I guess we can stop worrying about climate – MIT says computer predicts end of world by 2040

From the “garbage in, doomsday out” department.
Apocalypse by 2040? Shock as MIT computer model predicts END DATE for civilisation
An apocalyptic computer model, processed by one of the world’s largest computers in 1973, has predicted the end of civilization by 2040.
The prediction came from a programme nicknamed World One, which was developed by a team of MIT researchers and processed by Australia’s largest computer.
It was originally devised by computer pioneer Jay Forrester, after he was tasked by the Club of Rome to develop a model of global sustainability.
However, the shocking result of the computer calculations showed that the level of pollution and population would cause a global collapse by 2040.
This shows that the world cannot sustain the current level of population and industrial growth for more than two decades.
Australian broadcaster ABC has republished its original report from the 1970s, since there is just two years until a major change is expected according to the computer model.
The model based its predictions on trends such as pollution levels, population growth, availability of natural resources and quality of life on earth.
The eerie calculation has been remarkably accurate in certain predictions, such as a stagnated quality of life and diminishing pool of natural resources.
A fascinating forecast shows that the quality of life is expected to drop dramatically right after 2020.
At this time the broadcasters addreses the audience: “At around 2020, the condition of the planet becomes highly critical.
“If we do nothing about it, the quality of life goes down to zero. Pollution becomes so seriously it will start to kill people, which in turn will cause the population to diminish, lower than it was in the 1900.
“At this stage, around 2040 to 2050, civilised life as we know it on this planet will cease to exist.”
Source: Express UK
The world will die of massive brain death before then, because all semblance of standards of excellence will have been abandoned, causing people of Earth to crash into one another, mindlessly trying to satisfy their reflexive desire to glue to their mobile devices, to stay connected in their now totally meaningless lives, causing a cascade of accidents that will wipe out much of the human population.
Oh my, less time remaining than we thought. See what happens when you don’t believe.
This is from 1973 and they are just now getting excited about it? Send these loons hair shirts and sandwich boards emblazoned with “The End Is Nigh!” The only way our quality of life will go down is if people listen to all these ecotards.
So should I sell my boat and motorcycle???????/
william Johnston
Yep, I’ll give you ten bucks for both.
🙂
Well it’s a computer model from MIT so it must be right.
Why haven’t any computer models been able to predict what has actually happened since, say, the 1960s or so? The world has gotten better overall, people are richer, people are largely more free, fewer as a percent are killed by disease and starvation and even natural disasters, the environment is cleaner – especially in the “developed” world – than ever before in history.
All of the Man-made calamities mostly come from oppressive, tyrannical governments.
All gone by 2050? Okay then all the alarmists can keep on consuming, business as usual, phones, cars, power, flying, heating, cooling, but just remember it is still the den!ers faults, somehow.
Club of Rome were/are Malthusians so it should not be surprising that a program devised for them should give Malthusian results.