California State Treasurer Pledges More Debt to Fight the Climate Crisis

“A billion here, a billion there, pretty soon, you’re talking real money” – attributed to Everett Dirksen
California first to sign Green Bond Pledge to fight climate change
Bond market to finance eco-friendly projects
Posted: August 08, 2018 08:28 AM PDT
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – California finance officials are taking greener steps to battle climate change blamed by many for the state’s chronic, devastating wildfires.
“We know that our wildfires are becoming faster, they’re becoming more intense”, said California Treasurer John Chiang who signed the Green Bond Pledge on Tuesday, “we need to make sure we come up with the proper financing to build infrastructure so that Californians can protect themselves.”
Read more (includes a video): https://www.keyt.com/news/environment/california-first-to-sign-green-bond-pledge-to-fight-climate-change/778927009
Your money matters – remember to give generously so Californian politicians can finance large climate projects on your behalf, assuming you have any spare cash after paying your green electricity bill.
Warmunists will say anything to get money.
The stupid : it burns… through money like it was OPM (other peoples money )
And yes , they are addicted ….
What on earth does he mean by wild fires becoming faster? What a dumb sod.
These wildfires have a faster time in the 100 meter dash.
The one that devastated Santa Rosa back in October 2017 moved at more than 200′ per second or about 2 miles per minute … pretty fast if you ask me
does it ever occur to any of them that there might be a reason they are the first?
And one of those reasons is because of freaks like Forrest Gordon Clark who started the “Holy Fire” in Orange County. And without question, California authorities would be very tight lipped about others caused by similar crackpots.
Ah yes, the Holy Fire. Having mountain biked the Cleveland National Forest, it’s funny that they couldn’t bring themselves to use the real name of the trail where it started – the Holy Jim trail. Holy Jim was a recluse who lived up the Trabuco Canyon. His verbiage was significantly less than holy.
My favorite trail, the Harding Truck Trail doesn’t exist any longer on MB maps. It was originally cut to aid in fighting wildfires, but the terrain consists of largely coarse sediments without a good imbedding matrix, thus it washed out everytime a significant monsoon rain hit. After one good rain the start of the trail had a 20 ft deep crater where a culvert had once tried to keep water from washing out the trail.
Throw more Green on the fires.
Guess that makes sense in California.
Any time someone in the government says “we need to make sure we come up with the proper …” you know they don’t have a clue.
The Californian State Treasurer pledges more debt in the fight to discover any signs of Climate Crisis…… You would think that a man in his position would have acquired more common sense during his career.
Common sense is a big liability for a CA politician. Hence, few have any.
Californian politicians need more pocket (Other People’s) money?
To help fill-up the pockets of crony capitalists?
Who’s in whose pockets?
This is California. Crony Socialism is state approved. Anything related to capitalism ist verboten.
California state has a “treasurer”? Huh…..who knew? I thought it had a bankruptcy trustee.
Apparently, “balancing the books” is no longer one of a treasurer’s jobs.
What has it changed to, fudging the books?
Well it doesn’t take much time to add zero to zero
Of course Ca has a treasurer and he is the loneliest man on earth. Not much to do I guess but think of new ways to spend money he hasn’t seen yet
Since they are unlikely to secede from the US and are most likely to be looking for federal funds to bail them out eventually, can we disaffiliate them from the Union? At least the southern part of the state. Maybe Mexico would take them. Need a plan to conserve those conservative bastions that do exist in CA while getting rid of the rest.
“Maybe Mexico would take them.”? What? Do you want the Mexicans to start building their own wall?
We’ll be watching that Moody’s rating, maybe they can beat Illinois to junk bond status
And who in there right mind would buy green bonds from CA? What rate of ìnterest would they need to offer to sell such stupidity?
“I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
Sorry, couldn’t resist.
“…….after paying your green electricity bill.” Yes, we have the highest electric rates in the (continental) US. Thanks to ignorant boobs such as this guy. He just can’t help spouting the party line on the “climate change” nonsense re: the fires.
Remember, you only get to vote for Democrats in this crazy “top two ” primary state.
California seems to have no memory politically. Anyone who experienced Jerry Brown’s first two terms in the late 1970’s and early 80’s is either terminally ignorant or a masochist if they voted for him again. The “green projects” financed will probably prove to be Jerry Brown’s toy train.
Mr. Chiang will not be treasurer much longer….
https://www.sfchronicle.com/news/article/Fiona-Ma-trounces-field-in-CA-state-treasurer-12972052.php