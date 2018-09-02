Bangkok: UN Climate Chief Demands Governments Do More to Tackle Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
“We’re Not on Track” – According to UN Climate chief Patricia Espinosa, governments need to try harder to meet their climate goals.
Governments ‘not on track’ to cap temperatures at below 2 degrees: U.N.
Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK, (Reuters) – Governments are not on track to meet a goal of the 2015 Paris agreement of capping temperatures well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) before the end of the century, a United Nations official said on Sunday ahead of climate-change talks in Bangkok this week.
Patricia Espinosa, head of the Executive Secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which steers the climate talks, said both the public and private sector need to act with urgency to avoid “catastrophic effects”.
The Paris climate agreement, adopted by almost 200 nations in 2015, set a goal of limiting warming to “well below” a rise of 2 degrees C above pre-industrial times while “pursuing efforts” for the tougher goal of 1.5 degrees C.
“1.5 is the goal that is needed for many islands and many countries that are particularly vulnerable to avoid catastrophic effects. In many cases it means the survival of those countries. With the pledges we have on the table now we are not on track to achieve those goals,” Espinosa told Reuters in a telephone interview on Sunday in Bangkok.
The week long extra session in Bangkok was organised to help bring people together, after talks in Bonn broke down last May.
Perhaps expert delegates attending this month’s Bangkok conference will take the opportunity to advise Thai authorities about their city’s ongoing soapy massage eco-disaster. The Thai capital is rapidly sinking into the swamp, due in part to excess groundwater drawn illegally by megabrothels seeking to avoid large utility bills.
It’s already worked, arctic ice is growing and ships are being trapped and sunk in the northwest passage.
Job accomplished. Well done everyone!
Now on to real matters of making a real difference for humanity. Instead of greed and virtue signalling.
Substitute “Climate” for “Chess”:
I couldn’t help but notice the elephant walking the street. What’s that about?
That’s climate reality no one’s talking about.
I just knew it was something like that.
Not just that, but the same elephant was walking across the street the last time we had an article about Bangkok.
Isn’t that poor elephant getting tired by now?
Those brothels must be popular to cause that much subsidence. Perhaps some of the attendees of the Climate Conference could find alternate employment?
No, but you can be sure who the customers were.
Bangkok: UN Climate Chief demands governments do more to feed avaricious UN bureaucrat pigs waiting hungrily at the feeding trough.
https://ssrn.com/abstract=2794991
I like all the nifty places climate worriers get to fly off to visit. The following list of 2018 conference stops is impressive:
Hague Feb 2019
Munich Feb 2019
Jordan
Katowice, Poland
Paris
Wageningen, Netherlands
Geneva
San Francisco
New York
Tokyo
Singapore
Brussels
Cape Town
Quebec
Brussels
Stockholm
Bonn
New York
Chapel Hill, NC
Abu Dhabi
Brasilia
Santo Domingo
Graz, Australia
Kuala Lumpur
Tours, France
Link: https://www.newclimateforpeace.org/thematic-reading/list-of-events
So when will the UN get on China’s case about not only being the leading CO2 producer but also negating any CO2 mitigation made by those countries that are dumb enough to fall for the scam?
Obviously he’s not talking about us…or to us….the USA
Must be talking to China, Russia, India, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the 100 something countries who’s emissions have gone up
China and India, quite reasonably, want their billions to have a standard of living to match the West, cars, air-conditioning, freezers, jet around the world on holiday and so on. They have no intention of cutting emissions until they have achieved that.
…or cutting pollution
Nor can we blame them.
UN… climate chief… uh, who cares?
Do you mean that a uniform standard for everyone might be politically incorrect ? Oh, dear!
“The Paris climate agreement, adopted by almost 200 nations in 2015” – most who had everything to gain, and nothing to lose by signing said agreement – and what was it you were saying?
but it was democratic
….180 countries get paid
20 countries pay
Let’s vote on it…and then we’ll vote to move as much of our manufacturing to all those countries that have to do nothing about it
Yeh, we know, nothing is “on track” for the “climate goals”. All of which sets us up for POPCORN TIME this December in Katowice! That is what I keep trying to tell people. The time for popcorn futures is NOW, people. Don’t wait, or you’ll be sorry.
Bruce Cobb
Perhaps expert delegates attending this month’s Bangkok conference will take the opportunity to well lets just leave it there.
Meanwhile Espinosa, real message is ….send more money .
Governments – are not on track – can that possibly mean – gasp – that governments aren’t actually on board – gasp – that they are simply playing the game – gasp – that they don’t actually BELIEVE, that they are only in it for the MONEY?! PERISH the thought! Government has only ever had our best interests at heart. History tells us so. / SARC. As if it’s necessary.
RE: “Governments ‘not on track’ to cap temperatures at below 2 degrees: U.N.”
The USA is not concerned with ‘capping temperatures at below 2 degrees’. Natural climate cycles don’t need human intervention. We are capping future financial contributions to UN climate change fraud, after President Trump shot (cap’d) a huge hole in the Paris Climate Accord.
USA to UN: “How copy? Over.”
Patricia Espinosa, head of the Executive Secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), stated:
“1.5 (degrees C) is the goal that is needed for many islands and many countries that are particularly vulnerable to avoid catastrophic effects. In many cases it means the survival of those countries. With the pledges we have on the table now we are not on track to achieve those goals,” Espinosa told Reuters in a telephone interview on Sunday in Bangkok.”
