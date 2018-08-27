Monday Mirthiness – The climate intolerance platform

Josh writes on Twitter::

A riposte to hilarious letter in Graun from intolerant alarmists. https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/aug/26/climate-change-is-real-we-must-not-offer-credibility-to-those-who-deny-it … … Even funnier, @ Jonathan__Leake says Porrit works for Palm Oil industry clearing forests.

Jonathon Porritt, now wkg for palm oil industry. Says "good idea" to clearcut tropical forests as it cuts poverty! http://t.co/uC13raFfnA — Jonathan Leake (@Jonathan__Leake) September 4, 2014

Here is an excerpt of the letter in the Guardian:

We are no longer willing to lend our credibility to debates over whether or not climate change is real. It is real. We need to act now or the consequences will be catastrophic. In the interests of “balance”, the media often feels the need to include those who outright deny the reality of human-triggered climate change. Balance implies equal weight. But this then creates a false equivalence between an overwhelming scientific consensus and a lobby, heavily funded by vested interests, that exists simply to sow doubt to serve those interests. Yes, of course scientific consensus should be open to challenge – but with better science, not with spin and nonsense. We urgently need to move the debate on to how we address the causes and effects of dangerous climate change – because that’s where common sense demands our attention and efforts should be. Fringe voices will protest about “free speech”. No one should prevent them from expressing their views, whether held cynically or misguidedly. However, no one is obliged to provide them with a platform, much less to appear alongside them to give the misleading impression that there is something substantive to debate.

What they seem to miss is that few if any sceptics disbelieve that climate change is real; the real question is what portion of it is caused by man’s activities. Even 30 years later, scientists still have not nailed down the absolute value of climate sensitivity, and it remains quite uncertain.

Happy to oblige:

