Monday Mirthiness – The climate intolerance platform

Here is an excerpt of the letter in the Guardian:
We are no longer willing to lend our credibility to debates over whether or not climate change is real. It is real. We need to act now or the consequences will be catastrophic. In the interests of “balance”, the media often feels the need to include those who outright deny the reality of human-triggered climate change.
Balance implies equal weight. But this then creates a false equivalence between an overwhelming scientific consensus and a lobby, heavily funded by vested interests, that exists simply to sow doubt to serve those interests. Yes, of course scientific consensus should be open to challenge – but with better science, not with spin and nonsense. We urgently need to move the debate on to how we address the causes and effects of dangerous climate change – because that’s where common sense demands our attention and efforts should be.
Fringe voices will protest about “free speech”. No one should prevent them from expressing their views, whether held cynically or misguidedly. However, no one is obliged to provide them with a platform, much less to appear alongside them to give the misleading impression that there is something substantive to debate.
What they seem to miss is that few if any sceptics disbelieve that climate change is real; the real question is what portion of it is caused by man’s activities. Even 30 years later, scientists still have not nailed down the absolute value of climate sensitivity, and it remains quite uncertain.
Progressive intolerance is hardly restricted to Climate Change.
Oh yes, next they will clearly Not Tolerate anyone who claims that there are only 2 genders, since clearly there are 3, or maybe 7, or maybe however many anyone’s feelz tell them there are on any given day. But we will tolerate no more discussion on that point!
I thought Facebook gave you 57 choices for gender?
“We are moving on”. Great. Buh-bye. Don’t let the door hit you, morons.
The climate is changing. We’ll figure out how to adapt to it. The people saying that fossil fuel burning is the sole cause, and with de-carbonization, we can fix our climate in its current state, or restore it to its 1970 state, or its 1770 state, or whenever it was “ideal” are lunatics.
Whatever the ultimate effect of humanity’s existance on any element of the environment turns out to be, the no-brainer approach SHOULD obviously be to adapt rather than attempt to assume control.
At least they’re consistent – they fictionalize/exaggerate everything. They also create non-existent “heavilly financed” skeptics and then claim skepticism equates to complete denial.
True followers of the master liar – Al Gore.
“Balance implies equal weight. But this then creates a false equivalence between an overwhelming scientific consensus and a lobby, heavily funded by vested interests, that exists simply to sow doubt to serve those interests.”
Fits the people who wrote the letter. All of them depend on funding by groups with a vested interest in denying that climate change is natural and suppressing all evidence that man made CO2 has little effect.
It’s called projection. Leftists & alarmists do it all the time.
One of the early people pushing this ‘balance gives equal weight’ talking point was the late Dr Stephen Schneider back in the mid- late- 1980s ( http://gelbspanfiles.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/06/Schneider-media-bal-1989.jpg ) and he knew it meant death to the AGW issue. More here: http://gelbspanfiles.com/?p=1886
Well done, Josh. A rotten, vermiculated wooden alarmist tower built on quicksand.
The reason that they don’t want to discuss the justification for their proposed climate policies is that they know they will lose the debate.
With Trump in the White House, the Paris agreement collapsing and Climate Change being bottom of the priority list for the public in every survey… they have every reason to want to defend their views. Their views have already lost the political debate.
But they know they can’t win the scientific debate either. The Hypocrites.
yeah …..it’s so ‘dangerous’ 90% of the countries can emit all they want
“Yes, of course scientific consensus should be open to challenge – but with better science, not with spin and nonsense.” When you start from a foundation of Computer Model Science with little basis in reality, as it consistently gets it wrong which makes it in and of itself SPIN and NONSENSE, any science is a challenge.
One of the signatories is Bea(trix*) Campbell, who has a track record of creating or importing mass public panics. One previous one was the Satanic Ritual Abuse scare (imported from the US to the UK, and swallowed hook, line and sinker by the UK Left) in which all manner of data was cherry-picked to show an unprecedented hockey-stick in the incidence of Satanic Ritual Abuse, which had its name changed to MPD and then DID when the models didn’t fit the data.
*I apologize if I have muddled two different people.
I suspect most sceptics do not belong to a lobby, would not recognise one if they fell over it, and know ten times more science than Mr Porridge
Isn’t a lobby where hotel guests go to greet visitors?
