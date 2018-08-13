PG&E: Climate Change Caused the California Fires, Not Negligent Power Line Maintenance

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Californian power company PG&E has played the climate card.
Facing $17 Billion in Fire Damages, a CEO Blames Climate Change
By Mark Chediak
13 August 2018, 20:00 GMT+10
…
Authorities don’t yet know the cause of some of the fires, but the region’s giant utility, PG&E Corp., see a culprit at work — climate change. The blazes in recent years, it said, are the latest example of how global warming has produced unusually hot, dry conditions that spawn more frequent and intense fires. “Climate change is no longer coming, it’s here,” Geisha Williams, chief executive officer of PG&E, said in an email. “And we are living with it every day.”
Scientists tend to agree with that assessment. But California’s biggest utility has an especially compelling reason to link the fires to the environment. State investigators have tied PG&E equipment, such as trees hitting power lines, to some of the blazes in October that in total destroyed nearly 9,000 structures and killed 44 people. It faces damage liabilities totaling as much as $17 billion, and possible financial ruin — its stock is down about 37 percent since the fires — unless Williams can convince California lawmakers that the company’s problem is, in fact, a climate change problem.
…
Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-13/facing-17-billion-in-fire-damages-a-ceo-blames-climate-change
In my opinion it would be premature to pass judgement on PG&E for equipment initiated fires.
There are complicating factors; President Trump claims Californian opposition to tree clearing and poor Californian water management policies made the fires worse. Perhaps activist regulators prevented PG&E from clearing vegetation in vulnerable locations.
But climate is rapidly becoming a favourite excuse for companies and governments to deflect blame for their mistakes. In some cases the climate excuse is being applied in truly ridiculous circumstances.
Surprise, surprise, it was not ‘Climate Change’ that caused the recent Californian wildfires, it was negligent care of the transmission lines and equipment run by PG&E. In addition, before blaming the fires on ‘Climate Change’ we might well have a look at arson, ‘Green’ inspired failure to undertake undergrowth clearance and precautionary burning off bans supported by the Greens. ‘Climate Change’ has become the one-size-fits-all-solution of first resort for all natural disasters.
Maintenance isn’t something that’s carved in stone. In the aircraft industry, maintenance and inspection schedules change in light of new information. For example, if one case of stress fracture is found on one aircraft, that will become an inspection item for all aircraft of the same type. Similarly, there is a figure called timex (time expired) which is the hours of operation before something must be replaced or overhauled. If something starts failing prematurely, its timex can be reduced.
Nobody says climate change is instant. There’s plenty of time to adapt maintenance schedules. Not doing that is negligent.
Shame on PGE. They’re like the giant electric utility I worked for — the board is filled w/leftist lawyers, communication majors and other activists instead of engineers & business people, and even took their marching orders from the sierra club (small s intended)!
Somewhat surprisingly, the BBC have today re-visited #SinkingDjakarta and used a surprising clear non-alarmist infographic about the cause being groundwater abstraction. The editorial text, by different authors, is roughly consistent with this, though climate change gets a brief obligatory mention. What is not clear until you read the small print is that the sink rate due to water abstraction is vastly above the rate of relative sea-level rise. It also doesn’t suggest that the only solution to Djakarta’s problem is the bombing the West’s economy and technology back to the Stone Age. Such calmness might be one small step against Mann, but a giant leap for the BBC. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-44636934