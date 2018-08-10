Youtube to Scribble Green Propaganda Over Climate Skeptic Videos

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
You can smell the desperation.
YouTube will now place Wikipedia entries about global warming below videos ‘refuting evidence of rising temperatures’
- YouTube will add snippets of factual information on select video clips
- It will target controversial topics, such as anti-vaccination and climate change
- YouTube hopes it will reduce misinformation and conspiracy theories on the site
- Only US viewers can see the feature for now, but YouTube plans to roll-out the feature worldwide at a later date
By JOE PINKSTONE FOR MAILONLINE
PUBLISHED: 20:52 AEST, 9 August 2018 | UPDATED: 22:15 AEST, 9 August 2018
YouTube is fighting back against climate change deniers by implementing a fact-checking box below user-uploaded videos on the controversial topic.
The system will surface information from Wikipedia or Britannica Encyclopedia to display factual information in bitesize chunks below videos on climate change.
YouTube already implemented the feature for videos on a slew of other contentious topics, including the MMR vaccination, the moon landing and UFOs.
However, this is the first time the platform has targeted climate change deniers.
…
In one example of the updated feature, a Wikipedia snippet read: ‘multiple lines of scientific evidence show that the climate system is warming.‘
A YouTube spokesperson has previously confirmed there will be a time delay from when a Wikipedia page is edited to when it appears on the preview beneath a video.
This is designed to allow Wikipedia editors time to catch any discrepancies that sneak under the radar.
…
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-6042837/YouTube-takes-climate-change-deniers.html
A lot of people are worried about giant left wing tech monopolies hijacking the climate debate and other hot political issues. I do not share this concern.
The reason this attempted takeover won’t work is, media giants like Youtube are not true monopolies.
Think about what happened when traditional media giants got uppity. They didn’t dominate the debate when they stopped pretending to be objective, they just alienated former viewers who were offended by their bias. Their arrogance created the opportunity for the rise of new media enterprises, by creating a large pool of people who were dissatisfied with the increasingly open biases of traditional media.
I believe something similar is about to happen to Youtube and other openly biased tech giants.
You don’t have to use Youtube for uploading videos. Youtube is convenient and familiar, but now they are becoming abusive towards a substantial number of their users. Like any abusive relationship, sooner or later victims of that abuse will reach the end of their patience, and will turn to alternative services.
The free market will punish their transgressions. Users will vote with their feet.
Make no mistake, those alternative services exist – like the tech service which for years has quietly supported Anthony Watts by staying true to their original mission, instead of ditching commercial sanity by embracing a crazy new mission of social engineering.
George Orwell had the government doing this kind of thing. We seem to be going one better: we are doing it to ourselves.
Come to think of it: why worry about Russia planting false information? We should be worrying about people who control the media planting false information.
i always laugh when usa gos on about agitprop from..name a nation…
when your medias utterly full of it!
as is aussie n poms as well
big issue is ours adopting yours in entirety
The freedom of the press belongs to the guy who owns the press.
Noam Chomsky wrote a couple of books about wars in Vietnam and Cambodia. What I got from those books was not his political take on the wars.
Chomsky demonstrated with hundreds of examples that censorship isn’t necessary if the owners of the media are on side with the government.
Right now, the owners of most of the media are part of the Democrat elite. That has spawned a ton of fake news. (I acknowledge that the President and his minions aren’t much better.) 🙁
Google, FB, Amazon etc. are the oligaechs we should be concerned about.
Instead, we are told to fear unknown foreign oligarchs.
I think people do spot the obvious tampering and wonder about the mental health of the people that obsessively do it.
Whahipedia eh?
Here’s an appropriate link;
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Goebbels
