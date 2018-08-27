Another “Ship of Fools” gets grounded in Arctic ice, needs rescue

Remember this? The ill-fated “Spirit of Mawson” expedition to Antarctica (in the Akademik Shokalskiy) that set out to bring attention to “global warming” only to be trapped in ice?
It’s deja vu all over again. (with h/t to Yogi Berra)
We have another winner! This time in the Arctic.
A few weeks ago I covered this:
Student propaganda cruise to the Arctic to be carried by webcast
From August 23 to Sept. 13, the University of Rhode Island’s Inner Space Center (ISC), with major funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation and additional support from the Heising-Simons Foundation, will conduct the innovative Northwest Passage Project research expedition with a team of natural and social scientists, students, and a professional film crew. This ground-breaking opportunity is also supported by One Ocean Expeditions as a key marine partner, having operated in Arctic waters for over 20 years.
Research to aid understanding of / document climate change effects
Aboard the Akademik Ioffe, the team will collect water, ice, and air samples to advance understanding of and document the effect climate change is having on the environment and biodiversity in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago.
…
The expedition team will engage a wide public audience through an extensive and unprecedented Internet presence from the area, including Facebook Live broadcasts from sea. Special interactive broadcasts will be beamed via the Inner Space Center (ISC), the U.S. facility that supports ocean exploration and education, to three prestigious science museums across the country – the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Washington DC, the Exploratorium, San Francisco CA, and the Alaska SeaLife Center, Seward AK.
Then predictably, this happened according to the Facebook page of the
tour company, One Ocean Expeditions Inner Space Center:
On the morning of August 24th, the Akademik Ioffe — the vessel carrying the participants of the National Science Foundation funded Northwest Passage Project being conducted by the University of Rhode Island — became grounded in the western Gulf of Boothia in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. The ship has since been re-floated, and following a full and successful systems check the vessel has repositioned to anchor. We are happy to report that all passengers, including all Northwest Passage Project participants, are safe and are being well cared for. We will provide updates as we resolve the situation.
Then the Canadian Coast Guard service had this to say:
Good morning, Due to heavier than normal ice concentrations in the Canadian arctic waters north of 70 degrees, the Canadian Coast Guard, recommends that pleasure craft do not navigate in the Beaufort Sea, Barrow, Peel Sound, Franklin Strait and Prince Regent. CCG icebreakers cannot safely escort pleasure craft. Operators of pleasure craft considering a northwest passage should also consider the risk of having to winter in a safe haven in the Arctic, or in the case of an emergency, be evacuated from beset vessels. Safety of mariners is our primary concern. REGARDS, NORDREG CANADA 181256UTC\LR
And then, comes the familiar evacuation plan:
25 Aug 2018 – KUGAARUK, Nunavut – Cpl. Serge Yelle of the RCMP detachment says he expects between 80 and 90 of the passengers will fly from the remote Arctic coastline community back to Yellowknife.
The Transportation Safety Board is considering whether it will send investigators to the site.
A board spokesman says the ship has suffered some damage.
On its website, the tour operator – One Ocean Expeditions – describes the 117-metre Akademik Ioffe as a “modern, comfortable, safe and ice-strengthened” vessel that can host 96 passengers and 65 staff and crew.
Passengers on grounded Arctic cruise ship to be flown back to Yellowknife
It seems global warming zealots are condemned to repeat the past, over and over again.
Of course, despite their claims of “unprecedented Internet presence from the area” not a word of any of this on the official project page. The last entry was on August 22nd headlined: Getting there is half the fun
If only they’d checked first…per the Canadian Coast Guard report, sea ice volume is above normal, according to DMI:
Extent remains a bit below normal:
NOTE: About 15 minutes after publication, the title was changed from “stuck” to “grounded” to be more in-tune with news reports. However, since we so far have no photos of the grounding, we don’t know if it was a grounding by ice, or by land to avoid ice. Either way, since the ship is now damaged, the expedition is a bust.
All the news articles say “run aground” not “stuck in ice”.
What is a little deception amongst climate deceivers?
They started on 23rd, ran aground on 24th, probably “due to heavier than normal ice concentrations.” That’s a true explorer’s spirit.
Man oh man: that’s some great seamanship…only 24 hours away the ground.
Why isn’t this being called child endangerment?
Their heads have “run aground” not “stuck in a place where the Sun does not shine” !
