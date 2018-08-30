@UCSUSA “Union of Concerned Scientists” doesn’t understand what “unprecedented” means when used with the word “warming”

Despite the name, UCS, is a political advocacy group, producing FUD while trolling for dollars. Here’s a great example with a h/t to Dr. Howard “Cork” Hayden.
Earth’s surface has undergone unprecedented warming over the last century, and especially in this century.
Every single year since 1977 has been warmer than the 20th century average, with 16 of the 17 warmest years on record occurring since 2001, and 2016 being the warmest year on recorded history. A study from 2016 found that without the emissions from burning coal and oil, there is very little likelihood that 13 out of the 15 warmest years on record would all have happened.
Source: https://www.ucsusa.org/global-warming/science-and-impacts/science/human-contribution-to-gw-faq.html
First a definition of the word “unprecedented”:
Note that “in this century” isn’t part of the definition. it says “never done or known before”
So in that spirit, here’s some other “unprecedented” warming in Earth’s history, via the Vostok Ice Core dataset:
The little red box highlights the temperature spike in the present that is attributed to “man-made warming”.
All of the other reddish spikes dwarf the current “unprecedented” temperature increase.
Perhaps UCS should rename themselves the “Union of Confused Scientists”.
Remember though, they’ll take anyone, even a dog. All you need is a valid credit card.
It is less warm than we thought.
unprecedented is the new inconceivable 🙂
Not really, unprecedented is an absolute term. Inconceivable is a relative term that is more of an indictment of the lack of thought exercised by the speaker.
Vizzini was merely mentioning that he had not considered the obvious to be conceivable, which makes him both ignorant and stupid.
The Union of Concerned Scientists is also anti-nuclear because of its “danger.” You know, the same “dangerous” technology that has provded the safest method of producing electricity over the past 70 years.
Supposedly, Life On Earth hangs in the balance, contingent on us lowering emissions. Nuclear power is a proven, large-scale technology with near-zero emissions, but let’s bet the farm on unproven technologies that might be a half century away from large scale commercial feasibility. (And by “bet the farm” I mean ALL the farms.)
They cannot believe that CAGW is a serious risk if they’re not willing to support nuclear power to prevent it.
“Nuclear power is a proven, large-scale technology” Wait, then what lifestyle changes would that require to implement? Whoa, you can’t save the world without causing major grief for the inhabitants along the way. Think of the children.
The Union of Concerned Scientists is a poor second to the Peoples Democratic Republic of Korea, as one of the adjectives in the title might be accurate.
Oxymoron!
How about Union of Concerned Pseudo-scientists!
Union of Confused Simpletons
Hey !! Now you are insulting “simpletons” like me !!
Utterly Crazed Sociopaths
Union of Concerned Socialists 😉
Skeptics of basic science must be getting pretty desperate if they are resorting to criticizing which vocabulary words are used in press releases. So you guys really down to that, eh?
A solid defense for say an accused criminal would consist of citing facts that prove him innocent. A desperate defense on the other hand would consist of exactly this sort of approach, nitpicks and personal attacks that try to distract attention from the larger picture.
I’m not sure who this argument is supposed to impress except for the legions of people who discount climate models because they want to, for instance because they don’t match an ideology that they want to embrace (usually concerning the supposed — and unproven — benevolence of free markets).
I’m sorry to inform you, but the greenhouse effect is Science 101, and recent warming trends are in line with commonly-accepted climate models that people like you have been criticizing for years. For that matter, we wouldn’t even know about the ice ages you cite in the first place if not for climate research. Important (though not perfect) research that we can use to help plan for the future. Research that skeptics are hell-bent on trying to stop, largely for selfish and emotional reasons rather than for rational or truthful reasons.
Proponents of global warming must be pretty incompetent if they can’t even get the terminology right.
As for the Greenhouse effect being “science 101” As a stickler for getting things right, I’m sure you’ll be calling for Al Gore and Bill Nye to remove this video:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/gore-and-bill-nye-fail-at-doing-a-simple-co2-experiment/
And you still have not shown that the claim of 20th century warming being “unprecedented” is accurate. You’ve shown no citations, no data; just a smarmy opinion.
Andrew
I do love it when smart-alec Alarmists come on here to demonstrate their superiority!
Who exactly accepts these climate models with no expertise?
And who is trying to stop research? And how do you know other people’s motivations?
So you blindly accept what you have been told without question, and believe everyone who disagrees is evil. Congratulations, you are a Medieval village priest.
Doesn’t the chart of analysis of the Vostock records count as, “…citing facts…”?
Inconvenient facts are not accepted as such.
And facts are not to be confused with “truths”, which in Leftyland can be anything you want them to be.
Perhaps Dan could simply explain to us why humans spewing carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels created the current warming period and not whatever natural forcings that caused the previous four?
I’ll be nice:
Dan, as I understand science, the goal is to be as clear as possible, when using the symbols of communicating. For example, there’s a big difference between using “2x” and “x^2” in an equation. You want to get the order and the case size of the symbols right, yes? You want to use the best combination of symbols that everybody agrees on to convey a common understanding.
Science, of all places, is a place to be concerned about precision, both in mathematical presentation, and, even more, in plain-language presentation that represents this mathematical presentation to people who do not have the mathematical background.
