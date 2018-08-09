Friday Funny: Guardian Columnist goes into a panic over “climate change” (aka Summer)

As panic about climate change sets in, I’m thinking about escape – to Canada
The New York Times has devoted an entire edition of its magazine, some 30,000 words, to a terrifying piece about climate change. With 2C warming – an unlikely best-case scenario at this point, scientists were quoted as saying – the planet faces “long-term disaster”.
With 3C warming, we are looking at “the loss of most coastal cities”. The possibility that the Earth might warm by 5C, wrote the author, Nathaniel Rich, had prompted some of the world’s leading scientists to warn of the end of human civilisation.
…
I was having lunch with friends in Brooklyn on Sunday, in a low-lying area that will be under water when all of this comes to pass and, political analysis aside, all we could focus on was: what on earth are we going to do? More specifically, how to ensure the survival of our children, and should it involve buying a compound in some remote part of Canada?
The difficulty is knowing how to recognise the klaxon call when it comes. Is this, the summer of forest fires and record heatwaves, the climate disaster equivalent to Kristallnacht? Or can we safely not think about it for another 10 years?
My advice? Pack up and leave civilization now lady, we’ll see how long you last without lattes and the NYT Sunday edition to read while having lunch with friends.
STRUTH!!!
There are some lame brained idiots out there all right.
“Pack up and leave civilization now lady, we’ll see how long you last without lattes and the NYT Sunday edition to read while having lunch with friends.”
I wish alarmists would however, “they” want everyone else to take the action.
Edmonton Alberta experiencing record high temperatures this week, so no area is free from the exacerbating effects of climate change. There are extreme temperatures being hit all over the planet but still the climate sceptics remain in denial. Talk about ostriches sticking their heads in the sand…
Ivan it is called weather as your side continually tell us when it is cold.
Ivan
Ho hum, how dull.
Ivan – the only reason I might think of sticking my head in the sand is to avoid reading, watching and hearing total cr@p (aka BS) as spouted by the likes of yourself and Ms Brockes.
Edmonton maximum temperatures recorded so far this August:
1. 29.6C, 2. 23.9C, 3.21c, 421C, 5. 25.8, 6 29.4C, 7 25.6, 8 28.3c, 9 34C, 10 32C.
The warmest day in July was 29 30.8C.
The highest temperature recorded within the City of Edmonton was 37.2 °C (99.0 °F), on June 29, 1937 (Wiki).
Just as the Druids used to hold mid-winter festivals to ensure that the Sun would reverse and head to spring, these Warmistas panic and hold latte festival, plan trips to the Arctic in the hope that summer will turn into autumn, as it always does.
We should expect nothing less from a self confessed “hysterical” woman.
Maybe this is the mentality for that kind of talk
https://chaamjamal.wordpress.com/2010/05/16/171/
The New York Times became redundant when toilet paper came on a roll.