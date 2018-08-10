“Back to the future of climate change”

Syracuse University professor uses ancient marine sediment as benchmark for present, future climate models
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Researchers at Syracuse University are looking to the geologic past to make future projections about climate change.
Christopher K. Junium, assistant professor of Earth sciences in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S), is the lead author of a study that uses the nitrogen isotopic composition of sediments to understand changes in marine conditions during the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM)–a brief period of rapid global warming approximately 56 million years ago.
Junium’s team–which includes Benjamin T. Uveges G’17, a Ph.D. candidate in A&S, and Alexander J. Dickson, a lecturer in geochemistry at Royal Holloway at the University of London–has published an article on the subject in Nature Communications (Springer Nature, 2018).
Their research focuses on the ancient Tethys Ocean (site of the present-day Mediterranean Sea) and provides a benchmark for present and future climate and ocean models.
“The nitrogen isotope record demonstrates that oxygen-free [anoxic] conditions initiated rapidly at the onset of the PETM, changing the way important nutrients, such as nitrogen, were recycled,” says Junium, a sedimentary and organic geochemist. “The magnitude of this nitrogen isotopic shift is similar to those observed during rapid warming intervals in the Mesozoic Era [252 million to 66 million years ago], when broad areas of the Tethys and Atlantic oceans became depleted in oxygen, below the surface.
Such depletion, known as deoxygenation, triggered Oceanic Anoxic Events (OAEs) in the Eastern Tethys during the Mesozoic Era. Scientists believe OAEs coincided with rapid changes in the ancient Earth’s climate and ocean circulation–changes marked by an influx of carbon dioxide from periods of intense volcanism.
“While the exact cause of the PETM is an area of active debate, we are certain that potent greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, contributed to overall warming,” Junium says.
The fate of the Tethys Ocean and areas surrounding it during the PETM has been the subject of much speculation by paleoclimatologists, notably Dickson, who has written extensively about it. He and Junium are convinced that a panoply of factors–including ocean acidification, intense rainfall and weathering on land, and an influx of nutrients (e.g., nitrogen, phosphorous and sulfur) from river discharge–set the stage for deoxygenation. Similar to what is happening today.
“Coastal marine systems may be more vulnerable to OAE-like conditions than previously thought,” Junium says. “This is particularly so in enclosed basins, such as the Baltic Sea, or near large river systems, including the Mississippi, which are seeing major influences from anthropogenic activity. … The expansion of anoxic waters, particularly during summer months, impacts marine communities, as well as those relying on coastal areas for food sources, commercial fishing or recreation.”
Drawing on data from the ancient Kheu River system in southern Russia, Junium and his colleagues have confirmed that the nitrogen cycle of the Eastern Tethys underwent a “major reorganization” during the PETM. “Pertubations to the nitrogen cycle can have widespread consequences,” says Junium, referring to the process in which nitrogen changes from one form to another, while circulating throughout the atmosphere, the terrestrial and marine ecosystems. “Nitrogen is critical for life on Earth.”
The group’s research goes a step further. Variations in nitrogen isotope data from the Kheu suggest episodes in which anoxic conditions relaxed, causing oxygen to mix into the water column.
“The transition between oxygen-free and low-oxygen conditions in the Tethys Ocean during the PETM may have created conditions that favored increased production of nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas made by microbes at very low oxygen concentrations,” Junium says. “Studying conditions that fostered nitrous oxide production [during the PETM] enables us to calibrate current and future Earth system models. There is more to warming than just increased concentrations of carbon dioxide.”
Nitrous oxide provides an interesting, albeit speculative twist to the group’s research because the gas cannot be measured directly in ancient rock. “I think we can make a case for finding out whether or not conditions during the PETM favored increased production,” Junium says.
Dickson agrees, adding that the mere suggestion of nitrous oxide contributing to global warming during the PETM is “fascinating.”
