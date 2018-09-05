The Climate Science Nepotism Awards Racket – thanks to @AGU

If you have been following the climate debate for any length of time, you’ve probably noticed that a select few individuals seems to be the major drivers behind alarm, and alarming news stories. Some of that was on display when we witnessed the behind the scenes workings thanks to Climategate, but this is far more out in the open, and aided by the American Geophysical Union (AGU).

Yesterday, Shub Niggurath noticed something related to AGU’s “climate awards”. He wrote on Twitter:

You see something funny here? @ theAGU prize committee and prize recipients are a small handful of people who know each other, giving awards to each other:

So who will get the nod this year? Why it’s the great blocker communicator Dr. Michael Mann, as told by this PSU Press release.

The award comes with a $25,000 prize. Can you imagine the howling if a skeptic got that much money for “communicating climate”? Can you imagine the hateful things Dr. Mann would say on Twitter?

Note that three of the people who have received awards (Schmidt, Rahmstorf, and Mann) all work together on the realclimate.org blog. But, oops, then there’s this:

Source: https://honors.agu.org/medals-awards/climate-communication-prize/

Maybe we need another climategate style email dump.

What a small circle of “friends” they have to choose from. I wonder who on that list will get the nod next?

Pretty soon, they are going to run out of “qualified” candidates. That’s when they’ll start bottom feeding for people like John Cook, Stephan Lewandowsky, and the worst bottom feeder of them all “Sou/Hotwhopper” aka Miriam O’Brien.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

