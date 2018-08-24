Caption this

Joe Bastardi writes on Twitter:
Interesting meeting tonight with
@MichaelEMann We disagree on what drives the climate, but enjoyable exchanging ideas with someone who loves what he does as much as I love what I do.We live in same town so everyone can breathe easy now.Central Pa is still intact ha ha
Advertisements
Caption: Joe Bastardi invents the Shrimp Manhattan.
If you check the piece of wood immediately under my elbow you will find that it supports not only my elbow but also my conclusions.
Interesting …
What passes for wood these days is often is a picture of wood over a centre core of high density fibre board then coated with clear protective plastic. So, your tree rings can be made to order. Hmmm …
MM: “I’ve had enough beer. I get drunk very quickly.”…
MM: “My two bodyguards were wrestlers at PSU.”
JB: “I know; I coached them.”
Leftist meets skeptic to leech of skeptic’s hard earned money to bankrupt skeptics.
Michael Mann plots a “random” distribution of shrimp that will mysteriously benefit him.
Pick who loves the camera
Two faces made for radio, or ‘journalism’.
Mann: Let me give you some old fashioned climate gas that will surely concern you.
Mark. That’s a ripper!
For whatever reason Gilbert and Sullivan come to mind:
Pirates of Penzance
It is a mark of civilization that one can share a beer or three with folks with whom one disagrees. It’s a habit that we should relearn. link
Sure. Thump Mann about the head and shoulders with a blunt object, then we’ll take him for a beer. Sorry, that boy just gets my Irish up.
I like it! I admire and respect Joe B., and I neither admire nor respect MM… though I only know his public persona. I expect if he were my neighbor, we could find some common ground… dunno.
But anyone that will sit down and have a beer with someone, ex oficio, with whom they disagree is a good guy.
Cheers.
Who picked up the check?
That looks like it might be an “American Express” card in front of Mann so I’d guess Soros. 😎
Big Oil obviously /sarc
One of these men knew Jerry Sandusky (and all his little friends) … very well.
Nice to know they had a pleasant exchange.
Captions:
“What happened after Mann said to Joe, “Pull my finger.”
I found this to be rather positive when it popped up on my Twitter feed. Two men from opposing sides meeting as though it were the most natural thing in the world to do. Respect both, I say. let’s hope it portends better, less divisive times
Are you trying to make shrimp disappear faster? People in the future will not know what shrimp tastes like because of climate change …
Different opinions do not need to create enemies
“What is it again that you live doing? I’m into science”