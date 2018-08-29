California and the L. A. Times latest climate alarmist absurdities

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

An L. A. Times story addressed climate alarmist claims made in a report by the State’s Natural Resources Agency hyping its dire speculation and conjecture based on “climate models” whose “projections” we are supposed to believe represent real world outcomes.

The Times article fails to note the UN IPCC conclusions regarding the undisputed inadequacy of “climate models” which it described in its AR3 climate report as “In climate research and modeling, we should recognize that we are dealing with a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore that the long term prediction of future climate states is not possible.”

The Times article provides speculative alarmist “model driven” assertions about future coastal sea level rise contained in the state’s report which it characterizes as “Until recently, scientists and state policymakers worked with a projection that sea level rise by the end of this century could amount to about 5.48 feet in California under the worst case scenario. But the latest reports and state policies are now accounting for the extreme possibility that sea level rise could exceed 9 feet.”

Of course as is always the case with these wild and absurd sea level rise claims actual California coastal sea level rise measured NOAA tide gauge data with records going back more than 100 years is completely ignored by the state and L. A. Times because it shows absolutely no coastal sea level rise acceleration occurring at the states coastal locations with sea level rise occurring at steady rates between about 3 to 8 inches per CENTURY.

The Times article notes the reports claims about the states wildfire history and attempts to link the reports “climate model” projections to these fires by noting that “The projections come as Californians contend with destructive wildfires, brutal heat spells and record ocean temperatures that scientists say have the fingerprints of global warming.”

The Times article completely ignores the states Little Hoover Commission report issued in February which strongly criticized the role California government played in mismanaging the forests and urgently recommending the need for the state to dramatically change its disastrous forest management polices which are driving more damaging and destructive wildfires throughout the state.

Specifically the report notes that:

“The Little Hoover Commission released a new report Monday, calling for a dramatic culture change in the way forests are managed to curb a disastrous cycle of wildfire and tree deaths.

Instead of focusing almost solely on fire suppression, the state must institute wide-scale controlled burns and other strategic measures as a tool to reinvigorate forests, inhibit firestorms and help protect air and water quality, according to the Commission’s report, Fire on the Mountain: Rethinking Forest Management in the Sierra Nevada.

Immediate action is crucial, according to Pedro Nava, chair of the Little Hoover Commission. “Dead trees due to drought and a century of forest mismanagement have devastated scenic landscapes throughout the Sierra range,” said Chair Nava. “Rural counties and homeowners alike are staggering under the financial impacts of removing them. We have catastrophe-scale fire danger throughout our unhealthy forests and a growing financial burden for all taxpayers and government like California has never seen.

Over the course of the Commission’s year-long study, the number of dead trees in the Sierra rose from 102 million to 129 million.”

The Times article notes that the report claims that 20th century warming is driven by greenhouse gases without offering anything but biased speculation to support such assertions when it states: “California has already warmed 1 to 2 degrees since the beginning of the 20th century as a result of the human-caused buildup of greenhouse gases.”

Further using the reports “climate model” projections the Times claims future temperature increases could far exceed 20th century temperature growth by stating: “That figure could rise to between 5.6 degrees and 8.8 degrees by 2100, depending on the amount and rate of pollution spewed into the atmosphere, according to the report.”

Climate models projections have been found to be scientifically inadequate by the UN IPCC. In addition “climate models” have shown that they notoriously overstate future projected temperatures as noted Dr. Christy in his Congressional Testimony before Congress in 2017.

The so called new report by the State’s Natural Resources Agency and the Times article addressing this report is just more of the same absurd scientifically unsupported climate alarmism speculation and conjecture propaganda that Gov. Brown and the L. A Times have been pushing for years.

