Study: CO2 rise after last ice age didn’t need man-made influences, just the deep Pacific Ocean

Scientists trace atmospheric rise in CO2 during deglaciation to deep Pacific Ocean
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Long before humans started injecting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels like oil, gas, and coal, the level of atmospheric CO2rose significantly as the Earth came out of its last ice age. Many scientists have long suspected that the source of that carbon was from the deep sea.
But researchers haven’t been able to document just how the carbon made it out of the ocean and into the atmosphere. It has remained one of the most important mysteries of science.
A new study, published today in the journal Nature Geoscience, provides some of the most compelling evidence for how it happened – a “flushing” of the deep Pacific Ocean caused by the acceleration of water circulation patterns that begin around Antarctica.
The concern, researchers say, is that it could happen again, potentially magnifying and accelerating human-caused climate change.
“The Pacific Ocean is big and you can store a lot of stuff down there – it’s kind of like Grandma’s root cellar – stuff accumulates there and sometimes doesn’t get cleaned out,” said Alan Mix, an Oregon State University oceanographer and co-author on the study. “We’ve known that CO2 in the atmosphere went up and down in the past, we know that it was part of big climate changes, and we thought it came out of the deep ocean.
“But it has not been clear how the carbon actually got out of the ocean to cause the CO2 rise.”
Lead author Jianghui Du, a doctoral student in oceanography at Oregon State, said there is a circulation pattern in the Pacific that begins with water around Antarctica sinking and moving northward at great depth a few miles below the surface. It continues all the way to Alaska, where it rises, turns back southward, and flows back to Antarctica where it mixes back up to the sea surface.
It takes a long time for the water’s round trip journey in the abyss – almost 1,000 years, Du said. Along with the rest of the OSU team, Du found that flow slowed down during glacial maximums but sped up during deglaciation, as the Earth warmed. This faster flow flushed the carbon from the deep Pacific Ocean – “cleaning out Grandma’s root cellar” – and brought the CO2 to the surface near Antarctica. There it was released into the atmosphere.
“It happened roughly in two steps during the last deglaciation – an initial phase from 18,000 to 15,000 years ago, when CO2 rose by about 50 parts per million, and a second pulse later added another 30 parts per million,” Du said.
That total is just a bit less than the amount CO2 has risen since the industrial revolution. So the ocean can be a powerful source of carbon.
Brian Haley, also an Oregon State University oceanographer and co-author on the study, noted that carbon is always falling down into the deep ocean. Up near the surface, plankton grow, but when they die they sink and decompose. That is a biological pump that is always sending carbon to the bottom. “The slower the circulation,” Haley said, “the more time the water spends down there, and carbon can build up.”
Du said that during a glacial maximum, the water slows down and accumulates lots of carbon. “When the Earth began warming, the water movement sped up by about a factor of three,” he noted, “and that carbon came back to the surface.”
The key to the researchers’ discovery is the analysis of neodymium isotopes in North Pacific sediment cores. Haley noted that the isotopes are “like a return address label on a letter from the deep ocean.” When the ratio of isotope 143 to 144 is higher in the sediments, the water movement during that period was slower. When water movement speeds up during warming events, the ratio of neodymium isotopes reflects that too.
“This finding that the deep circulation sped up is the smoking gun in this mystery story about how CO2 got out to the deep sea,” Mix said. “We now know how it happened, and the deep Pacific is the culprit – a partner in crime with Antarctica.”
What concerns the researchers is that it could happen again as the climate continues to warm.
“We don’t know that the circulation will speed up and bring that carbon to the surface, but it seems like a reasonable thing to think about,” Du said. “Our evidence that this actually happened in the past will help the people who run climate models figure out whether it is a real risk for the future.”
The researchers say their findings should be considered from a policy perspective.
“So far the ocean has absorbed about a third of the total carbon emitted from fossil fuels,” Mix said. “That has helped slow down warming. The Paris Climate Agreement has set goals of containing warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees (Celsius) and we know pretty well how much carbon can be released to the atmosphere while keeping to that level.
“But if the ocean stops absorbing the excess CO2, and instead releases more from the deep sea, that spells trouble. Ocean release would subtract from our remaining emissions budget and that means we’re going to have to get our emissions down a heck of a lot faster. We need to figure out how much.”
The authors are from College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences at Oregon State, and from United States Geological Survey. The study was supported by the National Science Foundation.
The Study: Flushing of the deep Pacific Ocean and the deglacial rise of atmospheric CO2concentrations
Abstract
During the last deglaciation (19,000–9,000 years ago), atmospheric CO2increased by about 80 ppm. Understanding the mechanisms responsible for this change is a central theme of palaeoclimatology, relevant for predicting future CO2 transfers in a warming world. Deglacial CO2 rise hypothetically tapped an accumulated deep Pacific carbon reservoir, but the processes remain elusive as they are underconstrained by existing tracers. Here we report high-resolution authigenic neodymium isotope data in North Pacific sediment cores and infer abyssal Pacific overturning weaker than today during the Last Glacial Maximum but intermittently stronger during steps of deglacial CO2 rise. Radiocarbon evidence suggestive of relatively ‘old’ deglacial deep Pacific water is reinterpreted here as an increase in preformed 14C age of subsurface waters sourced near Antarctica, consistent with movement of aged carbon out of the deep ocean and release of CO2 to the atmosphere during the abyssal flushing events. The timing of neodymium isotope changes suggests that deglacial acceleration of Pacific abyssal circulation tracked Southern Hemisphere warming, sea-ice retreat and increase of mean ocean temperature. The inferred magnitude of circulation changes is consistent with deep Pacific flushing as a significant, and perhaps dominant, control of the deglacial rise of atmospheric CO2.
