Now climate doom goalpost, in the year 2035

From the EUROPEAN GEOSCIENCES UNION and the “doom is always just a few years away” department
Deadline for climate action
Act strongly before 2035 to keep warming below 2°C
If governments don’t act decisively by 2035 to fight climate change, humanity could cross a point of no return after which limiting global warming below 2°C in 2100 will be unlikely, according to a new study by scientists in the UK and the Netherlands. The research also shows the deadline to limit warming to 1.5°C has already passed, unless radical climate action is taken. The study is published today in the European Geosciences Union journal Earth System Dynamics.
“In our study we show that there are strict deadlines for taking climate action,” says Henk Dijkstra, a professor at Utrecht University in the Netherlands and one of the study authors. “We conclude that very little time is left before the Paris targets [to limit global warming to 1.5°C or 2°C] become infeasible even given drastic emission reduction strategies.”
Dijkstra and his colleagues at the Utrecht Centre for Complex Systems Studies and at Oxford University, UK, wanted to find the ‘point of no return’ or deadline for climate action: the latest possible year to start strongly cutting greenhouse-gas emissions before it’s too late to avoid dangerous climate change. “The ‘point of no return’ concept has the advantage of containing time information, which we consider very useful to inform the debate on the urgency of taking climate action,” says Matthias Aengenheyster, a doctoral researcher at Oxford University and the study’s lead author.
Using information from climate models, the team determined the deadline for starting climate action to keep global warming likely (with a probability of 67%) below 2°C in 2100, depending on how fast humanity can reduce emissions by using more renewable energy. Assuming we could increase the share of renewable energy by 2% every year, we would have to start doing so before 2035 (the point of no return). If we were to reduce emissions at a faster rate, by increasing the share of renewable energy by 5% each year, we would buy another 10 years.
The researchers caution, however, that even their more modest climate-action scenario is quite ambitious. “The share of renewable energy refers to the share of all energy consumed. This has risen over the course of over two decades from almost nothing in the late nineties to 3.6% in 2017 according to the BP Statistical Review, so the [yearly] increases in the share of renewables have been very small,” says Rick van der Ploeg, a professor of economics at Oxford University, who also took part in the Earth System Dynamics study. “Considering the slow speed of large-scale political and economic transformations, decisive action is still warranted as the modest-action scenario is a large change compared to current emission rates,” he adds.
To likely limit global warming to 1.5°C in 2100, humanity would have to take strong climate action much sooner. We would only have until 2027 to start if we could increase the share of renewables at a rate of 5% a year. We have already passed the point of no return for the more modest climate-action scenario where the share of renewables increases by 2% each year. In this scenario, unless we remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, it is no longer possible to achieve the 1.5°C target in 2100 with a probability of 67%.
Removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, by using ‘negative emissions’ technology, could buy us a bit more time, according to the study. But even with strong negative emissions, humanity would only be able to delay the point of no return by 6 to 10 years.
“We hope that ‘having a deadline’ may stimulate the sense of urgency to act for politicians and policy makers,” concludes Dijkstra. “Very little time is left to achieve the Paris targets.”
1) There isn’t a shred of evidence that CO2 can increase temperatures by 1.5C, much less 2.0C.
2) There isn’t a shred of evidence that increasing temperature by 2.0C would be bad.
3) If temperatures did increase by 2.0C we would still not be up to the average temperature for the last 10K years.
I dunno, I have barely been able to live with the 100 degree F change in climate here in Boston between january and yesterday. I am sure that 3.6 degrees F would be a total catastrophe.
I’ve barely been able to stand the suspense of the last ten years of being on the edge of thermodynamic Armageddon . I don’t think I can handle another 35 years !!
Absolutely Mark. Put someone out in the wilderness away form the howling press. Turn the planets themostat up 3 1/2 degrees F and they would easily survive the summer and enjoy the respite in the winter. Not to mention they would eat better and find more fire wood to warm their hut. It’s all this barking at the moon about doom and gloom that will raise your stress levels and kill you. Not the temperature. Easy IPCC the snowflakes are about to riot in their safe zones. Some of them are gonna get hurt long before they melt.
“We hope that ‘having a deadline’ may stimulate the sense of urgency…..”
Sales strategies 101: create urgency in the mind of the customer.
A ‘strict’ deadline too.
…or else we will be put on ‘Double Secret Probation’!
Isn’t this actually 1.5 or 2 C from the temperature in 1880? If so, they are talking about an additional 0.7 C on top of 0.8 C that has already occurred being catastrophic.
A total waste of time this article is.
I suddenly lost interest at “Using information from climate models.”