I don’t imagine anyone knows for sure how much money The Guardian has left in its coffers. The reason why I ask is because I wonder if they are operating in the red and are headed for eventual bankruptcy. I recall reading past comments that stated this could indeed be the case. It would explain why they are asking for donations from readers. Just wondering how much more time is left on The Guardian’s clock.
Secondly, the writers of the letter certainly add more credence to the notion that CAGW is a cult. Totally closed minds and intolerant of disagreement and debate. Just like members of a cult. The worst thing about being in one is not knowing that you are.
I numbered each sentence in the quote:
(1) Note that the first two sentences refer to “climate change”, framing a point of view based on the broad, dictionary-understanding of this phrase.
(2) This sentence makes a call to action — to “act now”, having never mentioned what the relation is between human actions and climate.
(3) This sentence proceeds to use a false equivalence between the phrases, “climate change”, and “human-triggered climate change” to confuse what “reality” is being talking about. Are we talking about “climate change” or “human-triggered climate change”? The writer is relying on this confusion between the reality of “climate change” and the QUESTION of “human-triggered climate change” to push HIS own, solidified view of what reality is. He ignores legitimate scientific questions about human triggers, in order to sustain his focus on his falsely equating “climate change” to “human-triggered climate change”. By relying on a broader sense of reality, he equates his own settled view to the more general view, and, thus, claims authority based on his erroneous conflation of terms.
It is ironic how he later speaks of a false equivalence, when this is precisely the error he relies on to set up his own argument.
“Overwhelming scientific consensus”, of course, is a tired falsehood. “Lobby, heavily funded by vested interests, … simply to sow doubt to serve those interests”, of course, is another tired, tired falsehood, to say nothing of its over-the-top generalizing that fails to capture any real sense of the most intelligent skepticism. Then he goes back to using the phrase, “climate change” again (the general idea of it), speaking of dangers associated with the general term that he has NOT mentioned.
It is primo alarmist blather.
Have just sent a letter to the Guardian on this. forgot to copy it ; but essentially asked whether any of the signatories had ever written a solid scientific paper identifying the human imprint on CAGW. Also asked for their views on the Climate Sensitivity issue.
Doubt It will be published or receive any response. C’est la vie these days!
The Guardian’s position is based on “… scientific consensus…,” which is an oxymoron. Fitting for the “Grauniad.”
Tells you all you need to know.
Fancy a fried, boiled hard or soft, poached or even fresh egg for breakfast?
Don’t !
“There are all these forms of torture we subject eggs to and I wanted to remind people that these are potential lives,”
(today’s Guardian)
I think I could have written a better letter:
“We are no longer willing to lend our credibility to debates… even though it is critical to mankind’s survival that we convince those who are skeptical, we refuse to engage with those who disagree with us. We’ll just call them deniers since that carries a highly offensive connotation.
“…heavily funded by vested interests, that exists simply to sow doubt to serve those interests.” And to be clear, I mean the minimally funded vested interests on the OTHER side, not the heavily funded vested interests on OUR side.
“Yes, of course scientific consensus should be open to challenge. But not OUR consensus, obviously.
“We urgently need to move the debate on to how we address the causes and effects of dangerous climate change. But we don’t want to do any cost/benefit analysis of any specific actions, plans, or comprehensive strategy. If the cost is less than infinity, and the benefit is greater than 1 divided by infinity, we want to do it. Evaluating strategy might result is us promoting nuclear power, or adjusting to the global climate cycle rather than spending all our resources on a futile effort to interrupt the global climate trends. Except that I’m not willing to actually debate, so what I mean is that we need to urgently move the preaching.
“Fringe voices will protest about “free speech”. No one should prevent them from expressing their views, but we should not actually let them express their views.
Remember, the world will end unless everyone does what we say without questioning it.
Dear Guardian
This letter demonstrates why the global warming struggle will not end until the next ice age. It is the ideologically possessed telling Guardian readers what an imagined third party “doesn’t believe”, blaming dark conspiracies for their failure to alarm. Skeptics understand the bad math and modeled “tipping points” underlying their eschatological projections, their ever-expanding demands for funds and need for unbridled command and control. Three decades on, the cry, “There is nothing to discuss!” still rings untrue. Catastrophic anthropogenic global warming is for people who are bad at math. There is no positive water vapour feedback. The rest is noise.
Sincerely
Crispin
(100 words)