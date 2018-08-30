California Assembly advances pipe dream 100% clean electricity bill

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin
The L. A. Times reported that the California Assembly voted out a bill requiring that the states electricity will be 100% clean energy by the year 2045.
Additionally SB 100 would also require that renewable energy targets for California be raised from 50% to 60% by year 2030.
“California would set some of the nation’s strongest clean energy goals under legislation that cleared a key vote in the Assembly on Tuesday, bringing the state a step closer to ending its reliance on fossil fuels by phasing out their use to generate electricity.
The bill, which would require California to obtain 100% of its power from clean sources by 2045, has been debated by lawmakers for nearly two years as it faced cost and feasibility concerns. This week, high-profile state and national politicians gave the cause a push by arguing the plan would strengthen California’s leadership on the environment.”
The Times article notes that the lawmakers provided the following rational for supporting this absurd scheme:
“Lawmakers supporting the bill said it was important that the state continue its pioneering efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions. A new state report released this week warned that California will face higher temperatures, more wildfires and sea- level rise in the coming decades due to climate change.”
“The damage will continue to be done as long as we refuse to act,” Assemblyman Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) said. “There are no more tomorrows left.”
These rational are completely erroneous since California emissions reductions are totally irrelevant compared to global emissions increases and since the new state “study” is based on inadequate climate model projections which are based on nothing but conjecture and speculation derived from these models.
From the global emissions perspective reductions in California emissions are overwhelmed by huge emissions growth in the developing nations particularly in Asia as demonstrated here:
“In the period 1990 to 2016 China’s growth of 7.7 billion metric tons of CO2 emissions per year compares to California’s AB 32 reduction of about 0.052 billion tons of CO2 per year (CO2 emissions represent about 80% of Ca. greenhouse gas emissions).”
Thus any action California takes to reduce emissions is clearly meaningless compared to global emissions growth.
Not all legislators were singing the praises of the climate alarmist propaganda banter being thrown around the Assembly as noted here:
“Some Democrats cast their votes against the policy. Assemblyman Adam Gray of Merced opposed the proposal, saying that supporters were motivated to impress national progressives rather than poor residents in rural communities who would face higher electric bills as a result of the legislation.
“This is yet another in a laundry list of bills that are discriminatory to the people I represent,” Gray said.”
These negative impacts on the poor addressed by Gray are reflected in a recent article by Bjorn Lomborg who noted how the war on climate change slams the worlds poor.
In Lomborg’s article he notes that:
“Activist organizations like Worldwatch argue that higher temperatures will make more people hungry, so drastic carbon cuts are needed. But a comprehensive new study published in Nature Climate Change led by researchers from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis has found that strong global climate action would cause far more hunger and food insecurity than climate change itself.
The scientists used eight global-agricultural models to analyze various scenarios between now and 2050. These models suggest, on average, that climate change could put an extra 24 million people at risk of hunger. But a global carbon tax would increase food prices and push 78 million more people into risk of hunger. The areas expected to be most vulnerable are sub-Saharan Africa and India.
Trying to help 24 million people by imperiling 78 million people’s lives is a very poor policy.”
Further Lomborg criticizes the high cost and negative impacts foisted upon on the poorest people yet the climate benefits claimed through such actions are nothing but minuscule.
“The EU’s climate policy under the Paris agreement, meanwhile, will realistically cost the bloc about $600 billion each year for the rest of the century, yet at best it delivers a trifling temperature reduction of just 0.09°F by the end of the century.”
The Assembly in its deliberations completely ignored and never addressed the renewable energy and emissions target failures now occurring in Germany which is the most outspoken leader of the EU efforts to reduce emissions levels yet the country has had to acknowledge its efforts will not be able to meet anything close to its highly touted year 2020 emissions reductions and renewable energy growth goals. Worse yet the even more aggressive goals for 2030 are now in shatters and the critics are howling.
“Merkel’s government has already faced criticism for abandoning emissions targets it had set itself for 2020 after concluding they were unachievable, while sticking to a target it had set itself for a decade later.”
A recent report addressing the German governments progress paints a grim picture.
“Germany is on course to miss its target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by a wide margin, according to new government estimates.
“It is to be expected that greenhouse gas emissions will decrease by around 32 percent by 2020 compared to 1990 with the measures implemented to date. This will lead to a gap of about 8 [percentage points],” says the Climate Protection Report approved by the cabinet on 13 June and previously seen by the Clean Energy Wire.”
“The report even warns that its emission forecasts “must be considered rather optimistic in light of the current climate protection trends.”
