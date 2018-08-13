Study: Earthquakes on one side of Earth can trigger new ones on opposite side

Research finds quakes can systematically trigger other ones on opposite side of Earth
CORVALLIS, Ore. – New research shows that a big earthquake can not only cause other quakes, but large ones, and on the opposite side of the Earth.
The findings, published Aug. 2 in Nature Scientific Reports, are an important step toward improved short-term earthquake forecasting and risk assessment.
Scientists at Oregon State University looked at 44 years of seismic data and found clear evidence that temblors of magnitude 6.5 or larger trigger other quakes of magnitude 5.0 or larger.
It had been thought that aftershocks – smaller magnitude quakes that occur in the same region as the initial quake as the surrounding crust adjusts after the fault perturbation – and smaller earthquakes at great distances – were the main global effects of very large earthquakes.
But the OSU analysis of seismic data from 1973 through 2016 – an analysis that excluded data from aftershock zones – using larger time windows than in previous studies, provided discernible evidence that in the three days following one large quake, other earthquakes were more likely to occur.
Each test case in the study represented a single three-day window “injected” with a large-magnitude (6.5 or greater) earthquake suspected of inducing other quakes, and accompanying each case was a control group of 5,355 three-day periods that didn’t have the quake injection.
“The test cases showed a clearly detectable increase over background rates,” said the study’s corresponding author, Robert O’Malley, a researcher in the OSU College of Agricultural Sciences. “Earthquakes are part of a cycle of tectonic stress buildup and release. As fault zones near the end of this seismic cycle, tipping points may be reached and triggering can occur.”
The higher the magnitude, the more likely a quake is to trigger another quake. Higher-magnitude quakes, which have been happening with more frequency in recent years, also seem to be triggered more often than lower-magnitude ones.
A tremblor is most likely to induce another quake within 30 degrees of the original quake’s antipode – the point directly opposite it on the other side of the globe.
“The understanding of the mechanics of how one earthquake could initiate another while being widely separated in distance and time is still largely speculative,” O’Malley said. “But irrespective of the specific mechanics involved, evidence shows that triggering does take place, followed by a period of quiescence and recharge.”
Earthquake magnitude is measured on a logarithmic 1-10 scale – each whole number represents a 10-fold increase in measured amplitude, and a 31-fold increase in released energy.
The largest recorded earthquake was a 1960 temblor in Chile that measured 9.5. The 2011 quake that ravaged the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan measured 9.0.
In 1700, an approximate magnitude 9.0 earthquake hit the Cascadia Subduction Zone – a fault that stretches along the West Coast of North American from British Columbia to California.
Collaborating with O’Malley were Michael Behrenfeld of the College of Agricultural Sciences, Debashis Mondal of the College of Science and Chris Goldfinger of the College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences.
The paper:
I’ll need an office globe to check that out. How wide is 30 degrees?
Just use 60 north or south latitude as a reference.
The circumference of Earth is about 25,000 mi. (24,901 miles) a +/- 30 degree sector (60 degrees) is one sixth of that or 4150 miles. This yields a radius of over 2000 miles from the center of the antipode. A rather big bullseye. A 30 degree sector is half that, or 1000 mile radius.
(if you really want to crunch the geometry: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spherical_sector)
Interesting study. 30 degrees of latitude or longitude does seem a bit large to use for warnings, though.
There were a number of strong earthquakes in northern Alaska this past weekend, including a M 6.4. Might this be an opportunity to test the results of this study?
The Alaskan quake up on the North Slope has triggered an amazing amount of aftershocks, over 200+ just in the last 24 hours.
Scary stuff!
The same “literally” applies to AGW tales – start a BS panic story about, say, coral reefs dying and sea levels rising in the South Pacific, or Antarctic ice melting and penguin populations crashing, and watch the green brigade and and MSM hype the story in Northern Europe, except this time it’s polar bears, sandeels and puffins.
Happens frequently.
Re-check those bristlecone pines. I’m sure the data for this are hidden in there, somewhere.
Surely you don’t mean plural for this?
So if pressure waves are sent out in all directions from the original earthquake, I would think they merge on the other side of the globe, assuming they travel approximately the same speed, and would reinforce each other. This could produce enough energy even with losses to cause another event.
There has to be a fault or built up stresses in the area where these waves hit each other to cause another earthquake which is possibly why 30 degrees makes sense. My theory anyway.
