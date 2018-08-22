Edict: ‘The Modern Automobile Must Die’ (to solve climate change)

/ 1 hour ago August 22, 2018

New Republic Mag: ‘The Modern Automobile Must Die’ – ‘If we want to solve climate change, there’s no other option’

Excerpts:

‘Transportation is now the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States’

‘In 2010, a NASA study declared that automobiles were officially the largest net contributor of climate change pollution in the world.’

‘The power generation sector may have emitted the most greenhouse gases in total. But it also released so many sulfates and cooling aerosols that the net impact was less than the automobile industry, according to NASA.’

The problem is that most automakers seek to meet those requirements by developing electric cars. If those cars are charged with electricity from a coal-fired power plant, they create “more emissions than a car that burns petrol,” energy storage expert Dénes Csala pointed out last year.

“For such a switch to actually reduce net emissions, the electricity that powers those cars must be renewable.”

https://newrepublic.com/article/150689/modern-automobile-must-die

h/t to Climate Depot

Latitude

“‘Transportation is now the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States’”

yeah, and China has twice the emissions of the US….emissions are not our problem any more

August 22, 2018 10:30 am
Curious George

Automobiles must be modified to produce “sulfates and cooling aerosols “. Long live the Clean Air!

August 22, 2018 10:44 am
Greg

Since Clean Air Act was a major cause of the warming we are supposed to be crapping ourselves over, That would be the logical solution.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
usurbrain

And projections are that it will double again before the Paris Accord requires action from China.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Edwin

We hear little from the global warming crowd about China. What little we do hear makes it sound as if China is doing wonderful things to stop AGW. All the preaching is about Western Democracies, most especially the USA. Yet back a few years ago someone claimed that even if the USA reduced its emissions to zero AGW would still continue primarily because of developing countries.

In 1985 China had relatively few cars, there was no private ownership; today the estimates are between 217-300 million, with a continually expanding market, compared to the USA with about 270 million where the market is basically replacement. So who exactly is the problem? Population of China 1.37 billion. Population of the USA 325 million. Hmmm?

August 22, 2018 11:24 am
Stewart Pid

Slightly OT but funny …. Tesla on autopilot decides driver needs lunch: https://twitter.com/DFWscanner/status/1030896449821794306

August 22, 2018 11:33 am
Dean Bruckner

Democrats, like all other communists, are fixated on death camps. Killing 100 million in the previous century isn’t enough. Killing 60 million pre-born babies in America since 1973, and some 800 million worldwide, through a bortion, is not enough. Now it’s death camps for cars.

They won’t stop there.

August 22, 2018 10:31 am
HotScot

Dean Bruckner

120,000,000 predicted to die in developing countries by 2050 (32 years away) from smoke inhalation conditions because they have no alternative but to burn dung and wood for heating and cooking (World Health Organisation).

1,000,000 a year dying from vitamin A deficiency that can be alleviated by allowing golden rice to be grown as a staple food, but the greens wont let it happen because it’s GM.

They haven’t even got into top gear yet.

August 22, 2018 10:49 am
Honest liberty

Here I thought agenda 21/2030 was a tin foil deal, per some Jack wagon on the other thread about denial.

Make no mistake, this is absolutely part of the satanic eugenics agenda 21. I wonder how those progressives will appreciate not being permitted to leave the city and go skiing or camping, or ever retire in the mountains.

They don’t think that far ahead

August 22, 2018 11:06 am
markl

“For such a switch to actually reduce net emissions, the electricity that powers those cars must be renewable.” Do hydro and nuclear count as renewable?

August 22, 2018 10:33 am
Ron Long

Markl, I think nuclear counts as renewable if you use a breeder reactor. This adds neutrons to uranium and creates plutonium. The plutonium really fires up a nuclear reactor (and you can sell the plutonium to certain countries that want it really bad). Sorry, I should not have said that. my bad.

August 22, 2018 10:39 am
Gus

“>>> I think nuclear counts as renewable if you use a breeder reactor. <<<"

Actually, no. Breeders extend the availability of nuclear fuel from decades to centuries, yes, but the fuel runs out eventually, as all else does in nature, even the sun. But, by the same token, the "renewables" (I prefer to call them the "unreliables", why don't we all?) will run out of puff when the sun does too.

August 22, 2018 10:49 am
Lee L

“…will run out of puff when the sun does too”

Except … they don’t last that long. As with the cars they power, they will need constant replacement as they wear out and maybe that will make them ‘run out of puff’ much sooner than the end of the sun.

August 22, 2018 11:53 am
renowebb

Largest emitter of CD is all animals breathing.

August 22, 2018 10:39 am
usurbrain

“For such a switch to actually reduce net emissions, the electricity that powers those cars must be renewable.”
WRONG^10. With the energy load of ALL Transportation, you need NUCLEAR. PERIOD. Transportation includes Planes, Ships and Trains, not just automobiles.

August 22, 2018 10:39 am
shrnfr

As usual I got a charge out of this article.

August 22, 2018 10:40 am
David S

Things that produce CO2:
Cars
buses
trucks
fossil fueled power plants
Breathing
Things we must stop to stop CO2 production;
Stop all transportation
Stop electric production except for Nuclear, solar and wind. Except the greens don’t like nuclear, and the other two are not reliable.
Stop breathing
In other words we must completely stop the economy and drop dead. ( And also do the same to China and the rest of the world.)

August 22, 2018 10:41 am
joelobryan

Things that produceCO2:
The tiny bubbles in my beer and the satisfying foam they produce as I quaff it.