[ All the news articles say “run aground” not “stuck in ice”. ]
Have they been adjusting their depth charts based on their own Sea-Level-Rise projections?
What irritates me about this debacle is this: “…with major funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation…”. So how much of our tax money went towards supporting a pleasure cruise that yielded zero scientific information? (Well, I guess they DID all learn that there is PLENTY of ice in the Arctic after all).
But they won’t report on that last bit. Take a closer look at their picture above. What we have there is a marauding band of Millennials led by a well fed science propagandist ready to add more stories to the doom and gloom that they have branded CAGW. If the evidence isn’t clear to you they will make some up. Mum’s the word on the part about getting stuck in all that “melted” ice.
Hey Bill, do you suppose that the “Social Scientists” onboard the Ship of Fools are there to make up some grand story about what a noble effort this was and then Trump messed it up?
If I may quibble. Sea ice volume is slightly above average for this date, not above normal. It is solidly within the normally expected range. Of course, wind and current may make the ice pack in localized areas heavier than ‘normal’.
I have a colleague whose son is aboard the Canadian Coast Guard vessel which was just in Iqualuit. I will ask for his observations.
..it’s enough that all the usual suspects are not mentioning it at all
Also, it does not appear that changes in sea ice extent is a global warming thing.
There are other factors. I posted this link before in another sea ice post, but here it is again
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/08/04/does-global-warming-drive-changes-in-arctic-sea-ice/
I agree with your quibble, Greg.
I see it all the time: people write, “above normal” or “below normal” to describe perfectly normal numbers (for temperature, rainfall, etc.) which are merely above or below average.
“Above normal” and “below normal” mean abnormal, i.e., outside the normal range. Those terms are not synonyms for “above average” and “below average,” respectively.
It is unusual for meteorological numbers to be exactly average. They are almost always at least a little bit above or below average. That is not abnormal, and should not be described as above or below normal.
Don’t overlook that the word “typical” can be a utilitarian word that can be used with ‘above’ and ‘below’ as circumstances demand.
Yes,kind of drives me a little nuts also. How about that something is “a hundred times less” when what is really meant is one hundredth. Annoys me,but apparently few others.
Nope, that drives me bat guano crazy too.
This is perhaps a bit pedantic, but it’s spelled Iqaluit (no “u” after the “q”).
Thank you Greg!
Quite correct: “Normal” means a range, not a number. An average is an arithmetical mean. Normal implies a range centered on the mean within which there is a 68% chance (Sigma 1) or 90% chance (Sigma 2) or 99% chance (Sigma 3) any measurement is expected to fall. So even saying “Normal” implies a Sigma number to go with it. The most common is 68%.
The advantage of such an approach is that all historical data can be used as the background to generate the range of “Normal”. It is not necessary (or advisable) to use the past 30 years. Use all years available, and calculate the average and then the standard deviation. Add and subtract the standard deviation from/to the average to find the Normal range, Sigma 1.
Believe it or not, this is how such things are reported in a scientific report. One of the best examples is The Lancet, which you can read free on line. Every single number for disease and impact is reported with a confidence value and the limits involved. Page after page, they faithfully follow the correct format for all reports, because health impact analysis is highly dependent on statistics, just like climate science.
Weathermen should never say, “Today it is 1 degree above average.” They should say today it is 31 degrees which is within the normal range for this location.” If it is, of course. When it is super-hot, they should report that “it is abnormally hot” which would be true if it was above the normal range, which has a standard definition.
Today is the 27th of August. There may never have been a recorded high for today that matched the long term average high, because it is a mathematical construct, not the value of the mode. In general, weather reports are historically misleading and for no reason at all, contain a lot of verbal chaff such as, “We will see a cooling down towards 15 degrees on in through the overnight.” What the heck is “the overnight”?
The majority of weathermen seem not to know how to communicate. [The suffix ‘men’ is a gender-neutral term for “people”. Weathermen does not mean Weathermales”. If you didn’t know that before, now you do.]
Regardless, sea ice in the Canadian Arctic is such that the NW Passage is closed.
This ship of taxpayer-funded fools got stuck in ice near where Franklin did in the 1840s. Lucky for them, we now have the means of rescuing them.
