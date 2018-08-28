The Atlantic: President Trump’s Fault Other Countries are Missing Their Paris Agreement Goals

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to The Atlantic President Trump’s climate leadership will “devastate the Earth”.
The Global Rightward Shift on Climate Change
ROBINSON MEYER
President Trump may be leading the rich, English-speaking world to scale back environmental policies.
Last Thursday, Malcolm Turnbull was the prime minister of Australia. By the end of this week, he’ll be just another guy in Sydney.
It points to an emerging pattern: Moderate national leaders—on both the center-left and center-right—in some of the world’s richest and most advanced countries are finding it far easier to talk about climate change than to actually fight it.
At a basic level, this pattern holds up, well, everywhere. Every country except the United States supports the Paris Agreement on climate change. But no major developed country is on track to meet its Paris climate goals, according to the Climate Action Tracker, an independent analysis produced by three European research organizations. Even Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom—where right-wing governments have made combatting climate change a national priority—seem likely to miss their goals.
Simply put: This kind of failure, writ large, would devastate Earth in the century to come. The world would blow its stated goal of limiting atmospheric temperature rise. Heatwaves might regularly last for six punishing weeks, sea levels could soar by feet in a few short decades, and certain fragile ecosystems—like the delicate Arctic permafrost or the kaleidoscopic plenty of coral reefs—would disappear from the planet entirely.
Read more: https://www.theatlantic.com/article/568684/
The part I don’t get, isn’t green energy supposed to be cheaper than coal? Aren’t green jobs supposed to be a net economic benefit?
Surely the solution to this backsliding is for countries which have embraced climate action for the last few decades to show the world how much that climate action has improved their economies, to inspire the USA and other rich nations to follow their lead regardless of what President Trump wants.
Do I need a /sarc tag?
Gee. And the USA sails along with declining CO2 emissions (assuming that’s “good”). As an American taxpayer watching this begging game, the rest of the world can just go pleasure themselves.
Haha. I didn’t realize until I’d written my own reply that we basically said the same things.
Don’t worry. The USA is simply exporting the CO2 emissions to China and India. Same with Canada and Australia.
Exporting as much coal as they can so cheap fabrication can take place away! Then claim to be “clean”
rd50
This is exactly he SJW mind set – no matter what the US does, somehow it’s bad.
India & especially China can focus on CO2 emission any time they want (has nothing to do with USA). Admittedly, they have other fish to fry (arsenic in the water, et al), but surely their leadership can walk & chew gum at the same time – there MUST be is SOMETHING they could do if they wanted to…
“Other fish to fry (arsenic in water, et al)”
You must be kidding. People in Beijing are walking the streets wearing face masks! You want pictures? Where do you think this pollution is coming from?
Its true, China needs to do a better job cleaning up smoke stack emissions but that technology already exists, they just have to implement it. In any case, they don’t wear face masks because of CO2 emissions.
If you bothered to pay attention, China is building supercritical coal plants. Run at very high temperatures, the CO2 output drops 35%.
You didn’t mention that Obama, and greens forced coal to close up shop in the USA, which dropped coal stocks by around 1000% which at that time Soros bought up 20% of coal stocks.
Did not need to mention this. OK, if you insist, you thank the greens for less CO2 emission.
“OK, if you insist, you thank the greens for less CO2 emission.”
Why thank them for solving a non-problem?
“The USA is simply exporting the CO2 emissions to China and India. ”
Well of course…and then the whole world gives them a pass to emit it…wise up junior you’ve been had
Developing countries emit a certain kind of fairy dust CO2…the good kind that makes plants grow faster
Sure and the people on the streets are wearing face masks! Good luck with your argument.
It makes the plants grow here much better from the increased amount of CO2 produced in China and India and we get very low cost products, they get the air pollution and obviously jobs.
rd50,
And if the US had refused to sell the developing world that coal, then it would be called an Imperialist Thug that is trying to deny the rest of the world cheap energy and prosperity. I know how this stupid game works well enough to not bother playing it. So does Trump.
Not so. China is the one building coal plants in Africa.
USA refused! But we will supply the coal. Same for Canada and Australia.
Look here at the black stuff proposed by Canada
http://www.robertsbankterminal2.com/
They will not burn this in Canada, but will supply Africa.
How bout the folks that make these warming claims wager some money on their claims. Let’s agree to some measurable metrics and a reasonable timeframe and make some wagers. Put up or shut up!
Based upon what’s happened so far, I’d say it depends on who gets to keep score
will “devastate the Earth”….
OK, run with that…
…then why does the vast majority of countries get to do as they please and increase their emissions?
Does China, Russia, India, most of the middle and far east, all of Africa, South America, Central America and the Caribbean…..only emit fairy dust CO2?
The people saying this crap don’t even believe their own crap……….
‘The people saying this crap don’t even believe their own crap’
Kinda makes you think of one of the other posts today – that whole thing about wamists not agreeing to debate?
Only CAPITALISM and CAPITALIST countries can AFFORD to keep the planet CLEAN. Period. That is FACT.
Let’s not forget: the US was the only major country to NOT sign the Paris Accord, and yet it is the ONLY major country to have reduced its CO2 footprint.
Not that I personally think that’s important. Except when it comes to showing how hypocritical the warmists are.
As best I can tell, they just want money. They don’t give a damn about the climate.
Bingo!
The USA did not reduce its CO2 footprint.
It simply exported more and more coal to China and India.
Same with Canada and Australia.
Export to China to get cheap fabrication! No more and no less.
Not true. The USA reduced its’ CO2 output primarily by converting coal plants to gas. Yes it exported manufacturing at the behest of the globalists under the guise of moving its’ workforce to less manual labor and increasing profits which not only did not materialize but caused economic problems for all but the countries providing the manufacturing. Globalization and AGW go hand in hand as artifices of UN meddling in world affairs to produce a Socialist state at the expense of successful Western industrialized countries.
France only reduced its carbon footprint for other reasons and before it was trendy. Inputs was the issue, not outputs.
They left out both majorities lost in the US. Senate and House of Representatives or was that Obama exclusive of his policies and positions.
Damn him!
This is why AI is a threat to the world with automation replacing humans, at least in a world that operates with auto-pilot thinking, agenda appeasement at every turn and every current event key-word combination, and no fact checking.
And Mars is warming because of the poor example set by Earth…
It sounds like more winning to me, and whining by the hypocritical Climate Losers. Every time I think I’m getting sick of winning, I’m not.
No sarc tag needed, Eric. Like you, I wish those particular countries would hasten their drive to combat climate change. Lead by example, Germany, Japan, et al.
I was worried, sometimes people think I’m being serious when I mock green claims…
why do commentators like the one quoted, who ought to know better, keep referring to the “Paris Agreement’ on climate change? The whole point is that no one really wanted to commit to anything, and if it took the form of a treaty designed to be legally binding it would not have been ratified by the US (as that needs the Senate to be onside) and probably not other relatively well off (not just English speaking) countries which do not want legally binding commitments to pay huge sums to developing countries. Instead, it was an “Accord’, a fudge designed to oblige no one to do anything. And yet The Financial Times, in reporting the political issues is Australia, implied last week that it was a binding agreement which Australia had to legislate for. I just find this degree of ignorance frightening.
So the only world leader who is honest is Trump. And it’s Trump’s fault.
“I’m sorry baby, I’d never hurt you, you know that. It’s just this damn war and that lying son of a bitch Johnson!”
Come to think of it, when Trump was being criticized for “going astray” when the rest of the world was supposedly on board with the Paris garbage, it was conservatives who said that this would turn out to be an example of world leadership, and that other nations would soon follow the US lead. Of course, we meant it respectfully, not derisively.
[?? .mod]
It is fake all the way down. Fake engineering and fake economics are worse than fake science which is used to push the green scams.