“Despite the drop in emissions in the power sector, coal-fired power generation remains the country’s single largest source of carbon emissions. The world’s fourth largest economy has been successful in rolling out renewables, which already cover more than a third of its electricity needs.”
The graph below depicts quite clearly the magnitude of Germany’s failure to be anywhere close to meeting its promised results in 2020 and 2030 which is enormously embarrassing for Merkel’s government.
An article in Bloomberg notes the combination of missed targets, electric grid reliability problems and economic damage worries now present in Merkel’s initiative.
“Germany’s states are upping pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel to keep coal-fired power for as long as 30 years as the nation approaches a deadline for setting an exit date from the fossil fuel.
Merkel’s administration is committed to shuttering about 120 lignite and hard-coal plants to cut emissions and plans to set a final exit point in October. As the deadline nears, six states where coal power is concentrated have banded together to keep an extended lifeline for the stations.
“A 25- to 30-year time frame to close the chapter on coal power is realistic,” said Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer in an interview in Leipzig on Tuesday. “We need time to reset regional economies now dependent on coal.”
Merkel faces tough choices. Coal states run by the same parties that make up her federal coalition fret that a rapid reduction of fossil-fuel plants will leave a huge economic hole in their regions and threaten the security of power supplies. But hard coal and lignite push out about a third of the nation’s carbon dioxide emissions, which Merkel is committed to cutting.”
Another Bloomberg article vividly displays the reality of high economic costs and political damage which has occurred because of Germany’s renewable energy and emissions reductions targets failures.
The results are so bad that Merkel had to reject new emissions reductions targets recently proposed by the EU which would have increased the year 2020 goal to 45% reduction instead of 40% reduction.
“In 2014, the leaders of the 28 countries of the European Union came to a difficult compromise on combating climate change – agreeing to make greenhouse gas emissions 40% lower than 1990 levels by 2030.
Now, some of those countries say new data and Europe’s alarming heat wave this summer mean that target should be raised to 45%.”
The emissions reduction targets promised and proven completely unachievable by Germany were 40% reduction in 2020 and 55% reduction in 2030 at an estimated cost of more than 580 billion dollars and yet this entire effort is crumbling in defeat with Merkel hanging on and trying to survive this ever growing climate alarmist “Energiewende” political debacle.
Other countries are rapidly abandoning the climate alarmist propagandist pipe dreams of completely unrealistic emissions reductions and renewable energy growth targets which increase energy costs significantly while decreasing energy reliability. A few examples of these changes in emissions and energy policy are provided below.
California would be well advised to actually take a realistic look at what the climate alarmist propagandists in the legislature are really proposing for our state before committing to a costly, economically damaging and technically unachievable debacle replicating what is now occurring in Germany.
The Lefties used to say “you can’t legislate morality.” Stupidity is a different matter…
You are correct Gary, however, the electorate of the USA put the stupidest candidate into the office of POTUS in 2016.
We did not elect Gary Johnson! So your claim is bogus.
Well, as they say, when you argue with a fool, two fools are arguing. Hence, I will end this reply now
that happened in 2000.
the worst president in the 20th century
Obama
Carter
Wilson
Trump certainly lacks the requisite decorum, but his results have been good so far.
can you name an actual accomplishment during the obama administration
ie a positive accomplishment
Only people like YOU make such stupid statements, because you are ignoring what is going good in his Presidency.
NAFTA gone
Economic growth
America/Mexico trade agreement
Terrorism down
Forged an alliance in the Middle East to stop terrorism and put Iran on the spot
Jobless claims lowest since 1969
Corporate earnings up 25%
Consumer confidence highest in 18 years
And so on…..
Don’t let Partisanship anger/hate cloud your mind.
Meanwhile nothing to say about the Post itself?
It’s a predictable response by Democrats these many years that all republican presidents are stupid. Well this stupid president is running rings around the Democratic Party. They fall for the same stuff over and over again.
Like any politician look at what they do, not what they say.
Well you certainly cannot legislate intelligence.
Sadly it doesn’t seem you can elect it either.
One cannot elect it because voters want stupid, not intelligent. They prove this by sending the same losers back over and over. Only reason they don’t make a fool king instead of president is term limits brought about by trying to make a fool king until his demise ended the effort.
Never happen without nuclear.
How about adding extensive hydro-electric?
California must be the leader==>in doubling down on green stupidity! While a number of other off-topic policies of the Calizuela legislature are even more meatheaded, they are trying to impress their donor class as to how they are such green SJWs.