Arctic sea ice extent yesterday was higher than on that date in 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Arctic sea ice summer minimum has been trending slightly upward since 2007, and growing since the 2012 record low. Even with two cyclones in 2016, that year didn’t even get as low as 2007, let alone 2012, in which years there was just one August cyclone.
I suggest these “Climate Warriors” consult with the Russian icebreaker fleet. I expect they have ice charts, that haven’t been … smoothed … by NASA, NOAA, etc.
Clearly a plot by fossil fuel companies, funding denialist scum.
Also, heavier ice is predicted by climate change fon’t you know?
This ice in particular shows all the hallmarks of human generated CO2: it is not behaving as predicted by the climate faithful.
I hope the ring leaders if this latest stunt have child endangerment chsrges filed against them.
The news report says the ship was grounded and refloated. That’s different from getting stuck in sea ice.
Grounded or stuck in sea ice – the only real difference is the blame. If they were stuck in ice, then it’s the fault of the organizers and planners who sent the ship into a dangerous situation. If it is truly just an ordinary grounding, then it is incompetence on the part of the captain and the crew, who had sea bed charts and sonar that should have kept them well away from waters that were too shallow for their craft. Now, it may be that sea ice forced them to take a route that was too shallow for the ship to safely navigate, and in that case everyone deserves a share of the blame.
My thoughts exactly.
If the vessel was mugged by ice pack, rather than running aground, the captain would be entitled to sue anyone who accused him of running his vessel aground, which is an inaccurate accusation of gross error on his part.
Technically, the term being being floated about (pun intended) is “grounded” not “stuck in Arctic ice.” One might reasonably suspect that it became grounded to avoid non-existent ice (pun intended), but we’ll have to see what the reports say.
Or more probably, ice was blocking their planed course, and trying to maneuver around the
blockage, they ventured into shallower waters and ran aground.
Yes, any ice would make the water surface uneven and it therefore would not be “planed.” However, I intended for the word “avoid” to include the meaning of “maneuver around” but maybe I should have avoided that ambiguity.
You could be right and perhaps even their planned course was blocked.
Strange from – “This ground-breaking opportunity is also supported by One Ocean Expeditions as a key marine partner, having operated in Arctic waters for over 20 years.”
I guess you could call digging up the seabed with your hull “ground-breaking.”
See the third photo down in the CBC article. Lots of fairly solid ice pack, could be a reason to try and skirt around it, then going aground.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/kugaaruk-passenger-ship-1.4798750
From your link to the CBC article:
Wow. Follow the money, the luxury of these “intrepid adventures” teaching us by their example (of looking at the sea ice up outside their stateroom and heated Jacuzzi bath?) of the “evils” of Western society and fossil fuels. In many ways, I wish they had been stuck (safe but locked in) all winter, spring, and next summer waiting for their sea ice to melt and release them. If they were released even next August.
And notice the incredible amount of fossil fuel and energy and scarce resources needed to rescue them from the “pristine Arctic wasteland” they adore!
All the news reports say they ran aground rather than being caught in the ice but I have a feeling its the latter not the former.
They have too much Space in their (upper) Inner Centers !
“You can choose to ignore reality, but you still suffer the consequences of ignoring reality”.
This will not be the last ship full of fools.
“This will not be the last ship full of fools.”
I guess you need Ice Breakers to get something out of the ground. Also, no information on damage. If you can’t tell if your own boat is sinking, how can you measure anything about climate.
National post says:
“Beaubien had no immediate information about whether the ship sustained any damage when it became grounded in the western Gulf of Boothia near Kugaaruk, Nunavut.”
“A pair of Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers had been headed to the area to offer assistance, and One Ocean Expeditions said in a media release Friday evening that the Akademik Ioffe’s sister ship, the Akademik Sergey Vavilov, was providing support and assistance.
One Ocean Expeditions also said there had been no report of any environmental concerns.”
Just a side note, if you plot the number of ships filled with fools over the last few decades, you would get a hockey stick.
Stupid is as stupid does, and you can’t fix stupid.
ONLY the most stupid people have to do something for themselves before they understand the facts and their implications, possibly. Higher levels of intelligence can understand at a distance given the facts and the science, and avoid expensive and dangerous consequences.
But hey, if someone else is paying, let’s be stupid together. Cool. I hope they have to pay for any rescue.
Sounds a lot like the basic principles of climate science funding. What do you want us to prove? That’ll be $Squillion please. Contract science.
