AAASofA: “Pentagon fires a warning shot against EPA’s ‘secret science’ rule”… Riiiight.

Guest ridicule of the American Association for the Advancement of Science of America by David Middleton
This little gem was in my morning email from the AAASofA:
As is often the case, this really dumb article in Science (as in She Blinded Me With) was originally published by Energy & Environment Greenwire (a publication that has almost nothing to do with energy), kind of like The Grauniad citing SkepSci…
Pentagon fires a warning shot against EPA’s ‘secret science’ rule
By Sean Reilly, E&E NewsAug. 28, 2018 , 2:00 PM
Originally published by E&E News
Add the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to the ranks of those expressing concern about the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) plans to restrict the use of scientific research in writing new regulations.
“While we agree that public access to information is very important, we do not believe that failure of the agency to obtain a publication’s underlying data from an author external to the agency should negate its use,” Patricia Underwood, a senior Pentagon official in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment, wrote in recent comments on the EPA proposal.
Because it’s “improbable” EPA would always be able to obtain such underlying data, Underwood added, “this should not impede the use of otherwise high-quality studies.”
[…]
We’ll pause here for a moment… Does anyone need explanations for the following?
- American Association for the Advancement of Science of America
- Science (as in She Blinded Me With)
No? OK, we’ll move on.
"While we agree that public access to information is very important, we do not believe that failure of the agency to obtain a publication's underlying data from an author external to the agency should negate its use," Patricia Underwood, a senior Pentagon official in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment, wrote in recent comments on the EPA proposal.
Because it's "improbable" EPA would always be able to obtain such underlying data, Underwood added, "this should not impede the use of otherwise high-quality studies."
If “it’s ‘improbable’ EPA would always be able to obtain such underlying data,” it should be a criminal offense for the EPA to destroy our economy solely on the basis of what some EPA bureaucrat read in a magazine.
However, believe it or not, that’s not the most moronic thing about this article.
Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment
Who the Hell is “Patricia Underwood, a senior Pentagon official in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment” and when was she authorized to speak on behalf of the Pentagon? The fact that a low-level bureaucrat in the Department of Defense has Trump Derangement Syndrome, does not constitute the Pentagon firing “a warning shot against EPA’s ‘secret science’ rule.” It is nothing more than an example of one bureaucrat being upset at the stifling of other bureaucrats.
The Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment isn’t on the Pentagon’s 2013 org chart.
It either didn’t exist as recently as 2013, or it isn’t very significant. It’s fourth from the bottom of this list:
Ms. Underwood doesn’t even appear among the leadership of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment…
Yet, she speaks for the Pentagon…
Fires a warning shot against…
Why hasn’t the AAASofA been accused of fomenting violence. If a conservative publication said that (fill in the blank) fired a warning shot at anyone in the Obama maladministration, there would be protests in the streets. Sara Palin was all but accused of being an accomplice in the assassination attempt of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) because of this campaign ad…
In the witheringly idiotic world of journalism, it’s not just OK for a low level bureaucrat to fire a warning shot at another Federal agency… But that bureaucrat is characterized as if she was speaking on behalf the Secretary of Defense. While, a high level Republican politician was calling for the assassination of Democrat congress-critters by targeting their districts in an election.
Please, stop publishing this kind of stuff, it just causes me to start drinking earlier and earlier in the day
My advice to Mark is to start drinking heavily. Only if your are retired of course.
As we say down in my neck of the woods, “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere”
Parrot-heads unite!
You say that as if its a bad thing. /joke
That’s a motivation for me… LOL!
“Because it’s “improbable” EPA would always be able to obtain such underlying data, Underwood added, “this should not impede the use of otherwise high-quality studies.””
If the underlying data can not be obtained then the study can not be of very high quality.
Exactly what I was going to say…It is a fundamental misunderstanding of what science is. It is not a noun it is a verb. It is a thing you do. It is an action word.
If the underlying data is not made readily available to their scientists to check and confirm, then they can’t do science on it. Ergo the proposed secret study is no longer “science” as we know it, and can be ignored.
Again science is an activity. And an essential part of that activity is having another scientist check your work.
I work the Federal Waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The BOEM/
BSEE has access to every bit of data we have, including proprietary data.
So a minor staffer defends “secret science”? All it reveals is that Trump is negligent in cleaning out holdovers, or bad at vetting staff.
OK, I’m confused. I thought the Obama administration was bringing in regulations based on secret science. I thought the Trump administration was getting rid of regulations that were based on secret science.
Is someone in the Pentagon accusing Trump’s EPA of bringing in more regulations?
They’re accusing the Trump administration of hobbling the EPA by outlawing the use of secret science in regulatory matters.
No – they convolute the discussion to intentionally mislead. The Trump administration is saying we should not make public policy for the environment based on studies where all the data has not been made available to other researchers for confirmation. The pentagon person is arguing that researchers should be able to keep secret some of their sources, data, and methods for generating answers. Just take the word of the researcher that everything is on the up and up.
