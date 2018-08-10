A decidedly sarcastic Open Letter to @YouTube

Dear YouTube,
May I first say how pleased I am that climate misinformation videos on your platform will now carry informative links to official data sources correcting the lack of understanding and conspiracist ideation among the less scientifically educated of your viewers.
It’s difficult to know exactly where to start re-educating the sort of people that think somehow just because the Jet Stream has moved around a bit that a hot July doesn’t prove the need to adopt global communism to save us all from the sins of our capitalist folly.
As long as we live in a world in which bourgeois intellectuals are free to own private property and sit around in it thinking and writing what they like, we can only do what little we can to correct the error of their ways. Your commitment to party communications at the end of their silly YouTube clips is therefore a most welcome development and one with which I am delighted to be able to help, having found the following disinformation videos which you will no doubt want to amend with corrective messaging.
A man called Albert Gore can be seen here making a speech after receiving a Nobel prize.
In it he claims arctic ice will be gone by the summer of 2014. A link to the Danish Meteorological Institute can show this to be nonsense. Sea ice is largely stable over the last 15 years, a little below average for sure but then Gore would know how it feels.
One “expert” Gore and conspiracy theorist sites like the Guardian are fond of citing is Professor Peter Wadhams. Within the climate community, his standing isn’t quite what you’d expect for a learned Cambridge professor, as indicated by a series of tweets from NASA’s climate chief, Gavin Schmidt, who took to twitter during one of Wadhams’ laughable presentations:
@ClimateOfGavin: Wadhams still using graphs with ridiculous projections with no basis in physics.
Wadhams has several videos on YouTube pronouncing “a farewell to ice”.
These should include the same health warnings as Gore’s. He’s also no stranger to conspiracy theories and has claimed MI5 and “big oil” was behind the tragic deaths of three well known climate scientists, including one who was struck by lightning.
He also apparently failed to report an attempt on his own life only through fear of being labelled a loony, which you might think was preferable to being murdered. Given your recent ban on another well known conspiracy theorist, perhaps just links to authoritative sources might not be enough, I urge you to consider an outright ban.
Other suspect sites like the New York Times have been promoting the idea that the world is beset by wildfires caused by climate change. Even a cursory examination of the data can show this to be propagandist nonsense.
Links to official figures showing the continuing decline in global burn acreages should be provided at the end of any of their stories.Especially the ones about arson induced fires in Greece where at no time in the last 8,000 years has the vegetation in summer not been bone dry and ready to go up like a firework.
In the UK, an outlet called the BBC has been pushing a far-fetched idea that the world could somehow experience run away global warming and turn into a hothouse.
Again these clips should be qualified by links to authoritative sources explaining scientific concepts like evaporation and clouds and how this must be nonsense otherwise it would have happened in the time of the dinosaurs when the world was anything up to 13° warmer.
So keep up the good work and I’ll keep my eyes peeled for any more disinformation.
Sincerely yours, Tom Peer
I welcome You Tube and Google making their biased public – because this will only hasten the development of unbiased alternatives.
For example: https://www.real.video/channel/infowarsnetwork
It’s not as if there are a lot of barriers to entry into a video sharing service.
Vimeo was always better than YouTube for movies.
Let’s move to Vimeo. Google can keep the neutered Youtube.
Agreed. I sincerely HOPE that Google makes a very public spectacle of their patronizing corrections to “wrong thinking” humans everywhere. Please Google … set the record straight … with every post. Be our Big Brother, er Big Sister, er Big Chaz Bono, er …. whatever …
Light a fire under ALL competing platforms who actually BELIEVE in FREE SPEECH … who refuse to do any EVIL.
I have officially stopped using Youtube.
Alternative platforms will destroy this dying alternative media platform.
I don’t know if hoisted by it’s own petard, but it sounds like the one with an “r” so I’m using it.
bitchute, patreon, etc.
I stopped using Facebook. My friends said, you can’t fight Zuckerberg all alone. I said that I wasn’t, and sure enough, when its latest earnings report came out, FB stock tanked.
Facebook’s Traffic Is Down Nearly 50% in 2 Years
http://fortune.com/2018/08/09/facebook-traffic-down/
You know, if enough people leave FB and Twitter, their bottom line will feel it. Maybe won’t end them but at least we have caused them some financial damage.
Anti-trust seems appropriate.