The idiots who produced the fake engineering studies are ignoring the German example as to what is the absolute limit of the green scams, ignoring the cost issue.
Germany has reached the engineering limit of green scam madness. Energy storage is required to reduce CO2 further using the green scams.
Germany has more than 100% green scam energy, maximum nameplate capacity Vs full Germany electric energy requirements.
The problem is actual average energy green scam energy, in Germany, is 20% average, of the maximum nameplate rating.
http://notrickszone.com/2015/02/04/germanys-energiewende-leading-to-suicide-by-cannibalism-huge-oversupply-risks-destabilization/#sthash.8tE9YRDj.PSllYaQF.dpbs
http://www.cfact.org/2014/12/16/germanys-energy-transformation-unsustainable-subsidies-and-an-unstable-system/
news flash: 500 billion euros id $585 billion US dollars…but close enough
I predict they won’t reach 50% before they start having interconnect overloads and crippling blackouts.
Now French environment minister resigns over the government’s failure to undertake serious green policies.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/world/blow-for-french-president-as-nicolashulot-quits-live-on-air-b5mv2rpvs
Great news. France needs to go green again. Nuclear.
Robbie, Robbie, Robbie [ROBINSON MEYER], can you GET any more dramatic ?!
Since when did Germany and the UK have ‘right-wing governments’? What garbage.
I think they mean non-socialist or at least not like themselves.
Well, on the “right” hand you have those who favor freedom. (Think those who favor the ideals set forth in the US Declaration of Indepence.)
On the “left” hand you have those know best how you should live your life and would use Government to force you to conform to what they think is best for you. (For the “Greater Good”, of course.)
In the middle, you have politics.
If your looking for something to blame, don’t blame Trump, blame rational reasoning and clear heads.
Blame reality.
Blame the fact that none of the doom is occurring.
Blame the climate for not cooperating with the propaganda.
TRUTH and empirical evidence are difficult for the Warmists.
Seems about right to me, with Premier Ford of Ontario ousting loser Wynne and abolishing subsidies for electric cars and nixing a carbon tax, eco warrior Trudeau pushing for pipelines,etc. But have no fear, I hear that wind and solar are competive with fossil fuels and will come to the rescue.
We have the fiasco that is lignite in Germany.
We have the fiasco that is solar in Spain.
Not caused by Trump and not just in the English speaking world.
Normally I’d expect them to claim that President Trump was caused by global warming.
In a sense President Trump was caused by Obama’s policies, including the global warming ones. He’s the forgotten people’s answer to the left wing ideologues.
So sad.
The US is setting an example by moving to free itself from the shackles of CAGW alarmism and its “solutions” and some are following our example.
So sad.
(I guess those backing the (political) solutions will need to find some other crap that will “stick to the wall” longer.)
Not meeting climate goals by Socialist countries of the EU is all due to the CIA, otherwise, by God, they would all be green by now. Oh right, big mouths, no follow through. I think the term “blowhards” covers it.
I think “hypocrite” is the best way to describe them. CO2 reductions for thee, but not for me.
Political climate discussion is about virtue signalling, not engineering.
I should hope so!
“Last Thursday, Malcolm Turnbull was the prime minister of Australia. By the end of this week, he’ll be just another guy in Sydney …”.
Yeah just another multimillionaire kicking around Sydney (Turnbull’s net worth A$133 million)– not our Malcolm.
My guess he’ll be off to take up some sinecure at the UN or World Bank or the like before long.
Next U.N. Secretary General? They deserve him…
Look on the bright side: China and India are probably going to increase CO2 emissions as fast as they promised in Paris.
It is still all the fault of the US according to the SJWs. If only Hillary had won, all these other countries would still be committed to Paris by means of the US setting a good example./sarc
What would a Hillary world look like?
Sorry, I just gave mySELF chills.
California on steroids?
Fault?? Maybe they meant Genius!