or absorber molecules by a factor of 7.3. This should mean that radiation that can be absorbed by water vapor will be absorbed in the first meter of air above the surface at a humidity near the Earth average humidity.
In comparison, at the current 400 ppm of carbon dioxide, there are 1.0 x 1022 molecules of CO2 /m3. There are 49 water vapor molecules for every carbon dioxide molecule at a specific humidity of 12 g/kg. In addition, the emissivity of CO2 molecules is less than 40% that of water vapor molecules. Many of the carbon dioxide molecule absorption peaks are largely or mostly already absorbed by overlapping water vapor absorption lines, so the effect of CO2 near the surface is very minimal compared to that of water vapor. This is less true at altitudes above 4 km when water vapor is very low, but carbon dioxide maintains a proportional mixing with nitrogen and oxygen. However, such altitudes have nothing to do with the back-radiation issue.
Returning to the back-radiation caused by water vapor, ”
Here I disagree with Dr. Anderson and I supply my own analyis of the IR that is leaving the ocean surface which which I will insert (instead of the 0.033 figure that he calculated) my own figure of 18.9 W/m^2(that I calculated above) and I will insert that figure in Anderson’s calculations below.
However, water vapor does not absorb infra-red across the entire surface emission spectrum which has a black body radiation distribution with energy. It actually absorbs only about 65% of it. So the actual water vapor absorbed infra-red radiation is only about .65 * 18.9 = 12.28 W/m2. But because of the 6.9 x 109 collisions/s, most of this energy is transferred to non-radiating nitrogen, oxygen, and argon. Only about 20% is re-radiated and half of that is radiated toward space. Consequently, the total back-radiation, PB, is about
PB = (0.2) (.5) (12.28 W/m2) = 1.228 W/m2 which is 1.228/340.3 (solar)= 0.0036 or 0.36 %
Thus, the absorbed back-radiation has an upper limit of about 0.36% of the average solar insolation at the top of the atmosphere (340.3 W/m2 ) ! ”
Dont forget that the above number is only for water vapour. I again repeat one sentence from the above quote of Dr. Anderson. “There are 49 water vapor molecules for every carbon dioxide molecule at a specific humidity of 12 g/kg.”
So if the above number for water vapour of back radiation is 0.36% of average solar insolation, the % number for CO2 is at least 49 times less or 0.0073469% of total solar insolation. if the net increase per year in CO2 in the atmosphere is 0.5%, then that means that this back radiation from atmosphere to oceans is increasing by 0.0000367345 % every year. If that number makes you wet your bed at night thinking of CAGW disaster then I say “Get a life”. However the alarmists will argue that they dont agree with “Only about 20% is re-radiated”. If it was more you would have runaway global warming because of water vapour.
So there is essentially very very little IR going from the oceans to the atmosphere . The little IR from the land to the atmosphere is the only other IR that is getting trapped by greenhouse gases. Perhaps some of that then gets radiated downward and sent laterally by the winds to the oceans, but that would be very small except near the coasts. THERE IS ESSENTIALLY NO HEAT TRANSFER FROM THE ATMOSPHERE TO THE OCEANS AND THE GLOBAL ALARMISTS HAVE NOT SHOWN A PHYSICAL MECHANISM BY WHICH THAT OCCURS except by back radiation. So on both counts; the math of energy imbalances doesnt add up and the math of IR ocean emissions is too small to worry about. GLOBAL WARMING MATH IS ALICE IN WONDERLAND STUFF.
“Imagine a childhood in which you couldn’t get a Johnny Seven O.M.A. for Christmas “
It’s easy to imagine for anyone who grew up prior to 1964 or after whenever they stopped making them or anyone from one households that don’t celebrate Christmas (as Jewish or Islamic households) or girls who were getting Barbies instead of toy guns.
That said, as someone who was born enough years after 1964 to have missed out , I would have loved to have one of those for Christmas when I was of the target age.
It’s time to make some predictions of our own. In thirty or forty years:
– The temperature records will have proven a much lower sensitivity to CO2 than current models predict.
– The models will have been adjusted several times, refitted to the data, adjusted, and then adjusted again.
– They’ll still be wrong.
– CO2 emissions will have continued their steady climb, with no adverse effects.
– There will be no noted change in the rate of sea level rise.
– Tomorrows scientists look back at today’s generation with disdain, wondering how scientists could have fooled themselves so completely, for so long.
– Politicians will give excuses like, “Hey, we were acting on the best knowledge we had at the time.”
– Poor, corrupt nations will have given up trying to extract climate change tribute.
– Carbon taxes will still be in place in some jurisdictions.
– True Believers will have not changed their minds, but they’ll have died off to some extent.
– We’ll be given 20 years at the outside to take radical action.
– The activist groups who opposed nuclear power, and then opposed GMO’s, and then opposed global warming will have moved on to something else.
Cause and Effect go right out of the window.
Yes she would feel better – she got herself A Life and went out to meet and engage with people.
Real people rather than shadows and mirages in a computer screen.
We are sociable creatures and the interweb, despite its cracked up to be, is pulling people apart.
And how many times on here have we lamented/noted/commented/mocked that a lot of (climate) demonstrations are full of folks from Rent-A-Mob?
Is that a real problem…
Yes and No
But The Demonstration, any demonstration now is widely recognised by plebians and lunkheads, academics and even political types as a fantastic way of meeting new folks (the demo itself being the perfect icebreaker (Ice breaker. Climate. haha Doncha love that, ain’t English such a beauty language)
Some folks go to demos in the hope of exchanging bodily fluids and or catching a sex disease later on in the day.
And why not?
Is anyone here volunteering to be the hand-wringing, guilt-ridden & finger-wagging spoilsport at this particular moment? The very people sorts we so often take the piss out of?
The demonstration, its organisation and any after-party activities are perfect ways of getting some exercise, physical and mental while pumping some Dopamine & Serotonin WITHOUT chemical assistance.
Because ALL the chemical options have seriously deleterious effects on the human body
What is not to like?
The only place where this girl has gone wrong is in not actually realising that.