My model says that if we could eliminate this alarmist nonsense at the rate of 10% per year we would be rid of it before we reach the tipping point of ubiquitous, absolute, utter stupidity. Think of the children…
Better make it a set amount of reduction or we’ll end up in Xeno’s Paradox of only eliminating 10% of an ever shrinking number.
… similar to my first reaction to their mention of climate models. What was that? — after about a couple sentences of the abstract? Nah, I don’t have ADD — I have Climate Repulsion Associated with Pseudoscience syndrome (CRAP, for short).
….only 17 more years….from your lips to God
We have already passed the point of no return
Yet another prediction fails to materialise. I.e. Do not worry comrades, if we persevere, perfect communism will be reached. Just keep the faith.
Isn’t the year 2100 an arbitrary selection? If we just move the date to 2120, we give ourselves an extra 20 years.
They’ll do that in 2090.
So they’re using information from climate models, which are inaccurate? What can go wrong?!
Tom,
Yes, picking an even number (based on when we think Christ was born), in a decimal system of counting, is not unlike believing in lucky (7) and unlucky (13) numbers — superstition! I guess we could call this the Y2.1K disaster, with probably less impact than the forecast Y2K apocalypse.
Society will never reach the desired proportion of “renewables”, as it would collapse with any widespread reliance on wind and solar. There is no way, given current or foreseeable technology, to actually build wind and solar installations using only wind and solar.
Paris and deadlines were the driving key words for this form fit, mail order study.
“We find that cumulative CO2 emissions from 2015 onwards may not exceed 424 GtC and that the
Point of No Return (tipping point) is 2035 for the policy scenario where the share of renewable energy rises by 2% per year. Pushing this increase to 5% per year delays the Point of No Return until 2045. For the 1.5 K target, the carbon budget is only 198 GtC and there is no time left before starting to increase the renewable share by 10 2% per year”
Downloadable pdf available online at
https://www.earth-syst-dynam-discuss.net/esd-2018-17/esd-2018-17.pdf
The analysis is based on the TCR “carbon budget” based on the Matthews 2009 study of the “proportionality of temperature with cumulative emissions. Believe it or not THIS PROPORTIONALITY IS BASED ON A SPURIOUS CORRELATION. Please see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/05/06/tcr-transient-climate-response/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/05/27/spurious-correlations-in-climate-science-2/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/05/06/ecs-equilibrium-climate-sensitivity/
Something wrong with their Climate Cuckoo Clock, if they have to keep re-adjusting it.
The world will end mañana! Only mañana is always in the future.
“World headed for irreversible climate change in five years, IEA warns”
If fossil fuel infrastructure is not rapidly changed, the world will ‘lose for ever’ the chance to avoid dangerous climate change
Source: The Guardian November 9, 2011
“We hope that ‘having a deadline’ may stimulate the sense of urgency to act for politicians and policy makers,” concludes Dijkstra. “Very little time is left to achieve the Paris targets.”
Reminds me of the nuclear fusion joke: Nuclear fusion is just 10 or 20 or 30 years away, and it always will be.
We have “very little time left” to act on climate change, and we always will….. Sigh.
Is the “point of no return” a new name for the “tipping point”. Not only do they move the goalposts, they change the language.
“permanent change of state” would be next if it weren’t too sciencey for the general public.
This falls right in line with other apocalyptic forecasts for the end of civilization. https://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/1002422/Apocalypse-2040-MIT-computer-model-civilisation-world-end-Club-of-Rome
“The point of no return?” In other words, the Tipping Point that has not occurred in 4.5 billion years of climate change!
That “consensus” amongst the climate alarmists spans a very wide range. Wonder why they are so certain they can foresee a very cloudy fuutre so precisely. They give it away “It’s to scare the public into action.” Next question: By my estimates long before 2035 arrives, the molten salt nuclear revolution will have arrived, duw to both its low carbon chaacteristic and especially, its low cost, and also its inherent safety and resistance to nuclear proliferation. Conclusion – quit running your mouths about doom and start pushing molten salt technology, you morons.
Don’t these guys ever spend any time examining the feasibility of replacing fossil fuels with low density, non-dispatchable renewables such as wind and solar? It’s just not possible unless we all agree to start starving a major portion of the Earth’s population. NEWS FLASH: hundreds of billions of dollars have been spent on renewables and they contribute a paltry 3.5% of the world’s energy needs. They have had zero measurable effect on CO2 emissions overall, especially if you consider the huge amount of fossil fuel spent on mining the raw materials for renewables as well as the production of cement, steel and plastic.
If … could … might … and Savannah State COULD win the NCAA Basketball tournament this year IF each of their players brings their game up to the level of a NBA Lottery Pick by late February.
“If governments don’t act decisively by 2035…”
— They’re getting smarter. Our “time to act” used to be issued only in five year increments. But when you issue 17 year increments, it’s not as obvious that we’re on an automatic rolling extension compared to a five year rolling extension.