When a inept State government stomps on the freedoms of its citizens with policy and legislation based on fake facts, fudged data and a widely falsified hypothesis supported with nothing but fraud, here say and hyperbolic spin, isn’t it the responsibility of the Federal government to step in and save those citizens from the harm imposed on them by their State?
Nope. If Californians have not learned after electing Moonbeam for a second time, they are hopeless and natural selection should be allowed to take its course.
What about us innocent bystander?. Some of us knew better and didn’t vote for Moonbeam.
Larry, it’s virtue signalling all the way down. Most of our CA politicians (they’re D’s), have never produced anything and are of, what I call, the parasite class of people. Maybe they believe this stuff. Dunno. Probably just trying to move up the political ladder. After all, it’s lucrative!
eck,
Maybe you are right, but to me it seems like peak desperation more than anything else.
CA economy is collapsing.
It very much needs a lot of cash injection, a lot of capital investment from outside
to keep standing.
So badly it needs it, that no much care of the toxicity or the long term consequences considered or cared even slightly.
It must be in a free fall already, when at the same time this latest attempt seems just like the most desperate one, in trying to grab at any straws possible.
Even when it may mean “selling” the State of California….to whom ever that pays the loans
for the investment in such renewable projects, which according to the bill will be, or will have to be massive projects…in the near future.
These guys seem very desperate indeed.
Too bad for californians, as they may have to consider them self as renting,
not owning their State anymore.
cheers
I think it is terrific that California has agreed to show the world what it is like to commit energy and economic suicide. It will be interesting to watch.
Except they foist their energy production on other states so they can keep their scenic tourist areas.
I think its important that California shows leadership also. In this case its the first lemming type of leadership. Maybe second lemming if you count the State of South Australia, who had to admit defeat and buy in diesel/gas generators to back up their intermittents, and are still battling today with untinely production and stability issues.
From the above story:
That may qualify as the understatement of the century.
Simple solution – the CA legislature just needs to pass another law requiring the wind to blow at a constant 25 mph and the sun to shine 24 hours per day. Easy-peasy.
“Clean electricity” as in out-of-sight and out-of-mind, obfuscation, or a “living” ideology.
Setting ever more ridiculous and unachievable targets does have at least one genuine merit: Missing targets by a huge margin is actually a good way of educating the people who have been deceived about what they realistically can and cannot have. It is also very entertaining in the popcorn sense of the word.
While I don’t wish such hardships on the unlucky citizenry benefiting from green-think, the sudden jolt of grid collapse or large price gouges is perhaps also preferable to the inexorable ratchet of slowly increasing energy costs which impoverish everybody over a long period but can disguise the real cause.
The bulk population is oft unaware of the accrued benefits of incremental economic growth. This is also true in reverse. An electorate can wake up one day and find themselves ‘suddenly poor’ and angry, yet unable to pin the blame on the culprits, who did not cause it accidentally. Culprits who did it by design in order to save the planet or something.
Unfortunately this is not King Canute setting his throne at the low tide mark. These are Knuckleheads who are chaining the masses at the low tide mark while standing on a bluff shouting “Of course electricity bills will skyrocket, but we command the tides! Just watch they will go down if you all suffer enough!”
This is one lesson we should not be forced to learn the hard way.
Perhaps a counter campaign with the slogan “Make CA like SA…misery loves company”
I can not see how 100% clean energy is possible. At a minimum, there will be dust (particulates) produced in preparing installation sites. There will be pollution from obtaining raw materials, shipping, even if we use clipper ships, mule drawn barges and horse drawn wagons. There is petroleum used in resins for windmill blades and some of the plasticizers will leach out over time causing brittleness and requiring replacement blades. How will high tech metallurgy be possible without lots of consistent energy and quality glass for solar panels and mirrors and windows requires the same. We will also have to go back to incandescent light bulbs to reduce hazardous substances. If all we’re allowed to have are solar and wind generation, how can there be a guarantee of absolutely constant frequency and voltage, as well as the availability of amperage, regardless of time of day and weather ? I remember reading of a large area in Australia experiencing a collapse of the power grid because of very erratic winds at the wind farms.
To quote that great philosopher F. Gump: “Stupid is as stupid does!”
…and California government does stupid more than almost any government in existence.
I live in CA and just when I thought the state government couldn’t get any crazier, this happens. I read this at Engadget and found this link in the article. Not sure where the numbers came from: http://www.climateassessment.ca.gov/state/overview/
I would like to see that. That is what we call a ‘pipe dream!’
What one Assembly can approve, another can cancel.