HEY! Is there a NE passage? It appears so. If so, why is it not used, or is it?
Again it is a case of having to use lots of fossil fuel in order to study CAGW, oh the hypocrisy.
John you cant expect them to sail that far. Nor can you expect scientists to bike or walk to their conferences. Face it John, these people are fighting for our/their lives.
No. Not true.
These people are fighting for their beliefs (in Gaia, in a heaven-like pristine “Mother Nature” that never existed but in their minds, against technology and the West and the Western (capitalistic, heterosexual, white privileged, etc, etc) they hate,).
These people are fighting for the livelihoods (their “scientific” funding, their idealism and their theories they want to believe in, the taxes from carbon they want from other people, the carbon futures trading the international banking systems wants, the control carbon taxes and regulation gives the government…)
But they are NOT fighting for their lives. They ARE fighting so that others will die. Of thirst, parasites, disease, hunger, cold, heat due to their forced high energy prices and artificial restrictions on life and energy.
You know, you throw a half dozen failures at the ice and it gets swept under the rug. The first time they manage to succeed it’ll be “proof” of their contention and sung from the rooftops.
This isn’t just about ships. Every year there seem to be adventurers who travel to the Arctic, expeditions to the North Pole are popular. Even the ones who are well prepared and know what they’re doing can end up in serious trouble.
My favorite idiot was the doofus who tried to ride a motorcycle to the North Pole. He had the brilliant idea to store chocolate bars in his tires. There’s a link but there seems to be a problem with the web page.
Top Gear driving the HILUXES to the North Pole was the best polar expedition of all time.
They travelled to the Magnetic North Pole. It’s hundreds of miles south of the real North Pole. link
The alarmists condemned the expedition.
I guess we were lucky that no polar bears were shot in the making of this student propaganda venture.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jul/29/polar-bear-shot-dead-after-attacking-cruise-ship-guard-in-norway
Send the bill to Rhode Island.
A fool and our money are soon parted…
Open an investigation into NSF funding for endangering students in post-El Nino conditions.
My immediate thought on seeing that sentence was “What is the NSF involved in this boondoggle for?”
See….the global warming carbon tax is working 😉
I am always astounded that whenever this happens and it seems to happen quite often that not one of the “scientists’ studying global warming when they get trapped in the ice say anything like “maybe we should rethink this whole global warming thing”
They’ll just say this just proves global warming, or something like that.
Why would they do that Elmer? Clearly an adjustment is necessary here. The trip was a success, the boat wasn’t grounded after all ( just some skeptic in denial reporting fake news, the Arctic is in fact ice free ), and nobody had to be rescued.
I thought the initial plan was to avoid this kind of ‘grounding’ to sail around in a big circle near, not in the ice. If you’re delusional, go all the way. Sail around the Caribbean and call it the Arctic. Then you can say, ” no ice, very warm waters, and no polar bears “
Proof that knowing history does not in any way keep you from repeating it.
“On its website, the tour operator – One Ocean Expeditions – describes the 117-metre Akademik Ioffe as a “modern, comfortable, safe and ice-strengthened” vessel that can host 96 passengers and 65 staff and crew.”
Apparently no so much. How does a modern ship run aground? Perhaps the navigator was a video game player and didn’t realize that in real life there is no “reset game” button.
Notwithstanding the advent of GPS and chart plotters, knowledge, experience and good judgment remain essential to safe piloting and navigation.
In fact, there are many who will assert that it was the very introduction of GPS and electronic navigation that have resulted in a serious diminution of the skills necessary for safe piloting and navigation.
And those are only as good as the last time their data was updated. A recent landslide, glacier calving, or other topographical disruption can significantly alter a shoreline and its depth contour, and it may be many hours before a fresh pass from a satellite logs the new data.
…will conduct the innovative Northwest Passage Project research expedition with a team of natural and social scientists, students, and a professional film crew.
So, of what use are social scientists on this expedition? As has been said, “Going on an expedition without a Sociologist is like going hunting without your accordion”. Actual scientists doing actual science might have known they weren’t going to get through, instead of relying on 15 year old claims by Al Gore.
So, just to get a perspective on how costly this debacle is:
(1) 80 – 90 passengers and their gear are flown up to the cruise ship departure site in the Arctic circle.
(2) The cruise ship “runs aground” in the sea ice.
