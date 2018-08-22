Edict: ‘The Modern Automobile Must Die’ (to solve climate change)

New Republic Mag: ‘The Modern Automobile Must Die’ – ‘If we want to solve climate change, there’s no other option’

Excerpts:

‘Transportation is now the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States’

‘In 2010, a NASA study declared that automobiles were officially the largest net contributor of climate change pollution in the world.’

‘The power generation sector may have emitted the most greenhouse gases in total. But it also released so many sulfates and cooling aerosols that the net impact was less than the automobile industry, according to NASA.’