Observing glaciers in “real time”

From ETH Zurich and the “slow as molasses in winter” department.
Hot summers cause glaciers to melt. That not only changes the makeup of the landscape and hence the maps of Switzerland, it also affects every area of society. A new, dynamic glacier inventory makes the impact of climate change and the changing landscape visible.
The last time Swiss glaciers managed to grow at all was in 2001. Since then, the country’s 1,500 glaciers – as well as others elsewhere – have been suffering a slow but inexorable death. Until now, though, we have understood only partially how quickly they are really disappearing, and what effect that has on the landscape, people and animals. That is about to change, thanks to the Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland (GLAMOS) project. GLAMOS is working on behalf of various Swiss federal offices to put together a comprehensive inventory of the country’s glaciers – at an unprecedented level of detail.
But why bother compiling such a detailed inventory of a dying “species”? For GLAMOS geoinformatics expert and ETH employee Yvo Weidmann, the reason is obvious: “Glacial melt affects the flow rate of our rivers, which makes it a relevant factor in natural catastrophes, disaster prevention, the power supply, transportation, tourism, building sites and not least glacier research.”
Today, GLAMOS is monitoring some 100 glaciers, with a particular view to measuring fluctuations in their length and ice thickness. In future, it will gather data on the extent of some 1,500 glaciers, helping tomorrow’s researchers to track even the tiniest changes in their extent.
From maps to a digital 3D landscape model
What makes the new inventory possible is a paradigm shift at the Swiss Federal Office of Topography, or swisstopo: it has spent several years painstakingly converting its maps into a digital 3D landscape model. The earlier maps show – to put it simply – where things are, but this basic view was of no use in glacier research.
Glaciers can be covered by debris, which is relevant for glaciology. “It’s possible for a major proportion of a glacier snout to be hidden by debris, with the visible body of ice representing only part of the actual glacier,” Weidmann says. This means a purely cartographical representation of the area of visible ice comes up literally too short.
Ice fields become glaciers
In the topographical landscape model, this limitation falls away. The digital representation makes it possible to combine various layers along topographical rules. For instance, forest and bodies of water can touch but not overlap. Boulders can lie on top of ice. And liquid water – for instance glacial lakes – can be present over ice. Layers can be added or removed on the computer, producing a comprehensive model of the landscape that is fit for all possible purposes.
Now for the first time, swisstopo’s new landscape model also records glaciers according to glaciological rules. For instance, it is sometimes the case that two glaciers, located on opposite mountain flanks and with opposing directions of flow, will meet along a mountain ridge. From a cartographical viewpoint, this would be treated as a single large area of ice. But from a glaciological viewpoint, these are two “individuals” that have little in common and no effect on each other – apart from where they brush against each other on the mountain ridge.
“In future, glaciers will be given a unique number to make their history traceable,” Weidmann explains, adding, “Should a glacier with two catchments in two different valleys melt to the extent that it becomes two independent glaciers, one of them will be assigned a new number.” These inventory numbers not only make it easier to identify glaciers, they also help to document their history.
A model of unprecedented precision
By linking the inventory to glaciological computational models, researchers can show how much water each glacier will deliver and when.
The more data that flows into the model, the more precise the basis on which to make predictions. As a result, GLAMOS achieves an unprecedented level of precision. Every four to six years, swisstopo aircraft record each square metre of Switzerland. The 3D images generated are capable of showing changes in altitude across a grid of two metres by two metres to an accuracy of some 50 centimetres. If an area of gravel sediment ahead of a glacier snout sinks noticeably between two measurements, there is probably ice under it. The true proportions of the glacier below are better documented with each subsequent measurement.
A treasure trove of data
The first complete inventory of glaciers was drawn up in 1973. Later, a second inventory was reconstructed for the year 1850 based on estimates, maps and moraines. Additional surveys followed in 2000 and 2010. All these inventories were important for research, but each was produced using its own set of rules and different methods, making them barely comparable.
From 2019, Switzerland will for the first time be able to turn to a glacier inventory that will undergo dynamic further development and be completely renewed every four to six years. And the cost of the new glacier inventory is manageable because GLAMOS is drawing on existing troves of data, processing them, interlinking them and making them available in a format that a wide audience can use.
