COLLUSION: Climate Campaigners and State Attorney General offices

CEI Report Details Campaign to Privately Fund State Attorney General Offices to Advance Climate Change Legal Positions
The Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) today released a report, “Law Enforcement for Rent,” detailing how activist donors are paying to place prosecutors in state attorney general offices to pursue an expressly partisan agenda.
According to the author, CEI Senior Fellow Chris Horner, private interests underwriting the law enforcement power of the state raises ethical, constitutional, and other legal questions.
“Public records obtained by CEI show a pattern of law enforcement offices turning to off-the-books payments for privately funded lawyers to push a political agenda that was roundly rejected at the ballot box by the American people,” said Horner. “The scheme raises serious questions about special interests setting states’ policy and law enforcement agendas, without accountability to the taxpayers and voters whom these law enforcement officials supposedly serve.”
These public emails and documents reveal the details of an unprecedented, coordinated effort between environmental groups, plaintiffs’ lawyers, and major liberal donors using nonprofit organizations to fund staff, research, public relations, and other services for state attorney general offices. One nonprofit uses a center, established by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, to pay for Special Assistant Attorneys General (SAAGs) for the AG offices that agree to advance progressive legal positions. Offices that have taken on board a privately funded prosecutor are Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Washington, and the District of Columbia. Senior attorneys from the activist AG offices have even flown in to secretly brief prospective funders of another nonprofit, Union of Concerned Scientists, which has recruited AGs and served as their back-room strategist and advisor on this since at least 2015.
Records show this campaign to use the legal system to achieve political goals began as an informal coalition in 2016. That coalition disbanded under pressure from open records requests and media scrutiny. Eventually, it morphed into this new scheme to privately fund and place prosecutors in offices that promise to use “additional attorney resources” to “pursue progressive clean energy, climate change, and environmental legal positions.”
“Members of this coalition have already abused their law enforcement power by targeting opponents of their political agenda. They subpoenaed CEI in 2016 for a decade worth of private documents and donor information, trampling our First Amendment rights,” said Horner. “Fortunately, CEI took them to court and they backed down. Now, records show, others such as New York’s AG sought private funding specifically to pursue climate investigations. This mercenary use of state law enforcement power should be the subject of prompt legislative oversight.”
Note: The public records cited in this report were obtained over two and a half years from open records requests, and in some cases, by court order after some attorney general offices stone-walled the requests. CEI is releasing most of these documents here for the first time.
View the CEI report — “Law Enforcement for Rent: How Special Interests Fund Climate Policy through State Attorneys General”
h/t to WUWT reader “Neo”
Yet another example of leftist pressure groups running the world by subterfuge.
Western progress in general is being stifled by these people.
“Public records obtained by CEI show a pattern of law enforcement offices turning to off-the-books payments for privately funded lawyers to push a political agenda that was roundly rejected at the ballot box by the American people,” said Horner. “The scheme raises serious questions about special interests setting states’ policy and law enforcement agendas, without accountability to the taxpayers and voters whom these law enforcement officials supposedly serve.”
If true, is this not corruption, pure and simple, and is it not an indictable offence, punishable by prison time?
It seems that these power-hungry “watermelons” always believe that “the end justifies the means” in their primary objective – to CONTROL everyone’s life.
To be clear, their objective is not environmentalism, socialism or egalitarianism, it is the lust for POWER.
The pattern of socialist movements is clear from the history of over one hundred failed countries – this is the path taken by sociopaths to gain absolute, abusive power and control of a society, by duping fools into believing there is an easy way to a better life.
It’s an abuse of government power and a threat to our freedoms.
I’m shocked, shocked to find that attorneys are taking bribes in high legal office.
Outrageous. I wonder if victims of these hired attorneys could sue the private organizations that funded them, as it is nothing short of a form of harassment and conspiracy.
Mikey Bloomberg is as nuts as Steyer.
Essentially the report documents an attempted coup d’etat. They are trying to establish a republic in which philosopher-kings (people like themselves) are in charge while the hoi polloi (people like us) are to be lied to to keep them in their places – and on their knees
As an Australian, I often wish that crooked Americans would cease demonstrating bad illegalities like these, for they get adopted in other countries.
Mind you, each day it develops further that greenery had some hold over the former Prime Minister here and that sadly that hold, if real, seems to be continuing for the very new PM. Geoff
Geoff – I think you will find this sort of official corruption is already well-entrenched in the Magna Carta countries, including Britain, Canada, Australia and the USA.
The corruption in the family law business is one such example, where extremists have taken control of the agenda, and have caused great harm to families, and especially to children.
Un-frickin’-believable.
A bunch of these people should be indicted.
Yeah, I don’t want some private individual or group buying my Attorney General.
Pretty sure the same thing is happening in Australia. Think “Adani” using overseas activist funds to fund court action. Assuming the non-profits are non taxpaying orgs then it is no wonder the govt are not getting enough tax revenue – maybe the tax dept is green as well.
That things like this are going on is why the US needs an actual Attorney General. Sessions seems to be captured by the “professional” staff at the Justice Department, who are mostly acting as if they represent the DC electorate–93% Democratic Party.
The various State AGs should face Federal civil rights suits or prosecutions for these antics, but under the current AG, it will happen about the eleventh of never.
That’s bad. It means it’s not illegal. It means the only way to stop it is if state legislatures crack down on the practice.
If the practice was illegal, the call would have been for enforcement. If it was a tort, they would have sued. The best we can hope for is that it becomes an election issue.
Prosecutors going after political enemies is what they do in tin pot dictatorships. When President Trump sics his folks on the Democrats, they squeal like stuck pigs. link When the shoe is on the other foot, they are remarkably silent.
So, American ” Justice” for sale? What a surprise – not!
The PPP mania in full swing – PublicPrivatePartnerships. Even an attempt to privatize the Afghan War (Prince). Even trying to sell NASA and the ISS, using private oil refueling for the Navy. It is but a short step to private AG’s from eToll highways. Even Snowden said BoozAllen contractors had more clearance than the NSA staffers.
It reeks of von Mises anti-Big-Gov’t radical economics – very ironicly coming from the C.E.I. itself.
I’m pretty sure von Mises was opposed to government authority in general regardless of the source of funding (or degree of corruption).
So, it’s legal for activists to directly fund activities by government on their behalf? What could go wrong? Jail me for leaving my dog in the car on a cloudy 78 degree day with the windows down for 3 minutes?
Is there any special reason the referencing is so bad?
A large number of references are statements claiming that someone said something. They say that the actual source documents are located on another website, but don’t actually bother to link to them.
If the original documents are available, then why aren’t the claims linked to the sources directly?
“Due to the volume of records, not all cited records are included in the body of this paper. Key documents are provided in the paper’s appendix, which can be accessed at CEI.org. The complete collection of documents cited in this paper is available at ClimateLitigationWatch.org, a project of the nonprofit public interest law firm Government Accountability & Oversight. ”
I’m not comfortable with making statements about what was going on or what was said or meant without actually quoting the text, and instead just saying “it’s in a this document, which I’m not providing a link to, or relevant quotes from.”
RICO the Rico Inc. groups