New media can come along if there is a demand. One example is The Western Producer.
Early in the 20th century the media in Saskatchewan consisted of city newspapers that reflected the interests of the business owners and urban elites and not the farmers. The Western Producer was successful because it gave voice to the farmers who felt they were being abused by the existing papers.
Another example is Fox Broadcasting. It reflects the concerns of people who are ‘victims’ of the other mainstream media. I use the word victims advisedly. It grinds one’s soul down to be told 24/7 that you and your ilk are stupid and unworthy. President Trump describes the forgotten people. They’re the ones the Democrat elite has thrown under the bus. At least Fox gives them a bit of respect.
if theyre out there they need to shout out!
Vimeo is the only other one I know of
issue is people got suckered into the pay per view con
and its linkages to the socialmedia wannabe famouses thing
fomo etc
what we need is a huge slew of people removing their clips TO other sites
wouldnt take much to make em worry;-)
Face the facts, ALL sceptical opinion, no matter how accurate, will be deemed “fake news” by default, for a long time.
Imagine if the internet had been around when the geocentric model of the solar system was in vogue.
New left-wing low in Australia; Sky News ‘station’ ban by lefty Vic Gov . . .
https://www.facebook.com/theboltreport/videos/686430575048408/UzpfSTEwMDAwMDQxODY3MTMyMzoyMDQ4ODAxODU4NDc3MDgz/
I suspect that the sort of viewers who would follow a youtube link to a cagw sceptical video are already sufficiently educated to know that wiki is not a reliable or independent source for information on the topic.
It might be helpful to add social media bookmarks to the sidebar so that we less media savvy can see the alternatives.
The climate faithful continuously refuse to debate, and claim the ‘Science is Settled’.
And yet, they also insist that they always get a voice wherever Climate is discussed.
~¿~
Time to switch to Vimeo.
I have stopped viewing YT altogether.
Comment sections are the place for argumentation, but, ideologues on the left don’t like facts; lest we forget, “The Debate is Over”.
It is really a bad idea for media outlets to edit debate, speech, even “hate” speech and ban thought (good or bad), people who go underground are far more dangerous than those share their ideas openly.
How will they counter the latest temperature data from Spencer & Co?
http://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_February_2018_v6.jpg
In 40 years the globe (lower atmosphere) has warmed less than 0.5 C; currently sitting at +0.2 C (one fifth of a degree).
1979 CO2 = 340 ppm
2018 CO2 = 410 ppm.
The global-warming industry (including admin, research, subsidies, mitigation and carbon abatement) costs tax-payers Worldwide about USD 4-billion per day; the most expensive endeavour in human history.
Apparently it’s all worth it . . .
But it’s worse than that.
It’s actually 4-billion per day to stop 0.15 C (not 0.5 C ) warming if you believe 70% is natural (a scenario countenanced by the IPCC).
So global warming prior to 1950 is natural; a fact agreed by the IPCC and NASA etc.
After 1950 the IPCC have decreed natural warming effectively ceased as the basis for their worst scenario of 99% man (forget AMO etc.)
Spencer is old. They will wait for him to exit the scene.
Or better, they will defund him and “adjust” his records.
Afterall he is just a kkkristian bible thumper, so his science is not worthy of the brave new world coming for us all.
Warren, the ‘orthodox’ parts per million ratio (2018 = 410ppm) is, and always has been, one of our biggest stumbling blocks. If the media announced “CO2 creeps up to just 0.041% of the Earth’s total atmosphere”, nobody would take any notice and, as you rightly point out, governments wouldn’t be throwing money away trying to do something to reduce the minuscule amount. But, hey ho, 410ppm sounds a whole lot better!
I’ll add that only approx 4% of the 0.041% is anthropogenic and 96% of of the 0.041% is entirely natural. Nah, it just wouldn’t make a very good headline would it.
The climate extremists are not desperate. They are confident.
We will probably be shut down, with no access to organizing pushback, by the end of the year.
Wonder what they will do when faced with a video of massed Polar bears indulging in a hockey match. Wiki or Judith Curry?
Thanks for the post, Eric.
I’m now scrapping a YouTube video I was working on to promote my recent two Kindle-based ebooks.

And

Cheers!
Bob