What is GLAMOS?
The Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network documents long-term fluctuations in glaciers located in the Swiss Alps. It is jointly operated by Sciences Switzerland’s Cryospheric Commission, the Laboratory of Hydraulics, Hydrology and Glaciology (VAW) at ETH Zurich, and the Universities of Fribourg and Zurich. Images are secured with financial support from the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment, MeteoSwiss, and the Swiss Academy of Sciences (SCNAT).
The Sahel (southern Sahara) desert has also “been suffering a slow but inexorable death.”
http://archive.is/gWGr0
http://sealevel.info/090731-green-sahara__excerpt_natgeo.png
So much death of dearth of life. 😢
They should study the Russian Glaciers
GLAcier MOnitering in RUSsia would be for more GLAMORUS
Yes this retreat is TOTALLY UNPRECEDENTED due to Global Warming, that is why it is exposing trees, buildings and artifacts going back to when Hannibal took the Elephants over the Alps.
Yes, but this time it’s the sign of a ‘new normal’.
They, for some reason, forgot to mention anthropology and archaeology as relevant disciplines for this project.
Maybe instead of ignoring this, they should do what they did for inconvenient paleoclimate events and simply revision the science, i.e. the exposure of medieval artifacts does not suggest that the glaciers have grown since 1,000 A.D. but instead shows that these people climbed into the extant ice fields and glaciers to bury artifacts and sometimes even decided to bury themselves within the ice, solid climastrology.
Let me introduce Otse, a Swiss resident of 4000yrs BCE ago who appeared from under retreating ice in a mountain pass a few decades ago:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ötzi
Holocene Climate Optimum, anyone? He was a victim of foul play. His leather bag contained Ptarmagan/grouse he had killed. Even that period wasnt as warm as the Eemian interglacial, which wasnt as warm as the Eocene, which wasnt as warm as…other “precedents” unmentioned by Fake News Co.
One observation from the warmists –
As proof of AGW – they always show one picture of the glaciers in the early 1900’s with the next picture in the 1980’s/1990’s and early 2000’s.
Almost always skipping the 1920’s 1930’s and 1940″s – Why because that would show the warming that occurred prior to the Mann made Global warming.
“Glacial melt affects the flow rate of our rivers, which makes it a relevant factor in natural catastrophes, disaster prevention, the power supply, transportation, tourism, building sites and not least glacier research.”
Not to mention the supply of red herrings.
The thing they most like them for is as a proxy for “climate change”.
As in Joerin 2008?
https://chaamjamal.wordpress.com/2018/08/20/the-holocene-optimum-period-a-bibliography/
Took a close look at your Holocence Climate Optimum map. You didn’t source it, though it comes from Wikipedia here:
You have superimposed the black line from that chart at the top of the post and misleadingly named the end of it as ‘present day’, even though the data stops in 1950 (the ‘present’ in ‘before present’ by convention). We can tell this because they have marked temperatures as of 2004 on the right y-axis of original chart, which I see you have edited out of your representation.
As can be seen from the original chart, temperatures relative to mid 20th century in 2004 were already above the level during the period that you label the “Climatic Optimum”. They have warmed further since, of course.
D Rice- nice try. Paleo reconstructions are 1-3 century smoothed temperatures. For apples to apples, the last couple of hundred years should be averaged to one data point!
Aletsch glacier once was (red line 1850….
Yea, let’s bring back the LIA
Swiss glaciers were a lot bigger 72 years ago…../snark
August 17, 2018, 1:35 PM
Melting glacier uncovers U.S. WWII plane that crash-landed in Switzerland in 1946
A heatwave in Switzerland has uncovered the wreckage debris of an American World War II plane that crash-landed in the Bernese Alps 72 years ago.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/switzerland-melting-glacier-uncovers-wwii-plane-c53-skytrooper-dakota-that-crash-landed-72-years-ago-2018-08-17/
“The crew and passengers were rescued six days later.”….and they couldn’t rescue them because the glacier was so big they couldn’t walk there
August 4, 2017
An Ancient Lunchbox Emerges from the Ice
In July, an employee of a Swiss ski company came across the mummified remains of a couple who had gone missing in 1942; they were found fully dressed, with their wartime identity cards, backpacks, an empty bottle, a pocket watch, and a book.
