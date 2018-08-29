Claim: Climate Change is WW3 and We are Leaderless (Except President Macron)

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
More green jingoism – President Macron of France is apparently now leader of the global climate effort, but for some reason Macron doesn’t qualify as enough of a climate leader to make it to the title of the article.
Climate change is World War III, and we are leaderless
By David Shearman
Posted Tue at 5:05am
“World War III is well and truly underway. And we are losing,” writes environmental activist Bill McKibben, so when Malcolm Turnbull implied that the insurgency that demolished his government was based on climate ideology, what lessons are there for Scott Morrison?
As a child in Britain during WWII, I lived in a street of mothers and children. Every father was away fighting. Each house and garden was surrounded by a metal palisade fence.
One morning the fences were gone, mother was delighted. Then a horse and cart came and took away every metal cooking pot and pan, some treasured, but mother smiled at her sacrifice. It was difficult for me to understand.
She had responded to the call from Lord Beaverbrook, Minister of Aircraft Production, for the women of Britain to: “Give us your aluminium. … We will turn your pots and pans into Spitfires and Hurricanes.”
…
Britain was a united and cohesive community. Young and old worked daily in small ways for the common cause. But most importantly, in the free world, two countries — Britain and the US — had leaders in Winston Churchill and Franklin D Roosevelt who could explain the need for duty and sacrifice.
Their like is yet to emerge today, and indeed the Western world is bereft, perhaps apart from French President Emmanuel Macron, who explained to Congress and the American people that secure borders are irrelevant to this threat, and all of us are world citizens needing to act in concert. “There is no Planet B,” he said.
…
Dr David Shearman is the honorary secretary of Doctors for the Environment Australia and Emeritus Professor of Medicine at Adelaide University.
Read more: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-08-28/climate-change-is-world-war-3-and-we-are-leaderless/10168962
Poor President Macron – he has made such an effort to be a global climate leader, abusing President Trump’s hospitality by strutting his stuff in front of the US Congress, offering US climate funding refugees seven figure grants to emigrate to France, yet the author David Shearman doesn’t think Macron rates a mention until the eighth paragraph.
Well, this is an idiotic premise from the start.
I will say this – the biggest human threat to the planet, and to humanity itself is the same one that my generation and my parent’s generation grew up with – and that is thermonuclear war.
To compare a possible degree uptick to World War 3 is beyond idiocy.
And I daresay Macron will be absolutely useless in either case.
Jesus – this guy is what bitch-slaps are made for.
Comparing global warming to World War II is simply disrespectful and disgraceful. Millions of brave men and women in the Allied countries lost their lives to save the world from Nazi barbarism. In contrast man made global warming is an exaggerated made for television ficitionalized crisis. Are we to seriously compare Al Gore to the soldiers who stormed the bloody beaches of Normandy or to the sailors who lost their lives in the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor?
Ironic that this article showed up in The Guardian today. France and its Paris pledges.
——————–
Macron has lost a minister. Has he lost credibility on the environment too?
Nicolas Hulot’s shock resignation is a heavy blow for the French president. He can save face – but he needs to act
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/aug/29/macron-minister-environmental-credibility-nicolas-hulot-shock-resignation
The sort of fanaticism exhibited by some of the greens is a serious threat, if they take control of a government and try to enforce their system on others who do not share it. BTW, the NSDAP had a seriously green program in their party platform.
It is fair to say that France is leaderless!
Send your money now to Paris if you want to be saved. If not, we also have some nice weapon systems to sell you along with our customers in the Middle East. PS. We miss Saddam.
Pure, brainless, emotion-laden crap. Honest-to-God, they will say anything now, in their desperate attempt to save their failing “climate change” ideology.
“Doctors for the Environment”? How about “Engineers for Horticulture”? Or, “Dentists for the Arts”? I don’t get the connection.
The reality is that the climate change that we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. There is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of rationale to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. Even if we could somehow stop the climate from changing, extreme weather events and sea level rise would continue because they are part of the current climate. So the real enemy here must be Mother Nature. Currently we have no weapons that will work against Mother Nature and force her to provide the optimal climate whatever that climate may happen to be.
Macron is only joking, he actually meant to say it is ‘Scallops War’ with rosbifs, which takes me to another joke as reported in ‘the telegraph’ whole of the UK’s total worth is only 10 trillions while the Apple shares valuation exceeds $1 trillion.
The first Hurricanes’ wings, rear fuselage and tail surfaces were covered by fabric, but the fabric wing-covering soon gave way to aluminum. The early models also had a two-bladed prop, as seen on those sent to Iran, before the British Empire invaded Iran, with the Soviet Union.
Does he mean this President Macron, dropping like a stone in the polls?
https://www.politico.eu/article/emmanuel-macron-popularity-hits-new-low-after-benalla-scandal-polls-bodyguard-no-confidence-motion/
It is clear that old Macaroni is in cahoots with the swivel-eyed global warming hoaxers.
Same as his chum, old Justin True Dough, over there in Canada.
Shame on them both, and all those who voted for them. The chickens will come home to roost…
More power to Donald Trump’s elbow, and his ongoing efforts to root out these traitors…