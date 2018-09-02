An Open Letter to U.S. Politicians Running for Office in 2018 About Climate

Guest opinion by Bob Tisdale

Honorable Ladies and Gentlemen:

I suspect many of you have been and will be using global warming and climate change as issues during your campaigns this election year. Let me call attention to a quote from revered British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s 2002 book Statecraft: Strategies for a Changing World.

It may be the first time you’ve read this quote, but I believe some of you may use it or hear it a good number of times between now and election day. From Statecraft, under the heading of HOT AIR AND GLOBAL WARMING, which is part of Chapter 11 Capitalism and its Critics, Margaret Thatcher wrote (my boldface and ellipses):

Actually, President Bush was quite right to reject the Kyoto protocol. …Kyoto was an anti-growth, anti-capitalist, anti-American project which no American leader alert to his country’s national interests could have supported.

It has been argued the global wealth-distributing Paris Agreement was even worse for the United States. That leads to a question: Were you in favor of the “anti-growth, anti-capitalist, anti-American” Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement?

When used at the right time and in the right context, Thatcher’s words could be more than helpful to some of you and very damaging to others.

By the way, this quote and others from Thatcher’s Statecraft, as well as notable quotes from the United Nations’ report-writing, political agenda-supporting entity called the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change or IPCC, appear under the heading of THE PATHETIC POLITICS BEHIND THE GLOBAL WARMING MOVEMENT in my short story Dad, Why Are You A Global Warming Denier? – A Short Story That’s Right for the Times. Other headings from that short story include:

CLIMATE MODELS ARE NOT SIMULATING EARTH’S CLIMATE

SATELLITE-ERA SEA SURFACE TEMPERATURE RECORDS STRONGLY SUGGEST THE SURFACES OF THE GLOBAL OCEANS WARMED NATURALLY SINCE THE EARLY 1980S

Additionally, I recently published the second short story in that series Dad, Is Climate Getting Worse in the United States? It confirms, using data from NOAA, USGS, EPA, and NIFC, that climate here in the States has, in fact, gotten better, not worse. Specifically, based on the linear trends of the data (data sources in parentheses), and contradicting the nonsensical alarmist propaganda that is broadcast and published daily (again, based on the linear trends of the data):

The Annual Number of Hurricanes Making Landfall on the Continental U.S. Has Decreased Since 1900 (NOAA AOML – Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory)

(NOAA AOML – Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory) The Annual Number of Tornados for All 50 States Has Decreased Since 1954 (NOAA NWS – National Weather Service)

(NOAA NWS – National Weather Service) Drought Conditions for the Contiguous U.S. Have Decreased Since 1895 (NOAA NCDC – National Climatic Data Center, now known as the NCEI – National Centers for Environmental Information)

(NOAA NCDC – National Climatic Data Center, now known as the NCEI – National Centers for Environmental Information) Floods for the Contiguous U.S. Streams and Rivers Have Decreased Since 1970 (USGS – United States Geological Survey)

Additionally, data reveal:

The Acreage Lost to Wildfires for All 50 U.S. States Has Decreased Drastically Since the 1920s and 1930s (Interagency Federal Wildland Fire Policy Review Working Group and the National Interagency Fire Center.)

(Interagency Federal Wildland Fire Policy Review Working Group and the National Interagency Fire Center.) For Land Surface Air Temperature Extremes for the Contiguous U.S.—Basically Heat Waves and Cold Spells—The Hottest Yearly High (TMAX) Land Surface Air Temperatures Were Higher in the 1930s Than They Have Been in Recent Decades and the Coldest Yearly Low [TMIN] Land Surface Air Temperatures Have Increased since 1900 (NOAA NCDC – National Climatic Data Center, now known as the NCEI – National Centers for Environmental Information.) Note: These Surface Temperature Data Were Presented in Absolute Form, in Deg F, NOT As Anomalies.

Of course, Dad, Is Climate Getting Worse in the United States? contains hyperlinks to the data so that anyone can confirm the data presentations. Also, you’re more than welcome to use any graph from either book if, and only if, you cite its source.

Best of luck to many of you. To others, adios.

Sincerely,

Bob Tisdale

