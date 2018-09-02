An Open Letter to U.S. Politicians Running for Office in 2018 About Climate

Guest opinion by Bob Tisdale
I suspect many of you have been and will be using global warming and climate change as issues during your campaigns this election year. Let me call attention to a quote from revered British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s 2002 book Statecraft: Strategies for a Changing World.
It may be the first time you’ve read this quote, but I believe some of you may use it or hear it a good number of times between now and election day. From Statecraft, under the heading of HOT AIR AND GLOBAL WARMING, which is part of Chapter 11 Capitalism and its Critics, Margaret Thatcher wrote (my boldface and ellipses):
Actually, President Bush was quite right to reject the Kyoto protocol. …Kyoto was an anti-growth, anti-capitalist, anti-American project which no American leader alert to his country’s national interests could have supported.
It has been argued the global wealth-distributing Paris Agreement was even worse for the United States. That leads to a question: Were you in favor of the “anti-growth, anti-capitalist, anti-American” Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement?
When used at the right time and in the right context, Thatcher’s words could be more than helpful to some of you and very damaging to others.
By the way, this quote and others from Thatcher’s Statecraft, as well as notable quotes from the United Nations’ report-writing, political agenda-supporting entity called the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change or IPCC, appear under the heading of THE PATHETIC POLITICS BEHIND THE GLOBAL WARMING MOVEMENT in my short story Dad, Why Are You A Global Warming Denier? – A Short Story That’s Right for the Times. Other headings from that short story include:
- CLIMATE MODELS ARE NOT SIMULATING EARTH’S CLIMATE
- SATELLITE-ERA SEA SURFACE TEMPERATURE RECORDS STRONGLY SUGGEST THE SURFACES OF THE GLOBAL OCEANS WARMED NATURALLY SINCE THE EARLY 1980S
Additionally, I recently published the second short story in that series Dad, Is Climate Getting Worse in the United States? It confirms, using data from NOAA, USGS, EPA, and NIFC, that climate here in the States has, in fact, gotten better, not worse. Specifically, based on the linear trends of the data (data sources in parentheses), and contradicting the nonsensical alarmist propaganda that is broadcast and published daily (again, based on the linear trends of the data):
- The Annual Number of Hurricanes Making Landfall on the Continental U.S. Has Decreased Since 1900 (NOAA AOML – Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory)
- The Annual Number of Tornados for All 50 States Has Decreased Since 1954 (NOAA NWS – National Weather Service)
- Drought Conditions for the Contiguous U.S. Have Decreased Since 1895(NOAA NCDC – National Climatic Data Center, now known as the NCEI – National Centers for Environmental Information)
- Floods for the Contiguous U.S. Streams and Rivers Have Decreased Since 1970 (USGS – United States Geological Survey)
Additionally, data reveal:
- The Acreage Lost to Wildfires for All 50 U.S. States Has Decreased Drastically Since the 1920s and 1930s (Interagency Federal Wildland Fire Policy Review Working Group and the National Interagency Fire Center.)
- For Land Surface Air Temperature Extremes for the Contiguous U.S.—Basically Heat Waves and Cold Spells—The Hottest Yearly High (TMAX) Land Surface Air Temperatures Were Higher in the 1930s Than They Have Been in Recent Decades and the Coldest Yearly Low [TMIN] Land Surface Air Temperatures Have Increased since 1900 (NOAA NCDC – National Climatic Data Center, now known as the NCEI – National Centers for Environmental Information.) Note: These Surface Temperature Data Were Presented in Absolute Form, in Deg F, NOT As Anomalies.
Of course, Dad, Is Climate Getting Worse in the United States? contains hyperlinks to the data so that anyone can confirm the data presentations. Also, you’re more than welcome to use any graph from either book if, and only if, you cite its source.
I have read that Thatcher was the first politician to use the Greenhouse gas argument when she advocated for nuclear energy over coal. The coal miners unions where giving her headaches.
And some years later wrote that she regretted supporting this view :
She voiced precisely the fundamental doubts about the warming scare that have since become familiar to us. Pouring scorn on the “doomsters”, she questioned the main scientific assumptions used to drive the scare, from the conviction that the chief force shaping world climate is CO2, rather than natural factors such as solar activity, to exaggerated claims about rising sea levels. She mocked Al Gore and the futility of “costly and economically damaging” schemes to reduce CO2 emissions. She cited the 2.5C rise in temperatures during the Medieval Warm Period as having had almost entirely beneficial effects. She pointed out that the dangers of a world getting colder are far worse than those of a CO2-enriched world growing warmer. She recognised how distortions of the science had been used to mask an anti-capitalist, Left-wing political agenda which posed a serious threat to the progress and prosperity of mankind.
(with due thanks to Christopher Booker who wrote the article I’ve quoted from above)
My reccollection of the miner’s strike was that there was massive overproduction of coal at the time. This had allowed massive stockpiling at all of our coal fired power stations. I thought at the time that this must have been deliberate as it was pretty likely that Arthur Scargill would call another national strike. Whereas the earlier strike had caused power cuts and other problems, this strike lasted a whole year and had almost no effect.
I think it lasted longer actually.
My memory might be at fault but I seem to recall the miners doing a “victory” parade on the first anniversary of the start of the strike. The working class heroes marching back to work, bravely celebrating being comprehensively routed.
I am convinced she never imagined that the warmists would take it that far. I understand this was a fast excuse to tame the coal mining union.
