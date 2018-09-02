The “Hot Mess” of the PBS video about global warming

They seem to think CO2 will stay in the atmosphere for millennia. They seem to forget how much our biosphere likes CO2. They also seem to forget that if they say the problem will be around for millennia, it’s likely the ucrrent set of humans view the video will shrug their shoulders and say “Eh, there’ nothing I can do about it.”.
Here’s the lead-in and discussion which has been making the rounds on Facebook. Discuss.
Imagine that aliens landed and gifted us a clean, limitless energy source. And instead of killing each other over this technology, we decided to immediately transform the world into a carbon-free society. This wonderous source would power our homes, industries, cars and planes, and humanity’s annual rate of carbon pollution would almost instantly fall to zero. So if we kicked our carbon addiction tomorrow, what would that mean for global warming?
Concern troll – “Lowering CO2 emissions means more children spared the hardship of migrating to cooler climates”
”Imagine that aliens landed and gifted us a clean, limitless energy source. And instead of killing each other over this technology, we decided to immediately transform the world into a carbon-free society. ”
Oh brother. Will Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny be delivering the aliens?
Oh, and psssst! Come close because I have to whisper this:
We already have “a clean limitless energy source”. It’s called Nuclear Power.
And what happened was that every other energy source saw it as a threat and conspired to stop it using ‘green’ arguments.
If we did go nuke I wonder what gifts the aliens will give instead
00:45 – “go back to the cooler, calmer atmosphere humans lived under before the industrial revolution”
From Wiki: The Industrial Revolution was the transition to new manufacturing processes in the period from about 1760 to sometime between 1820 and 1840.
A quick web search found:
– Dramatic climate instability in east Africa, starting around 360,000 years ago,
– The written, archaeological and natural-scientific proxy evidence independently but consistently shows that during the period of the Roman Empire’s maximum expansion and final crisis, the climate underwent changes.[3] The Empire’s greatest extent under Trajan coincided with the Roman climatic optimum.[4] The climate change occurred at different rates, from apparent near stasis during the early Empire to rapid fluctuations during the late Empire.
– A research team led by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) found the fingerprint of a massive flood of fresh water in the western Arctic, thought to be the cause of an ancient cold snap that began around 13,000 years ago.
“This abrupt climate change — known as the Younger Dryas — ended more than 1,000 years of warming,” explains Lloyd Keigwin, an oceanographer at WHOI and lead author of the paper published online July 9, 2018, in the journal Nature Geocscience.
Why waste time listening to any more as the announcer obviously believes in unicorns?
I suppose all PBS has to do now is prove all its assertions.
In the meanwhile Watts Up With That could consider producing another piece of ‘teaching material’, and promote it in numerous languages.
Carbon dioxide is essential for plant growth, and if it is reduced agriculture will become less productive. This will lead to food shortages, and those will lead to war.
Made my contribution on YouTube. What a crock of …. that was. So many fallacies.
Another liberal fake video. Less than half-way in I found so many lies. Someone needs to tell the folks at PBS that:
1) Aliens did not land to gift us “clean, limitless energy source“.
2) But if they did, environmentalists and their supporters – the non-taxpaying billion dollar foundations – would object to it because, according to green dogma, energy allows people to dominate the environment; especially ‘limitless’ energy. Greens support renewables because it is strictly limited and unreliable. Ref: Are Environmentalists Bad for the Planet? [BBC Radio, 2010]
3) Carbon dioxide is not ‘pollution‘. It is an essential live-giving atmospheric gas, responsible for all plant growth. So indirectly responsible for living animals too.
4) We are not addicted to carbon.
5) Carbon dioxide makes little contribution to global warming. And temperatures have not been rising (much) lately.
6) If we stopped burning carbon (which is impossible), the climate would not change much.
7) Temperatures are not ‘high’. They are lower today than in Roman times. We know this from the position of shorelines. E.g. Many locations are miles from the sea today, which were once shorelines in Roman times.
8) Joe is basically saying that climate stopped changing. That it will remain warm for hundreds of years. He’s denying ‘climate change’.
9) Joe says it takes decades for oceans to heat up. No, it takes centuries for oceans to heat up.
10) CO2 does not ‘cause more than 80% of the warming‘. Water vapour causes 95% of the greenhouse gas effect (GHGE). The small CO2 effect tails off dramatically (logarithmically). Each time one must double CO2 to get the same GHGE again.
11) The residence time of CO2 in the atmosphere is nowhere near 100 years. It is less than 10 years.
12) That CO2 residence time claim comes from IPCC reports which are unreliable and 30% sourced from grey literature (written by NGOs, E-NGOs and only ever ‘peer-reviewed’ by dogmatic enviros). After each scientific report is written it is retrospectively edited by politicos to agree to whatever the politicos decided in their policy-making.
“Imagine that aliens landed and gifted us a clean, limitless energy source. And instead of killing each other over this technology, we decided to immediately transform the world into a carbon-free society. This wonderous source would power our homes, industries, cars and planes, and humanity’s annual rate of carbon pollution would almost instantly fall to zero. So if we kicked our carbon addiction tomorrow, what would that mean for global warming?”
Nothing, nuclear energy has been villified by the greens long time ago, so they prefer burning wood.
Please forgive the ignorance of a Brit, but what does PBS actually stand for?
Outrageous and utterly fake answers only please…..
Here is what would happen if co2 emissions were to stop today, orange as in line with observations, blue as according to the IPCC Bern model.
http://members.casema.nl/errenwijlens/co2/co2afname.gif
Send us more money!
We will save you from …….. whatever ails you.
What would Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Russia export?
Timeo Danaos et dona ferentes
Virgil
Typo, the word “current” is “ucrrent”
I have yet to hear anything from the greenies about the next generation of nuclear power (molten salt): cheapest means of making electricity, inherently safe, highly proliferation resistant, small footprint, no need for body of water for cooling, will be built in factories, assembled on site after minimal preparation. Can be located ANYWHERE (in cities, close to end consumers). Based on past experience, I’m certain the greenies will find something objectionable – simply the name “nuclear” is plenty of evidence for these energy-morons to strongly object to the technology. They are such children.
Unless there is direct conversion to electricity there will always be a heat engine with a need to reject waste heat. Unless they are of very small size there be a need for cooling water from on source or another.
I assume that video was intended to be SATIRICAL MOCKERY of the AGW meme !!
Meanwhile back in the real world, the August UAH data is in, and it shows that despite all the media hype, the temperatures fell in August, and the anomaly is sitting at the 0.19 degC mark. One can see from the below plot that we are heading back towards 2002/3 territory.
?zoom=2
One cannot see anything particularly alarming in the UAH data set, just short term variation to natural ENSO and volcanic events. Certainly, there is no correlation with CO2 in that set.
Interesting.
The video was well visualized, but had still pretty amateurish mistakes.
Of course, the committed warming is not because the ocean has a difficult to measure small increase in its temperature.
In any case, this was one of those good meaning scientific popularizations which are, unfortunately, written by people who only think they understood what the science says.
For my part, I think the concept of ‘committed warming’ is invented to lure us to give away money and power quick without thinking because we ‘need to act now’ and ‘time is running out’.
Despite of this I believe warmism will die when India follows China in per capita emissions.