https://www.newyorker.com/tech/elements/an-ancient-lunchbox-emerges-from-the-ice
Saturday 18 August 2018
Melting glaciers in northern Italy reveal corpses of WW1 soldiers
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/history/world-war-one/10562017/Melting-glaciers-in-northern-Italy-reveal-corpses-of-WW1-soldiers.html
…glaciers are just doing what glaciers have always done
Glaciers should stand in place where God created them. Stories about ice slowly moving down the mountain and finally depositing anything frozen in them at the lower end are just lies invented by den1ers.
I read books about the LIA…and how glaciers advanced so fast…they wiped out entire villages
Advance, retreat, repeat ad nauseum…
https://debunkhouse.files.wordpress.com/2018/08/2007_ice-borne_prehistoric_finds_in_the.pdf
Soooo… where was the Glacier Extent back in 1350 during the MWP apex
Ancient Forests and are being uncovered
Louis Agassiz (1807–1873) was a Swiss-U.S. zoologist, glaciologist, and geologist. Here’s hoping that the current crop of aspirants in the field of glaciology exhibit the same level of acumen as this scientist.
Well- yes, there’s the rub. It is all very well to collect data – and my word, here will be huge amounts of data, stored away in computers. But what good will it ever be? To what use can we ever apply it? Yes, I know that quite often large amounts of continuous data will suddenly show meaningful connections with other quite different sciences in our complicated world – but my imagination does not stretch to figure out how that can be the case here. We know that ice melts in proportion to amounts of heat around it – but so what??
Observing glaciers in “real time”
Given how boring most television programming is today, this might catch on…..
The Glacial Melt Channel
GLAMOS will not be monitoring the death of glaciers. It will be monitoring the death of the catastrophic global warming scare! As the glaciers grow and expand due to the natural climate cycles that have always been present, GLAMOS data will be hard to find. Then the project will be defunded and abandoned.
Jim, the GLAMOS data will probably go the way of the ARGOS buoys – ignored until they figure out some way to “adjust” the inconvenient facts.
Warmists will spend their holiday’s with pick ax and shovels trying to chip away the growing glacier fronts.
“Warmists will spend their holiday’s with pick ax and shovels trying to chip away the growing glacier fronts.”
More likely, they’ll just turn their Microwave Monitoring System from ‘measure’ up to ‘melt’.
So will Glamos be quietly tucked away out of sight when the Glaciers start growing again? By the way what did happen to the continuous record of Co2 in the atmosphere?
It looks like a thorough method to monitor an always changing condition.
Perhaps, just in time for many Alpine glaciers to end their retreats.
However, if one wants to read about an expanding Alpine glacier:
Look up the Taku Glacier, just east from Juneau Alaska. It is the biggest of its kind and is doing a great job in carving out a fjord some 600 feet below sea level.
Geology in action.
Decades ago I was involved with evaluating a Molybdenum prospect on the south side of the Taku River.
Thus, my interest in the region.
PS. The “moly” is still there.
Better get it mined before the glacier scrapes it away. Any Cu or Au with it?
This is actually great news. If the Atlantic flips to a colder state and the glaciers start to grow we will have all of it in 4K video!
So far the Tropical North Atlantic is starting to cool. From a record (since 1950 anyway) of 2 standard deviations cold in June and a followup -1.5 in July there is a lot less energy there, especially compared to last year. Whether it is a beginning of a trend remains to be seen, but it’s a start. Cycles happen!
Good grief!
I just had a post on glaciers “disappear”.
It was right above Dave Burton’s on the Sahara.
???
Bob Hoye
Rapid ablation!
I’ll, briefly, try again:
If anyone would like to read about a significant glacier that is, repeat is, growing:
Taku Glacier, just east of Juneau Alaska.
Bob Hoye
So…..what do we compare this too? We have no data similar to this on the growth or previous melting of the glaciers. We don’t know what happened as they grew or shrank. I know the data may be useful later on, but generally climate science doesn’t want to wait for the data to come in.
