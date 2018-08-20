@CBS tries ridiculous scare tactics with nearly non-existent west coast hurricanes

From the “lack of understanding about the cold California Current” department, comes this bit of excessively stupid reporting, via NewsBusters. A bit of history helps too: Since 1850, only seven tropical cyclones have brought gale-force winds to the Southwestern United States, making hurricanes an improbable event.
CBS Scares Viewers With Predictions of Climate Change Causing West Coast Hurricanes
Even as NBC’s Today show recently reported that climate change would actually cause fewer hurricanes in the Atlantic during the 2018 season, on Saturday, CBS This Morning warned viewers that warming ocean temperatures could potentially lead to hurricanes in the Pacific hitting the coast of California.
“Hurricanes are well known in the Atlantic and in the Caribbean, but scientists in California are concerned that changing climate conditions could soon bring hurricanes to the west coast,” proclaimed fill-in co-host Elaine Quijano as she introduced the segment. The headline on-screen blared: “Gathering Storms? Warmer Oceans Increase Risk of West Coast Hurricanes.”
Correspondent Jamie Yuccas began her report by invoking images of deadly east coast storms: “Irma, Harvey, and Katrina are among the hurricanes that have ravaged the east coast and Gulf of Mexico. But here in California, hurricanes are virtually unheard of.” She acknowledged hurricanes that regularly form in the Pacific, but pointed out that such storms “usually don’t make it past Baja California,” in Mexico, and that “only one managed to reach as far as San Diego in 1858.”
Sounding the alarm, Yuccas continued: “However, there’s now the potential this rare event could strike the San Diego area again.” Scientist Art Miller, a researcher for the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, fretted: “It could happen, especially if the ocean temperatures continue to stay in this anomalously warm state.”
Yuccas noted: “Scientists at the Scripps Pier have been recording historic temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, as high as 79.5 degrees. That’s about ten degrees above normal.” Miller argued: “That potentially increases the likelihood that a hurricane might track just a little bit further north than it would have.”
After Yuccas concluded her report, co-host Anthony Mason worried: “Those rising ocean temperatures are startling.” Quijano agreed: “Startling. And when you think about ten degrees difference, as she pointed out, you think about it’s been a year since Hurricane Harvey. It was this time last year, right? And it was warm ocean waters fueling that as well.”
In August of 2017, CBS repeatedly blamed climate change for causing Hurricane Harvey and intensifying it’s devastation in Texas. In November of that year, Mason, while serving as temporary anchor for CBS Evening News, bemoaned that a lack of environmental activism from the Trump administration meant “saving the world has been harder.”
It’s one thing to claim climate change as the cause when a severe weather event actually occurs, it’s quite another to preemptively argue that any potential future storms would be the result of global warming.
TRANSCRIPT:
8:30 AM ET
ELAINE QUIJANO: Welcome back to CBS This Morning: Saturday. Hurricanes are well known in the Atlantic and in the Caribbean, but scientists in California are concerned that changing climate conditions could soon bring hurricanes to the west coast. Jamie Yuccas has the story.
[ON-SCREEN HEADLINES: Gathering Storms? Warmer Oceans Increase Risk of West Coast Hurricanes]
JAMIE YUCCAS: Irma, Harvey, and Katrina are among the hurricanes that have ravaged the east coast and Gulf of Mexico. But here in California, hurricanes are virtually unheard of.
UNIDENTIFIED MAN [CALIFORNIA RESIDENT]: What do you do in the case of a hurricane? I don’t know. I can’t imagine that type of devastation hitting the shores here.
YUCCAS: Hurricanes that form in the eastern Pacific Ocean usually don’t make it past Baja California. Only one managed to reach as far as San Diego in 1858. However, there’s now the potential this rare event could strike the San Diego area again. Oceanographer Art Miller.
ART MILLER [RESEARCHER, SCRIPPS INSTITUTION OF OCEANOGRAPHY]: It could happen, especially if the ocean temperatures continue to stay in this anomalously warm state.
