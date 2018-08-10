Climate Scientist Calls Out Media (and Mann) ‘Misinformation’ On Wildfires And Global Warming

By Michael Bastasch
With wildfires engulfing over 620,000 acres of California, there’s been a concerted media campaign to single out man-made global warming as the primary force behind the deadly blazes.
But that’s not what the data suggests, according to University of Washington climate scientist Cliff Mass.
“So there is a lot of misinformation going around in the media, some environmental advocacy groups, and some politicians,” Mass wrote in the first of a series of blog posts analyzing the California wildfires.
“The story can’t be a simply that warming is increasing the numbers of wildfires in California because the number of fires is declining. And area burned has not been increasing either,” Mass wrote.
Firefighters are struggling to put out the largest fire in recent decades, the Mendocino Complex fire, that’s consumed over 300,000 acres in northern California. Environmentalists and some scientists have pushed a media narrative that blazes across the state to global warming.
“Climate change is making wildfires more extreme. Here’s how,” PBS Newshour warned viewers on Monday, quoting Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann.
“You warm the planet, you’re going to get more frequent and intense heat waves. You warm the soils, you dry them out, you get worst drought,” Mann said. “You bring all that together, and those are all the ingredients for unprecedented wildfires.”
The San Francisco Chronicle ran with similar coverage: “Scientists see fingerprints of climate change all over California’s wildfires.” The Chronicle also quoted Mann, who further argued global warming weakened the jet stream, causing extreme weather patterns to persist.
“These factors work together to produce the sorts of persistent extreme weather events — droughts, floods, heat waves, wildfires — that we’re seeing across the Northern Hemisphere right now,” Mann said.
However, Mass combed through California wildfire statistics, finding state figures showed a decrease in acres burned in four out of five regions. U.S. Forest Service data for public forests and lands in California shows mixed trends, with some regions having just as big of fires as in the 1920s.
“The bottom line of the real fire data produced by the State of California and in the peer-reviewed literature is clear: there has been no upward trend in the number of wildfires in California during the past decades,” Mass wrote on his blog.
“In fact, the frequency of fires has declined,” he wrote. “And in most of the state, there has not been an increasing trend in area burned during the past several decades.”
“Clearly, climate change is only one possible factor in controlling fire frequency and may not be the most important,” Mass wrote.
While the seasonal weather is an important ingredient for wildfires, it’s not the only factor, making it particularly hard to attribute fires to global warming. Land management and population growth are also major factors since most fires are started by humans.
A recent study found the risk of fire increased in once-rural areas as populations increased, putting more buildings, plants, vehicles and other ignition sources in fire-prone areas that were once sparsely populated.
“This is a people problem,” U.S. Geological Survey fire scientist Jon Keeley told The San Jose Mercury News. “What’s changing is not the fires themselves but the fact that we have more and more people at risk.”
Mass authored a similar analysis of California’s 2017 wildfire season when many media outlets suggested the blazes were driven by man-made warming.
“Those that are claiming the global warming is having an impact are doing so either out of ignorance or their wish to use coastal wildfires for their own purposes,” Mass wrote in 2017.
“Wildfires are not a global warming issue, but a sustainable and resilience issue that our society, on both sides of the political spectrum, must deal with,” Mass wrote.
Full story here at the Daily Caller
In the old days it was a Reagan “issue” with fires in Yellowstone. Why not a Jerry Brown issue today?
Because progressives are never responsible for the problems they cause.
Yes, You know the message is: If only Governor MoonBeam had more tax revenue to allocate, he and band of merry thieves could have prevented this.
Meanwhile, back at the train between Fresno and Bakersfield that no one will use….. send more money please.
I read a comment from a Redding resident who claimed the Carr Fire was able to get an initial foothold because the fire started on the border between two Fire Agencies (Redding and Whiskeytown?). Neither agency sprang into QUICK action, thinking it was the others responsibility. I know it is heresy to EVER DARE criticize our “heroic” First Responders … and I am aware of the FF deaths fighting the Carr Fire … but … what IF this IS true? Will we LEARN from this mistake … like we learned from Columbine … to get our First Responders asses (and guns) into the damn school ASAP!!! if we want to save lives.
The DEVASTATING Oakland Hills Fire was CAUSED by FF incompetence … who FAILED to FULLY extinguish a small nothingburger fire … which was reignited by high winds into an unstoppable conflagration. Sorry, but mankind has ONLY advanced by learning from our mistakes … regardless of how painfully finger-pointing it is.