+/- 30° from the “antipode”.
The theroy suggests that the pressure waves all arrive at the opposite side of the globe simultaneously and then act upon the closest fatcture zone within a 30° cone (or is it +/- 30° which is a 60° cone). The larger area is very big considering it covers 60° of latitude. That would equate in round numbers to about a 2000 mile radius from the antipode.
…yeah , that nails it down to a continental sized area…
Since, long ago, understanding that “larger scale” earthquakes and/or explosive volcanic phenomena which cause seismic waves — such as the Krakatoa event — can reverberate through the entire planet for several weeks, or longer, I have wondered whether such tectonic events, if happening in “swarms”, could have some impact on earth rotational, and/or orbital performance; and, by extension … even then on some measurable climate changes.
I was always confident that research level earth science academy has had this same notion, much before it ever crossed my brain, but, upon reading this article it made me rethink of this hypothesis.
Comments, regarding this matter, from any “pros” … will be appreciated greatly.
Earthquakes can impact the earth’s rotational speed since earthquakes can move large masses up or down. Depending on the nature of the fault zone.
If memory serves, the Fukushima quake sped up the earth’s rate of rotation by a micro second or two.
There is no way for an earthquake to affect the earth’s orbit. The only way a volcano could affect the orbit would be if the initial explosion was strong enough to eject material at escape velocity or higher.
Are we sure that sequestering CO2 in the ground won’t lead to an increase of earthquakes?
I know, I know.
Since CO2 traps heat, injecting CO2 into the ground will cause the crust to melt.
That would be the “greenbasement” effect.
That seems to be a rather ‘moldy’ thought!
Yea, but how is CO2 causing it? There has to be a way to tie every observation back to CO2 or the researchers will lose funding.
I recall that there was some speculation that the Deccan Traps event might have been triggered by the Chicxulub event via a similar mechanism.
Correct that there was that speculation. Has since been fairly well disproven two ways. 1. Timing is off. 2. India’s location then is off. Current thinking is that Deccan Traps resulted from the hot spot plume that is now the Reunion hotspot.
WUWT’s policy against discussion of the Electric Universe precludes me from discussing the most logical inference.
Odd that there appears to be no record of any quakes on the opposite side of the globe coinciding with the largest earthquake documented in NA, the New Madrid quake of 1811-1812.
The best I can find is this Pdf at http://www.showme.net/~fkeller/quake/lib/enigma.htm
It calls the quakes “enigmatic”.
Anywhere on the continental US puts you in the Indian Ocean on the other side.
Thanks, I didn’t bother to look at that. My bad.
I have a very similar theory to this. USGS used to have a way to watch a date range of earthquakes on the map sequentially. I would center it on the pacific and it would seem (no proof) that large eqs would trigger other eqs. Inner connectivity in a sphere is not out of the range of believable for me. I think a great many things could be explained if the scope of the science was widened. Its the trouble with blinder science… sometimes you cant see the big picture.
It has to be the first quake that causes the 2nd, it couldn’t possibly be a common cause that is responsible for both…{facepalm}
There are two basic problems with this proposed scenario. The first is that stress cannot be transmitted through the earths molten core and almost not through the plastic mantle, stress must be transmitted through the earths lithosphere. The second problem is Newtons Gravity formula, which is also the Law of Inverse Squares, that is, a force attenuates as the square of the separation increases (center of mass to center of mass for gravity). Earthquakes are produced when a fault moves and that fault must have accumulated stress near to the point of overcoming drag on the fault plane. So a large earthquake should add stress to faults in rapidly diminishing distance from the epicenter, which should produce an aftershock pattern decreasing as the distance from the epicenter increases. Antipode effect? How? I have an MS in Geology from Oregon State University, did I miss something?
The big rock that hit Mexico some 66 million years ago, what did it feel like to be standing at the antipode when those shock waves came around? that must have been an earth quake big enough to throw an animal up in the air.
Finally, a real case for tipping points, when the stress builds up to the point that something gives or triggers an earthquake or two or three on more.
Did I misread something here?
“”Each test case in the study represented a single three-day window “injected” with a large-magnitude (6.5 or greater) earthquake suspected of inducing other quakes, and accompanying each case was a control group of 5,355 three-day periods that didn’t have the quake injection.””