But rest assured, that automatic renewal will come as reliably as for your XM radio subscription.
Isn’t it supposed to be the year 2535 ?
As that song goes …
Did they use one of the INCMN(#) Russian climate models? Its the only one of dozens that comes close to actual warming over the past 50 years or so. Nope, they used the average of the CHIMP 5 set of 35 or so models – which runs hot.
One would think that if there were 35 or so climate models and one replicated observations and the others didn’t, the science community would focus on the model that worked best and move on from there. If one is concerned about a tipping point, run the best model and see what is says. This seems not to happen in the world of climatology.
Turn the ship around!!!! We’re gonna sail off the edge!!! The window has closed!!!
Whew!
What’s next?
The only thing that went up was my utility bill. Maybe they got the numbers mixed up. At this rate, ” children just won’t know what a warm house is in the winter”.
At what point can we assume reality? For instance, let’s recognize that the public consensus is that radical action is NOT necessary, and therefore there is no political urgency. Sorry guys, you were unconvincing. Therefore, we need to change the strategy from mitigation to adjustment. Will this finally happen in 2035?
And based on that, what will you recommend?
I mean, as long as we’re on our way to hothouse earth anyway, do we really need all those windmills? Isn’t that ALL a colossal waste of money, given that we have no expectation of them preventing catastrophe? We’re on our way to hothouse earth, remember? Maybe we need to ensure that electricity is less expensive so that those vulnerable poor people I keep hearing about will be able to afford air conditioning. And if we’re going to have the expense of moving our cities inland, we’d better not blow our wad funding futile and meaningless gestures, like solar energy plants, and making gas out of corn. At a minimum, can we stop subsidizing construction in New Orleans?
“The ‘point of no return’ concept has the advantage of containing time information, which we consider very useful to inform the debate on the urgency of taking climate action.”
Translation: We will do anything to get your money.
–Deadline for climate action
Act strongly before 2035 to keep warming below 2°C–
So global average surface air temperature is about 15 C and some desire to act strongly
to keep below about 17 C ?
According to Berkeley Earth, Los Angeles is average yearly surface air temperature is about 16.5 C and in first part of 20th century it was about 16 C.
LA Mean of Daily High Temperature is now a bit over 23 C and in first part of 20th century was a bit less than 23 C and Mean of Daily Low Temperature has risen more than .5 C during same time
period, going from about 8 C to 8.5 C:
http://berkeleyearth.lbl.gov/locations/34.56N-118.70W
Not sure about Urban heat island effect, probably trying to remove it it’s effect [“adjustments”], as I would think such huge increase in urban population- and freeways invented and built all over the place, and roadways, and all the buildings would have cause at least 1 C to average temperature.
So guess if including UHI effect, the Mean Daily Low Temperature of a year would average higher than 10 C, currently.
But continue to adjust to exclude UHI, is the goal to keep LA below a Mean Daily Low Temperature below 10 C or is to keep it below 12 C.
If looking more broadly, US average temperature is a bit below 10 C, {and if exclude Alaska it is about 12 C].
It’s Mean of Daily High Temperature is about 16.5 C
Mean of Daily Low Temperature is about 3 C
Since early part of 20th century, Mean of Daily High Temperature was a bit below 16 C and Mean Low about 2.5 C.
So is goal to keep entire average temperature US at or below 12 C- which already is if exclude Alaska- or keep US without Alaska below 14 C?
In terms of global temperature what is important is the global ocean surface temperature, which if include the tropics [40% of oceans] is about 17 C, and if exclude tropics it’s about 11 C and average tropics is about 26 C.
What would significant would be that ocean outside the tropics were to increase from about 11 to 13 C.
Is goal to prevent 2 C warming of oceans outside of tropics [60% of all oceans] ?
Or to prevent the tropical ocean from increasing by 2 C- so that increasing from about 26 C to about 28 C.
The tropical ocean is the heat engine of the world if tropical ocean were to warm by 2 C it could be that tropical ocean is warming the rest of world, less. But for global warming what is significant of for the 60% of the ocean to increase by 2 C. Or if tropical ocean to remain about the same and the rest of ocean were to increase from 11 to 13 C, this would have huge effect upon global temperature. Whereas if “somehow” the tropical ocean were to increase from about 26 C to 28 C and rest of world’s ocean were to remain around 11 C, this would be far less significant effect upon global temperature and have less global effect [and be a very strange thing to happen and maybe an impossible thing to happen].
Or the more plausible or normal way would be increase of temperature of the surface ocean outside of the tropics and if talking about global increase in temperature and by 2 C, you would be talking about the ocean surface temperature outside of the tropics increase by about 2 C.
So going from about 11 to about 13 C.