The word, “unprecedented”, has a clear meaning, with respect to the context where it is applied. It is a RELATIVE term, depending on the duration to which it is applied. Restricting this context to a century duration easily masks the greater context to which the word CANNOT be applied. Why restrict the context to a century of geologic history, knowing that, in the ENTIRE CONTEXT of that history, this word is NOT precise in the least. In fact, in this greater context, the word is completely false. And the people using this word in this purposely chosen, restricted context are “scientists”, the aim of whose field is to be as precise as possible.
Attention to vocabulary, then, is NOT an unfair focus in criticism. Rather, LACK of attention to vocabulary, as you seem to favor, IS a bit unfair with respect to skeptics whom you falsely imply are focusing on vocabulary to stoop to a new level of “low”.
It’s not that we are “low”. It’s that your standards are perhaps low, where science is concerned.
Have a nice day.
Robert, you are so right. One of the many and varied flaws in Climate Science Related Information is that it doesn’t even attempt to be scientifically precise, all the way back to defining ‘climate’. It’s all about the narrative. Details? That would just mess things up.
Andrew
” resorting to criticizing which vocabulary words are used in press releases.”…
absolutely…..because words have meanings….in this case “unprecedented”…which is obviously the wrong word
…but your side consistently does that…is it incompetence?…or designed to paint a fake picture? some people would call that flat out lying
They think “unprecedented” means ‘regularly occurring”! I must have gone to a poor school.
Dan,
Perhaps you would be good enough to share with all of us just how you came to be so unreservedly sure of yourself and everything that you believe. Not that most of us have a problem with our egos, but most of us demand irrefutable evidence, and even then reserve stating dogmatically what might still have some unanswered questions. Yet, you have no problem cutting right through things that other more humble people are not convinced about. So, please share with us just how you came to have such confidence in things that you have not really demonstrated mastery of.
Nice troll dude!
Look at the graph! You type very well for a blind person!
I can’t see the red peaks when I put on my green glasses, either. But my IQ drops about 50 points as well.
Dan, snarky does distract, but you should understand that the ice ages were well discovered long before there was anything called ‘climate science.’ It was even before there was much in the way of specialists, by geologists, paleontologists, and biologists. As to Science 101, most science is beyond that. If you have been instructed differently about these, we have a problem.
Oh look! A drive-by troll. Haven’t seen one of those things in ages. Oh well, as their Warmunist pseudoscientific ideology is dying, the trolls must just shrivel up, not unlike the Wicked Witch of the West did when doused with water. For trolls, truth and facts is the witch’s water.
Research that skeptics are hell-bent on trying to stop
That’s like me saying I’m against growing poisonous mushrooms and you accusing me of being against growing food. I’m all for research, but not research done with predetermined outcomes in support of a political position. As for your other claim:
greenhouse effect is Science 101
I’m sorry, but it is not. Bill Nye (The Science Guy) built an apparatus to demonstrate the GHE and built it exactly backwards. Anthony’s replication of the experiment demonstrated exactly that. But let’s leave Bill Nye out of it, and talk about YOU.
Your claim is that GHE is Science 101, so go ahead and explain it in your own words. Not cutting and pasting, not links, just a paragraph or two explaining the basics. Let’s see if you can explain your side of the argument properly. I dare you. I double dare you.
Recorded history is several millennia. There is plenty of evidence it was hotter in the Minoan, Roman and medieval warming periods so the article is demonstrably false. You are just not bright enough or well read enough on the subject to have a valid opinion.
“Winter will be ‘teeth-chattering’ cold, have plenty of snow, Farmers’ Almanac claims”
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/08/30/winter-will-be-teeth-chattering-cold-have-plenty-snow-farmers-almanac-claims.html
You can’t really compare the Farmer’s Almanac with so called “Climate Science”.
If the Farmer’s Almanac was wrong as often as “Climate Scientists” (i.e. all the time), it would be worthless and nobody would buy it.
I trust Kenji more than the UCS.
“All of the other reddish spikes dwarf the current “unprecedented” temperature increase.”
…and the question should be….why didn’t it this time
1) Quite likely we’re going a bit higher. (That’s a good thing)
2) The ice cores probably don’t adequately reflect short term maximums
3) We may be due for a turn around to glaciation ( unlikely, but possible) ( and that’s a very, very BAD thing)
“Every single year since 1977 has been warmer than the 20th century average…”
What do they think that proves? It’s perfectly possible for 99 years of a century to be higher than average, if the other year is really cold and the others only a tiny bit warmer than average. And obviously if the century began with a long, cold spell, then warming later will be above average.
These statistics are simply meaningless, propaganda designed to fool those who have no understanding of numbers.
Warmer after generous adjustments.
It really is worse than that! One would expect that roughly 50 years of the 20th C will be warmer than the average. With a general upward trend, almost all of those will be in the last 50 years. The last 41 years of the 20th C and the first 18 years of the 21st C are unsurprisingly above the average. All that proves is, what is generally acknowledged, that temperatures are increasing. It admits to no precedence or attribution. It is a simple statement of statistics, intended to impress the unsophisticated.
The 20th century was warmer than the 19th. Why was the 19th so cold? Not interested? O.K. I guess.
The Union of Confused Sociopaths are a favourite of the BBC’s.
All women ”scientists” or extremely concerned spokes women for the concerned scientists.
The last “Unprecedented global warming” cycle:
So does this ‘union’ collect work dues from scientists? 🙂
“A study” has also been used to say fracking oil and gas was a money losing business model and would quickly fail when the money ran out and we would be back on the decline curve of “conventional” reserves. Try again.