The Climate Science Nepotism Awards Racket – thanks to @AGU

If you have been following the climate debate for any length of time, you’ve probably noticed that a select few individuals seems to be the major drivers behind alarm, and alarming news stories. Some of that was on display when we witnessed the behind the scenes workings thanks to Climategate, but this is far more out in the open, and aided by the American Geophysical Union (AGU).
Yesterday, Shub Niggurath noticed something related to AGU’s “climate awards”. He wrote on Twitter:
You see something funny here?
@theAGU prize committee and prize recipients are a small handful of people who know each other, giving awards to each other:
So who will get the nod this year? Why it’s the great
blocker communicator Dr. Michael Mann, as told by this PSU Press release.
The award comes with a $25,000 prize. Can you imagine the howling if a skeptic got that much money for “communicating climate”? Can you imagine the hateful things Dr. Mann would say on Twitter?
Note that three of the people who have received awards (Schmidt, Rahmstorf, and Mann) all work together on the realclimate.org blog. But, oops, then there’s this:
Source: https://honors.agu.org/medals-awards/climate-communication-prize/
Maybe we need another climategate style email dump.
What a small circle of “friends” they have to choose from. I wonder who on that list will get the nod next?
Pretty soon, they are going to run out of “qualified” candidates. That’s when they’ll start bottom feeding for people like John Cook, Stephan Lewandowsky, and the worst bottom feeder of them all “Sou/Hotwhopper” aka Miriam O’Brien.
Amazing. It’s comparable to students grading each others’ tests.
Are there any legitimate investigative journalists left out there?
Plenty, on both sides of the pond. Trouble is, none of them are researching the AGW industry.
And any MSM journalist who dared to investigate AGW would immediately be terminated. John Stossel being one of the few exceptions
Note usual incestuous suspects among the ~50 unindicted co-conspirators who fabricate IPCC’s Summary for Policymakers:
http://www.ipcc.ch/pdf/assessment-report/ar4/wg1/ar4-wg1-spm.pdf
For what little I know about AGU at least their leaders don’t really sound very humble. My guess is that besides the awards committee that most of those at the top belong to a select clic who all think and believe exactly the same way. I will bet that communicate with each other “at least causally” at least once a week. While they claim to promote ethics it would appear ethics are only how they define them not by any real objective standard. I find it interesting that the AGU executive director is not a geophysical scientists but originally according to her bio came out of the health care lobbying industry. Very Strange for a professional organization. I guess the membership or board don’t believe in those in the AG field are capable of running such an organization.
Health care is the model of corruption used in climate. What you at WUWT is that without studying medicine discourse and definitely proven medical consensus that keeps changing, you cannot see a general pattern much larger that climate and biology.
‘clique’ – it’s French.
And so is Cliche
http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/plots/icecover/icecover_current_new.png
http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/
In the publishing business, this is called “log rolling”, i.e., author 1 writes blurb for author 2, who writes blurb for author 1, etc. Repeat as needed.
I grew up in the country. Nice spot, but hard to handle a summer of fun where the only kids were my brother and my cousin. Nevertheless, we set up a spy agency where (being oldest) I was the Boss. Also the Chief Engineer, Head Spy, Chief Coder (and Code Breaker). And I think I was a guard in the prison.
Then again, I was 8, and not a highly respected adult in climate science…
As a reminder, I give you Dr. Michael Mann, Smooth Operator …
And here’s a discussion of his work trying to resuscitate the “Hockeystick” entitled Kill It With Fire.
LOL @ Eschenbach. The hockey stick is alive and well and living in the real world. It’s been confirmed over and over again. The only place it’s “dead” is in WUWT-land, and the rest of The D Nile Sphere. If you think your post on a blog will “kill” it, it might be that YOU need resuscitation.
The Hokie Schtick was DoA:
http://jonova.s3.amazonaws.com/graphs/mwp-lia/hiding-the-decline-hockeystick-mann.jpg
“Maybe we need another climategate style email dump.”
What we need is for these buffoons to be compelled to defend their claims of an absurdly high ECS using only the laws of physics and get it on video.
I can guarantee with absolute certainty that if they had to answer to my concerns about the many violations of first principles physics required to support their position, they will look like fools as their delusional illusion implodes around them. I’m equally certain that there are many others here who could also make them look incredibly foolish through many lines of questioning.
The problem is that they refuse to debate, Schmidt technically reports to Trump who should order him to support his claims or be fired if he refuses.
Michael Mann Used Well Known Deceitful Statistics to Create the Hockey Stick
h/t Commenter Sunsettommy The deeper I dig into the Hockey Stick, the more it stinks. As you can see from the above Hockey Stick graphic, Michael Mann combined proxy and instrumental data post-1902. The fact that the chart dog-legs at precisely the time the instrumental data is added should have raised red flags to anyone that
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/06/24/michael-mann-used-well-known-deceitful-statistics-to-create-the-hockey-stick/
Has it occurred to anyone that one might be invited to serve on the committee after they have rep’d the award?