Youtube to Scribble Green Propaganda Over Climate Skeptic Videos

YouTube will now place Wikipedia entries about global warming below videos ‘refuting evidence of rising temperatures’ YouTube will add snippets of factual information on select video clips

It will target controversial topics, such as anti-vaccination and climate change

YouTube hopes it will reduce misinformation and conspiracy theories on the site

Only US viewers can see the feature for now, but YouTube plans to roll-out the feature worldwide at a later date By JOE PINKSTONE FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 20:52 AEST, 9 August 2018 | UPDATED: 22:15 AEST, 9 August 2018 YouTube is fighting back against climate change deniers by implementing a fact-checking box below user-uploaded videos on the controversial topic. The system will surface information from Wikipedia or Britannica Encyclopedia to display factual information in bitesize chunks below videos on climate change. YouTube already implemented the feature for videos on a slew of other contentious topics, including the MMR vaccination, the moon landing and UFOs. However, this is the first time the platform has targeted climate change deniers. … In one example of the updated feature, a Wikipedia snippet read: ‘multiple lines of scientific evidence show that the climate system is warming.‘ A YouTube spokesperson has previously confirmed there will be a time delay from when a Wikipedia page is edited to when it appears on the preview beneath a video. This is designed to allow Wikipedia editors time to catch any discrepancies that sneak under the radar. …

A lot of people are worried about giant left wing tech monopolies hijacking the climate debate and other hot political issues. I do not share this concern.

The reason this attempted takeover won’t work is, media giants like Youtube are not true monopolies.

Think about what happened when traditional media giants got uppity. They didn’t dominate the debate when they stopped pretending to be objective, they just alienated former viewers who were offended by their bias. Their arrogance created the opportunity for the rise of new media enterprises, by creating a large pool of people who were dissatisfied with the increasingly open biases of traditional media.

I believe something similar is about to happen to Youtube and other openly biased tech giants.

You don’t have to use Youtube for uploading videos. Youtube is convenient and familiar, but now they are becoming abusive towards a substantial number of their users. Like any abusive relationship, sooner or later victims of that abuse will reach the end of their patience, and will turn to alternative services.

The free market will punish their transgressions. Users will vote with their feet.

Make no mistake, those alternative services exist – like the tech service which for years has quietly supported Anthony Watts by staying true to their original mission, instead of ditching commercial sanity by embracing a crazy new mission of social engineering.