“Events such as the PETM are some of the best geological analogues we have for a warmer world. And yet, for years, a satisfactory explanation of how the climatic drivers of these ancient events interacted to produce the level of observed warming has eluded climate modelers,” Dickson says. “The suggestion of a nitrous oxide feedback on climate warming adds a new layer of intrigue to this discussion and highlights the role a changing nitrogen cycle might have on our future Earth.”
Junium thinks his team is on the right track. As carbon dioxide concentrations dangerously approach 400 parts per million (levels not experienced in three million years), they are aware that warming will continue to increase. The ecological and societal implications could be huge.
Navigating such terrain, Junium says, requires better model-based forecasts for global warming.
“Indeed, there are gaps in our understanding between the model worlds and the fossil worlds. The past enables us to test and hone models on which future projections are based. It also helps us determine what processes are missing from our current Earth system models,” he says. “These things combined help us understand and prepare for what is on the horizon.
There is a great amount of pure speculation in that ‘study’ and in the words of the authors quoted above.
‘Speculative hypothesis’ – yes.
Fact based science – No.
The College of Arts and Sciences? Strike out the last two words.
The extent to which a mono-culture of political thought has infected and spread through universities stifling freedom of speech and thought, what hope has any student studying science have at a university that also offers the arts.
“…we are certain that potent greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, contributed to overall warming,” Junium says.
Of course you are. That is the whole “purpose” of your “study”. Confirmation bias much?
Lithologic scare tactics won’t work. But we do need more research on the coral record of the AMO to quantify the variability of that long cycle as it relates to climate.
this 300ppm to 400ppm change in co2 responsible for everything is exhausting. more fires, more floods, more drought, crop damage, famine, heat stroke deaths, sea level rise, civil war in syria…yikes. probably responsible for the long lines at the dmv and why the cost of amazon prime went up. at 500 or 600 ppm the devastation on earth will be unbelievable!
Certainly…It has already caused grievous harm to the Internet with Google Search Engine Bias and now Youtube labeling certain content as “Undesirable” with links to other severely biased data sources (GOOGLE, WIKI) for proposed reeducation
It has always puzzled me. These scientists can predict into the future with all such sophisticated modelling tools. If it was me, I would rather use these tools to play the stock market.
But hey, grants are assured profits are not.
Problem with that is (and the likely reason they don’t do just that) the models would be as incapable of picking stock winners as they have so far proven to be able to forecast climate
Well, the Climate Models actually do work as Stock predictors too, but just like with Climate it only works over long time periods.
I mean, I’m sure they’ll be right about how Renewables, Electric Vehicles, and such will surge ahead while Fossil Fuels die off, eventually. And surely ocean front property will become valueless once all those Meters of sea level rise finally arrive.
Remember, it’s a Settled Science. It’s predictions CAN’T be wrong. But they may take a century or two longer then first made to actually be proven. So don’t give up on that Solar City stock just yet.
^¿^
When they’re looking at rocks they should be careful it isn’t the ones that are falling out of their heads.
Using low resolution proxies to make statements about small temperature deviations is like telling us all about Mars as seen through a microscope on Earth.
Telescope?
I don’t think he made a mistake. Think about it.
LOL, I think microscope works in context just fine 🙂
So the Earth got through the PETM without any help from electric cars, no single-use plastic bags, or any of the other current ideas, and here we are on a beautiful, living, balanced Earth and everything is fine. I say balanced because there is ice in polar regions and deserts in the middle.
For Warmists, the flux capacitor is “carbon” (as in CO2). Beam me up, Scotty.
“As carbon dioxide concentrations dangerously approach 400 parts per million (levels not experienced in three million years)”
It never occurs to these morons that something keeps using it up making it drop……..
…and without it, we’re all dead
And the data points represents a multimillennial sample. Let’s average today’s CO2 with levels over a millennium or two and compare that to the proxies (they will be, what, 250ppm?), they won’t differ much from their Paleo CO2. I guess the hockeystick “Nature Trick” made it okay to graft on modern annual GHG with the much smoothed down paleo stuff. At least Mann was only going back a thousand years. These grafters are going back 56,000 times as far. This is a worthless study with built in findings.