YUCCAS: Scientists at the Scripps Pier have been recording historic temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, as high as 79.5 degrees. That’s about ten degrees above normal. What has the temperature gauge showed you over the last week or so?
CLARISSA ANDERSON [EXEC. DIR., SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COASTAL OCEAN OBSERVING SYSTEM]: It’s shown that we have been right at or outside the record temperatures that were already set back in the ’30s, so we know that we are experiencing a very extreme temperature event.
MILLER: That potentially increases the likelihood that a hurricane might track just a little bit further north than it would have.
YUCCAS: Even though California has been battle-tested by fires, mud slides, and earthquakes, the widespread impact of a hurricane on lives and property is still unknown.
MILLER: The risk associated with those high-wind events might be surprising since we really haven’t been tested for that type of natural phenomenon.
YUCCAS: The National Weather Service has found even higher temperatures even in other parts of the Pacific. That’s because the ocean absorbs more heat than it does on the land. Also, the normal southern California winds have not been picking up, which would allow cooler waters to mix in. Scientists believe the warming trend will continue. For CBS This Morning: Saturday, Jamie Yuccas, along the southern California coast.
ANTHONY MASON: Those rising ocean temperatures are startling.
QUIJANO: Startling. And when you think about ten degrees difference, as she pointed out, you think about it’s been a year since Hurricane Harvey. It was this time last year, right? And it was warm ocean waters fueling that as well.
DANA JACOBSON: Yeah, I mean, you also think all of the disasters, as Jamie mentioned, that they have to deal with already. That on top of it? I cannot imagine the destruction.
Hurricanes and cyclones require warm ocean waters, and anyone who has ever been in the Pacific north of Santa Barbara will agree the water is rather cold. As in surfers in wetsuits.
North of Santa Barbara? Heck, San Diego water is not exactly even warm.
Wetsuits, naturally. It’s sooooo obvious. The glaciers are melting and chilling the water. It’s just more undeniable proof that global warming has been making the world cooler since surfing was invented.
The temperature of the water isn’t precisely the most important thing.
The warmer the arctic, the less likely the hurricanes. I’m assuming any meteorologist knows that. I’m not so sure about climate scientists.
Watch out!!! We might have a never before seen weather event! Just like the one in 1858. Face Palm!!!
Huh? imagine that … “we don’t know what to expect from a potential CA hurricane” … because it would be so much “different” than Florida Hurricanes? Texas Hurricanes? Puerto Rico Hurricanes? Ohhhhhhhhhhh mammmmmmaaaaaaaaa … a “new” type of hurricane
I would expect a lot of wind and rain…but in a laid back kinda way and with fake boobs and lots of bleached blonde hair flying around!
Gotta have something to scare the simpletons when it looks pretty bleak for having any named Atlantic hurricanes any time soon, might as well resort to imagination and fantasy when your target is really special.
Sometimes in the morning, the TV is on with the local news as background noise.
This morning, among this “background noise”, I heard the phrase, “climate change”, for the first time ever in a local news cast.
The infection, sadly, seems to be spreading.
Here in N.CA … the local morning newscast Fox, Channel 2, KTVU … “climate change, global warming, sudden catastrophic climate change, extreme weather”, etc. are mentioned with EACH and EVERY block of news. Probably mentioned 30x in a 2hr newscast.
I pine for the ancient days of Elaine Corral and Dennis Richmond with Pat McCormick on the weather.
Laura Zimmerman … my 5th grade classmate
There is a special type of STUPID in news broadcasting these days.
I just happen to live in San Diego and watched this scare crap on CBS last night. No mention of water temperature in 1858. No mention of near identical water temperature in 1934. No mention of current water temperature below 20 feet. Pure and blatant lying by omission. I can’t believe they didn’t throw in the number of leopard sharks congregating in La Jolla right now and the very real possibility of a sharknado.
In two days the water temp dropped by almost 5°F at Scripps. The water gets very deep very quickly off the coast of San Diego so all it takes is a little upwelling (which is caused by weather) and the water temp drops quickly.
