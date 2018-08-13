Democrats Backtrack on Big Oil Campaign Contribution Embargo

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s new green deal put on hold?
Democratic National Committee Backtracks On Its Ban Of Fossil Fuel Donations
The move comes just two months after the party adopted a resolution to prohibit oil, gas and coal company contributions.
By Alexander C. Kaufman
11/08/2018 4:59 AM AEST
The Democratic National Committee passed a resolution Friday afternoon that activists say effectively reverses a ban on fossil fuel company donations.
The resolution introduced by DNC Chair Tom Perez states that the party “support[s] fossil fuel workers” and will accept donations from “employers’ political action committees.” It was approved by a 30-2 vote just two months after the committee adopted another resolution prohibiting donations from fossil fuel companies by a unanimous vote.
The new resolution nods to “forward-looking employers” that are “powering America’s all-of-the-above energy economy and moving us towards a future fueled by clean and low-emissions energy technology, from renewables to carbon capture and storage to advanced nuclear technology.”
“I am furious that the DNC would effectively undo a resolution passed just two months ago just as the movement to ban fossil fuel corporate PAC money is growing (and Democrats are winning),” said R.L. Miller, president of the super PAC Climate Hawks Vote, who co-sponsored the original resolution.
Read more: https://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/entry/dnc-fossil-fuel-donations_us_5b6dddd4e4b0530743c9ca67
A copy of the DNC resolution (obtained from a link in the article above):
I think it is encouraging that the Democrat establishment have demonstrated, however reluctantly, that they understand renewable energy technology is not ready to power the US economy.
I think anyone in the fossil fuel industry who donates to the Democrats is suicidal, or a masochist.
I worked with more than a few democrats in the oil and gas industry….they loved the money. Tells you a lot right there.
Back when Texas and the rest of the South was solidly Democrat, that party probably predominated in the Oal Bidnuss.
But they were as far from 21st century Dumpocraps as yellow is from blue. Or perhaps I should say as red is from violet.
I remember hearing a story when I was working in banking.
Apparently President Putin wanted to promote Moscow as a financial centre, so he invited loads of top banking executives to an event. At the event all the bankers were personally assured that if they were bothered by the mafia or unfair competitive practices they could always call the Kremlin to sort out any problems.
My understanding is the bankers felt the offer wasn’t attractive – a stable rule of law is more predictable and conducive to growth than having influential friends. Though I guess if you want to run a bank in Moscow you better have some pretty impressive phone numbers in your diary.
When was that? The Democrats have not been orthodox greens before maybe the early 2000’s. There used to be some diversity in the party before then, but the anti-war candidates were also mostly greens as well.
Nah, they are VERY smart business people and will play both sides of the isle (aka. the swamp). The real solution is to remove special interests (whatever that might be).
The RNC has raised over $200 million, plus what they had left over…
…the DNC has barely raised $100 million…and still haven’t paid off their debt..which is over 8 million right now
…they will take children’s lunch money and steal from porn queens….attack people for words…and go all out to put a rapist back in the whitehouse
A slight modification:
I think anyone
who donates to the Democrats is suicidal, or a masochist
Joelobryan–you are leaving out evil, or ignorant.
or close to retirement and feels that voting D will increase the entitlements.
I think it is encouraging that the Democrat establishment have demonstrated, however reluctantly, that they understand renewable energy technology
will never be a major supplier of power the US economy.
There, fixed it for ya’ Eric.
Ha. There is actually a way of making solar power reliable – put the solar farm in orbit.
This could be built economically (in a manner of speaking) by using a space elevator to launch the components, or a manufacturing plant on the moon, to take advantage of the moon’s lower gravity when launching components.
Probably won’t happen this year.
Aye probably won’t.
Wouldn’t clouds effect that as well? Or would the power be great enough to burn a hole through the atmosphere at any time? Wouldn’t it still kill birds and airplanes?
Some frequencies of microwaves will penetrate clouds well, and if the rectenna used those, that might not be a problem. However, I do believe they are also those used for broadcast media, so there would be objections.
And the people they don’t like ….