Join the discussion…There are three methods of heat transfer. They are conduction, convection, and radiant heat. Heat transfer to or from the earth can only be done by radiant. All material contains heat and is radiating it to cooler surfaces or absorbing it from warmer surfaces. The difference is the heat gain or loss of the material.
The earth gains heat radiated from the sun and loses heat it radiates to outer space, called black sky radiation. Outer space is considered absolute zero.
The amount of radiant heat hitting the earth from the sun daily is relatively constant. The radiant heat lost daily by the earth thru black sky radiation is constant since absolute zero is constant. The amount of heat gained by the earth’s surface depends on the surface area of the earth covered by water relative to that covered by land. Land area absorbs a larger percent of the radiant heat relative to the water area since the surface of the water reflects a percentage of the radiant heat back to outer space. The daily access heat, or loss of heat, is transferred to the oceans thru conduction and convection where it works its way to the poles and it freezes water adding to the polar ice caps or melts the polar ice caps thus keeping the surface temperature of the oceans, thus the earth, relatively constant. As the polar ice caps grow or melt, the surface area of the earth covered by land relative to that covered by water changes. This is the definition of global warming. I call it Global Ice making and Global Ice Melting.
That radiant heat absorbed by oceans and land masses is transferred to the atmosphere thru conduction and convection. When it is winter in one hemisphere it is summer in the other and the same with spring and fall. I would think the average temperature of the lower 5,000 feet of the atmosphere changes about 10’F to20’F each day. This probably takes more heat than man has added to the earth in the last 50 years. That heat man adds to the atmosphere each day is radiated to the black sky and the infinitesimal amount left helps melt the ice during global warming, should be called Global Ice Melting.
Absolute Zero is -459.68’F and the average surface temperature of the sun is between 7,300’F and 10,000’F. If we could go back in time 18,000 years, the end of the last ice age, we would probable see that the average daily temperature of the earth was in the mid 60’F as it is today. You must understand the amount of heat gained every 24 hours is almost equal to that lost during the same 24 hours. Angle of the earth’s axis is 23.5’.
The average surface temperature of the earth is about 63.5’f. The heat loss to black sky radiation every 24 hours is constant. The average radiant heat striking the surface of the earth is relatively constant. Because the sun is an active star the average temperature will change over centuries. As the surface area of the earth covered by water increases, the more radiant heat is reflected back to the black sky increases. When the daily radiant heat gained by the earth from the sun in 24 hours became less than that lost by black sky radiation we began ice making. Looking at the ice core from the Antarctic we can see that the earth began the new Ice Age about 18,000 years ago.
The Weather Channel just had a piece on a very large section of ice is about to break off a peninsula in the Antarctic. This is be because of the fact that 18,000 years ago the earth switched from Global Ice Melting to Global Ice Making. Since then the Ocean levels may have dropped a foot and the ice has risen around 250 meters in the Antarctic. It seems like that would be a tremendous amount of leverage attempting to break off that ice. The Ocean level was some 400’ lower at the changeover and the 39’ water has been melting the bottom of that ice shelf for the last 73,000 years as the ocean rose. The shoreline has been receding below the glacier for 80+ thousand years. During Global Ice Making, the thickness of the ice, which eventually becomes a glacier is getting thinner. The weight of the new ice is what makes it become a glacier.
The Arctic ice core chart also shows the top 500’ is the beginning of the man’s discovery of fire, thus the increase of CO2 percentage rise in the atmosphere. The chart also shows that as the ocean level drops the CO2 level in the atmosphere drops. This is because the land surface area grows, thus the green foliage increases, thus the photosynthesis, which is how nature removes the CO2 from the atmosphere, lowers the CO2 level. Oceans were about 400’ lower than they are now at the peak of the ice age and global ice melting began. The last ice age lasted about 120 thousand years. That means it took about 60 thousand years to melt the ice, thus the oceans rose an average of 6.67 feet per thousand years.
The only thing I haven’t explained is how they get the date of the end of the Ice ages. It has to do with the ice melting from the top down. They say the last Ice Age ended about 18 thousand years ago. I say that point was ice deposited before the peak of the ice making and which was about 80+ thousand years ago.