I can say with some experience in this areas that a LOT of environmental studies are pretty shoddy. Paid for by environmental groups, then passed around by several researchers in a tight group who are also paid by the environmentalists. Much like Big Tobacco science once was.
There is a slight argument in favor of secrecy – some epidemiological studies incorporate personal information (names, addresses, medical history) of participants. Progressives like to pretend that because of this secret information, the data can’t just be tossed around willy nilly. Naturally this is a lie – the information collected can certainly be shared while the names and personal information of the participants is not.
And besides, most environmental studies are in fact animal studies, and there is zero need for secrecy there.
Oh, another dirty secret – cleanup levels for most toxic compounds are based on …nothing. No studies at all. let that sink in a minute. We have no idea what the safe dose is for a variety of compounds. Oh and our radiological exposure regulations are based on flawed models conducted in the 1950s – studies we know very well are deeply flawed because they presume a linear response to radiation that does not appear to exist in the real world.
You’d be shocked at how much of our environmental regulations are based on gut feelings, and wild guesses. I’m not saying that is a bad thing necessarily – we need to regulate things somehow, and good studies are hard to do, so the first regulations were often best guesses. Unfortunately those wild guesses have ossified in to “accepted” science.
As a scientist I naturally favor the most transparent system possible.
according to linkedin her official title is Deputy Director for Risk Assessment
I didn’t see Secretary of Defense on her Linkedin page either.
Trusting data, unseen, sounds risky to me. That should be the first risk assessed in an agency that assesses risk.
So D.D. for Risk Assessment. There must be an app for that if she doesnt need any data! I guess if the Sierra Club judges the risk of WWIII because of climate change to be high, she can pass this on to the Joint Chiefs and they can order a pre-emptive strike of the place that’s heating up.
Titles in most government agencies are inflated more than Venezuelan currency.
I had to provide a report the NRC showing that the NPP met the NRC requirements for the the Decommissioning Fund. Forget the exact title of who the report was addressed to but it began with Director. While “Digitizing” all of our historic documentation, we could not find a copy of one of these historic documents. This was long before the NRC and the Federal Government started digitizing documents. As I had a scheduled meeting at NRC head quarters I stopped by his office to get a copy. After meeting him, explaining what I needed and why, it took me about 1 minute to determine that this ‘Director’ was literally responsible for opening the envelope containing the report, reviewing the document to assure that it conformed with NRC requirements and then filing the document in the rows of filing cabinets in his office. Made me wonder why I turned down the job offer the NRC gave me, and at the same time what a boring job this was.
The EPA has both a right and an obligation to ess the basis of any scientific report they are using as the bases for any Law, Regulation or Rule.
With almost 50 years experience in the Nuclear Industry and dealing with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) a large portion of that time I am utterly amazed at the AGW and Environmentalists attitude on this new, Common Sense, requirement. When any nuclear facility certifies that a plant, process system, component, meets NRC it is done with Proof that it meets these requirements. That means in depth analysis as to exactly how all of the requirements are met is PROVIDED to the NRC, Often the Plant or Utility does not have the expertise, computer system or programs to perform these required analysis, thus the performance of portions or even the entire analysis is contracted out, quite often to the manufacturer. Similar to the “Scientists” wanting to keep their “Science” Secret. they are reluctant to give All of their information to the NRC as the majority of their information, technics, calculations, etc, is proprietary and valuable, Very Valuable. Nether the Less they know the documentation is going to the NRC and two copies are prepared. One with sufficient information for the layperson to understand that the requirements are met, and another that the NRC can pick through with a fine tooth comb and dissect to their hearts content to prove that the device meets specifications. I do not know for a fact, but believe the Aircraft industry dos the same for the FAA in proving aircraft meets FAA requirements.
So just what is wrong with the EPA having the same requirements as other regulatory agencies that are dealing with peoples lives. There’s absolutely NO reason that the EPA must accept some “Scientific Report” and not be able to see the basis of the analysis contained in that report. PERIOD. Anyone that disagrees with this is basically proposing that government agencies have the right to base Laws, Rules and Regulations on Propaganda, Misinformation, Lies, and worse.
I’ve worked on flight software for civilian planes, and we had to prove to the FAA, with full documentation that every single line of code had been tested.
When printed, the documentation ran into the hundreds of pounds.
If you can’t obtain the data or the methods, how the heck do you know that it is quality science?
That’s easy, if it reaches the politically correct result, it is quality science.
The statement is not immediately easy to understand.
Here’s how the statement ought to read:
We agree that public access to information is important. But we do NOT believe that underlying data is information, and so public access to this is NOT important, even though it is the very foundation of information that we DO believe is important for the public to access.
So, the pentagon’s official position is that public access to information IS both very important and is NOT very important at the same time.
Is this an example of military intelligence? Or is this an example of irresponsible reporting? Or both?
