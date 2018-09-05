Pacific Forum: Climate Change the “Single Greatest Threat”, USA Should Pay Up

/ 2 hours ago September 5, 2018

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australia and New Zealand and the Pacific Island Nations have just tried to bully the USA on climate policy by signing the Boe Declaration, a joint declaration of the 49th Pacific Islands Forum which names climate change as the single greatest threat to the region, and specifically demands that the USA rejoin the Paris Agreement.

Australia joins Pacific to declare climate ‘single greatest’ security threat

Published on 05/09/2018, 2:45pm

Region of island states calls for the Paris Agreement to be upheld, with Australia joining despite recent political turmoil over climate policy

By Helga Timaroczky

Australia joined other Pacific island governments in a joint statement on Wednesday that named climate change as the major security issue facing the region.

At a meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum on Nauru on Wednesday, leaders signed the Boe Declaration, which recognised climate change as “the single greatest threat to the livelihoods security and wellbeing of peoples of the Pacific”.

The declaration also committed signatories to follow through on the promises made in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

Read more: http://www.climatechangenews.com/2018/09/05/australia-joins-pacific-declare-climate-single-greatest-security-threat/

From the communique supplied by Climate Change News;

Climate Change and Disaster Resilience

15. Recognising that climate change presents the single greatest threat to the livelihood, security and wellbeing of Pacific people, Leaders reaffirmed the importance of immediate urgent action to combat climate change and committed to sustained, high level representation and collaboration in the lead up to, and at, 24th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change Convention (COP 24) – to ensure effective progress on Pacific priorities with regards to the Paris Agreement, particularly the development of the Rule Book and Guidelines for implementing the Paris Agreement, building on the Talanoa Dialogue.

16. Leaders acknowledged the leadership of Fiji’s COP 23 presidency and called on the CROP Plus group to provide strong, coordinated support and assistance to members delegations in the UNFCCC negotiations.

17. Leaders called on countries, particularly large emitters, to fully implement their Nationally Determined Contribution mitigation targets, including through the development and transfer of renewable energy, in line with committed timeframes. Leaders of Forum Island Countries called on the United States to return to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

18. Leaders urged the expeditious progress of the work of the taskforce for the Pacific Islands Climate Change Insurance Facility.

19. Leaders requested the United Nations Secretary General to appoint a Special Adviser on climate change and security. Furthermore, Leaders called on the United Nations Security Council to appoint a special rapporteur to produce a regular review of global, regional and national security threats caused by climate change.

20. Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Framework for the Resilient Development of the Pacific recognising the value and importance of a multi-sectoral approach to addressing climate change and its impacts. Leaders acknowledged the establishment of a regional risk governance arrangement through the Pacific Resilience Partnership and the Pacific Resilience Partnership Taskforce.

21. Leaders endorsed the development of the concept of the Pacific Resilience Facility (PRF) and directed the Secretariat to progress the development of the PRF.

Read more: 49th Pacific Islands Forum Boe Declaration (unofficial release)

In my opinion putting a signature to this declaration makes a mockery of claims the new Australian government is climate skeptic.

The USA has been incredibly generous over the years with everyone who signed that declaration, but forum attendees see an opportunity to extract more cash from US taxpayers and are going for it.

34
Brian S

Sounds like an attempt at extortion.

September 5, 2018 3:06 pm
Curious George

A failure to supply requested funds will be deemed an act of aggression.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestinian_Authority_Martyrs_Fund

September 5, 2018 3:52 pm
J Mac

To all such wannabe extortionists:
If you open the door to violence, don’t complain if it gets too rough for you.

September 5, 2018 4:20 pm
Wally

a speck in the universe compared to:

‘Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far, far beyond the official numbers, which are outrageous to begin with’
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/

September 5, 2018 5:03 pm
Geoff

The main claimant was so fat he would need assistance to roll over in bed.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
johchi7

My main question is… How are they going to stop the Sun from doing Geomagnetic Reversals that’s the cause of Solar Cycles or shield the Earth from the Sun?

September 5, 2018 3:11 pm
D. Anderson

By sending the Pacific Islanders a boat load of dollars. Didn’t you read the article?

September 5, 2018 4:09 pm
Ian Magness

“Leaders called on the United Nations Security Council to appoint a special rapporteur to produce a regular review of global, regional and national security threats caused by climate change.”
What a great job! There will be a stampede to apply! Just sit on the beaches of top hotels around the Pacific, all expenses paid and then keep writing reports noting your “real concern” for the future (although it isn’t happening JUST yet).
As for “Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Framework for the Resilient Development of the Pacific recognising the value and importance of a multi-sectoral approach to addressing climate change and its impacts. Leaders acknowledged the establishment of a regional risk governance arrangement through the Pacific Resilience Partnership and the Pacific Resilience Partnership Taskforce.” – well that meaningless carp must really qualify for some double-speak bullshit award. It would go straight the Pseud’s Corner in “Private Eye” (assuming that section still exists.)

September 5, 2018 3:12 pm
ScienceABC123

Synopsis: “We can’t afford to pay for our own nonsense, so the Americans should pay for all of us.”

