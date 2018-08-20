From CNN’s Non Sequitur Department: “Most economic forecasts have a big blind spot”… Because climate change!

1 : an inference that does not follow from the premises; specifically : a fallacy resulting from a simple conversion of a universal affirmative proposition or from the transposition of a condition and its consequent
Guest ridicule by David Middleton
Honestly… I’m not picking on Real Clear Energy… But today’s headlines were a gold mine!
Most economic forecasts have a big blind spot: Climate change
by Lydia DePillis @CNNMoney
August 17, 2018
Heat waves that ground airplanes. Rising seas that drown waterfronts. Wildfires that consume whole cities and blanket the West Coast in smoke. [Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together… mass hysteria!]
Climate change is having a real impact, not just on the environment but on the economy too. And a growing body of research by economists and climate scientists shows that extreme weather will weigh on economic growth even more so in the future. But almost no mainstream economic forecasting model takes that into account, in an omission that some economists say could affect the accuracy of economic predictions going forward.
The most recent study to quantify the economic impact of the carbon emissions that spur climate change was featured last week in a brief by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. By evaluating the performance of state economies in previous years, the report found that every one degree increase in average summer temperatures decreases annual state-level output growth by between 0.15 and 0.25 percentage points.
[…]
Non sequitur: It does not follow from RCP8.5 bad science fiction prognostications that economic models have a “blind spot” to Gorebal Warming. Most economic models explicitly exclude science fiction, especially bad science fiction like: Heat waves that ground airplanes. Rising seas that drown waterfronts. Wildfires that consume whole cities and blanket the West Coast in smoke. When was the last time a wildfire consumed “whole cities”? Small towns in Chile don’t qualify as “whole cities.” What waterfronts have recently been drowned by rising seas? Or are in imminent peril thereof?
Non sequitur: It does not follow from a heat-related reduction in summer productivity that economic models have a “blind spot” to Gorebal Warming.
By evaluating the performance of state economies in previous years, the report found that every one degree increase in average summer temperatures decreases annual state-level output growth by between 0.15 and 0.25 percentage points.
How about winter? Shouldn’t Gorebal Warming also affect winter? For that matter… Shouldn’t an enhanced greenhouse effect have more affect on winter temperatures than on summer temperatures? Shouldn’t its effects be most noticeable in Earth’s coldest air masses? Wouldn’t a one degree (F or C) lead to greater productivity in winter?
I worked in Dallas from 1981-2015. Every building I worked in was air conditioned. I don’t recall the office ever being closed due to warmer than usual weather. On the other hand, I lost entire weeks of productivity due to ice and snow storms that occasionally paralyzed Dallas. Since 2016, I’ve worked in Houston and I’ve lost a grand total of 1 week due to weather: Hurricane Harvey. I actually lost more productive time when we moved our office to the other side of Allen Center than I lost to Harvey.
This doesn’t even qualify as a non sequitur; it is just bat schist crazy:
The missed connection is frustrating to Susan Joy Hassol, director of a nonprofit called Climate Communication that seeks to further public awareness of global warming. She thinks it’s partially due to the fact that economists and scientists often operate in different academic silos, which kept climate change economics a niche field until recently.
But climate advocates have also historically focused on how climate change affects the natural world — think polar bears — rather than people’s pocketbooks. Instead, conservatives have dominated the economic argument by saying that drastic measures to curb warming, such as imposing a tax on carbon emissions, would be more expensive than dealing with any potential effects down the line.
And that, Hassol says, is just not true.
“Every analysis that’s been done of this shows that action is far cheaper than inaction, and there’s a global clean energy race that we are currently losing, and that’s bad for our economy,” Hassol says. “We’ve got to break this out of the environmental and science box, because I think it’s first and foremost an economic story.”
The Obama administration had made strides in connecting climate to the economy, issuing a number of reports and also refining a metric called the “social cost of carbon,” which was used in tallying the costs and benefits of proposed regulations. The Government Accountability Office, which answers to Congress, continues to warn about the risk climate change poses to federal revenues.
[…]
Unmitigated bull schist. A properly discounted “social cost of carbon” is less than…
OMB’s Whitewash on the Social Cost of Carbon
JULY 9, 2015
The “social cost of carbon” (SCC) is a key feature in the debate over climate change as well as the principal justification for costly regulations by the federal government. We here at IER and other critics have raised serious objections to the procedure by which the Obama Administration has produced estimates of the SCC.
Last summer I did a post on the GAO’s whitewash of our criticism, and now—just before the Independence Day holiday weekend—the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has released its own whitewash.
There are several key points on which the Administration is obfuscating, but in this post I’ll focus just on the choice of discount rates. This one variable alone is sufficient to completely neuter the case for regulating carbon dioxide emissions using the social cost of carbon, so it is crucial to understand the controversy.
[…]
Why Do We Discount Future Damages?
Present dollars are more important than future dollars. If you have to suffer damage worth (say) $10,000, you will be relieved to learn that it will hit you in 20 years, rather than tomorrow. This preference isn’t simply a psychological one of wanting to defer pain. No: Because market interest rates are positive, it is cheaper for you to deal with a $10,000 damage that won’t hit for 20 years. That’s because you can set aside a smaller sum today and invest it (perhaps in safe bonds), so that the value of your side fund will grow to $10,000 in 20 years’ time.