As the ice melts the water flashes from solid directly into vapor and is absorbed into the cold, very dry air. This similar to the evaporation of a puddle in the driveway or the surface of the ocean.
I assume they date the ice by using carbon dating. This is on the solids they find in the ice core. As the ice is evaporated the solids are left behind. There is no way nature can take 60 thousand years to make the ice and melt it all in 10 thousand years.
About 18000 years ago the new ice age began. Until the land mass grew enough the carbon dioxide level in the atmosphere kept growing. About 18000 years ago the green foliage was not enough to stunt the growth of carbon dioxide and as the land mass grew the carbon dioxide level began to drop. About 16000 years ago the land mass, and green foliage, was enough to overcome nature. 8000 years ago, man plus nature began to make more carbon dioxide than the growth of green foliage could overcome and the carbon dioxide began to rise until present.
Why are the liberal left greenies worried about a dead, lifeless frozen piece pf land ?
“From 2019, Switzerland will for the first time be able to”…
…get all neurotic and paranoid over something that’s normal and they can do nothing about
I’m of the impression that the ice fields on the north side of Glacier National Park (MT) have been relatively stable for over 100 years. I got the impression from a Glacier NP website that has been taken down. Its replacement has no mention of the stable fields.
Now, my point is, if ambient air temperature alone were responsible for the retreat of glaciers, one should expect all the glaciers to retreat equally. On the other hand, if there were a decrease in alpine cloudiness, then one should expect glaciers on south-facing slopes to be affected most strongly because of increased insolation.
The data from GLAMOS might shed some light on this issue (pardon the metaphorical pun).
Advancing glaciers: BAD!
Retreating glaciers: GOOD!
The whole story of the Aletsch glacier has been recorded and is not unprecedented, in fact, it confirms MWP nicely
Translation:
Growth and shrinkage of the Aletsch glacier in Switzerland
Vertical axis: shortening relative to 1950 (m)
Horizontal axis:year
Interestingly enough, experts have confirmed the winter of 2017-18 as the snowiest on record. Which means all of that snow is the first salvo in rebuilding the loss of glaciers in the Alps in general and Switzerland specifically.
Same old, same old-
THE WAXING AND WANING OF GLACIERS.
Mount Alexander Mail (Vic. : 1854 – 1917) Thursday 1 January 1885
COLLAPSE OF ANOTHER SWISS GLACIER. London, July 15.
Evening Journal (Adelaide, SA : 1869 – 1912) Saturday 16 July 1892
The Swiss Glaciers Decreasing.
Australian Town and Country Journal (Sydney, NSW : 1870 – 1907) Saturday 29 December 1900
Alpine Glaciers Disappearing.
Australian Town and Country Journal (Sydney, NSW : 1870 – 1907) Saturday 16 August 1902
SWISS GLACIERS SHRINKING.
Newcastle Morning Herald and Miners’ Advocate (NSW : 1876 – 1954) Saturday 24 June 1905
The Earth Warmer: Glaciers Disappearing.
Northern Star (Lismore, NSW : 1876 – 1954) Saturday 9 June 1906
SHRINKING GLACIERS.
Evening News (Sydney, NSW : 1869 – 1931) Friday 13 December 1907
GLACIERS DISAPPEARING.
Sunday Times (Sydney, NSW : 1895 – 1930) Sunday 26 July 1908
GRAVE NEWS ABOUT GLACIERS.
The Catholic Press (Sydney, NSW : 1895 – 1942) Thursday 18 May 1911
MELTING GLACIERS EXPERTS MEASURE MOVEMENT
Lithgow Mercury (NSW : 1898 – 1954) Wednesday 30 December 1931
SHRINKING ICE IN SWISS GLACIERS Cycle of Movement
The Canberra Times (ACT : 1926 – 1995) Monday 31 December 1934
GLACIERS WON’T BE LONG
The Tribune (Philippines : 1932 – 1945) Thursday 22 August 1935
Glaciers In Alps “Slowly Dying”
Newcastle Morning Herald and Miners’ Advocate (NSW : 1876 – 1954) Saturday 22 April 1950