September 5, 2018 3:15 pm
Mike Schnell

The USA is the most indebted nation on earth and somehow is suppposed to have money to help other countries?!

September 5, 2018 3:29 pm
Herbert

Mike,
Precisely. Why don’t the Pacific Islanders approach the 3 leading Creditor Nations who have some $10 trillion in reserves between them to meet the tab for addressing this urgent problem. The US ceased being the leading Creditor nation some 2 decades ago.
And the lucky new contributors are –
1. Japan
2. Germany
3.China
Step up to the plate you 3 and show the world your bona fides.

September 5, 2018 4:50 pm
David Middleton

Boe Declaration?

Boe = barrels oil equivalent… LOL!

September 5, 2018 3:29 pm
ATheoK

The only country with serious reductions in CO₂ emissions, and they think they could shame us!?

Nagged by countries that are not even trying to reduce their emissions?

Fully defund any funds going towards these bozos. Put into motion a UN statement that all countries must fund their own international vacation beach trips.

September 5, 2018 3:31 pm
Al Montgomery

It’s weird they don’t recognize the fact that the US has reduced CO2 output isn’t it!

September 5, 2018 3:38 pm
Bruce Cobb

“Leaders of Forum Island Countries called on the United States to return to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.” Sure, sure. Trump will get right on that, pronto. It’s at the top of his list of things to get done titled” Things we must do that will cost us a lot of money that won’t benefit us in any way, and will make us weaker”.

September 5, 2018 3:33 pm
J Mac

The way you stated it, I’m quite sure that was Obama’s list!

September 5, 2018 4:25 pm
Mike Bryant

The USA is best as an example for the rest of the world… it’s high time we get back to it. Watch us and follow suit. Let’s get back to who we were when we were worth emulating. Vote straight Republican.

September 5, 2018 3:37 pm
saveenergy

” Vote straight Republican”

Shame you only had a choice between crooked Clinton & twisted Trump

September 5, 2018 3:46 pm
Mike Bryant

That was a no brainer…

September 5, 2018 3:49 pm
Latitude

I saw the choice as between the swamp…both sides….and a huge bucket of whoopass

September 5, 2018 4:01 pm
gowest

Bolt report called this out well …..- with the 10 fattest countries in their zone, the biggest threat to the Pacific islands is Obesity (diabetes) not climate change.

September 5, 2018 3:49 pm
J Mac

The islands are sinking under the corpulent collective weight?

September 5, 2018 4:27 pm
Walt D.

As Tom Cruise said:

September 5, 2018 3:49 pm
AZ1971

Hmm, the Pacific forum nations spell China as “C-L-I-M-A-T-E”. Morons.

September 5, 2018 3:59 pm
joelobryan

Never mind an imperialistic Red Chinese, their fast growing Navy and amphibious capabilities, or their several thousand medium range ballistic missiles capable of delivering chemical, biological, nuclear warheads anywhere in the region in about 20 minutes.

September 5, 2018 4:06 pm
joelobryan

The Chinese are militarizing the several strategic islands in the South China Sea, for example Woody Island being one. It has a long runway, multiple hardened aircraft shelters for fighter jets, and a large logistics and support area. It also has what appear to be hardened missile shelters.
comment image

The Chinese DF-26 intermediate range ballistic missile, based on Woody Island and having an estimated 2,500 statute mile range, brings Darwin to Broome inside its targeting capabilities.
comment image

You’d think that Australian leaders would understand that we are where we were in 1931 with Imperial Japan and denying their intentions.

But as Aldous Huxley said, “The main lesson of history is that we are determined to ignore history.”

September 5, 2018 5:07 pm
David Chappell

They ignored the elephant in the region – China and its military and political ambitions

September 5, 2018 4:09 pm
joelobryan

Somewhere in the back of the delegation, the Red Chinese are pulling the strings of these puppets.

September 5, 2018 4:28 pm
J Mac

To all of the grasping grifters attending the ’49th Pacific Islands Forum’, from this native son of the USA:
Piss Off! Pay your own bar tabs and massage parlor bills, you whinging con artists! We’re done contributing to Climate Change fraud!

September 5, 2018 4:18 pm
Rgb from Oz

Here is the extent of this major threat at just one of the Pacific nations. comment image

September 5, 2018 4:18 pm
MarkW

If Global Warming is their biggest problem, then they are sitting pretty.

September 5, 2018 4:38 pm
4 Eyes

Just when I thought our Australian govt was showing signs of rationality it signs such a silly document. This shows me I have been right for a long time – Oz pollies are just plain dumb and ignorant and blind to the consequences of their actions. One vote lost.

September 5, 2018 4:47 pm
Gary Pearse

“Framework for the Resilient blah blah…” Socialists cling to their favorite ‘tells’ like the buzz word ‘Framework’. The UN’s UNFCC – Framework for the Conquest of Capitalism under which situates the IPCC, both invented by the Canadian communist, the late Maurice Strong.

September 5, 2018 5:05 pm