“Grandma’s root cellar” and “”stuff accumulates”. Nothing screams SCIENCE like phrases like those.
That phraseology bothered me, too. It is as if you can’t write about science to people who know a decently wide vocabulary and are conversant with scientific terms. You must write down to them, folksy and chummy, in terms the kids at the mall can understand–not that most of their grannys ever had a root-cellar. ” . . . sometimes doesn’t get cleaned out” seems to be calling for a laxative, which is just another way of saying CO2 is waste, no-good stuff. My impression is that CO2 is not waste, but plant food.
Rob & John it is the most perfect of analogs. Why in Grandma’s root cellar you could find old coins vintage bottles and old news papers with headlines of heat waves in the 1930s or a coming ice age in the 1970s. And lets not forget all of the temperature records and weather reports just waiting to be rediscovered.
michael
Why do they insist on labeling CO2 “Carbon”??
Carbon is the new Satan whereas CO2 is literally the stuff of life, the vector by which all life on the planet flourishes. The eco science einzatsgruppenfuhrers can’t have any confusion about any of that. It would complicate the job they have to and are paid to do.
Lots of hand-wavium going on here in this paper.
I wonder just how accurate the neodymium proxy is. Remember treemometers?
The deep oceans are the main sources and sinks for CO2, that is clear, but the CO2 level in the atmosphere is determined by the average seawater temperature of the surface layer, not by the deep oceans.
There is a quite linear ratio between Antarctic temperatures over the past 800,000 years of about 8 ppmv/K. Translated towards global temperatures, that is about 16 ppmv/K. Not by coincidence the change of the solubility of CO2 in seawater:
http://www.ferdinand-engelbeen.be/klimaat/klim_img/Vostok_trends.gif
Most of the discrepancies are the result of the (huge) lag of CO2 after the temperature rise and especially the temperature drop towards a new glacial period
Also important: the glacial-interglacial transition needed 5,000 years to push 80-100 ppmv extra in the atmosphere or a “speed” of maximum 0.02 ppmv/year while the current increase is over 2 ppmv/year (and human emissions 4.5 ppmv/year).
In the first case, it was quite easy to reach an equilibrium between temperature and CO2 levels, while we are now 110 ppmv above equilibrium for the current average ocean temperature…
Very interesting. I”m this will be viewed in the context of warming started by humans, which triggered a series of events that will accelerate warming and kill us all. But it’s empirically equivalent to the view that the warming so far has been natural, so it gains the AGW crowd nothing in that sense, and actually undermines the thesis that humans are responsible for the warming so far. If this is true, it helps explain the observation that in the past warming has preceded CO2 increases, which had nothing to do with AGW. Am I right?
it’s like they’ve never heard of Lake Nyos
It makes sense if the oceans have a part to play in the global CO2 distribution, being 70% of the planet’s surface, but this only enforces the fact that we still have a lot to learn. CO2 levels have varied significantly historically for many reasons – and evidence with correlation to warming is not overwhelming. Should we not close the door just yet and study more Nature’s cycles?
So these guys are claiming global warming speeds up overturning circulation.
And then there is this piece of junk science from Stefan Rahmstorf’s group at Pottsdam Institute, as reported in 2015 by the fake climate news outlet WaPo:
“Global warming is now slowing down the circulation of the oceans — with potentially dire consequences”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2015/03/23/global-warming-is-now-slowing-down-the-circulation-of-the-oceans-with-potentially-dire-consequences
Q: So Which is it?
A: It is whatever they need it to be to bring home the grant money gravey train.
…and the heat hiding in the deep ocean slows it down
Let them try and figure that one out
“But it has not been clear how the carbon actually got out of the ocean to cause the CO2 rise.”
If I were a lawyer I would object because he makes assumptions not in evidence. How does he know that the CO2 rise didn’t have a different cause? The only reason we can discount is that it was human caused.
The only pure Carbon molecule that I know of is diamond. Other than that, what other atoms were the Carbon atoms attached to? What happened to them either in the Ocean or atmosphere?
I have read that atmospheric CO2 was roughly 250 ppm during the pre industrial period. (Please feel free to correct me if I am wrong.)
“It happened roughly in two steps during the last deglaciation – an initial phase from 18,000 to 15,000 years ago, when CO2 rose by about 50 parts per million, and a second pulse later added another 30 parts per million,” Du said.
In other words, the CO2 level 20000 years ago was roughly 170ppm, below starvation level for plants.
How are we here?