In this framework, it is easy to see how crucial the interest rate is, on those safe bonds. If your side fund grows at 7% per year, then you need to set aside about $2,584 today in order to have $10,000 in 20 years. But if the interest rate is only 3%, then you need to put aside $5,537 today in order to have $10,000 to pay for the damage in 20 years.
An equivalent way of stating these facts is to say that the present-discounted value of the looming $10,000 in damages (which won’t hit for 20 years) is $2,584 using a 7% discount rate, but $5,537 using a 3% discount rate. The underlying assumption about the size and timing of the damage is the same—the only thing we changed is the discount rate used in our assessment of it.
Discount Rates in Climate Policy
Generally speaking, the climate damages that occur in computer simulations don’t begin to significantly affect human welfare in the aggregate until the second half of the 21st century. In other words, the computer-simulated damages need to be discounted over the course of decades and even centuries. (The Obama Administration Working Group used three computer models to calculate damages through the year 2300.) Thus we can see why the choice of discount rate is so crucial.
In its latest revision, the Working Group estimated that for an additional ton of carbon dioxide emitted in the year 2015, the present-value of future net damages would be $11 using a 5% discount rate, $36 using a 3% rate, and $56 using a 2.5% rate (see table on page 3 here). Yet when the media refer to these numbers as “the social cost of carbon,” it obscures how arbitrary the figures are. They can range from $11/ton to $56/ton just by adjusting the discount rate in a narrow band from 5% to 2.5%.
Violating OMB’s Clear Guidance
Fortunately, OMB provides explicit guidance (in the form of “OMB Circulars”) to federal agencies on how to select discount rates. Specifically, as we carefully explain on pages 12-17 of IER’s formal Comment, OMB Circular A-4 (relying in turn on Circular A-94) states that “a real discount rate of 7 percent should be used as a base-case for regulatory analysis,” as this is the average before-tax rate of return to private capital investment.
Now it’s true, Circular A-4 goes on to acknowledges that in some cases, the displacement of consumption is more relevant to assess the impact of the policy under consideration, in which case a real discount rate of 3 percent should be used. Thus it states: “For regulatory analysis, you should provide estimates of net benefits using both 3 percent and 7 percent” (bold added).
[…]
OMB guidance clearly states that “’a real discount rate of 7 percent should be used as a base-case for regulatory analysis,’ as this is the average before-tax rate of return to private capital investment.”
A 7% discount rate essentially makes the NPV of the Social Cost of Carbon $0 or negative.
A 7 percent discount rate, which has been used by the EPA for other regulatory analysis, could actually lead to a negative carbon cost, which would seem to imply that carbon emissions are beneficial.
In 2014, the IEA put the global cost of deep decarbonization at $44 trillion. According to the BP’s 2017 Statistical Review of World Energy, in 2016, the world’s primary energy consumption was 13,276.3 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE). US consumption was 2,272.7 MTOE, 17% of the total. That would make our share of decarbonization $7.5 trillion.
If we accept that climate change is currently costing us $35 billion per year ($350 billion over past decade) and accept the GAO’s estimate of future costs:
A November 2016 assessment by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Council of Economic Advisers found that recurring costs that the federal government incurred as a result of climate change could increase by $12 billion to $35 billion per year by mid-century and by $34 billion to $112 billion per year by late-century, the equivalent of $9 billion to $28 billion per year in today’s economy.
The total cost of climate damages to the US by 2100 would be $161 trillion. Would it make sense to spend $7.5 trillion now (or in the near future) if it averted $161 trillion worth of damages over the next 83 years? No fracking way!
If we took $7.5 trillion today and put it in 30-yr Treasuries at 2.9% (assuming a constant interest rate), we’d have nearly $80 trillion in 2100. If we employed that capital at a 7% return, we would have nearly $2.1 quadrillion by the turn of 22nd Century… enough to pay for the speculative cumulative climate damages 13 times over.
The fact the I used the GAO’s estimates of the costs of climate-related damages in my calculations, does not mean that I agree with them. There is absolutely no basis to support the claim that the $350 billion spent over the past decade in response to extreme weather and fire events was even remotely related to climate change or greenhouse gas emissions. Nor is there any evidence that decarbonization of our energy infrastructure will avert any future expenditures in response to extreme weather and fire events. However, even if I accept the GAO numbers as valid and related to climate change, a 7% discount rate zeroes out all potential speculative benefits of carbon regulations.
The Obama administration had made strides in connecting climate to the economy, issuing a number of reports and also refining a metric called the “social cost of carbon,” which was used in tallying the costs and benefits of proposed regulations.
Note to Ms. DePillis: The Obama maladministration has been gone for 20 months… MAGA!
The “social cost of carbon” mostly involves POOMA calculations.
Pulled out of Massachusetts…
The other blind spot is UFOs
https://ssrn.com/abstract=3144908
… and the missed connection is frustrating. It’s partially due to the fact that economists and ufologists often operate in different academic silos, which has kept ufology economics as a niche field.
