Edict: ‘The Modern Automobile Must Die’ (to solve climate change)

New Republic Mag: ‘The Modern Automobile Must Die’ – ‘If we want to solve climate change, there’s no other option’
Excerpts:
‘Transportation is now the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States’
‘In 2010, a NASA study declared that automobiles were officially the largest net contributor of climate change pollution in the world.’
‘The power generation sector may have emitted the most greenhouse gases in total. But it also released so many sulfates and cooling aerosols that the net impact was less than the automobile industry, according to NASA.’
The problem is that most automakers seek to meet those requirements by developing electric cars. If those cars are charged with electricity from a coal-fired power plant, they create “more emissions than a car that burns petrol,” energy storage expert Dénes Csala pointed out last year.
“For such a switch to actually reduce net emissions, the electricity that powers those cars must be renewable.”
yeah, and China has twice the emissions of the US….emissions are not our problem any more
Automobiles must be modified to produce “sulfates and cooling aerosols “. Long live the Clean Air!
Since Clean Air Act was a major cause of the warming we are supposed to be crapping ourselves over, That would be the logical solution.
And projections are that it will double again before the Paris Accord requires action from China.
We hear little from the global warming crowd about China. What little we do hear makes it sound as if China is doing wonderful things to stop AGW. All the preaching is about Western Democracies, most especially the USA. Yet back a few years ago someone claimed that even if the USA reduced its emissions to zero AGW would still continue primarily because of developing countries.
In 1985 China had relatively few cars, there was no private ownership; today the estimates are between 217-300 million, with a continually expanding market, compared to the USA with about 270 million where the market is basically replacement. So who exactly is the problem? Population of China 1.37 billion. Population of the USA 325 million. Hmmm?
Slightly OT but funny …. Tesla on autopilot decides driver needs lunch: https://twitter.com/DFWscanner/status/1030896449821794306
Democrats, like all other communists, are fixated on death camps. Killing 100 million in the previous century isn’t enough. Killing 60 million pre-born babies in America since 1973, and some 800 million worldwide, through a bortion, is not enough. Now it’s death camps for cars.
They won’t stop there.
Dean Bruckner
120,000,000 predicted to die in developing countries by 2050 (32 years away) from smoke inhalation conditions because they have no alternative but to burn dung and wood for heating and cooking (World Health Organisation).
1,000,000 a year dying from vitamin A deficiency that can be alleviated by allowing golden rice to be grown as a staple food, but the greens wont let it happen because it’s GM.
They haven’t even got into top gear yet.
Here I thought agenda 21/2030 was a tin foil deal, per some Jack wagon on the other thread about denial.
Make no mistake, this is absolutely part of the satanic eugenics agenda 21. I wonder how those progressives will appreciate not being permitted to leave the city and go skiing or camping, or ever retire in the mountains.
They don’t think that far ahead
“For such a switch to actually reduce net emissions, the electricity that powers those cars must be renewable.” Do hydro and nuclear count as renewable?
Markl, I think nuclear counts as renewable if you use a breeder reactor. This adds neutrons to uranium and creates plutonium. The plutonium really fires up a nuclear reactor (and you can sell the plutonium to certain countries that want it really bad). Sorry, I should not have said that. my bad.
“>>> I think nuclear counts as renewable if you use a breeder reactor. <<<"
Actually, no. Breeders extend the availability of nuclear fuel from decades to centuries, yes, but the fuel runs out eventually, as all else does in nature, even the sun. But, by the same token, the "renewables" (I prefer to call them the "unreliables", why don't we all?) will run out of puff when the sun does too.
“…will run out of puff when the sun does too”
Except … they don’t last that long. As with the cars they power, they will need constant replacement as they wear out and maybe that will make them ‘run out of puff’ much sooner than the end of the sun.
Largest emitter of CD is all animals breathing.
“For such a switch to actually reduce net emissions, the electricity that powers those cars must be renewable.”