(3) Passengers are evacuated to a another ship (what’s the cost to deploy this vessel?) since the original vessel is damaged.
(4) Passengers and gear are flown back to Yellowknife, NW Territory, CA.
(5) Somehow, all these folks will have to find a flight back home.
I’m thinking the costs for rescue and transportation may well run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
I’m happy that everyone on the “expedition” is safe. But clearly whoever organized this trip really dropped the ball and not only squandered private and public funds but also put peoples’ lives in danger.
“with a team of natural and social scientists,” What are the “Social Scientists” for? Is it to help the participants with Separation Anxiety? Fear of Failure? or crafting the PR propaganda?
The use of the term “social scientists” is to promote the idea that sociologists are, in fact, scientists. I believe we should all start naming the specialty craft being practised by the one being recognised. “Scientist” is now being used as a replacement for the term “cleric” with its assumptions of piety, honesty and steadfastness. It would be much better if the news outlets reported that a group of sociologists, geographers and philosophy students went on an Arctic adventure voyage, rather than referring to all of them as “scientists”.
Building billions of dollars worth of desalination plants on the advice of an Australian mammologist instead of a professional weather forecaster is one good example of ignoble cause corruption.
Speculating in advance of the data may be better that making the data up, the way the natural climate change deniers do, but it is still not scientific behaviour.
So I think we should wait for more information, not lower ourselves towards the nature deniers level.
As sea level rises, does the probability of running aground go down?
Gosh science is so important. Science! Science! Once I was blind but now I see, because science. Science is never wrong. You can rely on science. Science is better than God!
Maybe these tourists can sue the cruise line for breach of contract?
CBC reports “grounded” but there is a strong possibility that ships captains do not “run aground” unless they are taking chances while getting away from thick ice. There is no reason for a modern 300 ft ship to be running close to the grounding limit.
Believe it or not, captains of ships in the Arctic are not novices and don’t take chances when not absolutely necessary. Reading the log will be interesting.
Is there a GPS link running in real time with this “internet connected” fun run? I would like to see what the ship was doing and had been doing, exactly, when this mishap took place. I heard about this trip a while ago and was recently thinking they would have to be “taking measures” to avoid the ice this year. It seems they did something like that.
The passengers should pine for earlier, more clement times: it has been 800 years since it was possible to sail around Greenland, and probably 5000 years since the NW Passage was open long enough to get through without really worrying.
I hope they saw lots of polar bears which are running rampant these days. On the Polar Bear FB page there is a comment about humans sending 95 “food packages”. It got more than 300 *Likes*.
“Reading the log will be interesting.”
I read an account of someone’s experiences on a ship. He said that logs were worded carefully so that insurance companies couldn’t cite them to deny a claim. For instance, he said that if the weather was fine and visibility was great, this was not entered in the log, or wasn’t stated plainly, in case they ship had a misadventure, in which case the crew could say it was hazy or windy.
I tried using http://www.marinetraffic.com it has the ship in the database and states it is currently “out of range” Usually ships positions are updated on a time scale of minutes.
Looks like the ship only managed about 24 hours before the debacle. Personal view, rent seeking people like this group should be prosecuted to return the funds to the public purse.
Only to be expected from “Those for whom truth is what we say it is.”
They are about 110 years too late….
THE NORTH WEST PASSAGE BEING THE RECORD OF A VOYAGE OF EXPLORATION OF THE SHIP “GJOA” 1903 – 1907 BY ROALD AMUNDSEN http://docs.lib.noaa.gov/rescue/IPY/ipy_009_pdf/G6501903A71908v1.pdf
“We encountered no ice with the exception of a few narrow strips of old sound ice, carried by the wash. Of large Polar ice we saw absolutely nothing.
Between the ice and the land, on either side, there were large and perfectly clear channels, through which we passed easily and unimpeded.
The entire accumulation of ice was not very extensive. We were soon out again in open water. Outside the promontories, some pieces of ice had accumulated; otherwise the sea was free from ice. The water to the south was open, the impenetrable wall of ice was not there.
Captain Knowles reports the season the most open he has ever known. He entered the Arctic on the day we left San Francisco, May 22, and thinks the straits were open even earlier than that.”
The Swedish Ice-breaker Oden also have reported more ice than expected this summer. Their aim was the North Pole but had to surrender to the ice, with 5 nautical miles to go.
