The United Nations has announced a long anticipated extended session in Bangkok, to help climate delegates overcome their differences.
Extra climate talks scheduled amid Bonn stalemate
Published on 08/05/2018, 7:51pm
UN climate officials add a week-long session in Bangkok in September to the diary, as Bonn talks make insufficient progress on the Paris Agreement rulebook
By Karl Mathiesen
The UN will hold an extra round of climate talks in Bangkok in September after lacklustre progress this fortnight.
Long-rumoured talks in the Thai capital were confirmed by UN officials on Tuesday night, according to several sources, including Poland’s climate envoy Tomasz Chruszczow.
Countries have spent the past nine days in Bonn, Germany, negotiating the rules that will govern the Paris Agreement, with a decision due in December in Katowice. But dealmakers have become bogged down in technical detail.
“We’ve seen some progress here on several issues on a technical level. Other discussions are really stuck because of sharp political differences,” said Meyer [Union of Concerned Scientists].
Perhaps expert delegates attending the September Bangkok conference will take the opportunity to advise Thai authorities about their city’s ongoing soapy massage eco-disaster. The Thai capital is rapidly sinking into the swamp, due in part to excess groundwater drawn illegally by megabrothels seeking to avoid large utility bills.