Ocean circulation was completely different during hothouse conditions. The deep ocean was about 15 C warmer and the deep water originated from warm, very salty and oxygen poor areas of the Tethys.
Today deep water originates around Antarctica and off Greenland. It is salty, very cold and oxygen-rich.
Ocean Anoxic Events can’t happen until Antarctica moves away from the pole (though local anoxia is possible, The Black Sea is anoxic, and the Eastern Mediterranean was anoxic during the previous interglacial).
PETM is an interesting interval (not least because the extreme warming had virtually no negative effects whatsoever on biota), but is irrelevant to current climate and geography.
This is just a gimmick to get globull warming money for their research.
Duhh! Make an argument relying on something one cannot measure, so your hypothesis cannot be tested? I think it was caused by unicorn farts.
“helps us determine what processes are missing from our current Earth system models”
– very revealing… not only do they acknowledge that they are working off system models (not actual facts) but while presenting the various results of their modelling, to fit with their agenda, they have been aware that their models are missing essential processes.
Funny, I’ve never read/heard any reports based on climate modelling, presented as fact, that has ever stated, “processes are still missing from our current Earth models”
“climate modelers”
– I think this is a more accurate name for their ilk, I like it!
‘As carbon dioxide concentrations dangerously approach 400 parts per million’
It is exhilarating to live in such dangerous times.
Dangerously? Sez who? I guess 99% of the Earths history was flat out dangerous since it was above 400 ppm.
so much certainty about how the climate system operated 100-200 million years ago! Yet a tiny change in cloud cover, precipitation efficiency, etc., would also change the average state of the climate system, which could have been different from land/ocean effects (Pangea) changing wind shear and prevailing wind patterns, unknown solar flux, etc, etc. Yet CO2 is supposed to dominate since we know SO much about it. It’s embarrassing that scientists behave like this.
Interesting that this period of rapid warming appears to have happened during a similar period of intense volcanism; or so the article says. Rather spoils the plot methinks.
Never mind that Earth had been a Hothouse state for tens of millions of years before the PETM, and remained so long after it. And that the continents were arranged differently, to include land connections with or shallow seas between Australia, South America and Antarctica and deep oceanic channels clear around the globe in the tropics.
The PETM Earth:
“As carbon dioxide concentrations dangerously approach 400 parts per million (levels not experienced in three million years), they are aware that warming will continue to increase. The ecological and societal implications could be huge”.
Yikes, plant life will take over and strangle the planet triffid-style?
“The Paleocene–Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM)period with more than 8 °C warmer global average temperature than today” (Wiki).
The PETM temperature ‘spike’ is dramatised by comparing it with the current global average, but not so dramatic when seen in its geological context:
It occurred concurrently with an injection into the atmosphere of 2000 GT – 7000 GT of carbon compared with the current net annual increase of human-caused carbon in the atmosphere of ~6 GT.
You want fevered dreams.. I got them.
Not sure how to monetize them… yet, but I’m learning.
“As carbon dioxide concentrations dangerously approach 400 parts per million ”
I thought we broke through that barrier several years ago.
Shouldn’t the catastrophes have started already?
Ok a few little questions about the climate 56 million years ago…
1. Were the Hadley, Ferrel, and Polar cells still in the same position?
2. Given that the air chemistry was different then, were the atmospheric layers in the same places?
3. How active was the jet-stream back then?
4. What were the air pressure variations at all atmospheric layers?
5. What were the humidity/cloud cover variations at all atmospheric layers?
And given that the Earth’s topography was markedly different from today,
6. What were the wind speed variation at all atmospheric layers?
Certainly the oceanic circulation were vastly different from today (see comment from tty August 10, 2018 2:06 pm above), IMO so too was the atmospheric variability, so how did you model it?
If all, or some, of the above were markedly different from today how can anyone assess the climate processes that occurred then to be a good, or even fair, analog for what might happen now or in the future?