No there were not.
They gave her predecessor as Tory leader ,Edward Heath headaches , in fact they cost him his job both as PM and as Leader of the Conservatives .But by 1979 the country had experienced 5 years of Labour incompetence that saw the FT fall to 149 (currently 7500) and
Brown going to the world financial markets for a bail-out for Sterling and of course the famous or infamous “Winter of Discontent. “By that stage unions had lost all public sympathy and Labour itself had closed mines. It was 5 years before the idiot Scargill tried to take on the Tories and Thatcher had ensured that coal supplies were at a maximum and most households had converted to natural gas.
A friend , son of a miner but himself an academic commuting to Bristol each week, said that he saw the huge piles of coal at Didcot power station and knew that the miners’ dispute of 1984/5 was a lost cause.
Pretend I said “One of the first”.
Denis Healey was the Chancellor of the Exchequer, not Brown.
This is no longer a USA problem….we’ve dropped emissions back to 1992 levels……levels were 350-360 back then….left up to us, that’s where it would be now
China is off the charts……..
China is off the charts (RE CO2 emissions) in no small part because the US imports so much of their stuff.
And of course, despite feeble hand-waving attempts of some government climate scientists, the CMIP3/5 climate model ensemble predicted signature finger-print of water vapor amplification of the CO2 GHE, that is the tropical hot spot in the mid-troposphere, is not observed after 39 years of satellite measurements.
Which means CO2 GHE water vapor feedback is not positive, but likely negative or near neutral. And climate sensitivity to 2xCO2 is simply the CO2 component alone, likely in the 1.0 – 1.8 K range, but no higher.
If the “consensus” theory’s signature fingerprint prediction is unable to be found after such a period with continually rising GHG emissions, the strong CO2-GHG theory must be rejected. There is simply no 2.0 – 4.5 K per 2xCO2 sensitivity. It will only be with more feeble hand-waving, and distraction to other dubious claims, that the “consensus” can continue to claim the climate is worsening.
What a great short article. I hope some of the politicians will have a short look at the the data you presented. Additionally I think it is important for the main stream politicians to have arguments that reflect positively in the voters brain, like the personal cost of supporting CAGW, and how much more wonderful life is without doomsday religion. So maybe I was missing a bit of the money side in the article.
The campaigns haven’t really started yet, except for primaries, but I doubt the Democrats will stress climate change except as a tool to bash Trump.
God have mercy on us poor sinners.
I won’t
The issue/problem isn’t with the facts. It’s getting the MSM to recognize the facts and give them to the people.
HA HA! Good one. Not a chance in H E double toothpicks.
..= . . getting MSM to recognize facts
You’re assuming the MSM is an independent entity interested in gathering facts. It isn’t and they aren’t. They sold their souls decades ago the international banking cabal who own them, Murdoch being Oz’s ‘fixer’ with a pocketful of blank checks to purchase and winnow any semblance of independent MSM reporting. The so-called fourth estate has been walking the streets for these bankers for years.
I highly recommend all US readers of this article forward it to your local and state politicians. Then attend their next ‘town hall’ meeting and ask them for their position on mannmade global warming and the hazards of CO2 essential plant food.
Capitalism has some serious problems. Democracy has some serious problems.
There are many who would replace capitalism and democracy with something that looks suspiciously like Marxism.
Marxism is like renewable energy. It looks great on paper … if you’re an academic and you don’t know anything beyond your own very narrow specialty.
The thing is that the demonstrated problems with Marxism are way way worse than the problems with capitalism and democracy.
The main thing with Marxism is that it is a command economy. Once the economy reaches a certain size and level of complexity, a command economy can’t possibly work. It’s a mathematical impossibility. link
So, should we replace Capitalism and Democracy, which mostly work OK, with Marxism, which has never worked on a large scale, and probably can’t possibly work? Well duh!
To quote Churchill, probably miss quote that is
“Democracy is the worst form of government ……………. except for all the others”
The US is not a democracy, it is a representative republic. The founders and authors of the constitution were well aware of the flaws of democracy from Athenian history, and attempted to design a system hardened from such flaws.
Unfortunately, the progressives of the early 20th century began to claim that the US was a democracy, and this inaccuracy has grown in acceptance since then. In practice, the US government is more like a democracy now, although the formal constitutional structure is still that of a representative republic.
Thanks again Bob, we have a fairly popular, conservative, first-time-politician running in our house district, and I’m going to point him toward this piece.
I do not care if the far right make gains in the upcoming elections in the USA in fact I do not care for the far right . The climate change argument has become too much to do with politics and the USA for me and the UK has perhaps changed since the Thatcher period so those views don’t represent what the people in the UK think now I am afraid.
Kyoto treaty rejected by the US Senate 95-0.
@ Bob Tisdale,
I wouldn’t know the first thing about writing a letter, but inferring the recipients are suspect of an agenda and then being downright rude, might not be the best method for……..further communication.
Only Trump can get away with that.
Politicians know politics but they don’t know science very well so it needs to be kept simple.
Dr. John Christy’s Chart Chart is a step in that direction.
The benefits of carbon dioxide needs to be pointed out.
A while back, global warming came up in my monthly breakfast club and when I told the guys that “Every carbon atom in your body was once CO2 in the atmosphere.” I could tell that they never realized that before. On a similar note, two thirds of the oxygen in the air was also once CO2.
A simple 8th grade level primer on photosynthesis might be the ticket.