For a hurricane or tropical storm to hit SoCal it has to move quickly before the cooler water can rob it of energy. That’s the real key, it has to be moving north extremely quickly.
I think the last tropical system to cause serious problems in California was Kathleen in Sept 1976.
You might have a point. Two weeks ago in Oceanside it was like bath water. This weekend at Pacific Beach it seemed relatively cold. I thought it had something to do with the La Jolla peninsula, but you could be right, extra upwelling.
Is there any chance of a “negative hurricane”? Like where the vortex is inverted into the ocean. “Cause that could be the beginnings of one those sharknados !
It’s the “Divide and Conquer the Minds” strategy.
The science is settled … journalists are; pro-socialist, pro-centralized government, anti-freedom, anti-capitalist, anti-human, anti-God.
That’s nothing, I just read on Breitbart.com that Stevie Wonder believes Global Climate Change caused Aretha Franklins cancer.
So a sizable earthquake is more likely.
As I commented above … the lateral forces of an earthquake on buildings are virtually identical to the lateral forces from high winds. The resisting elements of buildings are virtually identical. But we’re dealing with “journalist” grads here. Can’t expect them to know much about the real world … such as how building codes and Capitalist WEALTH makes California’s buildings so much safer that that of a shithole country such as Meheekko.
If a major earthquake struck, I GUARANTEE you that Climate Change would be blamed – the stupidity of the masses always combines with their superstitions so that everything is Climate Change, every storm, drought, hangnail and bunion is evidence of bad behavior of other tribes…
Climate change is the new witchcraft.
Things could be a lot worse—like being a Tesla supplier and trying to get paid.
If I could give you 500 plus votes, I would. Musk is one of the most effective rent seekers in the history of the US.
And now Tesla is “too big to fail” and would warrant a bail-out if She Who Would Be Queen were on the throne. Sobering?
That was likely his plan all along. But you know what they say about the best laid plans of mice and men.
It is a self fulfilling prophecy. Eventually San Diego will be hit by another low level hurricane, and whether it is this year next year or 30 years out, when it hits, it will be called “global warming” rather than natural random probability.
natural PREDICTABLE probability
From the article: “Sounding the alarm, Yuccas continued: “However, there’s now the potential this rare event could strike the San Diego area again.” Scientist Art Miller, a researcher for the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, fretted: “It could happen, especially if the ocean temperatures continue to stay in this anomalously warm state.”
This anomalous warming of the ocean was caused by a persistent high-pressure system that was situated over California and the waters off its coast. This is what caused the unusually high ocean temperatures.
This high-pressure system has subsequently moved away from California and is no longer causing excessive heat over California.
So this anomalous warming is a temporary thing that might not be back for a while, so don’t get too excited about hurricanes off California.
Yes these persistent high pressure patterns are also called “blocking highs”.
There is a very good reason for that, they block off any weather system from entering the area.
You’re spoiling my fun! They’ve had so many fake emergencies they deserve had a real one.
I heard the reoccurrence period for Sharknadoes has exponentially increased during these unprecedented temperatures.
Adding a new level of ridiculousness, we have this headline:
https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/08/20/stevie-wonder-blames-global-warming-for-aretha-franklins-cancer/
I expected this story to be a WATTSUPWITHTHAT headliner today …
Ah yes! Stevie Wonder! Sees all! Tells all!
Not much to see there, let’s move onto something a bit more intimidating
https://www.ventusky.com/?p=20.9;-141.9;3&l=wind-10m
p.s. it is moving slowly away from the coast
Nice map! I see that if we could only install 250m tall wind towers in the Gulf of Alaska … we could supply ALL the cheap, clean, abundant, energy for the entire continental USA … we could refit all our DIRTY oil tankers with Elon Musk flammable battery packs and sail them (retrofit with sails) into SF Bay and plug an extension cord into the tankers. And if they spontaneously combust … it will be out in the bay … safely away from our homes
They will be unprecedented, totally unsustainable, become the new normal, and be on the wrong side of history. Did I miss anything?