I am not convinced that any SINGLE factor is “causing” the devestating fires in CA. And the whole concept of “hot ground” (as if THAT hasn’t occurred for all recorded time, every summer) … is an excuse because CA hasn’t been “in a drought” for 2-3 years. Another typical “invention” by the rabid CAGW lobby. Nor do I give a rip about this authors “statistical” analysis of there being no more frequency of fires or acreage burned. Fact is … there are LOTS MORE PEOPLE affected by these fires (as Jerry’s flooded our State with illegals). We MUST “control” fires … not the reverse. And don’t give me the crap about where humans shouldn’t build homes. Rubbish. We can’t all live in the hellish ant-farm urban zones. No amount of “defensible space” or non-flammable building materials will save you from these mass conflagrations.
Why is nobody telling the TRUTH about these fires? And therefore finding an intelligent, analytical, solution? Who/what are starting these fires? Initial Response times MUST be improved. Techniques for fighting these fires must be improved – buy and fly MORE air tankers!? Controlled burns. Preventative maintenance. Privatize the FF … and pay bonuses in inverse relationship to the size of the fires.
Sitting by, and typing screeds about “Global Warming” … or … how the “noble”, “eco-aware” Native People’s proactively burned scrub growth … is not helping. Where is the governmental leadership on the PREVENTION of these MASS, devastating conflagrations?!!!
When one has bad wildlands management, it just might be more appropriate to attribute the extensive fires to that, not global warming.
Eco-loon thought-process: If temps increase, it gets closer to the point of combustion. Therefore, warming causes more fires.
Btw, Dr Mann’s appearance on the PBS NewsHour news outlet was the 56th time in which a scientist associated with the IPCC / NASA / NOAA has appeared there, while there has been exactly zero climate scientists from our side there. I quantified that here: http://gelbspanfiles.com/?page_id=3834 . Anthony Watts appeared once in a taped interview, and many of us remember how much of a meltdown the far-left viewers went into over that. Imagine what would happen if Dr Mann appeared in-studio opposed by Richard Lindzen or Roy Spencer.
*I should clarify: “exactly zero” climate scientists who were allowed to offer unfettered, unchallenged science points. Our man Pat Michaels was permitted to appear in a taped rebuttal one time ( https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/criticism-of-climate-change-science-heats-up ) against the late Stephen Schneider, but Dr Michaels told me his response what heavily edited. One can guess what was deleted.
It’s PBS (Propaganda Broadcasting Service). It used to promote American interests, which were mostly rational and practical. Now it serves special and peculiar interests, foreign investors, and the consensus (i.e. single-thinker).
Progressive Bull Shit.
I can’t watch the PBS Newshour, or listen to NPR … for the overwhelming leftist bias. Their mono-political broadcasting is marketed as “more intelligent” than commercial News broadcasts which is simply laughable. Yes, their stories sometimes go more “in-depth” on issues … but this only means MORE leftist arguments to frame the story. Public Broadcasting = High Priests preaching orthodoxy of the Left.
Is the decrease in burned area due in part to better fire-fighting in recent years?
It better be!! Or we are just WASTING our tax dollars on more gilded pensions we cannot afford
The article links to another well done Michael Bastach article about forest mismanagement…
Which links to a 1987 paper on the fire history of Siskiyou National Forest… well-worrh reading…. and this graphic:
Climate change is making ……pyromaniacs……. more extreme.
..most of these fires were started by people
Bravo! We HAVE the means to manage this problem … starting with Lonnnnngggg PRISON sentences
Who can take a fire (who can take a fire)
Sprinkle it with lies (sprinkle it with lies)
Cover it with pseodoscience and a wheedle or two
The Liar Mann (the Liar Mann)
Oh, the Liar Mann can (the Liar Mann can)
The Liar Mann can
‘Cause he mixes it with hate
And makes the world so bad (makes the world so bad)
One of the things we looked at in the lands we managed was when was the last time a parcel of land had burned either from “wildfire” or from a prescribed burn. It is critical for planning the next prescribed burn because it gave some appreciation for the amount of fuel there was on the ground and how many dead trees were probably still standing.
It would interesting to know with last year’s and this year’s fires in California when those lands burned the last time.
California has an opportunity to develop and implement better land management policies and plans. But I am dreaming.
No, no, no … you are WRONG! This IS (Jerry Brown’s) CA’s Fire management plan. Allow as many devestating Fires BURN the State as possible, do little to prevent or control … and then after the WHOLE State has burned … mission accomplished … nothing left to burn.
And scream!! Global Warming!! Man is sinning against Gaia!!! with every blaze.
Since this is EXACTLY what is happening … how can it NOT be the States policy … and plan?
During our campervan trip last Autumn in NW N. America we were told several times by both immigrants and natives that in ages past the local inhabitants regularly burnt off the undergrowth and deadfalls, maybe every 8 – 10 years or so, meaning that the enormous fires seen today didn’t happen.
I would say that the current fires are due to lack of forest management.
Driving around the PNW you can often see the boundary line between federal/state lands and privately managed lands just by looking at how the forests are being managed.