WRONG^10. With the energy load of ALL Transportation, you need NUCLEAR. PERIOD. Transportation includes Planes, Ships and Trains, not just automobiles.
As usual I got a charge out of this article.
Things that produce CO2:
Cars
buses
trucks
fossil fueled power plants
Breathing
Things we must stop to stop CO2 production;
Stop all transportation
Stop electric production except for Nuclear, solar and wind. Except the greens don’t like nuclear, and the other two are not reliable.
Stop breathing
In other words we must completely stop the economy and drop dead. ( And also do the same to China and the rest of the world.)
Things that produceCO2:
The tiny bubbles in my beer and the satisfying foam they produce as I quaff it.
Tell a millennial* that his craft microbrew beer has to go as a sacrifice to solve climate change.
Then watch the gears turn in his head as he tries to accept two mutually incompatible positions.
* you know this guy. He’s the one with the man-bun hair making your coffee at Starbucks.
The green blob hates private cars on principle, as they reduce state control, and besides, they give uppity peasants the wrong idea about their proper status. What the green blob really wants is a return to sedan chairs.
Tom, having managed a bunch of young rank and file green blobs I can assure you like most things, they hate everyone else’s whatever but not their own. Their own car is vital for them to do their “good work” saving the planet.
Prior to a staff meeting beginning one day they were arguing over something to do about “evil” auto industry, CAFE standards, pollution etc. I asked how many drove cars (all but one.) Then what mpg their cars got ( all less than 25.) I was considered Darth Vader, evil polluter of the world. I then explained that for four years I had ridden a bike to work and had never owned a car that got less than 25 mpg with my average being over 30 mpg. I didn’t expect it would change their attitude but they did get very quiet.
Make some squiggly line graphs and then proceed to destroy the auto industry.
Makes sense.
Andrew
energy storage expert Dénes Csala pointed out last year. “For such a switch to actually reduce net emissions, the electricity that powers those cars must be renewable.”
How much of an “expert” can he/she/it be it he/she/it doesn’t mention hydro & nuclear?
They are correct that electric cars don’t do much for climate change unless the electricity is renewable. It is a bait and switch. Nuclear, hydro, wind, solar work but the storage problem with wind and solar is no where near solution, the greens hate nuclear, and hydro in the US is maxed out (no more good sites). So electric cars will only help to clean the air in cities (since it is easier to clean the stack of a power plant than the tailpipe of a car) and will not help with climate change.
Okay, now add it to the Party planks so the public can take notice of that crazy list this time around.
“>>> The modern automobile must die. If we want to solve climate change there’s no other option. <<<"
Ah, but there is: do nothing. The climate will cool all by itself eventually, as it did so many times in the Earth's geologic history, and in human recorded history as well. It's cooling already. The average global temperature has already dropped by about 0.6 degree Celsius since its recent El Nino peak in 2015.
I am busy flying around the world telling people to curb their carbon emissions.
As a friend keeps telling me, “we grew up in the Golden Age” of high-horsepower muscle cars. Sad how the enviro-Nazis have managed to ruin the car industry but I’m certain fossil-fuel-powered cars will be dominant while I’m alive.
Good thing I have a pickup truck.
If the cult of CAGW’s actions were based on logic and reason, the cult of CAGW would be advocating for a change to nuclear power rather than wasting more and more money on green scams (wind and solar) which Germany has proved has absolute limits.
France emits six time less greenhouse gases per capital than the European average.
France has the maximum engineering limited nuclear power.
The maximum nuclear power or combined cycle power, for an electrical grid is limited by the lower range of a electrical grid power demand, as nuclear and combined cycle power plants cannot be turned on/off/on/off/on/off.
Combined cycle power plants produce steam from the waste heat from first pass natural gas turbines.
Combined cycle power plants are 20% more efficient than single pass natural gas turbines, however, they are roughly twice as expensive and take 10 hours to start up and hence cannot be turned on/off/on/off/on/off.
Proof: German Vs France