Yes, you missed “historic”, “biblical”, “game-changing”, and “represents a sea change”.
yes … “EXTREME” (weather, hurricanes, damage, etc.). EXTREME !!!
Ironically … the seismic restraints mandated by rigorous CA building codes are equally as effective in resisting wind loading … such as in a hurricane or “hurricane-force winds”
Even though California has been battle-tested by fires, mud slides, and earthquakes, the widespread impact of a hurricane on lives and property is still unknown.
We already (mostly) know the impact, since it is quite similar to the lateral forces imposed by earthquakes. However, I wouldn’t expect ANYONE in the FAKE newsrooms to have such knowledge. Their BA in propaganda didn’t prepare them with such relevant information.
Definitely. Withstanding any racking effect on frame construction would give protection against both quakes and wind. Once all the properly sized and nailed sheathing, and tie-downs are in place, the fact it was done to resist earthquakes does not mean that it will not also withstand high winds.
There is so much blatant ignorance/lies in these CBS reports that it’s difficult to know where to start. 1st of all, that large areas of the Atlantic turned colder this year is certainly not because of climate change – even more so, not because of man-made CC, which is what they are implying. This sudden cooling change in Atlantic SST is not because of the fact that there’s been less melting of snow and ice in Greenland or the Arctic for the past several years.
Baja. Most hurricanes which form off the West coast of Mexico make it past Baja – only they are generally on their normal track heading out to the NW, then turning more westerly. The small area of unusual SST off the SW coast of CA (weather north of there is colder than normal) has to do with current weather patterns; especially a pattern of more stationary high pressure ridges – which will be a steering force blocking a due northward path of the hurricanes, should the occasional one try to make a run this way.
I doubt many will be frightened by the specter of a Pacific hurricane, even if they believe one will occur. Few SoCal folks can comprehend what a hurricane portends, never having experienced one. In fact, probably more people will be titillated than frightened by the prospect. Even in hurricane country, people who know better go outdoors to seek thrills in the teeth of the storm, and sometimes pay with their lives. (Thinking of the Kalifornia surfer culture.) Consider how many residents refuse to evacuate when so advised. Besides practical reasons to stay, many are proud and exhilarated to “ride it out”.
I’ve been to the beach twice in the past month. The water is amazing!! If this is global warming, sign me up. Also this highly likely is a rare event, however if hurricanes did become a normal thing, it would probably be a good thing because it’s very dry in the summer and the plants would probably appreciate a drink of water late in the summer.
Eastern Pacific can be a very active region:
2009 Pacific Hurricane Season Animation [HD]
Last time I flew into Cabo … there was a Mexican volcano erupting … because of … global warming ?
But even if a tropical storm would form over warm Pacific waters off the Californian coast and develop into a hurricane, the overwhelming odds are that it would move out into the ocean away from the west coast. That is what storms do which originate near the west coast of Africa. Over the last century no full-blown hurricane made landfall on that continent proper, as opposed to archipellagoes in the Atlantic.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_West_Africa_hurricanes
Imagine how destructive those hurricanes must have been in the 30’s!
What do you mean there weren’t any?
As Johnnie Carson said: ” California has three seasons: fire, mud, and earthquakes”.
79.5 F at depth would be the bare minimum temperature. Besides, they could use some rain in California and the desert Southwest.
Hey, at least they got the rotation of the fake storm in the correct direction this time.
They want rain. All they ever complain about is how dry it is. Hurricanes BRING rain.
And yet still they complain? Do they not get it that this would end the drought?
(I do feel sorry for any intelligent/thoughtful people that live in California… They must feel under siege from all the SO-STUPID-IT-BURNS that surrounds them.)
Relax folks, August is the Silly Season for news.
Late summer is when the bottom of the news barrel is typically reached, nothing important is happening anywhere, and man-bites-dog is the story of the day.
The only remarkable aspect to the current season is that the silliness evidently now extends right into the brains (/sarc) of news anchors.