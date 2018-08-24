Caption this

August 24, 2018

Joe Bastardi writes on Twitter:

Interesting meeting tonight with We disagree on what drives the climate, but enjoyable exchanging ideas with someone who loves what he does as much as I love what I do.We live in same town so everyone can breathe easy now.Central Pa is still intact ha ha

pochas94

Caption: Joe Bastardi invents the Shrimp Manhattan.

August 24, 2018 2:39 pm
Pablo an ex Pat

If you check the piece of wood immediately under my elbow you will find that it supports not only my elbow but also my conclusions.

August 24, 2018 2:41 pm
commieBob

Interesting …

What passes for wood these days is often is a picture of wood over a centre core of high density fibre board then coated with clear protective plastic. So, your tree rings can be made to order. Hmmm …

August 24, 2018 3:05 pm
Jimmy Haigh

MM: “I’ve had enough beer. I get drunk very quickly.”…

August 24, 2018 2:50 pm
Windsong

MM: “My two bodyguards were wrestlers at PSU.”
JB: “I know; I coached them.”

August 24, 2018 2:51 pm
Josh

Leftist meets skeptic to leech of skeptic’s hard earned money to bankrupt skeptics.

August 24, 2018 2:52 pm
Bob Hutchison

Michael Mann plots a “random” distribution of shrimp that will mysteriously benefit him.

August 24, 2018 2:53 pm
yarpos

Pick who loves the camera

August 24, 2018 2:57 pm
rocketscientist

Two faces made for radio, or ‘journalism’.

August 24, 2018 3:20 pm
Mark of OK

Mann: Let me give you some old fashioned climate gas that will surely concern you.

August 24, 2018 2:57 pm
jolan

Mark. That’s a ripper!

August 24, 2018 3:07 pm
commieBob

For whatever reason Gilbert and Sullivan come to mind:

WHEN A FELON’S NOT ENGAGED IN HIS EMPLOYMENT (his employment)
OR MATURING HIS FELONIOUS LITTLE PLANS (little plans)
HIS CAPACITY FOR INNOCENT ENJOYMENT (-cent enjoyment)
IS JUST AS GREAT AS ANY HONEST MAN’S (honest mans)

OUR FEELINGS WE WITH DIFFICULTY SMOTHER (-culty smother)
WHEN CONSTABULARY DUTY’S TO BE DONE (to be done)
AH, TAKE ONE CONSIDERATION WITH ANOTHER (with another)
A POLICEMAN’S LOT IS NOT A HAPPY ONE

Pirates of Penzance

It is a mark of civilization that one can share a beer or three with folks with whom one disagrees. It’s a habit that we should relearn. link

August 24, 2018 2:57 pm
D. J. Hawkins

Sure. Thump Mann about the head and shoulders with a blunt object, then we’ll take him for a beer. Sorry, that boy just gets my Irish up.

August 24, 2018 3:09 pm
MarkY

I like it! I admire and respect Joe B., and I neither admire nor respect MM… though I only know his public persona. I expect if he were my neighbor, we could find some common ground… dunno.
But anyone that will sit down and have a beer with someone, ex oficio, with whom they disagree is a good guy.
Cheers.

August 24, 2018 3:01 pm
William Schroeder

Who picked up the check?

August 24, 2018 3:03 pm
Gunga Din

That looks like it might be an “American Express” card in front of Mann so I’d guess Soros. 😎

August 24, 2018 3:13 pm
BruceC

Big Oil obviously /sarc

August 24, 2018 3:15 pm
kenji

One of these men knew Jerry Sandusky (and all his little friends) … very well.

August 24, 2018 3:05 pm
Gunga Din

Nice to know they had a pleasant exchange.

Captions:
“What happened after Mann said to Joe, “Pull my finger.”

August 24, 2018 3:05 pm
Malc

I found this to be rather positive when it popped up on my Twitter feed. Two men from opposing sides meeting as though it were the most natural thing in the world to do. Respect both, I say. let’s hope it portends better, less divisive times

August 24, 2018 3:07 pm
co2isnotevil

Are you trying to make shrimp disappear faster? People in the future will not know what shrimp tastes like because of climate change …

August 24, 2018 3:11 pm
Scott Manhart

Different opinions do not need to create enemies

August 24, 2018 3:14 pm
Robert B

“What is it again that you live doing? I’m into science”

August 24, 2018 3:20 pm
