California State Treasurer Pledges More Debt to Fight the Climate Crisis

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

“A billion here, a billion there, pretty soon, you’re talking real money” – attributed to Everett Dirksen

California first to sign Green Bond Pledge to fight climate change

Bond market to finance eco-friendly projects

By: Keith Carls

Posted: August 08, 2018 08:28 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – California finance officials are taking greener steps to battle climate change blamed by many for the state’s chronic, devastating wildfires.

…

“We know that our wildfires are becoming faster, they’re becoming more intense”, said California Treasurer John Chiang who signed the Green Bond Pledge on Tuesday, “we need to make sure we come up with the proper financing to build infrastructure so that Californians can protect themselves.”

…