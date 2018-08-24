Friday Funny – the real fossil fuel “divestment” problem

Bill McKibben and his eco-worriers over at 350.org have been big on getting Universities and other organizations to “divest” from fossil-fuel based investments. They’ve even gone so far as to claim: Irish parliament makes history with vote to divest country fully from fossil fuels.

Good luck with that, Ireland. But that gesture really only goes so far. Josh suggests these folks at 350.org should lead by example, and is calling on all environmentalists to give up everything to do with fossil fuels. Yeah, that’s the ticket.

Lets hope the loincloth is made of cotton, eh?

CartoonsbyJosh.com

Just a short note to readers- Josh has done hundreds of climate related cartoons over the years, and never charged me a dime for them. He’s advanced our viewpoints via humor, and for that we owe him a debt of gratitude. I suggest you buy him lunch or a beer, by going here to his tip jar.

PayPal or credit card accepted.

Thanks, Anthony