Actually Ms. P, you ARE on track, because climate sensitivity to atmospheric CO2 is no more than about 1C/(2xCO2), and doubling of CO2 due to human activities is highly unlikely.
Reference:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/09/02/the-hot-mess-of-the-pbs-video-about-global-warming/#comment-2446493
Do the REAL math, Ms. P.
Problem solved.
“We of the United Nations demand that the Big Countries of the World, the Wealthy countries, the Militarily important countries, the countries producing just about everything that the other countries are consuming … we proclaim that Y’all are NOT doing enough. Repent! Do more! Reduce CO₂ emissions! … and send more money!”
Ummm… so, yo: Late breaking news… we ARE. We are reducing out per-capita energy expenditures … especially if the accounting is done reckoning how much we produce for export as part of those energies. We have converted most of our skyscrapers to LED lighting, saving at least 50% of the electricity burned just 20 years ago. We continue to improve things.
ACTUALLY… what I see — increasingly — is that the “gap” between what-the-First-World “can do” and what the Third World can NOT do is broadening. Take for example, “making lumber”. You or I, armed with not much more than an 18th century double-man longsaw, could chop down trees. With a smart bloke amongst us, we could contrive a frame to hold the felled wood in, and to laterally saw the wood — again by hand — into long planks. Outfitted with a few “squares and a bit of charcoal”, lines could be scribed on the planks to trim them up to standard widths.
With — again in the same vein — little more than a local blacksmithy and some water wheels… we could employ the power of water to make a sawmill. Multiply the effort of a few roughnecks by a hundred-fold. Produce planks as they did in the 1600s and 1700s to be flat and straight, fixed widths. Planed by hand, but still relatively splinter free. And hand-hammered square nails … employing the plethora of able-bodied and otherwise unoccupied local boys for a bit of trade in tobacco and beer.
THE POINT is not so much to recall our rustic — and not-very-long-ago — past, but also to note that it was the deployment of POWER tools, that became the people-pulling-saws multiplier. The mule on a circular track could give “1 horsepower” for a half bale of hay a day. The poor critters mightn’t have lived very long, but as motors went they weren’t so bad: they could pull their equipment as well as provide the engine. And in the woods, they’d “refuel” themselves right up.
TODAY … we have the power of computers employed nearly ubiquitously to better the deployment of power and its economic use. My uncle’s last-model CNC 5 axis machine is a wonder to behold. He can make things “at the push of a few buttons” that master machinists of only 20 years ago could only dream about. And the young bucks that work for him … in turn have imaginations of things yet-to-machine that they can’t even explain to Uncle Bud. But he employs them … for tobacco and beer money … and time on the CNC machines “for free” to forward their apprentice-ship. In return, he is blessed with marvels.
And where in this is the Third World, the burgeoning global villages of humanity? Well… sadly… they’re barely removed from where they were a generation or two ago. Granted, their “generations” move pretty fast by comparison to our kids. 20 years is the generation cycle there. Here, its more like 33 or more.
So that then is my point: if the teeming Third World is aiming high, and wants to attain a kind of passable middle-class living standard nearly universally, there is going to be a LOT more power consumed. A lot more power means a LOT more fossil fuel burned. Because it is surprisingly cheap, for what it produces.
GoatGuy
Now *I* want a CNC 5 axis machine. I’m willing to wait for the price to drop to a more affordable range, however… probably another 5 years when they’ll be available at most hardware stores. Eventually it’ll end up next to my assorted power tools, gathering dust, just waiting for that next big project. 😉
So how are they going to reduce climate? Put gigantic umbrellas stratigically between the Sun and Earth? Or let’s just cause all the Yellowstone Super Volcanoes to blow up… Wait a minute… They may actually do that with a nuke.
Bangkok: UN Climate Chief Demands Governments Do More to Tackle Climate Change
translation: we need someone to pick up the tab so we can order another round. (hic, burp) And honey if you could just rub a bit more over there, that would be great.
I really don’t care what the UN says about climate change…or what they think we should do about it.
For a start, since “climate change” is so terrible, please tell me what people could have done to have prevented the medieval warm period, the little ice age, and the submergence of the monolith off the coast of Sicily that was on land and is now about 130 feet below sea level. Next, please define what is the “normal” average (mean, median, mode) temperature for the Earth, BUT, must use time units of not less than 1,000 years and subsets of not less than 100 years per millennium. To me, the answers should be easy for so many experts with “true” “scientific” “minds”. I trust the knowledge of the people on Watts Up With That more than Gore et al..
Seems to be all getting a bit desperate.
Brexit kicked off the revolt against global governance.
Trump kicked off the revolt against the Paris accord.
Now Australia is kicking off the revolt against renewables.
Germany’s energy policy is falling flat on its face.
Perhaps we could have a computer model to define who’s next.
Not that the alarmist computer models ever predicted anything correctly so best we find another.
Interesting times as the unanticipated domino’s begin to tumble.
Yah, see, the problem is, Trump doesn’t take kindly to UN “demands”. But thanks for playing. What do we have for the UN “Climate Chief”? Anything?
Bruce Cobb