This doesn’t sound like data analysis, it sounds like they were using a “model” of some type. Sorry, but I really don’t have much faith in models any more. This is another area where there isn’t enough knowledge to warrant the term “model.”
Crazy idea: the earthquakes are precipitated by exotic objects, like mini-blackholes, that fly through the Earth at high speed. Sometimes, but not always, both the entry and exit locations are disrupted and have an earthquake within a few hours or days.
Excerpt from this article:
“In 1700, an approximate magnitude 9.0 earthquake hit the Cascadia Subduction Zone – a fault that stretches along the West Coast of North American from British Columbia to California.”
[end of excerpt]
And the tsunami it raised in January 1700 on Vancouver Island crested at ~200 feet vertical height, about ten times higher than the ~20 foot-high tsunami that killed hundreds of thousands of people in SE Asia in 2005. The 1700 tsunami was so huge that it caused destruction all the way across the Pacific Ocean in Japan, and is recorded in their Court records.
As an observation, we are ill-prepared for such an event, which has a much greater probability of occurrence than anything to do with dangerous man-made global warming. For people who need to worry about something, worry about a mega-tsunami, caused by another major quake along the Cascadia Fault.
https://wattsupwiththat.files.wordpress.com/2016/06/moore-positive-impact-of-human-co2-emissions.pdf
Glad to see the January 1700 Cascadia tsunami mentioned. The disastrous 2005 SE Asia tsunami vertical height was about 20 feet. The 1700 tsunami vertical height was about 200 feet. Yup.
http://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/07/20/claim-huge-earthquake-overdue-pacific-north-west/#comment-1998282
I posted this March 12, 2011 in the Vancouver Sun.
http://www.pressreader.com/canada/the-vancouver-sun/20110312/295137268925180/TextView
_____________________
During this (2005 major tsunami) event, Japan residents got 10 to 15 minutes warning to move to higher ground. The tsunami alarm was issued 3 minutes after the earthquake occurred.
If the Cascadia fault ruptured, the folks at Tofino would get about that much warning, assuming our tsunami warning system worked perfectly.
In Vancouver, they would get about 30 minutes warning. Ever try to evacuate Surrey and Delta in 30 minutes? Yeah, that’ll work.
_________________________________________
A tsunami wave moves over the open ocean at speeds over 700 km/h (500 mph).
http://news.cnet.com/8301-11386_3-20042318-76.html
The tsunami warning system worked Friday, with the agency alerting people to imminent tsunamis within three minutes of the quake, and the first waves struck 10 to 15 minutes later. The alert may have saved hundreds of lives, as some residents were able to flee to higher ground.
Read more: http://news.cnet.com/8301-11386_3-20042318-76.html#ixzz1GPmFesDo
Here’s a diagram showing how shock waves propagate through the Earth. Note that there are no direct paths through the core.
A shock originating on one side of the planet will travel by many paths. Only on the opposite side of the globe will all the shock waves arrive at about the same time. That’s where you get the maximum effect, except of course right near the original earthquake.
I find this result worse than doubtful on three grounds.
1. Methodology. P values from a small sample,of large earthquakes are dubious at best. Earthquakes happen all the time. Some will happen somewhere within three days of any large earthquake. Result is likely a statistical junk artifact because of points 2 and 3.
2. Crustal rock shockwave energy dissipates as a rough function of d^2, so mostly +/- 30 degree antipodal triggering would involve about the least possible energy. Any Triggering from shockwave energy should probabalistically happen more the closer to the major event.
3. 3 day window timing. Earthquake triggering shockwaves would be S or P waves, not very likely surface waves since major earthquakes are almost always at some significant depth. The slower S waves 10k km travel time is ~20 minutes. Faster P wave 10k km time is ~10 minutes. Both are ‘averages’, because depends on depth and intervening rock types. So there is no shockwave energy to trigger anything anywhere after less than an hour given slowest furthest case equatorial circumference of ~40k km. The arbitrary three day window just enables the non physical statistical junk of point 1.
It happened twice last night, and once on the 5th, from ANSS (&GSN):
If the first earthquake triggers a second one on the other side of the globe and it happens to be that this one is amplified by some sort of a local predisposition, then some sort of echo ought to occur and this echo might re-trigger another earthquake where the first took place. Are there observations of this kind?