Tell a millennial* that his craft microbrew beer has to go as a sacrifice to solve climate change.

Then watch the gears turn in his head as he tries to accept two mutually incompatible positions.

* you know this guy. He’s the one with the man-bun hair making your coffee at Starbucks.

August 22, 2018 11:37 am
Tom Halla

The green blob hates private cars on principle, as they reduce state control, and besides, they give uppity peasants the wrong idea about their proper status. What the green blob really wants is a return to sedan chairs.

August 22, 2018 10:43 am
Edwin

Tom, having managed a bunch of young rank and file green blobs I can assure you like most things, they hate everyone else’s whatever but not their own. Their own car is vital for them to do their “good work” saving the planet.

Prior to a staff meeting beginning one day they were arguing over something to do about “evil” auto industry, CAFE standards, pollution etc. I asked how many drove cars (all but one.) Then what mpg their cars got ( all less than 25.) I was considered Darth Vader, evil polluter of the world. I then explained that for four years I had ridden a bike to work and had never owned a car that got less than 25 mpg with my average being over 30 mpg. I didn’t expect it would change their attitude but they did get very quiet.

August 22, 2018 11:34 am
Bad Andrew

Make some squiggly line graphs and then proceed to destroy the auto industry.

Makes sense.

Andrew

August 22, 2018 10:49 am
beng135

energy storage expert Dénes Csala pointed out last year. “For such a switch to actually reduce net emissions, the electricity that powers those cars must be renewable.”

How much of an “expert” can he/she/it be it he/she/it doesn’t mention hydro & nuclear?

August 22, 2018 10:49 am
ccscientist

They are correct that electric cars don’t do much for climate change unless the electricity is renewable. It is a bait and switch. Nuclear, hydro, wind, solar work but the storage problem with wind and solar is no where near solution, the greens hate nuclear, and hydro in the US is maxed out (no more good sites). So electric cars will only help to clean the air in cities (since it is easier to clean the stack of a power plant than the tailpipe of a car) and will not help with climate change.

August 22, 2018 10:53 am
ResourceGuy

Okay, now add it to the Party planks so the public can take notice of that crazy list this time around.

August 22, 2018 10:54 am
Gus

“>>> The modern automobile must die. If we want to solve climate change there’s no other option. <<<"

Ah, but there is: do nothing. The climate will cool all by itself eventually, as it did so many times in the Earth's geologic history, and in human recorded history as well. It's cooling already. The average global temperature has already dropped by about 0.6 degree Celsius since its recent El Nino peak in 2015.

August 22, 2018 10:56 am
John Bell

I am busy flying around the world telling people to curb their carbon emissions.

August 22, 2018 11:11 am
Ron in Austin

As a friend keeps telling me, “we grew up in the Golden Age” of high-horsepower muscle cars. Sad how the enviro-Nazis have managed to ruin the car industry but I’m certain fossil-fuel-powered cars will be dominant while I’m alive.

August 22, 2018 11:16 am
joelobryan

Good thing I have a pickup truck.

August 22, 2018 11:30 am
William Astley

If the cult of CAGW’s actions were based on logic and reason, the cult of CAGW would be advocating for a change to nuclear power rather than wasting more and more money on green scams (wind and solar) which Germany has proved has absolute limits.

France emits six time less greenhouse gases per capital than the European average.

France has the maximum engineering limited nuclear power.

The maximum nuclear power or combined cycle power, for an electrical grid is limited by the lower range of a electrical grid power demand, as nuclear and combined cycle power plants cannot be turned on/off/on/off/on/off.

Combined cycle power plants produce steam from the waste heat from first pass natural gas turbines.

Combined cycle power plants are 20% more efficient than single pass natural gas turbines, however, they are roughly twice as expensive and take 10 hours to start up and hence cannot be turned on/off/on/off/on/off.

“For such a switch to actually reduce net emissions, the electricity that powers those cars must be renewableWilliam: from NUCLEAR power plants.”

Proof: German Vs France

https://www.edf.fr/en/edf/co-sub-2-sub-emissions

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electricity_sector_in_France

Electricity sector in France

French electricity generation emits six times less greenhouse gas per capita than the European average.

The electricity sector in France is dominated by nuclear power, which accounted for 72.3% of total production in 2016, while renewablesand fossil fuels accounted for 17.8% and 8.6%, respectively.[1] France has the largest share of nuclear electricity in the world. The country is also among the world’s biggest net exporters of electricity.

German CO2 emissions have not fallen in 10 years even though Germany has spent more money on wind and solar than any country on the earth.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesconca/2017/10/10/why-arent-renewables-decreasing-germanys-carbon-emissions/#104271d268e1

Why Aren’t Renewables Decreasing Germany’s Carbon Emissions?

Germany’s carbon emissions are not declining much, despite renewables increasing to almost 30% of the country’s power mix this year (see figure below), and over 50% of its installed capacity. Unfortunately, coal has also increased to about 30% and, along with power purchases from France and other countries in Europe, is used to load-follow, or buffer, the intermittency of the renewables.

Germany’s carbon emissions per person actually rose slightly in 2013 and 2015. The country produces much more electricity than it needs and is not addressing oil in the transportation sector. ….

… Since Germany is phasing out its zero-emission nuclear plants in several years, the situation will only get worse. The loss of that nuclear will wipe out the total gains made in wind power (see figure), the main reason that the leading climate scientists in the world warn that nuclear needs to be sustained, and even increased.

August 22, 2018 11:40 am