An honest robust discussion will lead to the strong platform that is necessary carry this niche field into the forefront of public good. Reptilians and their denialist cohorts will try to quell the conversation at all levels; since the future of our grandchildren is at stake, we need to do everything that we can to deny them in their attempts at denialism. Every effort … from consolidating our political clout, enhancing the financial leverage, and interupting them as they eat soup at the neighborhood deli needs to be implemented.
Its for the kids.
ridicule by > Latitude
You can forget the news…all they are interested in is promoting their agenda and overthrowing Trump
…when they are not caught lying and lying
Venezuela…not in the news
…South Africa..not in the news
on and on
Climate change nutjobs having input into quantitative economic forecasts is about the ultimate in back seat drivers…. from the infant safety seat.
From the twice nothing is still nothing department: The good news is that they won’t actually make the economic forecasts worse. link It’s true. They’ll still be just as accurate as they were before. 🙂
Fun fact – infant seats are required to face the rear of the vehicle (which any non-parents here may not be aware of). Makes your analogy even more apropos!
In the immortal words of Jethro Bodine, naught into naught is naught. That boy really was a super genius compared to these idiots.
Now, it is garbage reporting on CNN. The creator of Fake News.
Who cares?
Last, it was garbage reporting on CBS. A purveyor of Fake News.
Who cares?
Before that it was garbage reporting from The Guardian. Not even news, just Fake.
Who cares?
People who enjoy ridiculing the fake news feeble-minded “journalists” care… 😎
Yeah, but schadenfreude feels kind of greasy
How will they hear if there’s no preacher?
“What waterfronts have recently been drowned by rising seas?” Jakarta but its sinking rather than seas rising. Sinking at a rate orders of magnitude greater than sea-level rise. Still a few decades from needing to be abandoned (northern areas) so we will get a great idea of how humans can mitigate any possible massive sea level rise.
As long as there’s a USACE, we can mitigate sea level rise and coastal subsidence… 😉
one degree increase in average summer temperatures decreases annual state-level output growth by between 0.15 and 0.25 percentage points.
So, a commission sales rep making $100,000 per year might expect their income to decline to $99,750. Oh the humanity! And that $250 decline is spread out over several decades as the temp (supposedly increases)
If you then assume an even modest 2%/year economic growth over those same decades, that commission sales rep is making SO much more money that the $250 is meaningless.
Don’t you just love it when their own numbers make them look silly?
When anything less than, what? $500K a year? is “crumbs.” So why should they care?
Most economic forecasts
are not worth anything
with or without a wild guess
for climate effects !
As a group, economists have never
predicted a US recession !
Some of them even claim
a $15 minimum wage would not
hurt young, unskilled people
looking for their first job !
Global warming, other than the
government funds wasted
studying it (making wrong wild guess
climate predictions every year)
benefits the economy by
accelerating plant growth,
with NO harmful effects
except in the imaginations
of power-hungry leftists !
My climate blog, since 2015:
http://www.elOnionBloggle.Blogspot.com
My economics blog, since 2008:
http://www.EL2017.Blogspot.com
Speaking of a blind spot! They are blind to the main method that global warming impacts (in a negative manner) our country’s productivity… All the money and mental effort being thrown into the hysteria! All the rules and regulations they create to combat it. All the people they put out of work.
I wonder what the world will be thinking in 20 years, after the hysteria has moved on to something else, and all these ugly wind turbines need to be torn down (because other forms of energy will be so much cheaper than wind). Will the economists insert a “Junk the Wind Turbines Job Program” prediction to account for that? Oh wait, by then it will likely be mostly robots doing the work – never mind.
I will be glad to get the beautiful hilltop scenery back that we used to have in western Texas. Its all covered in wart-like objects now.
Odd.
The attempts to stop CAGW cost trillions of dollars and did nothing.
Now, not attempting to stop CAGW will cost us trillions of dollars.
I smell politics.
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
OT a bit but…musician Stevie Wonder thinks climate deniers are causing illness, or something…https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgSfF8O0DNA
Ranks right up there with Danny Glover…
https://youtu.be/H77BsDbwEco
Of COURSE you are picking on Real Clear Energy – but only because they fully deserve it. Don’t apologize for pointing out their stupidity, you didn’t write their stuff.
This is also (as usual) the “hottest year evah!” Correlating the GDP and temperature records, it seems that more heat actually increases economic growth.
Note, that is a completely bogus correlation, much less any kind of causation. As is the “study” cited. The productivity of an individual State has nothing to do with the temperature; it is almost entirely controlled by governmental economic policy and level of corruption (Federal and State, and smaller divisions in some cases such as NYC), and slightly related to local extreme weather events (over short terms, not long).
“that some economists say could affect the accuracy of economic predictions going forward. (my bold)”
If any economist actually said something that stupid, s/he missed a great career as a climate modeler.
lts looking like Autumn is coming to greet the western USA early this year and after enjoying the recent hot weather it may come as a bit of a shock.. As a large autumn low looks to be making its way across the west on the 28th.