The forests are no longer the same as they were back then. The older trees are almost all gone. Those older trees could easily survive brush fires. For example where I live the trees in the surrounding countryside are largely 3rd, 4th, or 5th growth, aka pecker poles. These younger trees have a hard time surviving a fire, especially large fires.
It has been speculated that the aboriginal burns in California are the reason for the relatively pure stands of redwoods because redwoods are more naturally resistant to fire than the other trees associated with the climate zone. Yet, self-appointed environmentalists abhor more sophisticated forest management such as logging or thinning of chippable trees.
I’d like to introduce Juan Browne with his video on this wildfire issue. He’s a Northern California native, an airline pilot, former air tanker firefighter and has a clear and objective perspective from a geographical and historical viewpoint. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajPpP3vbD5c&feature=em-uploademail
Meanwhile, Mass’ home state of WA is getting warmer, statistically significantly so. Not even Mass denies that.
So far, this year, there has been 39,772 fires. In 2008, on this date, 56,778 fires, In 2009, 59,990. The last 10 years can be seen at https://www.nifc.gov/fireInfo/nfn.htm National Interagency Fire Center. The average number on this date for the last 10 years is more than what has occurred this year.
Having a considerable background in fire dynamics and fire performance testing and research, I can say that wildfires are not an ambient temperature problem. They are primarily a fuel accumulation problem combined with dry climate conditions. Since the western US is a mostly semi-arid region, it has always had periods of weeks to months of zero rainfall. It takes only a few weeks of warm dry weather for small cross section vegetation (grasses, brush, branches, twigs, etc.) to dry to low moisture content and become tinder. Under these conditions it takes only the smallest ignition source to start a fire and generate enough heat to dry and ignite the forest canopy. Add a bit of wind and you get a rapidly spreading conflagration.
The best control measure is to simply not allow the build-up of fuel in the forest under-story. Regular controlled burns that can remove under-story vegetation without generating enough energy to ignite the tree canopy is the answer.
How about letting citizens harvest the dead and/or ‘down’ trees for firewood?
How about letting citizens harvest thick lodge pole pine stands for corral, fencing and barn construction materials?
How about letting private enterprise be a part of the solution?
Thanks, Rick C. It is amazing how far Dr. Mann is willing to go, beyond his expertise in the field of paleo-dendroclimatology.
His statements exemplify the classic pseudo-scientific arguments of the left – change one variable leaving all others constant and you can get any answer you want. Increase the minimum wage – instant wealth for the downtrodden. Never mind all the ones who lose their jobs, priced out of the market and replaced by robots.
The statement that warmer temperatures cause more fires seems obvious to anyone who is completely ignorant or unwilling to think about the issue.
1. Just about every warmist thinks that warmer temps cause more water vapor, more precipitation, more destructive storms. They think this because it is critical to their theory. The nearly saturated CO2 effect by itself could not cause dangerous warming, it requires “positive feedbacks” from water vapor to create their doomsday scenarios.
2. But in reality there hasn’t been much warming, nowhere near as much as they predicted. So they have switched over to “extreme weather”, that way droughts, floods, fires, ice storms, heat waves all “prove” them right without any need to resort to facts or real evidence.
3. This alarmist hand-waving makes them look more and more like the clowns they are, but they can’t stop now. One lie needs another to keep it alive.
Absolutely right. Have the fit strong youngsters collect firewood for me to burn over winter to save the community from wild fires! I promise to spread the ash back into the forest the next year.
University of Washington climate scientist Cliff Mass is a voice of reason in a wilderness of inflamed agenda driven deceit. We need to support him now, as he will be the target of personal attack by the AGW fanatics.
“Clearly, climate change is only one possible factor in controlling fire frequency and may not be the most important,”
With those words he weasled out. Perhaps he didnt want his funding cut off completely.
If we just destroy Capitalism then the whole world will become a Garden of Eden, with Fearless Leader running things instead of that nasty God guy.
There is only 1 solution. Controlled burning. Every year. At worst a fire will only have a few feed of new growth as fuel and any wildfires will not pose a serious threat. Used properly fire is your friend. Burn the underbrush.
I always wonder where Steven Mosher and Nick Stokes are when garbage like this comes down the wire. It’s pretty much every day and the horses#!t substantiations from Michael Mann and other all-stars of the phony science are always there front and centre. But Steven and Nick can only parse over the minutiae of their failed Eco-Socialist garbage heap.
They are like sad pioneers wandering aimlessly through the burnt out wreckage of their homestead that they had such dreams for, little realizing they built it in a swamp while wearing blinders!
Dry, cold highs from the south are the cause of drought in Australia.
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2/product.php?color_type=tpw_nrl_colors&prod=ausf×pan=24hrs&anim=html5
Is that weakened jetstream the same one that was so strengthened by “climate change” that it pushed colder air into Europe and Eastern North America last winter? I think it was the reason Global Warming froze into Climate Change.