Cuomo Plan to Divest Pension Fund from Fossil Fuels Cost NY $1T
Andrew Cuomo, so-called governor of New York, but his actions are so egregious, so outside the mainstream, we can’t keep silent. Cuomo is bragging that he’s not only shut down fracking in the state, he’s also blocking natural gas pipelines and blocking new gas-fired electric generating plants. He’s clinically off his rocker. And now Cuomo is pushing NY’s public employee pension fund to completely divest any stock holdings in fossil fuel companies. University of Chicago Law School Prof. Daniel Fischel and Compass Lexecon economists Christopher Fiore and Todd Kendall have analyzed the risks associated with fossil fuel divestment by both New York and Colorado’s retirement funds. They found that over the next 50 years, divesting NY’s retirement fund will cost NY pensioners $1 TRILLION of value they otherwise would have had in their pockets. Will anyone have the guts to stop the Cuomo train wreck before it’s too late?…
From our friends at Energy in Depth:
Andrew Cuomo has been on a virtual crusade against shale development and natural gas use during his term as New York’s governor. And it’s something he’s proud of, recently bragging to Politico that in addition to “blocking pipelines,”
“I don’t build any fossil-fuel plants anymore, and I banned fracking, and I have the most aggressive renewable goals in the country.”
In December, Gov. Cuomo’s actions culminated in an announcement that he plans to divest the New York State Common Retirement Fund from fossil fuel investments – a move a new report finds could cost the state’s pensioners more than $1 trillion.
The Independent Petroleum Association of America-commissioned report, authored by University of Chicago Law School Prof. Daniel Fischel and Compass Lexecon economists Christopher Fiore and Todd Kendall, analyzed the risk of fossil fuel divestment by New York and Colorado’s retirement funds, finding such an action could result in combined shortfalls totaling more than $2 trillion over the next half-century. These burdens would be shouldered directly by retirees and taxpayers — further illustrating the real-world consequences of a “Keep It In the Ground” agenda that leaders in each state have either supported or been pressured to implement in recent years.
As Prof. Fischel explained:
“New York and Colorado have both come under political pressure to give up pension investments in fossil fuels, but at what cost? Our research shows that large pension funds stand to lose a substantial amount of value if they decide to adopt a divestment policy. The energy sector plays an important role in diversifying a given portfolio, so eliminating that exposure means higher risk and reduced returns to the tune of millions if not trillions of dollars over an extended timeframe. These types of costs leave pensions to make a hard choice: reduce pensioner benefits or increase contributions from taxpayers to the fund.”
The report finds fossil fuel divestment by the New York State Common Retirement Fund — the nation’s third largest pension fund — could cost up to $198 million annually, assuming a broad divestment plan that includes utilities, and total more than a $1 trillion in losses over 50 years.
Those losses are the equivalent of eliminating the average annual benefits of 8,500 retirees. That is just one of the many reasons why the New York business community — and even members Cuomo’s own party — have rejected his divestment strategy.
Business Council of New York State president Heather Briccetti wrote in a May op-ed that,
“New York should heed the lessons learned by other fund managers who have considered similar divestitures. Pension funds all over the country have faced political pressures from activists but have rejected the policy once they see the hard numbers.”
Nobody is more cognizant of the real-world “hard” numbers Briccetti speaks of than Democratic New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. That explains why he has rejected Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill di Blassio’s divestment rhetoric earlier this year:
“My fiduciary duty requires me to focus on the long-term value of the Fund. To achieve that objective the Fund works to maximize returns and minimize risks. Key to accomplishing this objective is diversifying the Fund’s investments across sectors and asset classes including the energy sector.”
If Gov. Cuomo were to follow through on his stated plans to divest from fossil fuels, it would be just the latest example of his politically driven “Keep It In the Ground” pandering yielding adverse economic impacts on New York, particularly the economically depressed rural regions of the state.*
Click the link below to finish reading this excellent post on the EID website.
*Energy in Depth (Aug 10, 2018) – Report: New York Governor’s Campaign Against Oil & Gas Could Cost Pensioners $1 Trillion
On the contrary, the Democrats do not “understand renewable energy technology is not ready to power the US economy.” Rather, they evidently just understand where the big money resides.