Link, in English:
https://polarforskningsportalen.se/en/arctic/expeditions/arctic-ocean-2018
Even if they grounded on ‘ground’ and not ice, I’d wager it was because the presence of ice forced them to take one risk too many.
Interesting. According to MASIE (as of yesterday anyway), there is little to no ice in the Gulf of Boothia where the ship is supposed to have grounded. http://masie_web.apps.nsidc.org/pub/DATASETS/NOAA/G02186/latest/4km/masie_all_r09_4km.png
On AIS tracking, the ship appears as a “passenger vessel”, currently in close proximity to a tug, with neither of them underway. https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/home/centerx:-102.8/centery:71.0/zoom:5
How do they plan and schedule these boondoggles? Every time one of these ships gets stuck, they seem to be amazed that there was Ice in the Polar regions. They must be reading propaganda, and believing it.
In January, we were at Tom and Barb’s for dinner and climate came up in conversation. Tom has been more practical than Barb.
I mentioned that the supposed “scientific” ship cruises to the Antarctic and/or the Arctic were basically enthusiasts who were going there to demonstrate that there was no ice.
And then, at great expense, got frozen in.
They said that they had booked on just such a cruise from Copper Mine to Greenland. V. expensive.
I though “Oh dear”.
But it is scheduled for mid September.
Last week, I asked Tom if there was any rebate on cancellation.
The response was that there were many weeks to departure time.
??
Bob Hoye
You can make up your own reality, and even try to live by it… but ACTUAL reality always eventually asserts itself.
That’s the same ship I sailed on in 1993 to the Antarctic Peninsula.
It was originally built for Soviet military research–submarine detection. After the Soviet Union collapse, it was re-purposed as an adventure, eco-tourist ship.
It was built with multiple screws on all sides for anchorless stability during sounding experiments. It may be “ice hardened” but would be very vulnerable to any serious ice unless they completely refashioned the hull and removed the side and front screws.
The Twitter account named C2PO @oceansensing has a good recap of what exactly happened when the ship grounded. It was a very short cruise for these folks. They boarded on 23 August and were receiving their safety briefing on 24 August when the ship ran aground in open water. The ship apparently began listing immediately (CBC reports there was a hull breach). “We knew instantly it was not good,” C2PO says. Passengers were evacuated to a sister ship, Academik Sergey Vavilov. Passengers have already returned to Edmonton and as of Monday were looking for return flights home.
Wait, wait – I know! There was so much “science” going on that the ship’s captain was blinded by it, thus running aground. That’s where the phrase “she blinded me with science” comes from, right?
It’s almost as if these people are complete and utter imbeciles….
It is cooling. Globally.
Today’s latest Arctic Sea Ice extents chart from the NSIDC’s website) shows the 25 Aug 2018 sea ice extents right in the middle of the most recent ten year’s daily sea ice extent.
Yes, it is below the 1980-2010 thirty year average sea ice extents, but 2018 is greater than 6 of the most recent 10 year measurements, and less than 4 of the most recent ten years.
Grounding vs Stuck in sea ice.
Hard to tell from the terrible information put out by the propagandists – certainly, if they have photo’s of clear water and open seas we would have many published on line! But sea ice covering the narrow channels between the Canadian islands up there? Not worthy of release, right?
regardless of their reluctance (embarrassment ?) to write about their condition on-line in public, we can assume a few things. Their ship is damaged: damaged seriously enough to prevent either continuing on or turning back and returning by sea to the Greenland side. The damage could be from sea ice being forced against the sides or propeller or rudder of the ship. Damage could be by sea ice “locking the ship in” so winds and currents then force the propeller, rudder, or hull into the rocks and bottom. Or the damage could be in open water between the islands not limited by sea ice itself, but where turning or backing down to avoid sea ice or shallow water was done improperly or too late. In that case, the sea ice was not the immediate cause, but the reason the ship was put in danger.
By the way, at this time of year, “less sea ice than normal” means “more heat lost from the newly-opened Arctic waters than normal”.
Sunday, Washington Post:
Ice melt clears new shipping route (NW Passage)
“with major funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation”
I wonder how much of our tax money was wasted on this?
This graph
http://www.meteo-paris.com/site/images/age1.jpg
shows that Arctic sea ice extent is heading uphill, indicating that the Arctic has entered the cooling phase.