Start hitting them with DMCA and similar. They’re clearly taking an editorial role, which should remove “safe harbor”.
Agreed!
That logger should post that or a similar letter every Day! I certainly don’t agree with every video on U tube, but I do believe in free speech and the right to debate. Everyone has right and responsibility to think for themselves and to live and learn.
“Everyone has (the) right and responsibility to think for themselves and to live and learn.”
That’s actively discouraged among the left.
I suspect youtube would be on a winner if it took this advice on board and would further reduce global mental stress.
They’d have to have someone educated enough in basic science to properly code their interface and search routines first.
Add to that the parsing of “unpopular” data resulting in almost any actual facts prior to 2004 being lost from the search engine and no policing of internal political view forcing agendas and basically everything you can say about RT is factual about youtube as well.
I watch channels, not youtube.
I’m not sure if global mental stress will be reduced or not. Since feelings are more important than facts, stress might increase. I’m glad I’ve been taught to accept correction, especially when I was wrong, all through school and in five languages. I like the teaching I get here as well. Thank you.
Now that ought to do it. I am going to look for a video clip of Danny Divito saying that in the movie Ruthless People.
Sorry, Tom, I don’t think the people in charge of youtube have reading comprehension skills.
Umm, it was a Nobel PEACE Prize, kinda like a participation trophy.
That makes them buddies of Yasser Arafat.
Dear YouTube,
Let me be first congratulate you in unselfishly opening the market up in hosting/sharing videos. I’m sure Vimeo, Bitshute, DTube, and all the rest listed at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_video_hosting_services and any they have missed all congratulate you on this fine move.
Well done!
Priceless! 🙂
A few years ago I published my Youtube video “Vanishing Ice Most Likely All Natural!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaZb0r4G_Gc
My video was totally based on undeniable peer reviewed science. The foundation of trusted science is open debate where all alternative hypotheses and confounding factors are well vetted.
To suppress alternative views Youtube or at the very least steer people away from any skeptical arguments, Youtube is now targeting any alternative hypotheses no matter how well supported by the evidence. They are posting a carefully worded “information box” right below the video that serves to label the video as “disinformation” and links to Wikipedia. (Wikipedia was involved in a scandal where one of their editors was removing any skeptical information.)
The information box has a link (hover over the 3 dots in upper right corner) and a drop down menu entitled “why am I seeing this”. Their explanation for why they added their information box states
“Information panel providing topical context
Note: This feature is currently available only in the United States.
Users may see information from third parties, including Encyclopedia Britannica and Wikipedia, alongside videos on a small number of well-established historical and scientific topics that have often been subject to misinformation online, like the moon landing.
An information panel providing topical context may appear in search results or on the Watch page of videos. It will include basic, independent third party information about a given topic, and will link to the third party partner’s website to allow viewers to learn more about the topic.
This information panel will appear alongside videos related to the topic, regardless of the opinions or perspectives expressed in the videos.”
It is a carefully worded statement to appear objective and justify their nanny government meddling to guide your mind or peddling of their preferred viewpoints. In essence they are posting a dog whistle that the video might be disinformation, while the ones they let stand without commentary or more valid.
Although youtube claims “This information panel will appear alongside videos related to the topic, regardless of the opinions or perspectives expressed in the videos,” if you google “Vanishing Ice” there are many videos but not all are adorned with their “information panel”. My video is the fifth listed in youtube’s results for Vanishing Ice. Yet mine is the only one in that 5 with their so-called “information panel” . Furthermore their information panel does not deal directly with the evidence my video discusses. It merely creates a link to Wikipedia suggesting man-made global warming is real.
Youtube and Google are embarking on a slippery slope into intellectual tyranny, situations themselves in position to tell the public what is truth and what is disinformation. The public must be warned of this latest tactic.
Jim, very nice, thanks. It looks like Youtube is now taking on a full responsibility for the contents of ANY post.
… and stepping into a pile of ‘Contingent Liability’ poo…
We’ve fallen a long way when you have become ‘anonymous’ to avoid a public company from trying to destroy you for speaking your opinion about their bad behavior.
YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and all the other computer service providers have a legal get out from court action in that they say they are not publishers, they are just ‘a platform’. They just ‘facilitate’ others to publish their content.
About time for the law on publishing to be updated?
Methinks YouTube should do a U-turn, before they become YouBoob.